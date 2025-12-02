ADVERTISEMENT

Grown-up life has its positives, but you can get trapped in a never-ending loop of adult responsibilities. What helps is if, instead of rushing through everything, you slow down, check in with your inner child, and reintroduce wonder, whimsy, and curiosity back into your life.

To give you some inspiration, here at Bored Panda, we compiled this list of photos that show men behaving in incredibly childish and playful ways. They’re witty. They’re wholesome. And they’re a reminder to take life less seriously.

#1

Shout Out To My Brother For Replacing A Picture Of Jesus At My Parents' House With A Picture Of Obi-Wan Kenobi As Portrayed By Ewan McGregor

Framed photo of a man with long hair and beard on a glass table with a small figurine, showing wholesome men growing up.

Three months and counting without them noticing.

A-ladder-named-chaos Report

    #2

    My Friend Convinced Her Husband To Go To Wine And Palette With Her

    Group of adults holding up paintings of trees and bats, capturing wholesome moments that show men never grow up.

    itsasweeper Report

    sarah_a_tate
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    😂😂 I think he was copying a different picture!

    #3

    My Husband Was So Excited About His Custom Card

    Man's hand holding a playful card with a smiley and the word money, showcasing wholesome humor in men never growing up.

    clovergirlerin Report

    rayceeyarayceeya
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Never knew this was a thing. I would have gone with the classic "Kilroy Was Here."

    One of the biggest advantages that kids have over adults is that they’re constantly curious about the world.

    As Jeff Wetzler, Ed.D., explains in a post on Psychology Today, curiosity tends to fade with age. However, it doesn’t have to if you stay open to learning from other people, question your assumptions, and look for role models. On the flip side, your curiosity fades when you think you already know everything or face social pressure.

    By embracing curiosity, you get access to new perspectives, improve your relationships, and learn more deeply. “Curiosity isn’t just for children. It’s what fuels innovation, builds deep relationships, and makes life more exciting,” he states.

    According to Wetzler, curiosity is contagious. So, if you want to rediscover it, you should look for other people, potential role models, who have already embraced curiosity.

    “The important thing is that they [the role model] show us what curiosity can look like and give us a sense of permission to get more curious ourselves,” he writes on Psychology Today.
    #4

    I Told My Boyfriend The New Puppy Wasn't Allowed In The Bed

    Man lying on the floor with colorful blanket and dog, showing wholesome moments that prove men never grow up

    shockhead Report

    readcat
    NightOwlPanda
    NightOwlPanda
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    Did that once myself when a new GF told me my cat wasn't allowed in my own bed.

    #5

    My Uncle Who Just Finished An 8 Hour Weld Job On His Knees In Below Freezing Weather Just Sent Me This Photo

    Man wearing welding helmet and holding cold sign, showcasing wholesome moments proving men never grow up.

    boldequity Report

    rayceeyarayceeya
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    8hr outdoor. Must be structural steel. Hand he's wearing an old-school flip down visor instead of one of the more modern self blinding helmets. That uncle is bad@$$!

    #6

    Parents Got Snowed In At The Lake House. Mom Sent Me This And Said "Your Father And His Friend Are Out Of Control"

    Man riding ATV pulling another man on a kayak down a snowy residential street showcasing playful moments men never grow up.

    jaxonya Report

    What’s more, you should try to treat other people as valuable sources of learning. The reality is, however, that people tend to ask fewer new questions about family, friends, or coworkers whom they have known for a long time.

    They may have changed significantly over the months and years, but we might have missed this.

    “To counter this, we can make a habit of asking deeper, open-ended questions—not just about facts, but about how others think and feel,” Wetzler suggests.

    He adds that you should always ask yourself what you can learn from a specific person, so that you’re open to new insights.
    #7

    My Uncle Had A Great Time At The Vet The Other Day

    Man lying on the floor playing with several cats, showcasing wholesome moments that prove men never grow up.

    catscatsandmorecatz Report

    rayceeyarayceeya
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    If I ever can afford to retire. I'm retiring like this.

    #8

    My Father Can Be Childish At Times

    Man playfully posing caught in the claws of a large eagle statue, demonstrating men never grow up humor and fun outdoors.

    reddit.com Report

    editor_16
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    You say Childish; I say fun.

