“Self-Proclaimed Chef” Brooklyn Beckham’s “Laughable” Breakfast Video Brutally Roasted Amid Family Feud
Brooklyn Beckham and a woman smiling indoors, wearing sunglasses and casual clothing during a relaxed moment.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Self-Proclaimed Chef” Brooklyn Beckham’s “Laughable” Breakfast Video Brutally Roasted Amid Family Feud

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
4

23

4

It’s out of the fire and into the frying pan for Brooklyn Beckham, as the internet revisited one of his most-mocked moments on TV.

The 26-year-old recently shared explosive remarks about not wanting to “reconcile” with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. And since then, netizens have been digging up some of his most talked-about public moments, including a widely ridiculed breakfast sandwich that has gone viral all over again.

Highlights
  • Brooklyn Beckham recently shared explosive comments about not wanting to "reconcile" with his parents.
  • Since then, netizens have been digging up his most viral moments online.
  • Many roasted an English breakfast sandwich he made in a Today show episode.
  • “This was a dish I learned from my great-grandma,” he said.
    The internet has been revisiting Brooklyn Beckham‘s most-mocked moments amid the Beckham family feud

    Brooklyn Beckham wearing a black cap and sweater, standing in a restaurant during a casual evening.

    Brooklyn Beckham wearing a black cap and sweater, standing in a restaurant during a casual evening.

    Image credits: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

    Over the past decade, Brooklyn Beckham has tried his hand at a number of career paths, from photography to modeling to car racing. He and his wife, Nicola Peltz, even filed the paperwork to register a charity dog shelter in California in 2025.

    However, of all his creative pursuits, cooking seems to be one of the areas he has invested the most time in.

    Brooklyn Beckham smiling in kitchen holding a cast iron pan, featured in self-proclaimed chef breakfast video.

    Brooklyn Beckham smiling in kitchen holding a cast iron pan, featured in self-proclaimed chef breakfast video.

    Image credits: Vogue

    Tweet showing criticism of self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham making a cheese toastie for his followers.

    Tweet showing criticism of self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham making a cheese toastie for his followers.

    Image credits: Thefootballx

    Tweet from BananaMan criticizing self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham’s breakfast video during family feud debate.

    Tweet from BananaMan criticizing self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham’s breakfast video during family feud debate.

    Image credits: BananaM0x

    After Brooklyn shared explosive statements about his parents controlling him all his life, netizens dug up his 2021 appearance on the Today show, where he cooked up an English breakfast sandwich for hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly.

    He took the hosts through a recipe that his great-grandmother had passed down.

    The 26-year-old appeared on TV to make a humble English breakfast sandwich in 2021

    Brooklyn Beckham wearing glasses and a cap, holding a homemade breakfast dish in a kitchen setting.

    Brooklyn Beckham wearing glasses and a cap, holding a homemade breakfast dish in a kitchen setting.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    The sandwich consisted of bacon, sausage, and fried egg, which were placed between two slices of untoasted white bread.

    “This was a dish I learned from my great-grandma, and I cherish it because it reminds me of my childhood,” he said on the show. “It’s a traditional English breakfast sandwich, and I love making my American friends try this English staple.”

    Brooklyn Beckham cooking breakfast in a kitchen studio setting, surrounded by two hosts during a live segment.

    Brooklyn Beckham cooking breakfast in a kitchen studio setting, surrounded by two hosts during a live segment.

    Image credits: unreMARKLEble

    While the show’s hosts oohed and mmmed over his humble sandwich, viewers weren’t impressed and said, “This is toe-curling.”

    “It’s like they’re humouring a 5 year old,”; “One of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. Can’t believe this happened,” one wrote online.

    “Sorry this part k*lled me especially ‘place bacon on plate lined with paper towel’ in the corner.” “Breaking the egg yolk in the pan with his fingers was not giving chef,” another quipped.

    Some demanded a collaboration with Brooklyn and Meghan Markle

    Brooklyn Beckham preparing breakfast with two hosts on a cooking show set, viewed from front angle.

    Brooklyn Beckham preparing breakfast with two hosts on a cooking show set, viewed from front angle.

    Image credits: memesbyky

    “We encourage a five-year-old when they’re pleased with themselves for making a basic sandwich,” one said. “How did anyone think Brooklyn would look good for doing this?!”

