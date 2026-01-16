Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Still Writing Fiction”: Stephen King Faces Backlash Over Post About ICE Agent Jonathan Ross
Stephen King wearing glasses and a suit at a film festival, facing backlash over a post about ICE agent Jonathan Ross
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Still Writing Fiction”: Stephen King Faces Backlash Over Post About ICE Agent Jonathan Ross

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
4

26

4

Author Stephen King is facing criticism over a social media post questioning the narrative that the ICE agent who fired at Renee Nicole Good was “run over” by her vehicle.

The King of Horror weighed in on the video that shows Jonathan Ross fatally striking Good in the face in Minneapolis last week.

As the FBI continues to investigate the incident, politicians on both sides of the aisle feel like footage from the encounter provides enough information to support their claims.

Highlights
  • Stephen King commented on the claims that ICE agent Jonathan Ross was "run over" during the incident with Renee Nicole Good.
  • Public opinion remains divided, with some saying Ross was hit while others argue he didn't act in self-defense.
  • Ross reportedly suffered internal bleeding from the encounter; the FBI investigation is ongoing.
RELATED:

    Stephen King at a film festival event, wearing glasses and a suit, facing backlash over ICE agent Jonathan Ross post.

    Stephen King sparked backlash after commenting on the footage showing ICE agent Jonathan Ross and Renee Nicole Good
    Stephen King at a film festival event, wearing glasses and a suit, facing backlash over ICE agent Jonathan Ross post.

    Image credits: Mathew Tsang/Getty Images

    President Donald Trump told The New York Times that Ross acted in self-defense and that Good “ran [the agent] over.”  

    Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey disputed this claim, stating, “You don’t need to take my word for it. You don’t need to take their word for it. Watch the video. The ICE agent was not run over. You had a person that was definitively trying to just get out of there.”

    Now, the 78-year-old horror author has shared his analysis of the January 7 video.

    Stephen King wearing a leather jacket at an event, facing backlash over post about ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

    Stephen King wearing a leather jacket at an event, facing backlash over post about ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

    Image credits: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

    King has been a vocal Trump critic since 2016, when he signed a letter condemning the president’s first candidacy. 

    On Friday (January 16), he posted on X, “The visual evidence shows no indication that the agent who fired the weapon, Jonathan Ross, had been run over.”

    Stephen King tweet about ICE agent Jonathan Ross sparks backlash over controversial post in 2026.

    Stephen King tweet about ICE agent Jonathan Ross sparks backlash over controversial post in 2026.

    Image credits: StephenKing

    The reactions to the post highlight the divide over the incident and the broader role of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). 

    The agency was created as part of the Homeland Security Act of 2002, following the September 11 attacks, to enforce immigration laws, which later became a central pillar of Trump’s campaign.

    “No, he wasn’t run ‘over.’ He was hit with her car, though,” one user wrote.

    “You should watch it from the other angle. Adjust your glasses,” a separate user responded to King.

    ICE agent Jonathan Ross adjusting face covering outdoors in winter, related to Stephen King backlash over post.

    President Donald Trump said Ross acted in self-defense and claimed Good ran over the agent
    ICE agent Jonathan Ross adjusting face covering outdoors in winter, related to Stephen King backlash over post.

    Image credits: ProudSocialist

    “Then why did he have internal bleeding?” another asked.

    A pro-Trump X account with over 150,000 followers shared a GIF captioned “What an idiot!”

    “The visual evidence shows Renee Good tried to run over and M*RDER the ICE agent,” said MAGA influencer Gunther Eagleman.

    Tweet from David Santa Carla replying to Stephen King saying still writing fiction amid backlash over ICE agent Jonathan Ross post.

    Tweet from David Santa Carla replying to Stephen King saying still writing fiction amid backlash over ICE agent Jonathan Ross post.

    Image credits: TheOnlyDSC

    Stephen King wearing a cap and signing a book at a table during a public book signing event.

    Stephen King wearing a cap and signing a book at a table during a public book signing event.

