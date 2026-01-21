“Like A Jilted Ex”: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations
In the wake of Brooklyn Beckham’s six-page Instagram statement accusing his mother, Victoria, of attempting to sabotage his marriage, the public is now re-examining the relationship between mother and son.
Fans and critics began resurfacing old photos and videos of Victoria Beckham with her eldest son, arguing that the images now take on a more troubling meaning when viewed alongside his claims.
- Fans resurfaced old photos of Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham after his wedding allegations.
- Viewers accused Victoria of possessive behavior and crossing emotional boundaries with her son.
- Critics argued her relationship with Nicola Peltz was doomed from the start.
“The signs were always there. It wouldn’t have mattered who Brooklyn married, Victoria was always going to behave like a jilted ex,” one commenter wrote.
“Emotional inc*st,” another replied.
Critics called Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham’s relationship “emotional inc*st” as pictures of the two resurface
Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram
The renewed scrutiny centers on one of the most visceral allegations in Brooklyn’s statement: his claim that his mother danced “very inappropriately” on him during his wedding reception in 2022.
According to Brooklyn, the moment occurred in front of 500 guests after singer Marc Anthony called him to the stage for what was supposed to be his first dance with his wife, Nicola Peltz.
“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife,” Brooklyn wrote.
Image credits: Vogue
“It was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.”
He continued, “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”
Image credits: David M. Benett/Getty Images
While no footage of the wedding dance has surfaced, viewers attempting to contextualize the claim began combing through Victoria Beckham’s social media history.
Photos of Victoria and Brooklyn posing closely at red carpets and private gatherings quickly went viral, with critics arguing the body language felt more reminiscent of a possessive partner than a parent.
Image credits: David M. Benett/Getty Images
“The way she poses with her son is not normal,” one commenter wrote.
“Whenever I saw pics of VB with her sons, I got the vibe of the kind of mom who hates her sons loving any woman more than they love her.”
Viewers argued the photos show Victoria’s possessiveness towards Brooklyn, as well as his discomfort
Image credits: sumiranji
Image credits: ZandiSussex
As the backlash intensified, some viewers pushed back, accusing critics of overreacting and misinterpreting normal parental affection.
“Showing mothers love? You never hugged or kissed your mum?’” one commenter asked.
Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram
“How come people didn’t notice this before?” another replied, framing the conversation as hypocritical.
“If the situation were different and it was a father with his daughter, everyone would have noticed immediately.”
Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram
Still, several commenters said the situation was far from new.
“I’d long noticed this behaviour towards her son,” one person wrote, comparing Victoria’s relationship with Brooklyn to that of Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Hurley.
This reframing of old images came as Brooklyn described what he sees as a long-standing pattern of interference from his mother.
Image credits: seashell_luvr
Image credits: ProudMary963233
In his statement, he accused Victoria of canceling her commitment to design Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute, calling him “evil” during disputes over seating arrangements, and being rude to his wife.
“My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family,” he wrote.
Brooklyn accused his parents of using their influence to protect their brand and harm the innocent
Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram
In the most emotionally charged section of his statement, Brooklyn described how the wedding incident was part of a broader pattern of control.
He accused his parents of prioritizing their brand above their family, using social media and planted press narratives to maintain an image of unity and perfection.
Image credits: victoriabeckham/X
“The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into,” he wrote.
“I believe the truth always comes out.”
He rejected claims that Nicola controls him, calling that narrative “completely backwards.”
“I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life,” Brooklyn said, describing a childhood marked by anxiety and fear of stepping out of line.
Image credits: BananaM0x
Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram
According to him, cutting ties with his parents brought immediate relief.
“For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared.”
“I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people,” Brooklyn wrote.
“All we want is peace, privacy, and happiness for us and our future family.”
“There’s a limit.” People debated over the appropriateness of Victoria’s photos
Image credits: 1776Cherryred
Image credits: _Barbi_Q
Image credits: OperaTimtams
Image credits: LynnetteTh70460
Image credits: DiceyHQ
Image credits: QUEENP0P
Image credits: locsandsocs
Image credits: Ezeude_kosi
Image credits: MeliALSET
Image credits: shivu530
Image credits: g1102_isa
Image credits: 4Itstheweather
Image credits: gooner_since05
Image credits: Nee966951735Nee
28
0