Outrage As ICE Agent Who Attacked Renee Good Turns Millionaire Via Online Fundraisers
ICE agent wearing a face covering and tactical gear raising his arm outdoors near houses and autumn trees.
Society, World

Outrage As ICE Agent Who Attacked Renee Good Turns Millionaire Via Online Fundraisers

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
4

27

4

Jon Ross, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer who fatally wounded Renee Nicole Good during a Minneapolis standoff earlier this month, has received more than $1 million in online donations.

Neither of the major campaigns supporting Ross were created by him, but both have attracted thousands of donors, including one billionaire, and further inflamed critics who already saw him as a deeply polarizing figure.

Highlights
  • ICE agent Jon Ross has raised over $1 million through online fundraisers following the shooting of Renee Good.
  • Supporters claim Ross acted in self-defense after Good allegedly struck him with her SUV; critics call it an unjustified act.
  • Billionaire Bill Ackman donated $10K to Ross, saying both families deserved support amid the ongoing federal investigation.

For them, the fact that Ross has received over a million dollars in donations represents a disturbing reward for what they believe was a disproportionate use of force.

Supporters call him “fearless.” Detractors call it blood money.

    Outrage grows among ICE detractors as Jon Ross, responsible for the passing of Renee Good, receives a million dollars in donations

    Man smiling indoors wearing a brown shirt, related to outrage as ICE agent involved in online fundraisers controversy.

    Man smiling indoors wearing a brown shirt, related to outrage as ICE agent involved in online fundraisers controversy.

    Image credits: Pierce Forsythe

    The 43-year-old was among a group of federal officers engaged in an immigration enforcement operation in a Minneapolis neighborhood on January 7.

    That morning, Renee Good and her wife, Rebecca, were stopped in the middle of a street inside an active ICE enforcement operation, with their SUV partially blocking a lane of traffic and interfering with agents’ movements during the federal sweep.

    ICE agent wearing tactical gear and mask outdoors near a house, linked to controversy and online fundraisers controversy

    ICE agent wearing tactical gear and mask outdoors near a house, linked to controversy and online fundraisers controversy

    Image credits: ProudSocialist

    Footage from the scene shows Ross and another officer approaching the vehicle while Rebecca tries to open the passenger-side door. 

    “Show your face,” Rebecca says. “You want to come at us? You want to come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch big boy. Go ahead.”

    Screenshot of a tweet debating the online outrage over an ICE agent turning legal-defense donations into million-dollar fundraisers.

    Screenshot of a tweet debating the online outrage over an ICE agent turning legal-defense donations into million-dollar fundraisers.

    Image credits: a_newgarden

    Close-up of a smiling man with blue eyes, wearing a light-colored shirt, relating to ICE agent fundraising controversy.

    Close-up of a smiling man with blue eyes, wearing a light-colored shirt, relating to ICE agent fundraising controversy.

    Image credits: Pierce Forsythe

    As the confrontation escalates, federal agents order Renee Good to exit her vehicle. She does not comply.

    “Drive, baby, drive!” Rebecca then shouts. The SUV then pulls forward allegedly hitting Ross in his torso and causing internal bleeding.

    Gunshots are heard. Ross, standing in front of the car, opens fire, fatally striking Renee in the face.

    Supporters of Ross argue that his actions that morning were a justified act of self‑defense

    User named Bob replying to a tweet expressing pride in donating to an ICE agent involved in online fundraisers.

    User named Bob replying to a tweet expressing pride in donating to an ICE agent involved in online fundraisers.

    Image credits: Bob561465019621

    Woman with long blonde hair and nose ring smiling in a casual indoor setting related to ICE agent fundraiser controversy

    Woman with long blonde hair and nose ring smiling in a casual indoor setting related to ICE agent fundraiser controversy

    Image credits: Donna Ganger

    The Department of Homeland Security and administration officials have repeatedly framed the encounter in that light, saying Ross fired because he reasonably believed Good was attempting to use her vehicle to harm him or other agents.

    In the aftermath, two crowdfunders were created to support Ross.

    A GoFundMe campaign, started by Clyde Emmons, has since raised over $747,000, with Emmons writing that Ross was “1000 percent justified in the shooting” and calling Good a “domestic terr*rist.”

    People placing flowers and a photo of Renee Good on a tree in a public space amid outrage over ICE agent fundraiser controversy.

    People placing flowers and a photo of Renee Good on a tree in a public space amid outrage over ICE agent fundraiser controversy.

    Image credits: MScaranoNews

    A separate GiveSendGo campaign, created by Tom Hennessey, referred to Good as “a radical leftist agitator” and praised Ross for “firing in self-defense to neutralize the threat.”

    That campaign has amassed more than $279,000.

    GiveSendGo co-founder Jacob Wells confirmed that Ross has already received funds from the platform.

    “All campaigns on our platform go directly to the recipient,” he stated, while addressing rival fundraising companies. “Our competitors have a history of canceling law enforcement fundraisers… That time has ended.”

    Detractors believe Ross’ actions were disproportionate and did not constitute an act of self-defense

    Tweet by Jerry Massey responding to controversy over ICE agent who attacked Renee Good turning millionaire via fundraisers.

    Tweet by Jerry Massey responding to controversy over ICE agent who attacked Renee Good turning millionaire via fundraisers.

    Image credits: JerryMassey

    Middle-aged man with gray hair in a dark suit and blue tie, representing ICE agent involved in online fundraiser controversy.

    Middle-aged man with gray hair in a dark suit and blue tie, representing ICE agent involved in online fundraiser controversy.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    Ross’s top donor was identified as billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who contributed $10,000.

    Ackman also said he attempted to contribute to a fundraiser for Good’s family, but it had already closed after raising $1.5 million. “I believe both families deserve support,” Ackman wrote.

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Bill Ackman, related to outrage over ICE agent millionaire fundraisers.

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Bill Ackman, related to outrage over ICE agent millionaire fundraisers.

    Image credits: Shinimegami86

    Donation list showing top donors and amounts raised in online fundraiser for ICE agent who attacked Renee Good.

    Image credits: JSweetLI

    While some have condemned the fundraising effort as a celebration of violence, Ross’s defenders have rallied around him, citing his injuries and the dangers of his profession.

    The Trump administration confirmed Ross suffered internal bleeding in the incident, though Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem clarified he was released from the hospital the same day.

    Tweet from user Daniel criticizing an ICE agent who turned millionaire via online fundraisers after attacking Renee Good.

    Tweet from user Daniel criticizing an ICE agent who turned millionaire via online fundraisers after attacking Renee Good.

    Image credits: DanielS70847977

    ICE agent Jonathan Ross with fundraiser progress showing nearly $760K raised amid outrage over attack incident.

    ICE agent Jonathan Ross with fundraiser progress showing nearly $760K raised amid outrage over attack incident.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    “They had guns. We had whistles,” Rebecca Good said in a statement to Minnesota Public Radio, with those who support her believing the usage of force was disproportionate and did not constitute self-defense.

    Ross has retained legal representation through attorney Chris Madel, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Minnesota, who confirmed that Ross has applied for federal defense aid and may be represented by DOJ attorneys if charged.

    So far, no criminal charges have been filed against Ross. The FBI is still conducting its investigation

    Screenshot of tweet by G. Kearney questioning why ICE agent defending use of money raised via online fundraisers amid outrage.

    Screenshot of tweet by G. Kearney questioning why ICE agent defending use of money raised via online fundraisers amid outrage.

    Image credits: 19gpk63

    The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division has not opened a federal rights violation case. Instead, sources say investigators are exploring possible ties between Good and anti-ICE activist groups, including participants in Minneapolis neighborhood watch actions aimed at obstructing immigration arrests.

    Trump officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary Noem, have described Good as a “professional agitator.”

    The Good family disputes those claims.

    Fundraiser page showing an ICE agent raising over $240,000 online amid outrage over attack on Renee Good.

    Fundraiser page showing an ICE agent raising over $240,000 online amid outrage over attack on Renee Good.

    Image credits: GivesEndGo

    In a statement released through their legal team, Romanucci & Blandin, the same firm that represented George Floyd’s family, her relatives said she had no criminal record and was not the person being portrayed by ICE supporters.

