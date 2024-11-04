Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Brave, But Foolish”: Viral Video Shows Woman Removing Clothes In Public To Protest Hijab Law
Feminism, News

“Brave, But Foolish”: Viral Video Shows Woman Removing Clothes In Public To Protest Hijab Law

A female student was detained at Tehran’s Islamic Azad University last Saturday (November 2) after stripping down to her underwear in an act of protest that netizens labeled as “courageous.” The action followed her harassment by campus security forces, who sought to enforce the country’s mandatory hijab laws.

The altercation occurred inside the establishment’s science and research center. Eyewitnesses reported that guards attacked the student, “ripping off” her hoodie during a confrontation, which led to her furiously removing the rest of her clothes in defiance.

Viewers were left stunned after footage surfaced of the student being forcibly removed from the premises by a large number of security guards, who ganged up on the woman, violently shoving her into a car.

“God only knows what will happen to her. She’s a fearless young girl,” wrote one concerned viewer. “This is nothing short of a human rights violation!”

An Iranian student was violently detained and taken into custody after stripping down to her underwear in protest over being attacked for not wearing a hijab

Image credits: AlinejadMasih

As the clip began circulating on social media, the student became a “symbol of resistance” in her country under the hashtag “Girls of Science and Research.”

A newsletter from Azad University reported that the woman had suffered injuries during the arrest, including head trauma from being struck against the vehicle in which she was eventually taken away. According to witnesses, traces of blood were visible at the scene.

The woman’s current condition and whereabouts are unknown, and netizens worldwide are worried about her safety.

Image credits: nurhakkengizek

Human rights groups, such as Amnesty International, condemned the violent arrest and demanded the student’s immediate and unconditional release.

“Iran’s authorities must immediately & unconditionally release the university student who was violently arrested on November 2 after she removed her clothes in protest against abusive enforcement of compulsory veiling,” the organization’s Iranian branch wrote on X.

“Pending her release, authorities must protect her from torture & other ill-treatment & ensure access to family & lawyers. Allegations of beatings & sexual violence against her during arrest need independent & impartial investigations.”

State-run media and the university’s public relations team delivered a joint response to the controversy, labeling the student a “mentally ill person who was performing an indecent act”

Image credits: nurhakkengizek

Representatives from Azad University addressed the controversy through Seyed Amir Mahjob, their public relations director, who claimed the student suffered from mental health issues and that she was transferred to a police station after performing an “indecent act.”

“This student is a repeat offender with a mental disorder,” Mahjob wrote on X later that day. “She’s been warned in the past by both students and security officials, but she escalated the situation by insulting everyone who disagrees with her.”

Image credits: KhosroIsfahani

Mahjob’s words were backed by the state-run newspaper Farhikhtegan, which reported that the student had been hospitalized in a psychiatric facility and characterized her actions as “indecent and offensive.”

The public relations director also commented on the student’s private life, revealing that she was a mother of two who had separated from her husband, mentioning her actions would “tarnish her family’s reputation in the future.”

Human rights organizations have long warned of the abuses perpetrated by Iran’s security forces, who have gone as far as to use sexual violence to silence protestors

Image credits: Nervana_1

The female student’s arrest comes just one year after Amnesty International published a concerning report detailing the usage of sexual violence by Iran’s security forces during the 2022 “Woman Life Freedom” uprising, with many believing she may’ve been subjected to a similar fate.

Video credits: AmnestyIran

The 120-page document, released in December 2023, features the crushing testimony of 45 survivors—26 men, 12 women, and seven children—who were subjected to various forms of sexual violence by intelligence and security forces following their arrest for protesting against gender-based discrimination.

Image credits: AhouDaryaei_Sol

“Sexual violence is a key weapon in the Iranian authorities’ armory of repression and suppression of dissent to cling to power at all costs,” Amnesty International’s Secretary-General Agnés Callamard explained. 

Image credits: AhouDaryaei_Sol

“Iran’s prosecutors and judges were not only complicit by ignoring or covering up survivors’ complaints of rape but they also used torture-tainted ‘confessions’ to bring spurious charges against survivors and sentence them to imprisonment or death.”

The student’s violent arrest elicited outrage and support from viewers worldwide. While a large number of viewers praised her courage, others expressed their concern over her well-being

Video credits: nurhakkengizek

“These women deserve empowerment and equality. Unfortunately, patriarchal norms and laws often favor men, restricting women’s autonomy. I see this every day in Nigeria,” one user wrote.

“Hopefully, she won’t be punished too severely. I don’t blame her for doing what she did, although I’m afraid the repercussions of her action will be pretty bad,” another stated.

“Brave act of defiance to bring attention to this regime’s brutality and oppression and violation of fundamental human rights. Bravo, young lady,” wrote one viewer.

“She’ll be remembered as a hero by many women,” a university student told The Telegraph. “After this regime falls, her picture will be everywhere in Iran, like Mahsa Amin’s and many more.”

“I shudder to think what may happen to this young girl.” While many were impressed and inspired by the student’s defiance, others expressed concern over her safety

Image credits: cmoretti520

Image credits: iamgabrielms

Image credits: sudha_lakshmi

Image credits: Realshiva9

Image credits: ItzTheSchnitz

Image credits: Hiddenmtn63

Image credits: rhtbapat

Image credits: philliphodson

Image credits: GodPenuel

Image credits: Flyingmonkey014

Image credits: Truthseeker_58

Image credits: SparrowsFlying

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
chanakaufman87_2
CK
CK
Community Member
22 minutes ago

"Brave, but foolish" shouldn't be the title quote here. It takes self-sacrificing bravery like this to fuel a revolution sometimes.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
thereverended
Eduardo
Eduardo
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited)

Sharia law, yay! Thank god we're importing that into our country.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
