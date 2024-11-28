ADVERTISEMENT

Depending on where you live, Thanksgiving is either the time for some explosive family arguments or just a celebration of turkey you see in North American media. While it might have problematic history, there is still something nice about gathering on a cold November and sharing some delicious food together.

We’ve gathered some of the cutest and most wholesome posts about Thanksgiving to brighten your spirit this year. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.

#1

Thanksgiving Meals For Shelter Dogs

Thanksgiving Meals For Shelter Dogs

#2

He Freaked Out When He Noticed He Was Getting A Thanksgiving Plate As Well

He Freaked Out When He Noticed He Was Getting A Thanksgiving Plate As Well

#3

I Love How Proud He Is Of His Creation

I Love How Proud He Is Of His Creation

ner_diz avatar
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That boy needs to go to culinary school ASAP, not for the skill, but for proper recognition.

#4

98-Year-Old Nana Meets Her Great Great Grandbaby On Thanksgiving. Thankful For This

98-Year-Old Nana Meets Her Great Great Grandbaby On Thanksgiving. Thankful For This

#5

Meet 18-Year-Old Mr. Kitty, Who Got Adopted Into His Forever Home This Thanksgiving. Faith In Humanity Restored

Meet 18-Year-Old Mr. Kitty, Who Got Adopted Into His Forever Home This Thanksgiving. Faith In Humanity Restored

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is the sweetest face ever. Bless whoever took this boy home.

#6

Pie Anyone? I Was Wondering What To Wear On Thanksgiving And Had Some Leftover Yarn

Pie Anyone? I Was Wondering What To Wear On Thanksgiving And Had Some Leftover Yarn

#7

My Mom Makes A Plate At The Table For Her Cat On Thanksgiving Every Year, And She Always Joins Us So Politely

My Mom Makes A Plate At The Table For Her Cat On Thanksgiving Every Year, And She Always Joins Us So Politely

#8

When Both My Parents Lost Their Jobs, I Was The Only Person Working In A House Of 4. When My Coworkers Found Out, They Came Together To Make Sure We Had A Proper Thanksgiving

When Both My Parents Lost Their Jobs, I Was The Only Person Working In A House Of 4. When My Coworkers Found Out, They Came Together To Make Sure We Had A Proper Thanksgiving

#9

Shiloh Never Cuddles. This Was The Best 20 Minutes Of Thanksgiving Break

Shiloh Never Cuddles. This Was The Best 20 Minutes Of Thanksgiving Break

#10

Peaches After His Thanksgiving Dinner

Peaches After His Thanksgiving Dinner

#11

My Mom Has Waited 36 Years For My Allergic Dad To Let Her Have A Cat - He Finally Caved When My Sister Came Home For Thanksgiving With A Stray She Found Stuck In A Bush

My Mom Has Waited 36 Years For My Allergic Dad To Let Her Have A Cat - He Finally Caved When My Sister Came Home For Thanksgiving With A Stray She Found Stuck In A Bush

#12

My Granddad Wanted To Show Us His "Pride And Joy" This Thanksgiving. Turns Out, It Wasn't His Grandchildren But Rather His Sense Of Humor

My Granddad Wanted To Show Us His "Pride And Joy" This Thanksgiving. Turns Out, It Wasn't His Grandchildren But Rather His Sense Of Humor

I show up at my aunt's house and my granddad is sitting in the corner with a big grin on his face. I walk over to say hello and he asks, "Have you seen my pride and joy?" He pulls out this picture and starts laughing uncontrollably. It's definitely Thanksgiving time again!

#13

Free Thanksgiving

Free Thanksgiving

#14

Drove My Two Goldens From California To Georgia For Thanksgiving To Be With My Parents' Four Goldens

Drove My Two Goldens From California To Georgia For Thanksgiving To Be With My Parents' Four Goldens

#15

On Thanksgiving I Got To Help With A Release Of 1,600 Baby Turtles On The Beaches Of Cabo. First Pic Is The Turtles And Second Is Me Guiding One

On Thanksgiving I Got To Help With A Release Of 1,600 Baby Turtles On The Beaches Of Cabo. First Pic Is The Turtles And Second Is Me Guiding One

#16

My Parents Couldn't Have Me And My Sister For Thanksgiving, So They Hosted All Of Our Childhood Toys Instead

My Parents Couldn't Have Me And My Sister For Thanksgiving, So They Hosted All Of Our Childhood Toys Instead

