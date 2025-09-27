Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Disturbing New Twist In Case Of Cheerleader Whose Newborn Baby Was Found Lifeless In Closet
Young woman with long blonde hair against a plain background in a disturbing new twist in cheerleader case.
Crime, Parenting

Disturbing New Twist In Case Of Cheerleader Whose Newborn Baby Was Found Lifeless In Closet

Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
New information in the investigation of the University of Kentucky cheerleader Laken Snelling’s case, whose infant was discovered in a rubbish bag in her bedroom closet, suggests the baby may have been born alive.

Snelling pleaded not guilty to mishandling “a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant,” despite earlier admitting to giving birth and hiding the evidence. 

Highlights
  • University of Kentucky cheerleader Laken Snelling accused of hiding her infant’s birth.
  • A baby’s body was found in a rubbish bag inside her bedroom closet.
  • Court filings suggest the child may have been born alive.

She has since dropped out of school and been placed under house arrest at her parents’ home in Tennessee. 

RELATED:

    Laken Snelling’s roommates heard noises like something falling

    University campus with students walking and holding signs, related to disturbing newborn baby case news.

    University campus with students walking and holding signs, related to disturbing newborn baby case news.

    Image credits: universityofky

    According to a local outlet, Snelling is now contradicting herself. 

    In an earlier statement (on August 27), she told police that her baby boy had fallen on the floor when she gave birth at 4 am the same morning.

    She also stated that she did not know if he was “breathing or alive.”

    Young woman in an orange checkered dress smiling indoors, related to disturbing new twist in case of cheerleader newborn baby.

    Young woman in an orange checkered dress smiling indoors, related to disturbing new twist in case of cheerleader newborn baby.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling

    An interview of one of Snelling’s housemates corroborated this account, as they had heard “loud noises like something had fallen,” and posted on their Snapchat group about it.

    Another roommate echoed this account, claiming that said “loud noises” continued for an hour.

    Snelling claimed the noise was from her passing out. She told her roommates she was ill and had not eaten

    According to Snelling, she was “awake for around 30 minutes after giving birth before [passing out and] falling on top of the baby.” 

    Newborn baby held gently in adult hands, symbolizing delicate care in disturbing cheerleader case news.

    Newborn baby held gently in adult hands, symbolizing delicate care in disturbing cheerleader case news.

    Image credits: Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash

    When she came to, she described the baby as blue in color, leading to her belief that he was lifeless, and so she “wrapped the baby up like a burrito and laid next to it”—because it “gave her a little comfort in the moment.” 

    The affidavit elaborates how Snelling took a shower to get rid of the blood, then used paper towels to clean away the evidence and “placed the placenta inside a zip lock bag.” 

    Her account claimed she then replied to the Snapchat group around four hours later, attempting to excuse the noises by saying she had passed out from not eating and planned to see a doctor as she was not feeling well.

    The cheerleader tried to attend class like nothing happened

    Young woman with long blonde hair wearing a red shirt in a serious moment related to cheerleader newborn baby case

    Young woman with long blonde hair wearing a red shirt in a serious moment related to cheerleader newborn baby case

    Image credits: ABC 7

    Having hidden the tragedy in her apartment, she headed off to her 9:30 class but could not bring herself to attend. So she sat in the parking lot and ordered McDonald’s.

    Feeling unwell, she went to the University’s student clinic but “also did not go inside” and instead went home.

    It was then (some time after 10:34 am, when police, having been tipped off by an unnamed roommate, arrived) that she was apprehended by law enforcement.

    Snelling told hospital staff that she heard her baby whimper

    Young cheerleader smiling and holding a pink and white birthday cake celebrating her 21st birthday indoors.

    Young cheerleader smiling and holding a pink and white birthday cake celebrating her 21st birthday indoors.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling

    It has since come to light that Snelling thinks her baby was alive at birth.

    She telegraphed this to medical staff at the University of Kentucky Labor and Delivery when she told them she detected “a little bit of fetal movement” and a “whimper.”

    Police have thus since taken over her phone and are scouring her socials and the iCloud account she shares with her mother.

    Female cheerleader in a blue Wildcats jersey smiling against a black background, linked to disturbing cheerleader case.

    Female cheerleader in a blue Wildcats jersey smiling against a black background, linked to disturbing cheerleader case.

    Image credits: universityofky

    An affidavit cited by the Kentucky Kernelnoted  “locating several searches, including different things pertaining to pregnancy, images of her during labor, photos of her doing things ordinary pregnant women would not be doing, and a concealed or hidden pregnancy.”