    Image credits: stephenking

    Still, many others agreed with King, noting that videos appeared to show Ross walking away from the scene without any visible signs of injury.

    “The videos make it crystal clear—no running over, just a desperate attempt to escape,” shared one user.

    The Carrie author addressed the Minneapolis incident last week, writing, “The louder right-wingers talk, the more worried they are. Renee Good has got them screaming.”

    ICE agents in tactical gear conducting a vehicle stop on a snowy residential street during a law enforcement operation.

    Videos of the encounter show ICE agents ordering Good out of her SUV before she attempted to drive off
    ICE agents in tactical gear conducting a vehicle stop on a snowy residential street during a law enforcement operation.

    Image credits: myriambregman

    King has previously questioned Trump over the seizure of Nicolás Maduro, accusing him of using concerns about democracy or narcoterr*rism as a façade to benefit from Venezuela’s oil industry.

    In 2018, the famous writer told late-night host Stephen Colbert that the president had blocked him on X.

    Twitter reply to Stephen King’s post about ICE agent Jonathan Ross, sparking backlash over controversial comments.

    Twitter reply to Stephen King’s post about ICE agent Jonathan Ross, sparking backlash over controversial comments.

    Image credits: PBlasphememes

    Tweet from user sugmahnuts replying to another user expressing disbelief about a car hitting an ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

    Tweet from user sugmahnuts replying to another user expressing disbelief about a car hitting an ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

    Image credits: shdw1338

    Videos of the incident show ICE agents approaching an SUV which is parked in the middle of a Minneapolis street and ordering the driver to exit the vehicle. 

    As the woman attempts to drive off, one agent points his weapon at her and fires three times.

    ICE agents in tactical gear walking near a vehicle on a snowy street amid tense law enforcement activity.

    ICE agents in tactical gear walking near a vehicle on a snowy street amid tense law enforcement activity.

    Image credits: myriambregman

    Tweet reply to Stephen King from user RiRi_LotusQueen addressing a comment about an ICE agent Jonathan Ross incident.

    Tweet reply to Stephen King from user RiRi_LotusQueen addressing a comment about an ICE agent Jonathan Ross incident.

    Image credits: RiRi_LotusQueen

    After the incident, protests against ICE erupted in Minneapolis. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz claimed the agents conducting the crackdown in the city are “untrained” and have been “pulling over people indiscriminately.”

    Gov. Walz further accused the president of punishing the state after its residents “dared to vote against him three times.”

    Woman in navy blue lace dress holding a bouquet, smiling outdoors, related to Stephen King faces backlash news.

    The Department of Homeland Security said Ross suffered internal bleeding following the encounter with Good
    Woman in navy blue lace dress holding a bouquet, smiling outdoors, related to Stephen King faces backlash news.

    Image credits: patriottakes

    The Department of Homeland Security said Ross suffered internal bleeding to his torso as a result of his encounter with Good.

    DHS has not shared further details about the ICE agent’s condition. It’s unclear how extensive the bleeding was, as internal bleeding can range from a bruise to severe blood loss.

    Tweet from user thedurge disputing claims related to ICE agent Jonathan Ross amid Stephen King backlash discussion.

    Tweet from user thedurge disputing claims related to ICE agent Jonathan Ross amid Stephen King backlash discussion.

    Image credits: githwanki

    Reflection of a person holding a phone visible in car window, related to Stephen King facing backlash over ICE agent post.

    Reflection of a person holding a phone visible in car window, related to Stephen King facing backlash over ICE agent post.

    Image credits: donkoclock

    Amid the FBI’s ongoing investigation, it has been reported that six federal prosecutors resigned after the Justice Department allegedly ordered them to investigate Good’s wife, Rebecca, who was filmed confronting Ross during the incident.

    Good’s family has reportedly hired the Chicago-based law firm Romanucci & Blandin to conduct their own investigation into the case. The firm previously represented George Floyd’s family.

