“We Freely Dance”: Women Celebrate Ex-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s Fatal Helicopter Crash
News

"We Freely Dance": Women Celebrate Ex-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's Fatal Helicopter Crash

Trigger warning: execution, police brutality, death

Iranian women have been celebrating the death of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, known as the “Butcher of Tehran,” following his fatal helicopter crash amid widespread backlash for his brutal crackdown on protests and human rights violations.

“We freely dance and celebrate on your dirty grave,” Mersedeh Shahinkar cheered alongside her friend, Sima Moradbeigi, in a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Highlights
  • Iranian women celebrated the death of ex-President Ebrahim Raisi, labeling him the 'Butcher of Tehran'.
  • Mersedeh Shahinkar, blinded in protests, danced on Raisi's 'dirty grave' with friend Sima Moradbeigi.
  • Mass protests against Iran's government have been fueled by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Mersedeh was blinded by Iranian security forces after taking part in mass protests. Sima lost her right arm after being shot by cops during a women’s rights protest.

Iranian Journalist Masih Alinejad shared a video of a mother dancing with her daughter. She captioned it: “Just a few months ago, Ebrahim Raisi executed her son, Now, she’s dancing over his death in a helicopter crash.”

Iranian women are celebrating the death of former President Ebrahim Raisi, known as the “Butcher of Tehran”

Image credits: mersedeh_eye

Image credits: mersedeh_eye

“I told you Iranian women are wounded, but unbowed to their oppressors.

“My social media is flooded with videos of the family members of those killed by the President of the Islamic Republic, celebrating his death.”

The daughters of Minoo Majidi, a 62-year-old Iranian woman who was killed by Iranian authorities during the September 2022 Iranian protests, also celebrated, as shown in a video shared on X.

Civil unrest and protests against the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran associated with the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini began on 16 September 2022 and carried on into 2023.

Mahsa was a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in a hospital in Tehran under suspicious circumstances. 

The Guidance Patrol, the religious morality police of Iran’s government, arrested her for allegedly not wearing the hijab in accordance with government standards.

The former president died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (May 19)

Image credits: kian_irani_rev

Image credits: kian_irani_rev

The Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran stated that she had a heart attack at a police station, collapsed, and fell into a coma before being transferred to a hospital.

However, eyewitnesses, including women who were detained with Mahsa, reported that she was severely beaten and that she died as a result of police brutality.

In September 2023, the BBC reported that the protests were “unlike any the country had seen before,” while The Guardian said they were the “biggest challenge” to the government.

The celebration highlighted the ex-president’s brutal crackdown on protests and human rights violations

Image credits: mahsa_piraei

Image credits: mahsa_piraei

In August 2023, The New Yorker reported that the protests were the “most widespread revolt” since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Ebrahim earned the nickname “Butcher of Tehran” due to his role in overseeing severe human rights abuses, particularly during his time as a judge and later as the head of the judiciary in Iran. 

Notably, he was involved in the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988, where thousands of dissidents were killed without fair trials. 

“We freely dance and celebrate on your dirty grave,” a women who was blinded in a protest said

Image credits: AlinejadMasih

Image credits: AlinejadMasih

His tenure as a top judicial official was marked by a brutal crackdown on political dissent, widespread use of torture, and suppression of protests, including the 2022 demonstrations against the Islamic “morality police.” 

The ultra-conservative president was killed on Sunday (May 19), along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other high-ranking officials, in a helicopter crash in Iran’s remote northwest, CNN reported on Monday (May 20).

Power has now been reportedly transferred to Mohammad Mokhber, who served as Ebrahim’s vice president and was approved on Monday as acting president by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the final arbiter of domestic and foreign affairs in the Islamic Republic.

Ebrahim earned the nickname “Butcher of Tehran” due to his role in overseeing severe human rights abuses

Image credits: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Image credits: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The country must, by law, hold elections within the next 50 days, as per CNN

On Monday, Iranian state news IRNA said Iran’s presidential elections will take place on Friday, June 28. 

Candidates can register from May 30 to June 3, and campaigning will run from June 12 until the morning of June 27, it added.

“The women are the freedom fighters,” a reader commented

“We Freely Dance”: Women Celebrate Ex-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s Fatal Helicopter Crash

“We Freely Dance”: Women Celebrate Ex-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s Fatal Helicopter Crash

“We Freely Dance”: Women Celebrate Ex-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s Fatal Helicopter Crash

“We Freely Dance”: Women Celebrate Ex-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s Fatal Helicopter Crash

“We Freely Dance”: Women Celebrate Ex-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s Fatal Helicopter Crash

“We Freely Dance”: Women Celebrate Ex-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s Fatal Helicopter Crash

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I'm a journalist who works for Bored Panda's News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light".

nataliaszczygie avatar
shereallylikesmusic
shereallylikesmusic
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm from Poland and I celebrate together will all the women in Iran! Zdrowie, Sisters!🥂

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
ephemeraimage avatar
Ephemera Image
Ephemera Image
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Iranian women have my deepest respect. They are fighting an amazing fight, their bravery is amazing. I dearly hope that one day soon they are able to rid themselves of the religious fanatic monstrosity of a dictatorship. So many bright, capable people losing their ability for a great life because of these religious fanatics.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
thestupidopinion avatar
TheAmericanAmerican
TheAmericanAmerican
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always, always ALWAYS celebrate the death of an authoritarian monster! Glory to the Iranian women! ✊️

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