    #9

    All I Wanted Was One Nice Picture Of My Father

    Man bending over near a lake with a large water fountain in the background, showcasing playful and wholesome moments.

    divorah92 Report

    sarah_a_tate
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited)

    This is something my brother would do. His wife is a saint for putting up with him. 😂

    Another challenge to staying curious about the world is assuming that you already understand something so fully that you don’t need to question anything. Human beings tend to focus on familiar patterns that reinforce their views, while also overlooking gaps in their knowledge.

    Meanwhile, it’s healthy to be slightly skeptical of your own knowledge. Question yourself. Ask yourself if you’re missing something, what things look like from alternate perspectives, and what else might be true.
    #10

    My Brother Wanted To Measure The Trees In His Yard. This Is How Did He Did It

    Man digitally duplicated five times standing in front of tall green bushes on a sunny day, showcasing men never grow up theme.

    Shwnwllms Report

    #11

    My Dad Is A Huge Golden State Fan, My Husband Is Not. This Is What My Father Woke Up To This Morning After A Raptors Win!

    Three inflatable dinosaur decorations on a front walkway, showcasing men never growing up with playful humor.

    emdot19 Report

    #12

    This Is What True Love Looks Like. My Mom Taking A Picture Of My Dad Acting Like He’s Stuck In The Dryer

    Woman sitting on the floor taking photo of man inside washing machine drum, showing wholesome men never grow up fun.

    sassafras711 Report

    According to the Los Angeles Times, some of the main ways to teach yourself to generate childlike wonder include the following:

    1. Look for awe in the mundane, as well as in surprising places
    2. Allow yourself to be more playful and do the things that you love
    3. Connect with people who brighten your life
    4. Slow down and appreciate the things you take for granted
    5. Create new daily rituals like ‘awe walks’ where you observe the beauty of the world around you and focus on the details, as well as the big picture
    #13

    My Uncle Makes A Good Supervillain

    Man playing with poker chips covering his eyes, showing playful and wholesome moments that prove men never grow up.

    vtoll Report

    anevaybeijerling
    Gudetama
    Gudetama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    "Darling, marry the mole~" 😭😂

    #14

    "I Can't Even Watch Your Dad Sometimes" - The Text I Received From My Mom This Morning

    Man driving riding lawn mower onto van ramp in a green yard, showing men never grow up in wholesome moment.

    cturn3r Report

    sarah_a_tate
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Don't watch, just be ready to call 911 when he bangs his head on that tailgate. 😂

    #15

    When Your Husband Finds Your Hairbrush

    Close-up of a baby with playful hair, capturing the wholesome charm that proves men never grow up moments.

    igorandmaddy Report

    sarah_a_tate
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    Cute baby. But ew, clean your hairbrush more often!

    Meanwhile, one of the biggest challenges of adulthood is becoming a parent. Even though raising kids is very much worth it, it can also be utterly exhausting and stressful. So, you might not have the mental or emotional capacity to behave in childlike ways.

    As per psychotherapist and author Anna Mathur, if you’re struggling to find the joy in parenting, one of the things you can do is look for ‘glimmers’ in your daily life.

    “Your day might not feel beautiful, but there will be beautiful things in your day. Sometimes we need to lower the bar for the things that bring us joy so that we’re able to experience glimmers of positivity more often,” she suggests.

    #16

    My Husband Started 17th Grade (His Masters Program) On The Same Day My Daughter Started 5th Grade. They’re Both Ecstatic About Back To School

    Man wearing a colorful beanie and sunglasses holding a Frozen lunchbox next to a young girl with a backpack.

    Snipsthetips Report

    sarah_a_tate
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    You can tell she's used to her dad trying to embarrass her.

    #17

    My Dad’s Meeting In The Streets

    Three men riding lawn mowers on a sunny day, showcasing wholesome moments that prove men never grow up.

    WebExciting3860 Report

    #18

    My Father-In-Law Showing A Video To A Fish

    Man never growing up takes photo of fish in aquarium, capturing a wholesome and playful moment indoors.

    BobbyDukeArts Report

    Something else that you can focus on is developing a strong social network. You want to feel connected, like you’re a part of a larger community. It’s a fundamental human need. So, it helps to surround yourself with supportive people who are empathetic and understand what you’re going through.

