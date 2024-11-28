We’ve gathered some of the cutest and most wholesome posts about Thanksgiving to brighten your spirit this year. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.

Depending on where you live, Thanksgiving is either the time for some explosive family arguments or just a celebration of turkey you see in North American media. While it might have problematic history , there is still something nice about gathering on a cold November and sharing some delicious food together.

#1 Thanksgiving Meals For Shelter Dogs Share icon

#2 He Freaked Out When He Noticed He Was Getting A Thanksgiving Plate As Well Share icon

#3 I Love How Proud He Is Of His Creation Share icon

#4 98-Year-Old Nana Meets Her Great Great Grandbaby On Thanksgiving. Thankful For This Share icon

#5 Meet 18-Year-Old Mr. Kitty, Who Got Adopted Into His Forever Home This Thanksgiving. Faith In Humanity Restored Share icon

#6 Pie Anyone? I Was Wondering What To Wear On Thanksgiving And Had Some Leftover Yarn Share icon

#7 My Mom Makes A Plate At The Table For Her Cat On Thanksgiving Every Year, And She Always Joins Us So Politely Share icon

#8 When Both My Parents Lost Their Jobs, I Was The Only Person Working In A House Of 4. When My Coworkers Found Out, They Came Together To Make Sure We Had A Proper Thanksgiving Share icon

#9 Shiloh Never Cuddles. This Was The Best 20 Minutes Of Thanksgiving Break Share icon

#10 Peaches After His Thanksgiving Dinner Share icon

#11 My Mom Has Waited 36 Years For My Allergic Dad To Let Her Have A Cat - He Finally Caved When My Sister Came Home For Thanksgiving With A Stray She Found Stuck In A Bush Share icon

#12 My Granddad Wanted To Show Us His "Pride And Joy" This Thanksgiving. Turns Out, It Wasn't His Grandchildren But Rather His Sense Of Humor Share icon I show up at my aunt's house and my granddad is sitting in the corner with a big grin on his face. I walk over to say hello and he asks, "Have you seen my pride and joy?" He pulls out this picture and starts laughing uncontrollably. It's definitely Thanksgiving time again!



#13 Free Thanksgiving Share icon

#14 Drove My Two Goldens From California To Georgia For Thanksgiving To Be With My Parents' Four Goldens Share icon

#15 On Thanksgiving I Got To Help With A Release Of 1,600 Baby Turtles On The Beaches Of Cabo. First Pic Is The Turtles And Second Is Me Guiding One Share icon

#16 My Parents Couldn't Have Me And My Sister For Thanksgiving, So They Hosted All Of Our Childhood Toys Instead Share icon

#17 My Corgi, Kadet, Ran His First Thanksgiving 5k Yesterday. So Proud Of This Little Guy Share icon

#18 Last Thanksgiving, My Daughter's Boyfriend Showed Up On The Front Porch With A Surprise Gift. Meet Meeps Share icon

#19 Made A Dog Friendly Thanksgiving Dinner And Pie For My Boy Share icon

#20 Thanksgiving Would've Been Boring Without Her Share icon

#21 Someone's Puppy Fell Asleep On Me, So I'd Say Thanksgiving Was A Success Share icon

#22 Happy Thanksgiving! I Call This Picture "We Have No Idea How We Actually Managed To Take This" Share icon

#23 After The Pandemic Hit, I Started A New Tradition Of Making A Full Meal And Then Delivering To Friends And Family Who Can’t Cook, Don’t Want To, Or Have To Work. This Is Year 3 Share icon

#24 I Visited My Grandpa For Thanksgiving. He Sent Me Home With This Share icon I'm just starting to learn and have been taking lessons for a few months now. I have an Ibanez dreadnought I've been taking lessons with, but this one (taylor GSmini) fits my hands much better. I've been practicing all afternoon with it.



#25 The Porch Goose Is Ready For Thanksgiving Share icon

#26 My Science Professor Offered An Invitation To His Home For Thanksgiving In Case We Were To Spend It Alone Share icon

#27 Good People Left In Maryland! Happy Thanksgiving To All Share icon

#28 Posted By A High School Senior Share icon

#29 Little Odee Had Some Thanksgiving Portraits Taken At Daycare Share icon

#30 Baked A Pumpkin Shaped Bread For Thanksgiving Dinner Share icon

#31 We're From Japan, Can We Still Join Thanksgiving? Never Been To The US, But I Love The Idea Of A Holiday About Gratitude And Food. Here’s Our Plate For Dinner Share icon

#32 Happy Thanksgiving From Gus And Grammy Share icon

#33 The First To Be Seated For Thanksgiving Share icon

#34 After Thanksgiving Dinner Share icon

#35 Painted My Brother-In-Law's Dogs To Commemorate The Passing Of One Of Them Share icon My BIL has 2 wonderful dogs that I usually see at family holidays, this year unfortunately Lola passed away (the Boston terrier). I decided to do a painting of the 2 of them at thanksgiving, which was one of her favorite holidays. Going to send this to him as a surprise as soon as the oil paint is dry.