    Snelling allegedly took photos of herself giving birth

    As a nod to this, one of the images circulated by numerous outlets depicts Snelling in cheerleading attire during an act. Said picture also shows a well-rounded stomach.

    Cheerleader in blue Wildcats uniform being lifted by teammates during a gymnasium practice session.

    Cheerleader in blue Wildcats uniform being lifted by teammates during a gymnasium practice session.

    Image credits: FloCheer

    The legal filing noted that the college student had even taken photos of herself in labor before deleting them in a bid to “hide the birth.” 

    The internet has since responded with a mixed reaction. Some netizens are marveling at the fact that the medical examiner’s report has still not been released.

    “They still don’t have the autopsy report? So we still don’t know if she [took the baby’s life] or just hid it,” remarked one person.

    Close-up image of a young woman linked to a disturbing new twist in cheerleader newborn baby case.

    Close-up image of a young woman linked to a disturbing new twist in cheerleader newborn baby case.

    Image credits: fayette county detention center

    “Innocent people don’t hide babies like that,” remarked another.

    An interview with those who knew her suggested Snelling was unpopular in some circles 

    The Daily Mailclaims to have interviewed people who knew Snelling, reported an unnamed person describing her as an “appearance-obsessed bully,” who tried to run a fellow student down with her Jeep one day.

    The person reportedly said Snelling’s antics were so terrifying that some individuals changed schools to escape her.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to disturbing new twist in case of cheerleader whose newborn baby was found lifeless in closet.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to disturbing new twist in case of cheerleader whose newborn baby was found lifeless in closet.

    Image credits: latimer_ronnie

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing sadness over disturbing new twist in case of cheerleader whose newborn was found lifeless.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing sadness over disturbing new twist in case of cheerleader whose newborn was found lifeless.

    Image credits: carolinagurl68

    Twitter post by Chelsy Freedom reacting with surprise and laughter to a disturbing new twist in cheerleader newborn baby case.

    Twitter post by Chelsy Freedom reacting with surprise and laughter to a disturbing new twist in cheerleader newborn baby case.

    Image credits: ChelsyFreedom

    Tweet from user SisterWendy23 discussing a cheerleader case involving a lifeless newborn baby found in a closet.

    Tweet from user SisterWendy23 discussing a cheerleader case involving a lifeless newborn baby found in a closet.

    Image credits: SisterWendy23

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to the disturbing new twist in case of cheerleader whose newborn baby was found lifeless.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to the disturbing new twist in case of cheerleader whose newborn baby was found lifeless.

    Image credits: BossyLadySunday

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to the disturbing new twist in case of cheerleader’s lifeless newborn found in closet.

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to the disturbing new twist in case of cheerleader’s lifeless newborn found in closet.

    Image credits: LindseyGolden91

    Tweet text expressing shock about a high school girl who buried her baby in the backyard, related to cheerleader newborn case.

    Tweet text expressing shock about a high school girl who buried her baby in the backyard, related to cheerleader newborn case.

    Image credits: Noreason1912

    Tweet from Jenna reacting to the disturbing new twist in case of cheerleader whose newborn baby was found lifeless in closet.

    Tweet from Jenna reacting to the disturbing new twist in case of cheerleader whose newborn baby was found lifeless in closet.

    Image credits: B_annsummers

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing concern about the disturbing new twist in a cheerleader case.

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing concern about the disturbing new twist in a cheerleader case.

    Image credits: Laura52039275

    Screenshot of a tweet describing unsettling detachment in responses related to disturbing new twist in cheerleader baby case.

    Screenshot of a tweet describing unsettling detachment in responses related to disturbing new twist in cheerleader baby case.

    Image credits: Brandi74950103

    Tweet from user tired k expressing strong negative reaction to disturbing new twist in case of cheerleader's lifeless newborn baby found in closet.

    Tweet from user tired k expressing strong negative reaction to disturbing new twist in case of cheerleader's lifeless newborn baby found in closet.

    Image credits: KTired28271

    Twitter user Shelby expresses grief over newborn baby found lifeless in closet in disturbing cheerleader case update.

    Twitter user Shelby expresses grief over newborn baby found lifeless in closet in disturbing cheerleader case update.

    Image credits: Wrongwaythink

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on the disturbing new twist in case of cheerleader whose newborn baby was found lifeless.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on the disturbing new twist in case of cheerleader whose newborn baby was found lifeless.

    Image credits: vsp366

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