#17

My Corgi, Kadet, Ran His First Thanksgiving 5k Yesterday. So Proud Of This Little Guy

My Corgi, Kadet, Ran His First Thanksgiving 5k Yesterday. So Proud Of This Little Guy

#18

Last Thanksgiving, My Daughter's Boyfriend Showed Up On The Front Porch With A Surprise Gift. Meet Meeps

Last Thanksgiving, My Daughter's Boyfriend Showed Up On The Front Porch With A Surprise Gift. Meet Meeps

#19

Made A Dog Friendly Thanksgiving Dinner And Pie For My Boy

Made A Dog Friendly Thanksgiving Dinner And Pie For My Boy

#20

Thanksgiving Would've Been Boring Without Her

Thanksgiving Would've Been Boring Without Her

#21

Someone's Puppy Fell Asleep On Me, So I'd Say Thanksgiving Was A Success

Someone's Puppy Fell Asleep On Me, So I'd Say Thanksgiving Was A Success

#22

Happy Thanksgiving! I Call This Picture "We Have No Idea How We Actually Managed To Take This"

Happy Thanksgiving! I Call This Picture "We Have No Idea How We Actually Managed To Take This"

#23

After The Pandemic Hit, I Started A New Tradition Of Making A Full Meal And Then Delivering To Friends And Family Who Can’t Cook, Don’t Want To, Or Have To Work. This Is Year 3

After The Pandemic Hit, I Started A New Tradition Of Making A Full Meal And Then Delivering To Friends And Family Who Can't Cook, Don't Want To, Or Have To Work. This Is Year 3

#24

I Visited My Grandpa For Thanksgiving. He Sent Me Home With This

I Visited My Grandpa For Thanksgiving. He Sent Me Home With This

I'm just starting to learn and have been taking lessons for a few months now. I have an Ibanez dreadnought I've been taking lessons with, but this one (taylor GSmini) fits my hands much better. I've been practicing all afternoon with it.

#25

The Porch Goose Is Ready For Thanksgiving

The Porch Goose Is Ready For Thanksgiving

#26

My Science Professor Offered An Invitation To His Home For Thanksgiving In Case We Were To Spend It Alone

My Science Professor Offered An Invitation To His Home For Thanksgiving In Case We Were To Spend It Alone

#27

Good People Left In Maryland! Happy Thanksgiving To All

Good People Left In Maryland! Happy Thanksgiving To All

#28

Posted By A High School Senior

Posted By A High School Senior

#29

Little Odee Had Some Thanksgiving Portraits Taken At Daycare

Little Odee Had Some Thanksgiving Portraits Taken At Daycare

#30

Baked A Pumpkin Shaped Bread For Thanksgiving Dinner

Baked A Pumpkin Shaped Bread For Thanksgiving Dinner

#31

We're From Japan, Can We Still Join Thanksgiving? Never Been To The US, But I Love The Idea Of A Holiday About Gratitude And Food. Here’s Our Plate For Dinner

We're From Japan, Can We Still Join Thanksgiving? Never Been To The US, But I Love The Idea Of A Holiday About Gratitude And Food. Here's Our Plate For Dinner

#32

Happy Thanksgiving From Gus And Grammy

Happy Thanksgiving From Gus And Grammy

#33

The First To Be Seated For Thanksgiving

The First To Be Seated For Thanksgiving

#34

After Thanksgiving Dinner

After Thanksgiving Dinner

#35

Painted My Brother-In-Law's Dogs To Commemorate The Passing Of One Of Them

Painted My Brother-In-Law's Dogs To Commemorate The Passing Of One Of Them

My BIL has 2 wonderful dogs that I usually see at family holidays, this year unfortunately Lola passed away (the Boston terrier). I decided to do a painting of the 2 of them at thanksgiving, which was one of her favorite holidays. Going to send this to him as a surprise as soon as the oil paint is dry.

