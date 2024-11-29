“Diabolical”: Woman Slammed For Cooking Thanksgiving Turkey In Toilet

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanksgiving is a time for tradition, gratitude, and, sometimes, chaos in the kitchen. But for Kate Heintzelman, the chaos was in her bathroom.

The Minnesota-based influencer, known for her quirky cooking tutorials on Instagram, has found herself in hot water after sharing an eyebrow-raising turkey prep method.

Kate’s unconventional culinary antics have often triggered heated conversations, but this time, she was roasted for using a toilet bowl to season her holiday bird.

“When it’s your turn to make Thanksgiving dinner, but you don’t know what you’re doing,” she wrote in the caption.

Viewers weren’t amused, with some calling her method “diabolical” and “wasting food.”

Image credits: Kaboompics.com/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Image credits: katewilltryanything

In the now-infamous video, the cooking influncer tossed a raw turkey into a toilet, stuffing it with oranges, onion, and celery stalks before sprinkling it with spices.

She insisted the method was germ-free, saying that she would cook the turkey at 300°F to kill any bacteria.

“When it’s your turn to make Thanksgiving dinner, but you don’t know what you’re doing….also don’t freak out germs are killed at 140 degrees. I cooked this at 300,” she wrote in the caption.

Image credits: katewilltryanything

Not all her viewers were amused by the gag-inducing cooking method.

“Kate… I think you should stay home this Thanksgiving,” one bluntly said while another admitted they “almost threw up.”

“tbh kate your food is so sh–, putting it in the toilet with actual sh– won’t make it any worse,” said one outraged viewer.

“You need help,” and “somebody need to call the police” also appeared in the comments section.

Image credits: katewilltryanything

Image credits: katewilltryanything

Some mercilessly called her out for wasting food this way.

“You are just wasting food at this point,” one wrote.

Another commented, “Wasting an entire turkey is diabolical.”

The former Minnesota high school social studies teacher began her content creation journey during the pandemic. She has previously come under fire for her quirky techniques, including defrosting a turkey in a dishwasher while there were other dishes also inside.

Her recent one-pan Thanksgiving recipe video was branded as “one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen” by one viewer.

The clip captured her placing a raw chicken in the middle of an aluminum pan, after which she dumped powdered mashed potatoes, boxed stuffing, corn, yams, and green beans straight from the can or box they came in.

Despite the backlash, she defended her technique and said there is nothing wrong with cooking raw veggies along with a chicken.

This wasn’t the Minnesota influencer’s first controversy—she recently defrosted a turkey in a dishwasher with dishes inside

“So you can’t put chicken with anything then? You put a roast in a crockpot with potatoes,” she told the New York Post last week.

You’re telling me you cannot eat the potatoes because they at one point touched the raw meat? That doesn’t make any sense to me,” she said.

The bold kitchen experimenter defended her choice of using quick ingredients instead of trying to put everything together from scratch.

She insisted her shortcuts make holiday cooking less stressful, saying: “I’m not my grandmother”

“I’m not my grandmother. And it’s really hard to remember how to make all these things homemade and it takes a lot of time,” she told the outlet.

“I want a whole Thanksgiving dinner and if it’s just going to be me and two or three other people, and it’s 100 pans to make of things … I was like, ‘What if we just throw it all in one pan?’” she continued.

After tasting the outcome of her one-pan Thanksgiving dinner, she said: “The potatoes were a little burnt, but everything else turned out great.”