    “I’ve been pretty quiet about this,” wrote Morgan Fletcher, Good’s sister-in-law, in a Facebook post. “We’ve seen the false claims and the wrong Renee Good’s info being posted. She didn’t have a criminal history.”

    Romanucci & Blandin is launching a civil investigation into the shooting and is expected to release findings in the coming weeks.

    “He’s gonna need it.” Netizens took to social media to debate the case

    Comment from Hannes Lugger discussing the new way to become a millionaire, related to ICE agent controversy.

    Comment from Hannes Lugger discussing the new way to become a millionaire, related to ICE agent controversy.

    Comment on outrage as ICE agent who attacked Renee Good turns millionaire from online fundraisers, with a Philippine flag emoji.

    Comment on outrage as ICE agent who attacked Renee Good turns millionaire from online fundraisers, with a Philippine flag emoji.

    Comment by Jason Nadal mentioning the widow raising 1.5 million on GoFundMe, relating to ICE agent fundraiser controversy.

    Comment by Jason Nadal mentioning the widow raising 1.5 million on GoFundMe, relating to ICE agent fundraiser controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the ICE agent who attacked Renee Good and gained wealth from fundraisers.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the ICE agent who attacked Renee Good and gained wealth from fundraisers.

    Comment from Steve Rector saying hes gonna need it for his defense with 76 reactions on a social media post about ICE agent fundraiser outrage.

    Comment from Steve Rector saying hes gonna need it for his defense with 76 reactions on a social media post about ICE agent fundraiser outrage.

    Comment by Perry Pizarro expressing desire to become an ICE agent after online fundraisers made one a millionaire

    Comment by Perry Pizarro expressing desire to become an ICE agent after online fundraisers made one a millionaire

    Comment from Tammy Powers reacting to ICE agent fundraiser controversy, displayed on a social media post screenshot.

    Comment from Tammy Powers reacting to ICE agent fundraiser controversy, displayed on a social media post screenshot.

    Screenshot of Facebook comment by Steve Dunn saying Only in America, related to outrage over ICE agent who attacked Renee Good.

    Screenshot of Facebook comment by Steve Dunn saying Only in America, related to outrage over ICE agent who attacked Renee Good.

    Comment saying Can't spend money in jail, related to outrage as ICE agent who attacked Renee Good turns millionaire via online fundraisers.

    Comment saying Can't spend money in jail, related to outrage as ICE agent who attacked Renee Good turns millionaire via online fundraisers.

    Comment from Dalmas Otieno joking about an ICE agent who turned millionaire through online fundraisers related to Renee Good incident.

    Comment from Dalmas Otieno joking about an ICE agent who turned millionaire through online fundraisers related to Renee Good incident.

    Screenshot of social media comment stating it is a lucrative business related to ICE agent fundraiser controversy.

    Screenshot of social media comment stating it is a lucrative business related to ICE agent fundraiser controversy.

    Facebook comment by Maria Mines on outrage as ICE agent who attacked Renee Good turns millionaire via online fundraisers.

    Facebook comment by Maria Mines on outrage as ICE agent who attacked Renee Good turns millionaire via online fundraisers.

    Comment from Thomas Burchfield expressing hope ICE agent will pay settlement to Renee Good's family amid outrage and fundraiser success.

    Comment from Thomas Burchfield expressing hope ICE agent will pay settlement to Renee Good's family amid outrage and fundraiser success.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the ICE agent who attacked Renee Good amid online fundraiser controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the ICE agent who attacked Renee Good amid online fundraiser controversy.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    keohanster avatar
    ALittleKnownGoddess
    ALittleKnownGoddess
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's please just say it like it is. He didn't 'wound' Renee Good, he m******d her. He wasn't 'responsible for the passing of Renee Good' - he k****d her.

    0
    0points
    reply
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you. I was pretty p‍iss‍ed off to see the "who attacked Renee Good" as the headline. He mur‍de‍‍red her. He flat out ki‍ll‍ed her. It's disgusting that the sanitization & infantilazation of BP is now skewing the facts of this outrageous cr‍im‍e.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought it was illegal to benefit from a crime in the US.

    0
    0points
    reply
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe that's only if they're convicted; however I am not a lawyer so take that with a grain of salt.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