#36

I Made Me And My Dog Matching Sweaters For Thanksgiving

I Made Me And My Dog Matching Sweaters For Thanksgiving

#37

After The Best Thanksgiving Ever I Couldn’t Wait Until Christmas, I Had To Ask Today

After The Best Thanksgiving Ever I Couldn't Wait Until Christmas, I Had To Ask Today

#38

One Year Ago Today I Lost My Best Friend. This Was The First Thanksgiving Without Him Since Before I Was A 13. Today I'm Donating Over $200 Worth Of Supplies To Animals In Need To Honor Him

One Year Ago Today I Lost My Best Friend. This Was The First Thanksgiving Without Him Since Before I Was A 13. Today I'm Donating Over $200 Worth Of Supplies To Animals In Need To Honor Him

#39

We Always Give Our Dogs Some Turkey On Thanksgiving, Athena Is Already In A Food Coma

We Always Give Our Dogs Some Turkey On Thanksgiving, Athena Is Already In A Food Coma

#40

Happy Thanksgiving From Mr. Belvedere

Happy Thanksgiving From Mr. Belvedere

#41

Maybe Y'all Can Find Joy In This. Happy Thanksgiving

Maybe Y'all Can Find Joy In This. Happy Thanksgiving

#42

Doesn't Look Great But It Tasted Great! Thanksgiving From A Pakistani American Family

Doesn't Look Great But It Tasted Great! Thanksgiving From A Pakistani American Family

#43

A British Canadian Thanksgiving

A British Canadian Thanksgiving

I'm British and my husband is Canadian, so that's why you can see Yorkshire puddings and pigs in blankets. Also the desserts went very British with sticky toffee pudding and apple crumble. The brie en croute was my favorite. Happy Thanksgiving!

#44

First Married Thanksgiving

First Married Thanksgiving

#45

Happy Thanksgiving! Jillian Is Grateful

Happy Thanksgiving! Jillian Is Grateful

#46

I Think It Will Be A Fun Thanksgiving Addition

I Think It Will Be A Fun Thanksgiving Addition

#47

My First Ever Pie! Test Run For Thanksgiving

My First Ever Pie! Test Run For Thanksgiving

#48

This Is Wilford. I Found Him In The Snow Last Thanksgiving, And Now He's My Best Friend

This Is Wilford. I Found Him In The Snow Last Thanksgiving, And Now He's My Best Friend

#49

A Guy Pulled Up At A Rest Area Saying All Kinds Of Pleasantries About Thanksgiving And Then Offered Me A Meal From A Church. I Needed That

A Guy Pulled Up At A Rest Area Saying All Kinds Of Pleasantries About Thanksgiving And Then Offered Me A Meal From A Church. I Needed That

#50

Thanksgiving Dinner At The Shelter! Malcolm Is Ready To Feast

Thanksgiving Dinner At The Shelter! Malcolm Is Ready To Feast

#51

Sober For A Year. Boyfriend's Family Finally Accepted Me And Invited Me To Their Thanksgiving. I Feel Like I Have A New Family

Sober For A Year. Boyfriend's Family Finally Accepted Me And Invited Me To Their Thanksgiving. I Feel Like I Have A New Family

#52

Unexpectedly Wholesome Physics Professor

Unexpectedly Wholesome Physics Professor

#53

Thanksgiving With Cousins

Thanksgiving With Cousins

#54

Need A Hat? Take One! Local Bookstore, Durango, Colorado

Need A Hat? Take One! Local Bookstore, Durango, Colorado

#55

I Didnt Have Thanksgiving With My Family This Year, So My Boss Made Me A Plate And Said That I'm A Part Of Her Family

I Didnt Have Thanksgiving With My Family This Year, So My Boss Made Me A Plate And Said That I'm A Part Of Her Family

#56

The Sweetest Little Patient I Got To Spend Thanksgiving At Work With In Our Shelter's Animal Hospital

The Sweetest Little Patient I Got To Spend Thanksgiving At Work With In Our Shelter's Animal Hospital

Her name is Mariah and she is being treated for canine parvovirus in our shelter's clinic which has an area specifically for parvo patients to receive medical care like IV medications (on her foot that is an IV). So happy to see this little girl thriving against a terrible illness.

#57

Cozy Thanksgiving

Cozy Thanksgiving

Grandma's Jokes

Grandma's Jokes

#59

I Proposed To My Girlfriend Tonight, On Thanksgiving

I Proposed To My Girlfriend Tonight, On Thanksgiving

#60

My Husband Was Sick On Thanksgiving. He Took A Break To Rest His Eyes, And Within 2 Minutes This Happened

My Husband Was Sick On Thanksgiving. He Took A Break To Rest His Eyes, And Within 2 Minutes This Happened

#61

Non Vegan Family Made Our Thanksgiving Vegan This Year

Non Vegan Family Made Our Thanksgiving Vegan This Year

I know there are a lot of frustrating stories going around during the holidays, but wanted to share a wholesome one - my family, who are not vegan, made an entire vegan thanksgiving meal this year without me even asking! I was so excited and touched. My sister even bought some nooch for the first time to make the gravy. Hoping you all had a very wonderful thanksgiving!

