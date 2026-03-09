ADVERTISEMENT

Spend enough time on social media and you're likely to come across at least one story about men behaving badly. Toxic masculinity, possessive boyfriends, big egos, even bigger barfights... It can sometimes feel like the conversation around men is dominated by the worst examples.

But while many of this discourse is important, we shouldn't forget that there's another angle to be discussed - one that often doesn't get nearly as much attention. Behind the alpha males fluffing their tale feathers lies a world of gentle souls. Guys who are kind, supportive, thoughtful, emotionally open and not afraid to show it. They're hyping up their friends, praising their partners, sending love to their parents, and inviting the granny next door to come for dinner so that she doesn't feel lonely.

In honor of these men, Bored Panda has compiled a list of heart-warming posts from and about guys that prove wholesome masculinity does exist. So sit back, keep scrolling and don't forget to show your appreciation to the amazing men in your life once you're done reading.