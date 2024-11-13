Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Neighbor’s 12YO Kicks Guy’s Dogs, Police Get Involved And Learn Parents Are Addicts, Drama Ensues
Entitled People, Social Issues

Neighbor’s 12YO Kicks Guy’s Dogs, Police Get Involved And Learn Parents Are Addicts, Drama Ensues

Interview With Author
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

You can choose where you live, but you can’t choose who you live next to. Unfortunately, that means that you can end up with terrible neighbors even if you’ve moved to the best neighborhood. The worst part is never knowing exactly what they’ll do next.

This is the situation a man found himself in after dealing with not one but two sets of neighbors from hell. The latest folks next door didn’t reveal their true colors until one day when their son severely injured the poster’s dog without any remorse. That was only the beginning!

More info: Reddit

A calm cul-de-sac can turn chaotic even if just one bad neighbor moves in

Image credits: Max Vakhtbovycn / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster and his family live across from a rental and have previously dealt with terrible folks next door, so when new neighbors moved in, he was glad that they seemed okay

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Barbara Olsen / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The problems began when, one day, the neighbors’ 12-year-old son ran into his driveway and began kicking his dog, and later mocked him when confronted

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: William Gevorg Urban / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The man reported the issue to his town’s police, who went to confront the neighbors and found them under the influence of illegal substances while their kids were running wild

Image credits: hamershellz

Both of the people next door were arrested, and their kids were taken by child protection services, but instead of being remorseful, they threatened to sue the guy for reporting them

It’s hard enough to deal with one set of bad neighbors, but having to deal with two in a row is incredibly difficult. In the previous situation, the OP had to escalate matters to a small claims court because of the extent of harassment he and his family had received. That’s why he was wary when the new folks moved in, but they seemed okay enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, suddenly, out of the blue, their 12-year-old son began attacking the poster’s elderly dog. He injured the animal so much that they had to rush it to the emergency vet for a check-up. Later on, the man revealed that he had to pay $1400 as part of the vet bill after their insurance had covered the rest. Just imagine the severity of the injury to a defenseless animal!

When dealing with difficult or nasty neighbors like this, it’s important to take action before things escalate. You can consult the neighborhood association or even contact a mediator to solve the matter with minimal hassle. It’s also better to document every infraction committed by the people next door in case you later need to report it to the authorities.

The OP did just that and shared his security camera footage of the incident with the local police. They were then able to understand the incident better and confront the folks. Since all this took place in a small town, the police had the time and resources to get on the case fast. If this is not possible, homeowners can also involve their HOA or local code enforcement agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After the incident with the neighbor’s kid and his dog, the man found out that the folks next door had been neglecting their children and using illegal substances. The authorities eventually arrested the people and took their children into protective custody. Even though the OP had done nothing wrong, his neighbors blamed him for their downfall and threatened to file a lawsuit against him.

The OP also told Bored Panda more about his experiences with past neighbors who were equally as nightmarish. He said that “the previous tenants were 3 families sharing a 4000 sq. ft. home, and they had a total of 8 kids between the ages of 9-14, who ran amok in our little cul-de-sac.”  

“One day, my wife was away on business, and I came home with my three-year-old and found the entire neighbor’s family in my pool. I called the police and filed a trespass charge against them, which was met with nothing but contempt. The next day, I came home to find the kids had been hitting my wife’s SUV with a baseball bat (which I had footage from my security camera), and I called the police.”  

ADVERTISEMENT

In situations like this, where there always seem to be problematic tenants (which, in the OP’s case, there were), the landlord can be held responsible for their actions. The poster mentioned that the owner of the rental was an elderly man. The guy probably didn’t vet his tenants properly, which ended up causing problems for everyone around.

As this story perfectly illustrates, living next to a horrible person can fill your life with a lot of unnecessary conflict and drama. I really hope this is the last time the poster has to deal with neighbors like this ever again so that he can enjoy his peaceful cul-de-sac once and for all. 

Folks were horrified by the behavior of the man’s neighbors and urged him to take action against them and the landlord

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

24

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

2

Beverly Noronha

Beverly Noronha

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

Read less »
Beverly Noronha

Beverly Noronha

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

Read less »
Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Read less »
Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Excellent that both the p**s-poor junkie excuse of parents got the slammer treatment. Some gumption they have for trying to threaten legal action against OP. Seeing the charges against them, I certainly hope they won't be seeing daylight for a good long while. As for their 12-year old demon (if you can just kick a dog just because, you are one regardless of age), if he gets help (which I hope so), good. If he refuses help, I hope somewhere down the line, he gets told the story of John Wick and what he did to those who killed his dog. If he still doesn't learn, well, eventually the world will John Wick him one day and his parents won't be there to bail him out by then. People, SMH!!! >:-(

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would totally sue the parents for the vet bills. Slim-to-none chance of getting paid, though. The owner of that rental house seems lie a s**t judge of character. Are you sure he isn't a dr**gie also?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Excellent that both the p**s-poor junkie excuse of parents got the slammer treatment. Some gumption they have for trying to threaten legal action against OP. Seeing the charges against them, I certainly hope they won't be seeing daylight for a good long while. As for their 12-year old demon (if you can just kick a dog just because, you are one regardless of age), if he gets help (which I hope so), good. If he refuses help, I hope somewhere down the line, he gets told the story of John Wick and what he did to those who killed his dog. If he still doesn't learn, well, eventually the world will John Wick him one day and his parents won't be there to bail him out by then. People, SMH!!! >:-(

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would totally sue the parents for the vet bills. Slim-to-none chance of getting paid, though. The owner of that rental house seems lie a s**t judge of character. Are you sure he isn't a dr**gie also?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about Animals
Homepage
Trending
Animals
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Animals Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda