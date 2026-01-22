“Self-Proclaimed Chef” Brooklyn Beckham’s “Laughable” Breakfast Video Brutally Roasted Amid Family Feud

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s out of the fire and into the frying pan for Brooklyn Beckham, as the internet revisited one of his most-mocked moments on TV.

The 26-year-old recently shared explosive remarks about not wanting to “reconcile” with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. And since then, netizens have been digging up some of his most talked-about public moments, including a widely ridiculed breakfast sandwich that has gone viral all over again.

Highlights Brooklyn Beckham recently shared explosive comments about not wanting to "reconcile" with his parents.

Since then, netizens have been digging up his most viral moments online.

Many roasted an English breakfast sandwich he made in a Today show episode.

“This was a dish I learned from my great-grandma,” he said.

RELATED:

The internet has been revisiting Brooklyn Beckham‘s most-mocked moments amid the Beckham family feud

Brooklyn Beckham wearing a black cap and sweater, standing in a restaurant during a casual evening.

Image credits: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Over the past decade, Brooklyn Beckham has tried his hand at a number of career paths, from photography to modeling to car racing. He and his wife, Nicola Peltz, even filed the paperwork to register a charity dog shelter in California in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, of all his creative pursuits, cooking seems to be one of the areas he has invested the most time in.

Brooklyn Beckham smiling in kitchen holding a cast iron pan, featured in self-proclaimed chef breakfast video.

Image credits: Vogue

Tweet showing criticism of self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham making a cheese toastie for his followers.

Image credits: Thefootballx

Tweet from BananaMan criticizing self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham’s breakfast video during family feud debate.

Image credits: BananaM0x

ADVERTISEMENT

After Brooklyn shared explosive statements about his parents controlling him all his life, netizens dug up his 2021 appearance on the Today show, where he cooked up an English breakfast sandwich for hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly.

ADVERTISEMENT

He took the hosts through a recipe that his great-grandmother had passed down.

The 26-year-old appeared on TV to make a humble English breakfast sandwich in 2021

Brooklyn Beckham wearing glasses and a cap, holding a homemade breakfast dish in a kitchen setting.

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

The sandwich consisted of bacon, sausage, and fried egg, which were placed between two slices of untoasted white bread.

“This was a dish I learned from my great-grandma, and I cherish it because it reminds me of my childhood,” he said on the show. “It’s a traditional English breakfast sandwich, and I love making my American friends try this English staple.”

Brooklyn Beckham cooking breakfast in a kitchen studio setting, surrounded by two hosts during a live segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: unreMARKLEble

While the show’s hosts oohed and mmmed over his humble sandwich, viewers weren’t impressed and said, “This is toe-curling.”

“It’s like they’re humouring a 5 year old,”; “One of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. Can’t believe this happened,” one wrote online.

“Sorry this part k*lled me especially ‘place bacon on plate lined with paper towel’ in the corner.” “Breaking the egg yolk in the pan with his fingers was not giving chef,” another quipped.

Some demanded a collaboration with Brooklyn and Meghan Markle

Brooklyn Beckham preparing breakfast with two hosts on a cooking show set, viewed from front angle.

Image credits: memesbyky

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“We encourage a five-year-old when they’re pleased with themselves for making a basic sandwich,” one said. “How did anyone think Brooklyn would look good for doing this?!”

Another wrote, “Good grief- is there a 10-year-old kid in this world who can’t make an egg and bacon sandwich with untoasted white bread?”

I remember when #BrooklynBeckham got a gig on the Today show as a TV chef and his recipe was a breakfast sandwich. Something I’ve been making since I was like, 9. That was his big recipe. Sausage, bacon, egg on untoasted bread. As mediocre as he is.

How did he get this gig, you… pic.twitter.com/fBEpp4F3Op — Princess CarParkle 👑 (@unreMARKLEble) January 21, 2026

It is believed that Brooklyn’s first job was as a barista at the age of 15. He also tried following in the footsteps of his soccer legend father, but stopped playing at the age of 16.

“My dad wasn’t sad, because he was like, I just want you to be happy. But of course, I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally 2,” Brooklyn told Variety in 2022.

“To try and live up to what my dad did in football, I was just like, that’s going to be a bit difficult,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eldest Beckham child has made multiple career changes over the years

Brooklyn Beckham in a kitchen with a woman, standing behind a wooden board with breakfast ingredients arranged on it.

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

Screenshot of a tweet humorously roasting self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham's breakfast cooking skills during family feud.

Image credits: krisssned

Tweet from Analytic Cubism in LIFE replying about a British guy, featuring laughing emoji, dated January 21, 2026.

Image credits: CubistAnalyst

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Beckham offspring dabbled in modeling for a while before taking up photography.

He released a photography book called Brooklyn Beckham: What I See in 2017 and took up a four-year photography course at Parsons School of Design in New York that same year.

He dropped out a year later.

Brooklyn Beckham holding a camera with a light flash, illustrating the self-proclaimed chef's controversial breakfast video.

