We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Major Twist In Beckham Family Feud As Brooklyn Revealed To Have Prenup That “Handcuffs” Him To Peltz Family
Brooklyn Beckham with family members posing by a decorated Christmas tree, linked to Beckham family feud prenup news.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Major Twist In Beckham Family Feud As Brooklyn Revealed To Have Prenup That “Handcuffs” Him To Peltz Family

Samridhi Goel News Writer
3

25

3

The Beckham family fallout took yet another unexpected turn this week after new details surfaced surrounding Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz’s prenuptial agreement.

According to The Sun, the 26-year-old signed an ironclad prenuptial agreement tying him financially to Nicola’s billionaire family.

This revelation came following Brooklyn’s explosive six-page statement accusing his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of control and emotional harm.

Highlights
  • New details revealed an "ironclad" prenup that allegedly ties Brooklyn Beckham's financial future to Peltz estate.
  • Insiders claimed David and Victoria are terrified that if the marriage ends, Brooklyn would be "completely ostracized".
  • Netizens have begun labeling the couple as a new version of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
  • Despite the financial and social scrutiny, Brooklyn continued to double down on his devotion to Nicola.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family,” he wrote on January 19.

    Brooklyn Beckham had reportedly signed a prenup that “handcuffs” him to Nicola Peltz’s family amid a family feud with the Beckhams

    Brooklyn Beckham and partner seated at event, highlighting Beckham family feud and prenup with Peltz family.

    Brooklyn Beckham and partner seated at event, highlighting Beckham family feud and prenup with Peltz family.

    Image credits: Swan Gallet/Getty Images

    Tweet from Elvirage commenting on family name, related to Beckham family feud and Brooklyn’s prenup with Peltz family.

    Tweet from Elvirage commenting on family name, related to Beckham family feud and Brooklyn’s prenup with Peltz family.

    Image credits: ElviraLuUnLivre

    The sources cited by the outlet revealed that Brooklyn signed a rigid prenup ahead of his 2022 wedding that bars him from accessing any of the Peltz family fortune if the marriage ends.

    The agreement reportedly restricts him to half of whatever he and Nicola build together as a brand.

    An insider close to David and Victoria Beckham claimed the document has heightened their fears.

    Brooklyn Beckham with woman, showing tattoos and casual wear, related to Beckham family feud and prenup with Peltz family.

    Brooklyn Beckham with woman, showing tattoos and casual wear, related to Beckham family feud and prenup with Peltz family.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    “If they ever did break up, Brooklyn would be completely ostracized and without much cash to show for it.”

    “It’s as if he’s being held captive,” the source alleged, adding that his future now rests “completely in the hands of the Peltzes.”

    The claims struck a nerve among netizens, as several commenters echoed the sentiment bluntly, adding that Brooklyn looked “completely under her [Nicola’s] thumb.”

    Black and white photo of a person with curly hair wearing a backward cap, relating to Beckham family prenup news.

    Black and white photo of a person with curly hair wearing a backward cap, relating to Beckham family prenup news.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Another wrote, “Lol, good. He doesn’t deserve anything anyway. He devoted himself to worship her and that’s all she needed. A loyal devotee. She is now a god.”

    However, not everyone agreed. Others argued that prenuptial agreements are standard among ultra-wealthy families.

    “A prenup is fair on both,” one comment read. Another added, “They both come from money. Ordinary people survive on what he earns in a day—he’ll be fine.”

    How much is Beckham fortune compared to the Peltz family’s billions?

    Brooklyn Beckham and bride in wedding attire with officiant among white flowers at outdoor ceremony, prenup ties to Peltz family.

    Brooklyn Beckham and bride in wedding attire with officiant among white flowers at outdoor ceremony, prenup ties to Peltz family.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Tweet discussing opinions on wealth and poverty, mentioning the Beckham family feud and Brooklyn’s prenup with the Peltz family.

    Tweet discussing opinions on wealth and poverty, mentioning the Beckham family feud and Brooklyn’s prenup with the Peltz family.

    Image credits: PumpkinGator

    Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz, is worth an estimated $1.6 billion, per Vogue, amassed through decades of high-profile investments and hedge fund ventures.

    Surprisingly, his Palm Beach estate alone is valued at over $70 million.

    Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz posing together at a stylish event with yin-yang logo decorations behind them.

    Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz posing together at a stylish event with yin-yang logo decorations behind them.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    By contrast, David and Victoria Beckham hold a combined net worth estimated at around $673 million, per The Sunday Times. This figure includes David’s football career, endorsements, Inter Miami CF ownership, as well as Victoria’s fashion and beauty businesses.

    Brooklyn himself is said to be worth roughly $10 million, while Nicola’s acting career places her closer to $50 million.

    The internet sleuths called Brooklyn and Nicola’s feud with the Beckham family a “new version of Meghan and Harry”

    Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola wearing matching red outfits, seated in a festive room with Christmas decorations.

    Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola wearing matching red outfits, seated in a festive room with Christmas decorations.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Tweet reply about Beckham family feud mentioning Brooklyn’s prenup linked to the Peltz family in a social media context.

    Tweet reply about Beckham family feud mentioning Brooklyn’s prenup linked to the Peltz family in a social media context.

    Image credits: zadiaz

    Twitter comment by Nicola Hayes reacting to Beckham family feud involving Brooklyn and prenup with Peltz family.

    Twitter comment by Nicola Hayes reacting to Beckham family feud involving Brooklyn and prenup with Peltz family.