    Another wrote, “Good grief- is there a 10-year-old kid in this world who can’t make an egg and bacon sandwich with untoasted white bread?”

    It is believed that Brooklyn’s first job was as a barista at the age of 15. He also tried following in the footsteps of his soccer legend father, but stopped playing at the age of 16.

    “My dad wasn’t sad, because he was like, I just want you to be happy. But of course, I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally 2,” Brooklyn told Variety in 2022.

    “To try and live up to what my dad did in football, I was just like, that’s going to be a bit difficult,” he added.

    The eldest Beckham child has made multiple career changes over the years

    Brooklyn Beckham in a kitchen with a woman, standing behind a wooden board with breakfast ingredients arranged on it.

    Brooklyn Beckham in a kitchen with a woman, standing behind a wooden board with breakfast ingredients arranged on it.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously roasting self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham's breakfast cooking skills during family feud.

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously roasting self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham's breakfast cooking skills during family feud.

    Image credits: krisssned

    Tweet from Analytic Cubism in LIFE replying about a British guy, featuring laughing emoji, dated January 21, 2026.

    Tweet from Analytic Cubism in LIFE replying about a British guy, featuring laughing emoji, dated January 21, 2026.

    Image credits: CubistAnalyst

    The Beckham offspring dabbled in modeling for a while before taking up photography.

    He released a photography book called Brooklyn Beckham: What I See in 2017 and took up a four-year photography course at Parsons School of Design in New York that same year.

    He dropped out a year later.

    Brooklyn Beckham holding a camera with a light flash, illustrating the self-proclaimed chef's controversial breakfast video.

    Brooklyn Beckham holding a camera with a light flash, illustrating the self-proclaimed chef's controversial breakfast video.

    Image credits: Brooklyn Beckham

    “I really enjoyed it for a couple of years,” he told the outlet.

    “I love taking pictures of my wife. I still have all my film cameras, but now it’s just more of a fun thing to do. They were kind of all hobbies,” he continued. “I was still trying to find that one thing I would literally die for, and I found that with cooking.”

    Brooklyn Beckham and a man smiling at dinner, showcasing tattoos and a bottle of hot sauce on the table.

    Brooklyn Beckham and a man smiling at dinner, showcasing tattoos and a bottle of hot sauce on the table.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    As he explained his love for cooking, Brooklyn said he began spending more time in the kitchen during the Covid-19 pandemic and was “almost 100% self-taught.”

    “It’s the one thing I’ve found that takes my mind off of anything I’m thinking about,” he added.

    He also noted that he prefers being called a “cook” rather than a “chef.”

    The youngster had an online cooking show, where each episode cost $100,000 to make

    Brooklyn Beckham with family posing casually at event, highlighting self-proclaimed chef and breakfast video controversy.

    Brooklyn Beckham with family posing casually at event, highlighting self-proclaimed chef and breakfast video controversy.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Back when Brooklyn was a newbie to cooking, he had a series called Cookin’ With Brooklyn that aired on Facebook and Instagram.

    Insiders claimed each episode cost $100,000.

    Moreover, a whole team of 62 professionals had to work behind the scenes of an episode where he made a sandwich.

    Brooklyn Beckham preparing and tasting a sandwich in a kitchen, labeled self-proclaimed chef in a breakfast video roast.

    Brooklyn Beckham preparing and tasting a sandwich in a kitchen, labeled self-proclaimed chef in a breakfast video roast.

    Image credits: PETERDAZELEY

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham’s self-proclaimed chef skills during a controversial breakfast video.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham’s self-proclaimed chef skills during a controversial breakfast video.

    Image credits: TJHughes1976

    The show’s team included five camera operators, nine producers, and a “culinary producer” who would greenlight the recipes.

    “It’s unheard of. It’s the sort of crewing you would expect on a big TV show,” a senior TV executive told the New York Post in 2022.

    “He is to cooking what [his mother] Posh was to singing,” another source told the outlet. “Apparently, the guy has to be shown really super basic things and has a ‘cheat sheet’ of expressions from whisk to par-boil, several illustrated with pictures.”

    “Everything he does is directed by his parents,” a family source previously said

    Brooklyn Beckham enjoying a whipped cream topped breakfast drink amid family feud and laughable chef criticism.

