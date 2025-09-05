Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Insane”: Doctor Thought 9YO Girl Was Pregnant, But Found Hair And Teeth Growing Inside Her Instead
Doctor explaining reproductive health on a tablet, discussing unusual case of hair and teeth growing inside a 9-year-old girl.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

“Insane”: Doctor Thought 9YO Girl Was Pregnant, But Found Hair And Teeth Growing Inside Her Instead

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon
Entertainment News Writer
The Bulgarian-born Valentina Milanova, who featured in Forbes2023 30 under 30 list, has opened up about her childhood ordeal with an undiagnosed condition that had her menstruating three years earlier than the average female.

To make matters worse, she knew nothing about the monthly cycle, nor that it visited regularly for the better part of a healthy woman’s life, and aside from being embarrassed, the 9-year-old believed she was slowly succumbing to some terrible disease.

Highlights
  • Valentina Milanova had her first period at age nine and hid it from her parents.
  • Doctors mistakenly believed she was pregnant before discovering a massive ovarian cyst.
  • She was later diagnosed with PCOS and struggled with debilitating symptoms for years.

She was not incorrect for thinking there was something wrong with her. But for all their knowledge, doctors misunderstood her situation to the point that they thought she was pregnant.

And this was despite her assertions that she had not yet been with a male. A pregnancy test vindicated her, and what doctors found has since been dubbed “a gynecologic health horror story.”

    Valentina Milanova had her first period at the age of nine and hid it from her parents

    Woman with long brown hair wearing a mustard sweater, smiling calmly in front of green leafy plants indoors.

    Image credits: Daye

    The UK’s Independent quoted the entrepreneur describing her confusion as a child when she experienced her first period.

    “I was very surprised – I didn’t know what was happening to my body, because no one had had a conversation with me yet about what to expect from menstruation,” she recalled.

    “I thought I had some kind of a disease, or maybe I was dying.”

    Young woman in purple blazer standing near river, related to story about doctor finding hair and teeth inside instead of pregnancy.

    Image credits: Daye

    She was ashamed and kept the anomaly from her parents, further limiting her chances of getting help and perhaps a better understanding of her situation.

    At the age of 11, her parents put her on a contraceptive

    But little did she know, it would happen month after month for a large part of her life. She further noted that she soiled her underwear, not knowing a thing about sanitary pads.

    Close-up of hands gently holding a pregnant belly, illustrating a doctor’s surprising discovery of hair and teeth inside.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    Then there was the pain that exacerbated her psychological discomfort, and the best she could do in the way of treatment was either staying in bed with a hot water bottle or taking long hot baths.

    While these age-old home “remedies” initially alleviated her situation, the agony would increase over time, until there were days when she would not get out of bed.

    These debilitating episodes would continue for two years before she learned what a period was, and that she had been having an intense version of them long before the normal age.

    Doctor reviewing medical images on tablet, discussing rare case of hair and teeth growth inside child with patient.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    Around that time, her parents, now somewhat conscious of their daughter’s disposition, put her on a contraceptive pill.

    Her doctors thought she was pregnant until she was tested, and then they found a massive cyst

    Milanova’s condition forced her to take a year off school when she was 14, and when she turned 15, she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS, which stems from a hormonal imbalance that causes “small” cysts–as Mayo Clinic puts it–to form on the ovaries.

    Young woman with long dark hair wearing a brown blazer and beige top, seated on a chair in a relaxed pose.

    Image credits: Daye

    In Milanova’s case, not even the PCOS was of the average distinction. After an intravaginal scan, doctors identified one such cyst that was 8cm in size, “filled with hair and teeth”.

    But before making this discovery, her doctors thought she had an ectopic pregnancy, where an embryo starts growing outside the uterus, commonly in one of the fallopian tubes.

    The organ eventually bursts, resulting in incessant bleeding and, by extension, a life-threatening event.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Daye (@yourdaye)

    Milanova’s doctors clung to the theory despite her denying being intimately involved or active.

    Her initiative has propelled her to the Forbes 30 Under 30

    Milanova did not say how medical professionals dealt with the find, but her ordeal continued for years after her diagnosis, and to this day she contends with bleeding, bloating, and cysts.

    In 2018, she moved to the United Kingdom and was inspired by her reproductive ailment to start a movement that would help women.

    Menstrual hygiene products including pads, tampons, and a menstrual cup on a blue background representing the girl’s health context.

    Image credits: Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition

    “My experiences helped me understand the bigger problem at hand. Most women experience a gynaecological health horror story in their lifetime,” The Daily Mirrorreported her saying.

    She is now the founder and CEO of woman’s reproductive care firm, Daye, which–as can be seen by the $19 million-plus (perOxWIB) in funding and her appearance on Forbes’ coveted 30 Under 30 list in 2023–is a screaming success.

    Her products have since been incorporated into the UK’s national health system 

    The products the brand sells include pain-managing and STI-testing tampons, while others are CBD-infused.

    Young woman holding boxes and a product, related to the story of hair and teeth found inside a girl mistaken for pregnancy.

    Image credits: Daye

    Her innovations have also been incorporated into the UK’s National Health Service, which aims to eradicate cervical cancer by 2040.

    Speaking to Welltodo Global, Milanova explained that “sharing personal stories is one of the most powerful ways to break down stigmas around women’s health.

    Woman in a yellow sweater in a workshop showcasing Daye products related to hair and teeth growth inside a 9-year-old girl.

    Image credits: Daye

    “I’m always open about my journey with painful periods, misdiagnosis and eventual PCOS diagnosis, which drove me to start this company,” she told the health outlet in a May 2024 interview.

    Netizens are dubbing Milanova’s work “a game-changer”

    Comment text on a white background saying So so important with username selina.maika above.

    Doctor examining medical scans of a 9-year-old girl, discovering unusual growth of hair and teeth instead of pregnancy.

    Comment by user pattylime expressing relief that the topic of a 9-year-old girl with hair and teeth growing inside her is being discussed.

    Doctor examining medical scans of a 9-year-old girl with hair and teeth growing inside her, mistaken pregnancy case.

    Doctor examining a young girl shocked to find hair and teeth growing inside her instead of pregnancy symptoms.

    Comment text on white background stating creating products that make gyne health more accessible by user Annathegrey.

    Comment text on a white background with username sabrinaaaa expressing eagerness for someone to discuss the insane doctor case of hair and teeth inside a girl.

    Comment by user elisaceruti thanking for sharing important information about a doctor’s discovery involving a 9-year-old girl.

    Comment from user selina.maika expressing happiness about someone openly discussing experiences related to hair and teeth growing inside a 9-year-old girl.

    Doctor examining 9-year-old girl suspected pregnant, discovering hair and teeth growth inside her instead during medical checkup.

    Doctor examining a 9-year-old girl with unusual hair and teeth growth instead of pregnancy, in a medical setting.

    Doctor examining a young girl who was thought to be pregnant but had hair and teeth growing inside her.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    robertasurprenant avatar
    Roberta Surprenant
    Roberta Surprenant
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    Was her cyst removed? Story does not tell how medics treated her after discovery.

    bedyaa avatar
    Belinda
    Belinda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago

    Normally they remove them, new cysts will come.. i know. Story of my life..

    robertasurprenant avatar
    Roberta Surprenant
    Roberta Surprenant
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was her cyst removed? Story does not tell how medics treated her after discovery.

    bedyaa avatar
    Belinda
    Belinda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Normally they remove them, new cysts will come.. i know. Story of my life..