#62

One Of My Professors Making Sure Nobody Is Alone For Thanksgiving

One Of My Professors Making Sure Nobody Is Alone For Thanksgiving

#63

Faith In Humanity Restored For A Thanksgiving Feast

Faith In Humanity Restored For A Thanksgiving Feast

My Little Girl Unexpectedly Got To Sit On The Pilots Chair In The Cockpit Of A United Flight On Thanksgiving! Thankful For The Sweet Stewardesses And Nice Captain For Old School Experience

My Little Girl Unexpectedly Got To Sit On The Pilots Chair In The Cockpit Of A United Flight On Thanksgiving! Thankful For The Sweet Stewardesses And Nice Captain For Old School Experience

#65

My American Girlfriend Moved To Europe For Me. Trying To Give Her A Piece Of Home

My American Girlfriend Moved To Europe For Me. Trying To Give Her A Piece Of Home

#66

My First Time Making A Pumpkin Cheesecake For Thanksgiving

My First Time Making A Pumpkin Cheesecake For Thanksgiving

pglcr avatar
Patsy Robins
Patsy Robins
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pumpkin cheesecake? I’ve made pumpkin pie before, never heard of cheesecake.

#67

We Got To Spend A Quiet Thanksgiving Outside. We're Pretty Happy About That

We Got To Spend A Quiet Thanksgiving Outside. We're Pretty Happy About That

#68

This Book Folding Turkey Art My Mother Just Completed For Thanksgiving

This Book Folding Turkey Art My Mother Just Completed For Thanksgiving

#69

My Coworker Dropped Me Leftovers From His Thanksgiving Dinner. I Live Alone And Didn’t Really Do Anything Yesterday Because Cooking For Yourself Is Boring Sometimes. But This Is Great

My Coworker Dropped Me Leftovers From His Thanksgiving Dinner. I Live Alone And Didn’t Really Do Anything Yesterday Because Cooking For Yourself Is Boring Sometimes. But This Is Great

#70

Ready For Thanksgiving With Her Cooked Turkey Snood

Ready For Thanksgiving With Her Cooked Turkey Snood

#71

This Guy Offering Extra Food To Anyone Who Needs Some On Thanksgiving

This Guy Offering Extra Food To Anyone Who Needs Some On Thanksgiving

I Made A Turkey Cheeseball For Thanksgiving And It Got "Gobbled" Right Up

I Made A Turkey Cheeseball For Thanksgiving And It Got "Gobbled" Right Up

#73

Happy Thanksgiving From The Turkey Tester Squad

Happy Thanksgiving From The Turkey Tester Squad

#74

We Are Hosting Thanksgiving At Our New House, So Naturally We Had To Get Our Youngest Cat Dressed Up For The Occasion

We Are Hosting Thanksgiving At Our New House, So Naturally We Had To Get Our Youngest Cat Dressed Up For The Occasion

#75

My Grandma Is In A Nursing Home, So My Mother, Me And Her Favorite Neighbors Made An Early Thanksgiving. She Was So Happy

My Grandma Is In A Nursing Home, So My Mother, Me And Her Favorite Neighbors Made An Early Thanksgiving. She Was So Happy

#76

Bought My Boy A Flannel So He Looks Presentable To Go To Grandmas On Thanksgiving. I Think He’s Feeling Himself

Bought My Boy A Flannel So He Looks Presentable To Go To Grandmas On Thanksgiving. I Think He’s Feeling Himself

#77

Finally, Not Alone For Thanksgiving

Finally, Not Alone For Thanksgiving

I'm Pretty Proud Of My Turkey. Had More Than One Family Member Tell Me That It Was The Best Turkey They’d Ever Had

I'm Pretty Proud Of My Turkey. Had More Than One Family Member Tell Me That It Was The Best Turkey They’d Ever Had

#79

A Remodel Project Did Not Get Completed In Time For Thanksgiving, So My Daughter Painted A Turkey On The Plywood

A Remodel Project Did Not Get Completed In Time For Thanksgiving, So My Daughter Painted A Turkey On The Plywood

Grandma Likes To Joke

Grandma Likes To Joke