    Image credits: HayesNicol86090

    As soon as the new update on the Beckham family feud went viral, many netizens drew comparisons to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

    “This pair is exactly the same as Meghan and Harry. Controlling wife, isolated son, family cut off,” one commenter claimed.

    Others leaned into the narrative of a “power play,” suggesting Brooklyn’s estrangement mirrors Harry’s exit from the Royal family.

    Beyond online scrutiny, Brooklyn Beckham has repeatedly shown his devotion to Nicola Peltz

    David and Victoria Beckham posing together at a formal event with focus on Beckham family prenup news.

    David and Victoria Beckham posing together at a formal event with focus on Beckham family prenup news.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Brooklyn Beckham’s prenup allegedly restricting him in the Beckham-Peltz family feud.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Brooklyn Beckham’s prenup allegedly restricting him in the Beckham-Peltz family feud.

    Image credits: kongeligeoern

    Despite the ongoing scrutiny, Brooklyn Beckham has continued to showcase his devotion to Nicola.

    The aspiring chef has multiple tattoos dedicated to her, including her eyes inked on the back of his neck, his wedding vows on his arm, and the letter “N” on his ring finger.

    Brooklyn Beckham and family posing together near Christmas tree highlighting prenup connecting him to Peltz family.

    Brooklyn Beckham and family posing together near Christmas tree highlighting prenup connecting him to Peltz family.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Twitter reply discussing Brooklyn Beckham’s prenup linked to the Peltz family fortune and financial ties in the feud.

    Twitter reply discussing Brooklyn Beckham’s prenup linked to the Peltz family fortune and financial ties in the feud.

    Image credits: preachpablo

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Brooklyn Beckham’s prenup linking him to the Peltz family amid Beckham family feud updates.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Brooklyn Beckham’s prenup linking him to the Peltz family amid Beckham family feud updates.

    Image credits: rowdvitto

    In a 2025 Glamour interview, the couple gushed about their life in their $3.8 million Beverly Hills condo, insisting they prefer quiet nights on the couch to red carpets.

    “The simple stuff makes us the happiest,” Nicola said, while Brooklyn added they loved evenings with “no cameras.”

    As neither party appears willing to reconcile, the widely publicized Beckham family rift continues to intensify.

     “The Beckham brand is working overtime this week,” wrote one netizen

    Comment by Kimberley Herbert discussing Brooklyn Beckham's prenup and its impact on family dynamics with the Peltz family.

    Comment by Kimberley Herbert discussing Brooklyn Beckham's prenup and its impact on family dynamics with the Peltz family.

    Comment on social media about Beckham family feud and Brooklyn’s prenup linking him to Peltz family.

    Comment on social media about Beckham family feud and Brooklyn’s prenup linking him to Peltz family.

    Comment from Rebecca Rafferty expressing surprise about Yolanda Hadid not being involved in the Beckham family feud news.

    Comment from Rebecca Rafferty expressing surprise about Yolanda Hadid not being involved in the Beckham family feud news.

    Facebook comment by David Moss discussing fairness of prenups, highlighting division of shared assets in family feud context.

    Facebook comment by David Moss discussing fairness of prenups, highlighting division of shared assets in family feud context.

    Comment about prenup protecting family wealth in wealthy families, related to Beckham family feud twist.

    Comment about prenup protecting family wealth in wealthy families, related to Beckham family feud twist.

    Comment from Veronica Mwana Washe about Beckham family feud mentioning Brooklyn's prenup linked to Peltz family.

    Comment from Veronica Mwana Washe about Beckham family feud mentioning Brooklyn's prenup linked to Peltz family.

    Comment discussing Beckham family feud mentioning Brooklyn’s prenup tying him to the Peltz family dynamics.

    Comment discussing Beckham family feud mentioning Brooklyn’s prenup tying him to the Peltz family dynamics.

    Comment from Michelle Shepheard discussing the Beckham family feud and Brooklyn’s prenup linked to the Peltz family.

    Comment from Michelle Shepheard discussing the Beckham family feud and Brooklyn’s prenup linked to the Peltz family.

    Commenter Amanda van Niekerk discussing Brooklyn Beckham's prenup and its impact on the Beckham and Peltz family feud.

    Commenter Amanda van Niekerk discussing Brooklyn Beckham's prenup and its impact on the Beckham and Peltz family feud.

    Comment by Claire Bishop speculating on family dynamics amid Beckham family feud involving Brooklyn’s prenup with Peltz family.

    Comment by Claire Bishop speculating on family dynamics amid Beckham family feud involving Brooklyn’s prenup with Peltz family.

    Comment about Beckham family feud and Brooklyn’s prenup linking him to the Peltz family in a social media post.

    Comment about Beckham family feud and Brooklyn’s prenup linking him to the Peltz family in a social media post.

    Comment by Mikey Jackson discussing the Beckham family feud and Brooklyn's prenup linking him to the Peltz family.

    Comment by Mikey Jackson discussing the Beckham family feud and Brooklyn's prenup linking him to the Peltz family.

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    serena_6 avatar
    Snow_White
    Snow_White
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry how does it bound him to her? Prenup seems to contain standard points. But in most cases men are forcing women to sign a prenup. Now it's the other way round and she's deemed controlling?

    2
    2points
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, the only problem here is his parents are overly involved with their adult son's life. A pre-up is not a surprise in a family this wealthy.

    2
    2points
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see nothing wrong with this. Inherited money is a touchy thing. My brother divorced his wife (waited much too long to do that) shortly after he got half of my parents' estate - and she got half of that. I never made a big deal about that, and he's fine, but it still rankled me. The pre-nup just prevents a money-grab by Brooklyn.

    0
    0points
    reply