    Brooklyn Beckham enjoying a whipped cream topped breakfast drink amid family feud and laughable chef criticism.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    A family source claimed his parents David and Victoria direct “everything he does.”

    “Victoria pulled strings for him in fashion photography at first. Now, with cooking, he has Gordon Ramsay as a family friend. Gordon advised to them to put as much money into it as they could,” one family source said.

    The eldest Beckham sibling has often come under fire for his cooking techniques, including using almost an entire bottle of Chosen Foods avocado oil to cook two pieces of chicken.

    “That’s at least $25 worth of avocado oil,” one commented on the 2023 video.

    “There are people dy*ng in the world from starvation – you used enough oil and milk for about 20 people. But you wouldn’t understand that,” another critic said.

    Brooklyn once addressed the hate he receives for his cooking videos

    Brooklyn previously said he’s unfazed by the hate he gets for his cooking videos.

    “To be honest, I’m used to the hate,” he told Insider in 2023.

    “It doesn’t really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me,” he added.

    “Lifestyles of the rich and untalented,” one commented, while another called him a “Nepo sandwich chef”

    Twitter reply discussing Brooklyn Beckham’s self-proclaimed chef skills amidst family feud and social media roast.

    Twitter reply discussing Brooklyn Beckham’s self-proclaimed chef skills amidst family feud and social media roast.

    Image credits: saturdaysun2009

    Tweet by Stephen Black replying to a comment with a humorous roast about Brooklyn Beckham’s breakfast video amid family feud.

    Tweet by Stephen Black replying to a comment with a humorous roast about Brooklyn Beckham’s breakfast video amid family feud.

    Image credits: stephenRB4

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham's breakfast video amid family feud online discussion.

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham's breakfast video amid family feud online discussion.

    Image credits: WilcosX

    Screenshot of a tweet roasting self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham’s breakfast video during a family feud.

    Screenshot of a tweet roasting self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham’s breakfast video during a family feud.

    Image credits: tacokingX

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham's breakfast video amid family feud discussions.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham's breakfast video amid family feud discussions.

    Image credits: duncanbishop84

    Tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham's breakfast video calling it laughable amid family feud and self-proclaimed chef claims.

    Tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham's breakfast video calling it laughable amid family feud and self-proclaimed chef claims.

    Image credits: BuddOfCourse

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham’s breakfast video amid family feud controversy.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham’s breakfast video amid family feud controversy.

    Image credits: jupe24

    Tweet from user Skeadugenga replying to Peter Dazeley, commenting on finding a niche with a humorous tone about comedy.

    Tweet from user Skeadugenga replying to Peter Dazeley, commenting on finding a niche with a humorous tone about comedy.

    Image credits: Skeadugenga

    Tweet criticizing self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham’s breakfast video, calling it talentless amid family feud.

    Tweet criticizing self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham’s breakfast video, calling it talentless amid family feud.

    Image credits: joshoconnorspit

    Tweet criticizing self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham’s breakfast video amid family feud, posted by user Rostfritt.

    Tweet criticizing self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham’s breakfast video amid family feud, posted by user Rostfritt.

    Image credits: rostfritt

    Tweet replying to Brooklyn Beckham’s cooking skills, criticizing his self-proclaimed chef status amid family feud.

    Tweet replying to Brooklyn Beckham’s cooking skills, criticizing his self-proclaimed chef status amid family feud.

    Image credits: SoCalValleyGal

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing morning show hosts and their efforts, related to Brooklyn Beckham breakfast video roast.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing morning show hosts and their efforts, related to Brooklyn Beckham breakfast video roast.

    Image credits: AllCreaturesTO

    Tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham’s cooking video, mentioning a basic PB&J sandwich and family feud reactions.

    Image credits: birdie_lit2134

    Tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham’s self-proclaimed chef skills, calling his cooking videos cringe and privileged.

    Tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham’s self-proclaimed chef skills, calling his cooking videos cringe and privileged.

    Image credits: SoCalSurferDood

    Twitter reply praising Brooklyn Beckham's breakfast cooking skills amid family feud and online roasting.

    Twitter reply praising Brooklyn Beckham's breakfast cooking skills amid family feud and online roasting.

    Image credits: j_aaronolivares

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