#36 I Made Me And My Dog Matching Sweaters For Thanksgiving Share icon

#37 After The Best Thanksgiving Ever I Couldn’t Wait Until Christmas, I Had To Ask Today Share icon

#38 One Year Ago Today I Lost My Best Friend. This Was The First Thanksgiving Without Him Since Before I Was A 13. Today I'm Donating Over $200 Worth Of Supplies To Animals In Need To Honor Him Share icon

#39 We Always Give Our Dogs Some Turkey On Thanksgiving, Athena Is Already In A Food Coma Share icon

#40 Happy Thanksgiving From Mr. Belvedere Share icon

#41 Maybe Y'all Can Find Joy In This. Happy Thanksgiving Share icon

#42 Doesn't Look Great But It Tasted Great! Thanksgiving From A Pakistani American Family Share icon

#43 A British Canadian Thanksgiving Share icon I'm British and my husband is Canadian, so that's why you can see Yorkshire puddings and pigs in blankets. Also the desserts went very British with sticky toffee pudding and apple crumble. The brie en croute was my favorite. Happy Thanksgiving!



#44 First Married Thanksgiving Share icon

#45 Happy Thanksgiving! Jillian Is Grateful Share icon

#46 I Think It Will Be A Fun Thanksgiving Addition Share icon

#47 My First Ever Pie! Test Run For Thanksgiving Share icon

#48 This Is Wilford. I Found Him In The Snow Last Thanksgiving, And Now He's My Best Friend Share icon

#49 A Guy Pulled Up At A Rest Area Saying All Kinds Of Pleasantries About Thanksgiving And Then Offered Me A Meal From A Church. I Needed That Share icon

#50 Thanksgiving Dinner At The Shelter! Malcolm Is Ready To Feast Share icon

#51 Sober For A Year. Boyfriend's Family Finally Accepted Me And Invited Me To Their Thanksgiving. I Feel Like I Have A New Family Share icon

#52 Unexpectedly Wholesome Physics Professor Share icon

#53 Thanksgiving With Cousins Share icon

#54 Need A Hat? Take One! Local Bookstore, Durango, Colorado Share icon

#55 I Didnt Have Thanksgiving With My Family This Year, So My Boss Made Me A Plate And Said That I'm A Part Of Her Family Share icon

#56 The Sweetest Little Patient I Got To Spend Thanksgiving At Work With In Our Shelter's Animal Hospital Share icon Her name is Mariah and she is being treated for canine parvovirus in our shelter's clinic which has an area specifically for parvo patients to receive medical care like IV medications (on her foot that is an IV). So happy to see this little girl thriving against a terrible illness.



#57 Cozy Thanksgiving Share icon

#58 Grandma's Jokes Share icon

#59 I Proposed To My Girlfriend Tonight, On Thanksgiving Share icon

#60 My Husband Was Sick On Thanksgiving. He Took A Break To Rest His Eyes, And Within 2 Minutes This Happened Share icon

#61 Non Vegan Family Made Our Thanksgiving Vegan This Year Share icon I know there are a lot of frustrating stories going around during the holidays, but wanted to share a wholesome one - my family, who are not vegan, made an entire vegan thanksgiving meal this year without me even asking! I was so excited and touched. My sister even bought some nooch for the first time to make the gravy. Hoping you all had a very wonderful thanksgiving!



#62 One Of My Professors Making Sure Nobody Is Alone For Thanksgiving Share icon

#63 Faith In Humanity Restored For A Thanksgiving Feast Share icon

#64 My Little Girl Unexpectedly Got To Sit On The Pilots Chair In The Cockpit Of A United Flight On Thanksgiving! Thankful For The Sweet Stewardesses And Nice Captain For Old School Experience Share icon

#65 My American Girlfriend Moved To Europe For Me. Trying To Give Her A Piece Of Home Share icon

#66 My First Time Making A Pumpkin Cheesecake For Thanksgiving Share icon

#67 We Got To Spend A Quiet Thanksgiving Outside. We're Pretty Happy About That Share icon

#68 This Book Folding Turkey Art My Mother Just Completed For Thanksgiving Share icon

#69 My Coworker Dropped Me Leftovers From His Thanksgiving Dinner. I Live Alone And Didn’t Really Do Anything Yesterday Because Cooking For Yourself Is Boring Sometimes. But This Is Great Share icon

#70 Ready For Thanksgiving With Her Cooked Turkey Snood Share icon

#71 This Guy Offering Extra Food To Anyone Who Needs Some On Thanksgiving Share icon

#72 I Made A Turkey Cheeseball For Thanksgiving And It Got "Gobbled" Right Up Share icon

#73 Happy Thanksgiving From The Turkey Tester Squad Share icon

#74 We Are Hosting Thanksgiving At Our New House, So Naturally We Had To Get Our Youngest Cat Dressed Up For The Occasion Share icon

#75 My Grandma Is In A Nursing Home, So My Mother, Me And Her Favorite Neighbors Made An Early Thanksgiving. She Was So Happy Share icon

#76 Bought My Boy A Flannel So He Looks Presentable To Go To Grandmas On Thanksgiving. I Think He’s Feeling Himself Share icon

#77 Finally, Not Alone For Thanksgiving Share icon

#78 I'm Pretty Proud Of My Turkey. Had More Than One Family Member Tell Me That It Was The Best Turkey They’d Ever Had Share icon

#79 A Remodel Project Did Not Get Completed In Time For Thanksgiving, So My Daughter Painted A Turkey On The Plywood Share icon

