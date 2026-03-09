“I Am Out Buying A Pony”: Guys Prove That Not All Men Are Bad In These 47 Wholesome Posts
Spend enough time on social media and you're likely to come across at least one story about men behaving badly. Toxic masculinity, possessive boyfriends, big egos, even bigger barfights... It can sometimes feel like the conversation around men is dominated by the worst examples.
But while many of this discourse is important, we shouldn't forget that there's another angle to be discussed - one that often doesn't get nearly as much attention. Behind the alpha males fluffing their tale feathers lies a world of gentle souls. Guys who are kind, supportive, thoughtful, emotionally open and not afraid to show it. They're hyping up their friends, praising their partners, sending love to their parents, and inviting the granny next door to come for dinner so that she doesn't feel lonely.
In honor of these men, Bored Panda has compiled a list of heart-warming posts from and about guys that prove wholesome masculinity does exist. So sit back, keep scrolling and don't forget to show your appreciation to the amazing men in your life once you're done reading.
This guy was outside of Walmart tonight.
Making memories that last a lifetime.
Bill Murray went to a bluegrass concert in Charleston and bought the remaining tickets. He then handed them out to everyone waiting in line.
This is both wonderful and heartbreaking at the same time.
I made this rocking chair in ‘97 wood shop class when I was 14. Had no idea why I’ve kept it for 24 years. I'm 38 now, and I have finally realized it belongs to my son. Might be a dumb post, sorry, but his face makes all those years worth it.
My son beat cancer (Stage IV NB) and finally made it to Fenway! It was one of the best moments of my life, and one I didn't know if I'd ever get to see!
My dad with the bag of bone marrow donated by a 38-year-old stranger in Germany to save his life.
Due to his internet popularity, "Success Kid" made enough money to fund his dad's kidney transplant.
I'm an intern at my local library and I'm proud of my job.
Today I became a Dad.
My dad is afraid to fly, so when I was 5 years old, I made him a doll to hold on the plane. Mom just sent me this picture. He is packed to come visit me. The doll is 43 years old!
Tony Hawk meeting his grandson for the first time.
Weather reporter during Halloween.
My dad has utility workers installing fiber in his neighborhood. He set out a refreshment stand for them.
Husband's way of reminding me to label our leftovers.