Image credits: Brooklyn Beckham

“I really enjoyed it for a couple of years,” he told the outlet.

“I love taking pictures of my wife. I still have all my film cameras, but now it’s just more of a fun thing to do. They were kind of all hobbies,” he continued. “I was still trying to find that one thing I would literally die for, and I found that with cooking.”

Brooklyn Beckham and a man smiling at dinner, showcasing tattoos and a bottle of hot sauce on the table.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

As he explained his love for cooking, Brooklyn said he began spending more time in the kitchen during the Covid-19 pandemic and was “almost 100% self-taught.”

“It’s the one thing I’ve found that takes my mind off of anything I’m thinking about,” he added.

He also noted that he prefers being called a “cook” rather than a “chef.”

The youngster had an online cooking show, where each episode cost $100,000 to make

Brooklyn Beckham with family posing casually at event, highlighting self-proclaimed chef and breakfast video controversy.

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

ADVERTISEMENT

Back when Brooklyn was a newbie to cooking, he had a series called Cookin’ With Brooklyn that aired on Facebook and Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Insiders claimed each episode cost $100,000.

Moreover, a whole team of 62 professionals had to work behind the scenes of an episode where he made a sandwich.

Brooklyn Beckham preparing and tasting a sandwich in a kitchen, labeled self-proclaimed chef in a breakfast video roast.

Image credits: PETERDAZELEY

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham’s self-proclaimed chef skills during a controversial breakfast video.

Image credits: TJHughes1976

The show’s team included five camera operators, nine producers, and a “culinary producer” who would greenlight the recipes.

“It’s unheard of. It’s the sort of crewing you would expect on a big TV show,” a senior TV executive told the New York Post in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is to cooking what [his mother] Posh was to singing,” another source told the outlet. “Apparently, the guy has to be shown really super basic things and has a ‘cheat sheet’ of expressions from whisk to par-boil, several illustrated with pictures.”

“Everything he does is directed by his parents,” a family source previously said

Brooklyn Beckham enjoying a whipped cream topped breakfast drink amid family feud and laughable chef criticism.

Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

ADVERTISEMENT

A family source claimed his parents David and Victoria direct “everything he does.”

“Victoria pulled strings for him in fashion photography at first. Now, with cooking, he has Gordon Ramsay as a family friend. Gordon advised to them to put as much money into it as they could,” one family source said.

why is brooklyn beckham pulling out a blowtorch(!) to toast an already toasted toastie, may i ask? pic.twitter.com/D3JaMW96eN — putasinghonit (@putasinghonit) April 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The eldest Beckham sibling has often come under fire for his cooking techniques, including using almost an entire bottle of Chosen Foods avocado oil to cook two pieces of chicken.

“That’s at least $25 worth of avocado oil,” one commented on the 2023 video.

“There are people dy*ng in the world from starvation – you used enough oil and milk for about 20 people. But you wouldn’t understand that,” another critic said.

Brooklyn once addressed the hate he receives for his cooking videos

Brooklyn previously said he’s unfazed by the hate he gets for his cooking videos.

“To be honest, I’m used to the hate,” he told Insider in 2023.

“It doesn’t really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me,” he added.

“Lifestyles of the rich and untalented,” one commented, while another called him a “Nepo sandwich chef”

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter reply discussing Brooklyn Beckham’s self-proclaimed chef skills amidst family feud and social media roast.

Image credits: saturdaysun2009

Tweet by Stephen Black replying to a comment with a humorous roast about Brooklyn Beckham’s breakfast video amid family feud.

Image credits: stephenRB4

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet mocking self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham's breakfast video amid family feud online discussion.

Image credits: WilcosX

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet roasting self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham’s breakfast video during a family feud.

Image credits: tacokingX

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham's breakfast video amid family feud discussions.

Image credits: duncanbishop84

Tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham's breakfast video calling it laughable amid family feud and self-proclaimed chef claims.

Image credits: BuddOfCourse

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham’s breakfast video amid family feud controversy.

Image credits: jupe24

Tweet from user Skeadugenga replying to Peter Dazeley, commenting on finding a niche with a humorous tone about comedy.

Image credits: Skeadugenga

Tweet criticizing self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham’s breakfast video, calling it talentless amid family feud.

Image credits: joshoconnorspit

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing self-proclaimed chef Brooklyn Beckham’s breakfast video amid family feud, posted by user Rostfritt.

Image credits: rostfritt

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet replying to Brooklyn Beckham’s cooking skills, criticizing his self-proclaimed chef status amid family feud.

Image credits: SoCalValleyGal

Screenshot of a tweet discussing morning show hosts and their efforts, related to Brooklyn Beckham breakfast video roast.

Image credits: AllCreaturesTO

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: birdie_lit2134

Tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham’s self-proclaimed chef skills, calling his cooking videos cringe and privileged.

Image credits: SoCalSurferDood

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter reply praising Brooklyn Beckham's breakfast cooking skills amid family feud and online roasting.

Image credits: j_aaronolivares

ADVERTISEMENT