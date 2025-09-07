Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She Was A Law Student”: GoFundMe Page For 23YO Woman Jailed For Life In Dubai Gets Canceled
Young woman with long blonde hair and makeup sitting indoors, related to law student jailed for life in Dubai.
Crime, Society

“She Was A Law Student”: GoFundMe Page For 23YO Woman Jailed For Life In Dubai Gets Canceled

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon
Entertainment News Writer
A British woman’s GoFundMe page for her daughter, who is serving a life sentence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has been cancelled for violating the platform’s rules.

The 23-year-old student, Mia O’Brien, currently interned in the Middle Eastern territory’s central prison, was last seen in the United Kingdom in October 2024.

Highlights
  • A GoFundMe page to support Mia O’Brien, 23, jailed for life in Dubai, has been removed.
  • Her mother said she only wanted help to visit her daughter, whom she hasn’t seen since October 2024.
  • The family has not disclosed the conviction, but UK outlets suggest it may be substance-related.

While not saying what her daughter had been convicted of, the woman used the platform to raise funds so that they could visit the incarcerated O’Brien.

    The distraught mother claims her daughter threw in with the wrong crowd

    Burj Khalifa towering in Dubai skyline with palm trees and modern buildings under a partly cloudy sky.

    Image credits: Wael Hnein/Unsplash

    “Mia has been given a life sentence in Dubai and she is now in central prison,” the distraught mother wrote on the now-deleted GoFundMe page.

    “As you can all probably imagine, as her mother I am absolutely devastated. I haven’t seen my daughter since last October.”

    “Mia is only 23 years old and has never done a bad thing in her life,” she claimed.

    Young woman with blonde hair in a black crop top sitting in a car, related to GoFundMe canceled for jailed law student.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    “This is a young girl, who went to university to do law, and unfortunately got mixed up with the wrong so-called friends and made a very stupid mistake and is now paying the price.”

    No mention was made about who the friends were.

    She was trying to raise money to visit her daughter in prison

    “So all I ask is if you can donate anything you can spare, even if it’s a £1, it could help up massively and I would be forever grateful. Thank you so much,”  her appeal read.

    Young woman in a bright pink dress sitting in a restaurant, related to law student jailed for life in Dubai news.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Then later, she weighed in again, saying:

    “I just want to thank everyone for their donations so far, this money will be used to send to my daughter Mia, and also for any legal fees that may arise, and maybe even to go towards getting family over to Dubai to see her, as none of us have seen Mia since last October, so thank you all so much.”

    A specialist in the field says the UAE jails people over cases Western courts will consider frivolous

    The Daily Mail reported on a conversation with the woman on September 5.

    Young woman wearing sunglasses and a bikini outdoors with plants in the background for GoFundMe cancellation news.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    She told the outlet:

    “She’s (Mia) going through it at the minute. She’s just been transferred to another prison after getting a life sentence.”

    “It’s been a massive shock.”

    The UAE is known for its ultrastrict laws, which often becomes a minefield for visiting foreigners.

    Radha Stirling, a human rights advocate assisting individuals who run afoul of these regulations, toldBusiness Insider in 2019:

    Two women with light eyes and styled hair posing closely together in a well-lit indoor setting for a photo.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    “People are convicted every day in cases that would be instantly thrown out of a Western court either for lack of evidence, improper procedure, or for just being frivolous.”

    One woman was arrested for calling her ex-husband’s new wife a horse

    The article listed five examples of individuals who were locked up unjustly, including Laleh Shahravesh, who was jailed for calling her ex-husband’s new wife a horse, and Ali Issa Ahmad, who was beaten up for wearing a Qatari football shirt.

    When he reported the assault, he was locked up for wasting the police’s time.

    Young woman with blonde hair wearing a black blazer and red lipstick, relating to law student jailed for life in Dubai case

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Then there was Andy Neal, who relocated his family to the UAE and was then convicted on substance–related charges.

    Swedish doctor, Ellie Holman, got into a fray with airport immigration over her visa. 

    She was then asked if she had been drinking, and when she had confirmed that she had a glass of complimentary wine on the plane, she was locked up for possession of alcohol.

    British PhD student Matthew Hedges was coerced into signing a confession in Arabic saying he was a spy and locked up. He was later pardoned due to immense international pressure.

    Despite getting off lightly Hedges doubts he will ever be the same.

    Numerous UK outlets suggest the incarcerated Brit was convicted over a substance-related infraction

    Young woman in black dress sitting in a chair at night in a city setting, related to law student jailed in Dubai case.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Outlets like the Daily Mail and Mirror, however, are favoring speculation that O’Brien was involved in substance trafficking.

    Citing a government website warning UK travelers, it wrote:

    “There is zero tolerance for [substance]-related offences. The penalties for trafficking, smuggling, using and possessing illegal [recreational substances] (including residual amounts) are severe.”

    GoFundMe does not allow fundraising for certain types of legal defenses

    Dubai skyline at dusk featuring Burj Khalifa and illuminated modern skyscrapers in the city center.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    Speaking to the UK Sun, a GoFundMe representative explained that O Brien’s  page was removed because it violated “Term 9 of the Prohibited Conduct section in our Terms of Service.”

    Said “Term 9” forbids using the platform to raise funds for the legal defense of certain unspecified crimes.

    Netizens that law student broke the law in Dubai

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a law student involved in a legal case in Dubai, mentioning the controversy.

    Image credits: sophiemeaden

    Screenshot of a tweet warning about Dubai law, related to a GoFundMe for a 23-year-old woman jailed for life in Dubai.

    Image credits: JoClavetx

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on a law student with humor, related to a canceled GoFundMe page.

    Image credits: cappilio

    Tweet from Pedro Brazon commenting on the irony of her being a law student in relation to Dubai jail case.

    Image credits: Pedro_Brazon

    Tweet text from MAGA AI Bundy account stating Play stupid games, win stupid prizes with profile photo of a man in a red hat.

    Image credits: bundy6842

    Tweet from user Volks Vuur replying to James P Goddard about rules in their country on September 6, 2025.

    Image credits: VolksVuur

    Tweet from Wild Woman of Wales discussing selective laws and punishment, related to a law student jailed for life in Dubai.

    Image credits: wildflowerwine

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning actions and consequences, related to GoFundMe cancellation for jailed woman in Dubai.

    Image credits: Leongbhailte

    Tweet from RiseForBritain account stating Do the crime, do the time in a discussion about jailed law student and GoFundMe cancellation

    Image credits: Occidentalvalue

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a reply criticizing a woman jailed for life in Dubai, related to a canceled GoFundMe page.

    Image credits: 0xtechnerd

    Tweet by Michael Thompson commenting on a situation involving a 23-year-old woman jailed for life in Dubai.

    Image credits: freadomtruck07

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about respecting local laws, related to the GoFundMe for woman jailed in Dubai.

    Image credits: JimiVex

    Tweet about locking up woman jailed for life in Dubai, referencing safety and release concerns.

    Image credits: M_J__H

    Explore more of these tags

    United kingdom