    ICE agent at snowy crash scene with damaged vehicles on a city street, related to Stephen King backlash post.

    Two GoFundMe pages have been launched to support Good’s family and Ross
    ICE agent at snowy crash scene with damaged vehicles on a city street, related to Stephen King backlash post.

    Image credits: myriambregman

    Originally from Colorado, Good was 37 years old and had no criminal record.

    After the incident, two GoFundMe pages were launched to raise money for Good’s family and for Jonathan Ross.

    The fundraiser for the ICE agent has raised $762,000 at the time of writing, while the one for Good’s family has raised nearly $1,500,000.

    Comment by Leslie Connor discussing disproportionate response related to Stephen King and ICE agent Jonathan Ross controversy.

    Many people questioned whether the ICE agent acted in self-defense during the incident
    Comment by Leslie Connor discussing disproportionate response related to Stephen King and ICE agent Jonathan Ross controversy.

    Comment by Lisa Pullen expressing skepticism about FBI investigation, related to Stephen King facing backlash over ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

    Comment by Lisa Pullen expressing skepticism about FBI investigation, related to Stephen King facing backlash over ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

    Comment by Shawn Botos expressing support for Stephen King discussing ICE agent Jonathan Ross controversy online.

    Comment by Shawn Botos expressing support for Stephen King discussing ICE agent Jonathan Ross controversy online.

    Comment by Helena Handbasket criticizing a Stephen King post about ICE agent Jonathan Ross, shown in a light blue text bubble.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Justin Thorne discussing criticism and manufactured grievances related to Stephen King.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Justin Thorne discussing criticism and manufactured grievances related to Stephen King.

    Social media comment questioning the opinions of X users amid Stephen King ICE agent backlash.

    Social media comment questioning the opinions of X users amid Stephen King ICE agent backlash.

    Comment by Sue Sheffield expressing doubt about visible injury to ICE agent amid Stephen King backlash online.

    Comment by Sue Sheffield expressing doubt about visible injury to ICE agent amid Stephen King backlash online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Stephen King faces backlash over ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Stephen King faces backlash over ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

    Comment by Mark Kovachi discussing an incident, related to Stephen King facing backlash over ICE agent Jonathan Ross post.

    Comment by Mark Kovachi discussing an incident, related to Stephen King facing backlash over ICE agent Jonathan Ross post.

    Comment on social media discussing Stephen King backlash related to ICE agent Jonathan Ross post.

    Comment on social media discussing Stephen King backlash related to ICE agent Jonathan Ross post.

    Comment defending ICE agent Jonathan Ross amid Stephen King backlash over social media post on the incident.

    Comment defending ICE agent Jonathan Ross amid Stephen King backlash over social media post on the incident.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Lynne Delgado responding to information about ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Lynne Delgado responding to information about ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

    Screenshot of Sandra Seney McIntosh’s Facebook comment reacting to Stephen King ICE agent Jonathan Ross controversy.

    Screenshot of Sandra Seney McIntosh’s Facebook comment reacting to Stephen King ICE agent Jonathan Ross controversy.

    Comment by Kate Jentree on social media discussing backlash from MAGA propaganda bots and troll farms.

    Comment by Kate Jentree on social media discussing backlash from MAGA propaganda bots and troll farms.

     

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was m******d and they're trying to justify it.

    2
    2points
    reply
    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the scum m.a.g.a.s are now harassing her son's school to the point classes have been conducted via computer

    0
    0points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stephen King is my lifelong favorite author. He is also a good person, a normal human being with empathy and sympathy, unlike Trump and his cultists and all of Trump's little ICE henchmen. I love SK so much. He has NEVER been afraid to call out the Orange Thing's insanity publicly. I just wish more people were actually sane like he is and weren't frothing "bUt sHe rAn HiM oVeR!!!!!!11"

    0
    0points
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm suffering from internal bleeding because my head's exploding from knowing there are many people out there who think this was ok.

    0
    0points
    reply
