Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Diabolical”: Woman Slammed For Cooking Thanksgiving Turkey In Toilet
Lifestyle, News

“Diabolical”: Woman Slammed For Cooking Thanksgiving Turkey In Toilet

Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

9

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanksgiving is a time for tradition, gratitude, and, sometimes, chaos in the kitchen. But for Kate Heintzelman, the chaos was in her bathroom.

The Minnesota-based influencer, known for her quirky cooking tutorials on Instagram, has found herself in hot water after sharing an eyebrow-raising turkey prep method.

Kate’s unconventional culinary antics have often triggered heated conversations, but this time, she was roasted for using a toilet bowl to season her holiday bird.

Highlights
  • Kate Heintzelman sparked outrage by preparing a turkey in a toilet bowl.
  • The Minnesota influencer defended her method and saying it would be germ-free.
  • “When it’s your turn to make Thanksgiving dinner, but you don’t know what you’re doing,” she wrote in the caption.
  • Viewers weren’t amused, with some calling her method “diabolical” and “wasting food.”

Influencer Kate Heintzelman shocked Instagram by prepping a Thanksgiving turkey in a toilet bowl

“Diabolical”: Woman Slammed For Cooking Thanksgiving Turkey In Toilet

Image credits: Kaboompics.com/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

“Diabolical”: Woman Slammed For Cooking Thanksgiving Turkey In Toilet

Image credits: katewilltryanything

In the now-infamous video, the cooking influncer tossed a raw turkey into a toilet, stuffing it with oranges, onion, and celery stalks before sprinkling it with spices.

She insisted the method was germ-free, saying that she would cook the turkey at 300°F to kill any bacteria.

“When it’s your turn to make Thanksgiving dinner, but you don’t know what you’re doing….also don’t freak out germs are killed at 140 degrees. I cooked this at 300,” she wrote in the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

She insisted the method was germ-free because she was cooking the turkey at 300°F

Image credits: katewilltryanything

Not all her viewers were amused by the gag-inducing cooking method.

“Kate… I think you should stay home this Thanksgiving,” one bluntly said while another admitted they “almost threw up.”

“tbh kate your food is so sh–, putting it in the toilet with actual sh– won’t make it any worse,” said one outraged viewer.

“You need help,” and “somebody need to call the police” also appeared in the comments section.

Viewers weren’t amused, with some calling her method “diabolical” and “wasting food”

“Diabolical”: Woman Slammed For Cooking Thanksgiving Turkey In Toilet

Image credits: katewilltryanything

“Diabolical”: Woman Slammed For Cooking Thanksgiving Turkey In Toilet

Image credits: katewilltryanything

Some mercilessly called her out for wasting food this way.

“You are just wasting food at this point,” one wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another commented, “Wasting an entire turkey is diabolical.”

The former Minnesota high school social studies teacher began her content creation journey during the pandemic. She has previously come under fire for her quirky techniques, including defrosting a turkey in a dishwasher while there were other dishes also inside.

“Kate… I think you should stay home this Thanksgiving,” one user wrote, as the internet almost collectively gagged at her video

Her recent one-pan Thanksgiving recipe video was branded as “one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen” by one viewer.

The clip captured her placing a raw chicken in the middle of an aluminum pan, after which she dumped powdered mashed potatoes, boxed stuffing, corn, yams, and green beans straight from the can or box they came in.

Despite the backlash, she defended her technique and said there is nothing wrong with cooking raw veggies along with a chicken.

This wasn’t the Minnesota influencer’s first controversy—she recently defrosted a turkey in a dishwasher with dishes inside

“So you can’t put chicken with anything then? You put a roast in a crockpot with potatoes,” she told the New York Post last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

You’re telling me you cannot eat the potatoes because they at one point touched the raw meat? That doesn’t make any sense to me,” she said.

The bold kitchen experimenter defended her choice of using quick ingredients instead of trying to put everything together from scratch.

She insisted her shortcuts make holiday cooking less stressful, saying: “I’m not my grandmother”

“I’m not my grandmother. And it’s really hard to remember how to make all these things homemade and it takes a lot of time,” she told the outlet.

“I want a whole Thanksgiving dinner and if it’s just going to be me and two or three other people, and it’s 100 pans to make of things … I was like, ‘What if we just throw it all in one pan?’” she continued.

After tasting the outcome of her one-pan Thanksgiving dinner, she said: “The potatoes were a little burnt, but everything else turned out great.”

“Please tell me you didn’t feed this to anyone,” one viewer said after seeing her cooking prep method that involved a toilet bowl

“Diabolical”: Woman Slammed For Cooking Thanksgiving Turkey In Toilet

ADVERTISEMENT

“Diabolical”: Woman Slammed For Cooking Thanksgiving Turkey In Toilet

ADVERTISEMENT

“Diabolical”: Woman Slammed For Cooking Thanksgiving Turkey In Toilet

“Diabolical”: Woman Slammed For Cooking Thanksgiving Turkey In Toilet

“Diabolical”: Woman Slammed For Cooking Thanksgiving Turkey In Toilet

“Diabolical”: Woman Slammed For Cooking Thanksgiving Turkey In Toilet

“Diabolical”: Woman Slammed For Cooking Thanksgiving Turkey In Toilet

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

What People Think

  • Culinary Traditionalist: Sees toilet turkey as a disgrace to tradition, highlighting disrespect for culinary heritage.

  • Edgy Innovator: Views the stunt as a boundary-pushing art form, challenging norms for shock value.

  • Pragmatic Experimenter: Appreciates creative cooking as an exploration of unconventional methods to simplify holiday prep.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

9

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

9

Open list comments

9

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just another attempt so that your video / tick tock / IG post will get all the attention compared to someone else's because there's going to be a million "how to prepare your turkey for Thanksgiving" post and tutorials out there so you do something ridiculous, so everybody looks about it and talks about it. Congratulations. We're looking at it and talking about it.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
bksf avatar
UKGrandad
UKGrandad
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I'm not my grandmother" she says. No, but I bet her grandmother could cook. "It's really hard to remember how to make all these things"! When she learns about recipe books her little mind will melt down.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her grandma had cooking skills, pride, manners, self respect and love for those who came to her table to appreciate her love, skill and efforts . She just does whatever gets her clicks. Just whatever, where ever, when ever. Just get clicks an attention.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just another attempt so that your video / tick tock / IG post will get all the attention compared to someone else's because there's going to be a million "how to prepare your turkey for Thanksgiving" post and tutorials out there so you do something ridiculous, so everybody looks about it and talks about it. Congratulations. We're looking at it and talking about it.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
bksf avatar
UKGrandad
UKGrandad
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I'm not my grandmother" she says. No, but I bet her grandmother could cook. "It's really hard to remember how to make all these things"! When she learns about recipe books her little mind will melt down.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her grandma had cooking skills, pride, manners, self respect and love for those who came to her table to appreciate her love, skill and efforts . She just does whatever gets her clicks. Just whatever, where ever, when ever. Just get clicks an attention.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda