Experts Weigh In On What Happened After Kentucky Cheerleader Baby Was Found Stashed In A Closet

Experts and talking heads have weighed in on a likely course of events following Kentucky Police’s discovery of a deceased “cold” newborn baby boy in cheerleader Laken Snelling’s closet on August 27.

Laken has since admitted to having given birth to the infant and cleaning up the evidence before, but pushed back against all other charges and is out on a $100,000 bond.

It remains unclear who the father is, and thus the 21-year-old’s most recent boyfriend, Isaiah Hall, has surrendered a DNA sample.

The baby’s cold body was phoned in by “a third-party” tipster

Young woman with long blonde hair wearing a blue patterned dress, smiling and posing near a wooden railing at night.

Image credits: laken_snelling

An outlet that has seen the police filing claims says a tip was phoned in shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

Emergency services arrived at the woman’s off-campus apartment a minute later, followed by the police, who appeared after another seven minutes.

The dispatcher’s account indicated that the “complainant (the tipster) just found a dead baby in a closet; it is cold to the touch.”

Young woman with long blonde hair wearing a purple shirt, related to Kentucky cheerleader baby experts' discussion.

Image credits: laken_snelling

Don Evans, speaking to Fox in the capacity of a “Crime and Safety expert,” confirmed to the outlet:

“One thing we know is that a third party called the police or called 911, saying that they had found this baby.”

The Fayette County Coroner is unclear on what caused the newborn’s demise

Another expert on the matter, Dr. Ryan Stanton, claimed all that was known about the infant was that it was cold to the touch and thus it had failed to meet the criteria for CPR.

Pregnant Kentucky cheerleader practicing with teammates during a sports event before baby was found hidden in closet.

Image credits: FloCheer

“It’s hard to tell on time, but likely, at least, more than a few hours,” he speculated.

The reason for the baby’s passing is just as opaque and appears to have flummoxed the attending medical examiner.

Tellingly, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn is reported to have released an “inconclusive” report, following his autopsy.

Upon finding that Laken Snelling was not at her apartment, police started searching for her

Young couple smiling close together, related to Kentucky cheerleader baby experts weighing in on the situation.

Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook

Evans speculated further about the activities of the personnel in attendance when he said:

“The fire department’s going to dispatch what they need, and they send what they need and then send home what they don’t.”

“For police, it’s a little different. As the police have a crime scene, you need several officers to set that up; they may need to close a street.”

Young couple posing outdoors on a sunny day, relating to Kentucky cheerleader baby case experts weigh in.

Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook



“They may just set up a perimeter; they may need to do a neighborhood investigation as well,” Evans observed of the likely ensuing processes.

It took local authorities less than an hour to find the would-be mother

But because Snelling was not at her apartment when law enforcement showed up, they instead started a search.

“They looked at the flock camera system, they had units go to locations that they thought she could be, and ultimately they located her at another location other than her home,” Evans said.

Young couple sitting in a grassy field, with the woman wearing a white dress and the man in a white shirt and jeans.

Image credits: laken_snelling

According to Fox 59, which claims to have seen the relevant police records, Snelling was located around 11:18, less than an hour after the tip was phoned in.

Correspondence from Dani Jaffe, the University of Kentucky’s communication associate director suggested these quick results were not due to campus police efforts.

“In this instance, UKPD, while asked to assist, did not locate or make contact with this individual on Aug. 27,” the institution’s rep said.

Police had Snelling examined by a medical professional before they officially placed her under arrest

Mugshot of a young woman linked to the Kentucky cheerleader baby case found stashed in a closet.

Image credits: Fayette County Detention Center

The dispatcher’s account indicated that by noon the same day, Snelling was at the Lexington police station undergoing a medical examination.

According to Evans, this procedure took place before she was formally arrested.

“Before you book somebody in, before you interview them, obviously, you’re going to give them what medical attention they need immediately,” he told the outlet.

By 4:58 p.m. that status had changed and she was “considered under arrest.”

Snelling is under house arrest while authorities try to figure out what caused her baby’s demise

Woman with long blonde hair in a red dress standing in a courtroom setting discussing Kentucky cheerleader baby case details.

Image credits: WBIR Channel 10

It would be another four days before Snelling was booked into detention, but this was downgraded on the same day (August 31) when police took her home and placed her in home detention.

She has since pleaded not guilty to the charges of “a**se of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant.”

Woman with long blonde hair standing beside a man in a suit during a serious discussion about Kentucky cheerleader baby case.

Image credits: WBIR Channel 10

Snelling has since stepped away from her cheerleading responsibilities and disenrolled from the University of Kentucky.

She will be living with her parents in Tennessee while authorities continue their investigation into the cause of her baby’s demise.

Young woman in orange gingham dress smiling indoors, related to Kentucky cheerleader baby experts weigh in story.

Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook

Internet sleuths have since unearthed photos of the Kentuckian dressed up as a pregnant for Halloween 1o months before her baby was found.

According to TikToker AbbyBlabbly, they were shared by her learning institution’s STUNT team but were deleted after she was arrested.

Some netizens feel Snelling is “obviously guilty” and “selfish” for putting her baby in a bag

Comment text on white background stating an opinion, related to experts weighing in on Kentucky cheerleader baby case.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing guilt in the Kentucky cheerleader baby case investigation.

Comment post discussing ongoing events related to Kentucky cheerleader baby found stashed in a closet case.

Comment criticizing someone for putting a baby near cleaning supplies, expressing shock and calling it selfish.

Screenshot of a user comment expressing curiosity and questions about the Kentucky cheerleader baby case developments.

Text from FetishandFun reflecting on emotions and circumstances after Kentucky cheerleader baby found in closet.

Text comment from user ladyinthemountains2527 expressing strong opinion about treating someone as an adult in a social media post.

Text image showing a statement about a grown woman, related to experts weighing in on Kentucky cheerleader baby case.

Screenshot of a social media comment questioning how a baby was placed in a garbage bag with cleaning items after being found in Kentucky.

Text comment from user ashleyjaramillo4981 sharing an opinion about the Kentucky cheerleader baby case and legal accountability.

Text comment on a social media post questioning the mindset behind a Kentucky cheerleader baby found stashed in a closet.

Screenshot of an online comment reacting to the Kentucky cheerleader baby found stashed in a closet case.

Comment from user Anthony-q1z discussing opinions on the Kentucky cheerleader baby case found stashed in a closet.

Online comment criticizing the Kentucky cheerleader involved in the baby found stashed in a closet case.

Comment expressing shock and trauma about roommate discovering a Kentucky cheerleader baby stashed in a closet.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing reactions after Kentucky cheerleader baby was found in a closet case.

Text comment on a white background praising a roommate for calling authorities after Kentucky cheerleader baby was found in a closet.

Comment expressing shock about a person disposing of a newborn baby in a trash bag with cleaning supplies.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern about events involving the Kentucky cheerleader baby found in a closet.

Text post on a social platform discussing opinions related to Kentucky cheerleader baby case, with a user named CaroleVargas-j7s.

