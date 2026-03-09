ADVERTISEMENT

Spend enough time on social media and you're likely to come across at least one story about men behaving badly. Toxic masculinity, possessive boyfriends, big egos, even bigger barfights... It can sometimes feel like the conversation around men is dominated by the worst examples.

But while many of this discourse is important, we shouldn't forget that there's another angle to be discussed - one that often doesn't get nearly as much attention. Behind the alpha males fluffing their tale feathers lies a world of gentle souls. Guys who are kind, supportive, thoughtful, emotionally open and not afraid to show it. They're hyping up their friends, praising their partners, sending love to their parents, and inviting the granny next door to come for dinner so that she doesn't feel lonely.

In honor of these men, Bored Panda has compiled a list of heart-warming posts from and about guys that prove wholesome masculinity does exist. So sit back, keep scrolling and don't forget to show your appreciation to the amazing men in your life once you're done reading.

#1

Men-Wholesome-Posts

Goodable , DadhowdoI Report

    #2

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    This guy was outside of Walmart tonight.

    sbook28 Report

    #3

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    Making memories that last a lifetime.

    gravelroadcruising Report

    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good kid raised right. Bet grandma had a wonderful time.

    #4

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    mcnees Report

    Alok Agashe
    Alok Agashe
    Alok Agashe
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Its great that this guy is supporting his daughter's rebellion. But he should not replace the batteries.. he need to teach her the rebellion comes with challenges which need to be managed.

    #5

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    Bill Murray went to a bluegrass concert in Charleston and bought the remaining tickets. He then handed them out to everyone waiting in line.

    macpesce Report

    #6

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    collegefessing Report

    #7

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    AndrewHilaryUS , AndrewHilaryUS Report

    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Much better than a couple of dollars. Nice cat t shirt.

    #8

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    elotewithmayo Report

    #9

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    TheOnlyCharlesB Report

    #10

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    historyinmemes Report

    Spencer's slave no longer
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is both wonderful and heartbreaking at the same time.

    #11

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    jsparkblog Report

    #12

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    j_ryz Report

    #13

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    I made this rocking chair in ‘97 wood shop class when I was 14. Had no idea why I’ve kept it for 24 years. I'm 38 now, and I have finally realized it belongs to my son. Might be a dumb post, sorry, but his face makes all those years worth it.

    coffeelushed Report

    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not dumb at all. Perfect post...

    #14

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    wholesumboomers Report

    Louise
    Louise
    Louise
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only criteria that matters.

    #15

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    ForceSea3103 Report

    #16

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    mindyour Report

    #17

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    fejesmg Report

    #18

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    Ellsmoove Report

    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This app is available in many languages and I will try it out

    #19

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    DudespostingWs Report

    #20

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    DudespostingWs Report

    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do hope so. It has a very high mortality rate.

    #21

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    Hypnoidz Report

    NJ P
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just checking to make sure it tastes OK.

    #22

    The Impact Of A Great Teacher

    aoi_ringo Report

    #23

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    DudespostingWs Report

    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems reasonable to me...

    #24

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    mckenziebrelyn Report

    #25

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    renblankk Report

    #26

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    My son beat cancer (Stage IV NB) and finally made it to Fenway! It was one of the best moments of my life, and one I didn't know if I'd ever get to see!

    xIAmSpartacusx Report

    #27

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    IndependentLife_4130 Report

    #28

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    mindyour Report

    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A friend I have known for 39 years has a large circle of friends. I don't know if I am his best, but he certainly is mine. And meeting up every now and then is a bit like taking a time-out from regular life, even though we mainly talk about everyday things.

    #29

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    wroetoshaw Report

    Louise
    Louise
    Louise
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That'd scare the **** out of me as well.

    #30

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    hashyhashh Report

    #31

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    My dad with the bag of bone marrow donated by a 38-year-old stranger in Germany to save his life.

    aredlilly Report

    #32

    When Internet Save Life

    Due to his internet popularity, "Success Kid" made enough money to fund his dad's kidney transplant.

    reddit.com Report

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Both heartwarming, as well as dystopian?

    #33

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    I'm an intern at my local library and I'm proud of my job.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    #34

    Today I Became A Dad

    Today I became a Dad.

    wintercom Report

    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah, you became a dad nine months ago. Today it just hit home. All that planning, buying, setting up cots, looking after your wife, dreaming about the future...it all counts my man 👍🏻

    #35

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    TheJamieHerring , backendoc Report

    #36

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    DudespostingWs , Andželika Report

    #37

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    simuliu Report

    #38

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    My dad is afraid to fly, so when I was 5 years old, I made him a doll to hold on the plane. Mom just sent me this picture. He is packed to come visit me. The doll is 43 years old!

    snowglobesnowglobe Report

    #39

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    Tony Hawk meeting his grandson for the first time.

    holyfruits Report

    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That kid has Tony Hawk and Kurt Cobain for Grandfathers. As a 90s kid, I feel like he should head up a religion of some kind...

    #40

    Weather Reporter During Halloween

    Weather reporter during Halloween.

    jtyxx Report

    #41

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    baythatch Report

    #42

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    DudespostingWs Report

    #43

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    DudespostingWs Report

    #44

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    metacryptomemes Report

    #45

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    My dad has utility workers installing fiber in his neighborhood. He set out a refreshment stand for them.

    BreakfastBeerz Report

    #46

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    mpstevenson1 Report

    #47

    Men-Wholesome-Posts

    Husband's way of reminding me to label our leftovers.

    cirinalynn Report