    In the meantime, it’s also healthy to accept the fact that things are simply difficult sometimes. Be honest with yourself about how you feel. You can be optimistic and hopeful and grateful, but you also can’t exist in a state of perpetual joy. “Choose to acknowledge how you feel without judgement, it’s simply a response to your circumstances,” Mathur says.
    #19

    My Brother Sent This To Me And Said He Bought A “Hipster Drone”

    Man flying a kite in a backyard under a cloudy sky, capturing the playful side of men who never grow up.

    badrobotdavid Report

    sarah-jones
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    The only kind of drones I ever want to see flying over my backyard

    #20

    My Brother In His New Apartment

    Minimalist room with a TV on the floor and a camping chair, illustrating men never growing up in a wholesome way.

    Few_Mud_1366 Report

    #21

    That Time My Dad Used Pipe Cleaners For His School Picture

    Middle-aged man with mustache and patterned shirt holding a marker, playful face doodle drawn on photo showing men never grow up.

    Didn’t really appreciate how funny this actually is at the time. Miss this dude.

    uncleseeth Report

    sarah_a_tate
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    He must have been the art teacher. 😂

    If you’re a parent, then you know that you’re not always in the mood to play with your children. And you might feel guilty about having those feelings.

    As Lawrence J. Cohen, Ph.D., notes in a piece on Psychology Today, it’s “perfectly normal” for parents not to feel like playing all the time. It’s healthy to acknowledge these feelings and be true to your authentic self. Eventually, you’ll recharge and be playful once again.

    According to Cohen, if parents feel playful, they should play with their kids. However, “if you aren't 100 percent into it, but you can manage a bit of playfulness with a stretch, then give yourself a gentle push to take that stretch.”

    But if you’re feeling anything but playful, you should be kind to yourself and acknowledge that you may be sad, tired, or anxious. “That acknowledgment might be all you need to be able to take a lighthearted step toward your child and let your forgotten playfulness arise in you.”
    #22

    I Let My Boyfriend Choose A Shower Curtain And Now We Have This

    Shower curtain featuring a playful design with a man and a monkey, illustrating men never grow up humor concept.

    BoaGirl Report

    #23

    My Boyfriend's Grandfather Figured Out How To Use Photoshop And Has This Framed In His House

    Framed photo of men playing guitars and singing, capturing the spirit of men never growing up in a wholesome moment.

    Catbuds123 Report

    #24

    My Boyfriend’s Wallet

    Cat face coin purse held in hand with coins spilling out, showcasing playful and wholesome moments men enjoy.

    I just found this under his bed, and he told me there was exactly 4.69$ in it with only cents. I can’t stop laughing at it. The cat face is everything.

    Nitiyama Report

    sheilamcenany
    Thee8thsense
    Thee8thsense
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    You might call it a wallet, but I see a pouch of purrrrfection.

    However, if you’re still feeling overwhelmed, don’t force yourself to do anything. Be authentic to your emotions while also being kind to those around you.

    “You can gently tell your children you need to get some feelings out before you are ready to play, then take care of those feelings by sharing them with a trusted friend, or by spending time with a journal or your own thoughts. Let the tears out. Exercise or get out in nature. Your child will be there ready to play once you are recharged and your playful heart is reawakened,” Cohen writes.

    #25

    My Aunt Asked My Uncle To Put Some Corn Down For The Deer

    Deer approaching fake trap sign made of letters on grass, showcasing playful and wholesome moments men never grow up.

    christian_fail Report

    #26

    So, My Uncle Got A Job Painting Bridges

    Man with white face paint playfully chasing young boy crying on wooden floor, showcasing wholesome photos of men never growing up.

    vict_r Report

    #27

    So, My Friend Made Life-Size Snorlax For My Husband

    Man relaxing and smiling inside a large knitted Snorlax plush chair, showcasing men never grow up in a wholesome moment.

    youcanseemyface Report

    We’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments, dear Pandas! Which of these photos made you laugh the hardest? Meanwhile, which ones inspired you to be a bit more childish in your daily life?

    How do you stay playful and curious even though you’ve got tons of adult responsibilities? How in tune with your inner child would you say that you are? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of this post.

    #28

    My Husband Got Me Good With A Rat He Made From Hair Clippings

    Bathroom countertop with beard hair shaped like a rat, showcasing a creative and wholesome men never grow up moment.

    Pangur_Ban_Hammer Report

    #29

    Took My Son To His Uncle Joe's Today

    Man wearing a horse mask holding a crying baby, showcasing playful and wholesome moments men never grow up from new pics.

    Pelle1101 Report

    earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago

    Love pics of terrified babies....hilarious....smh

    #30

    I Asked My Husband How Long The Kitchen Table Is. This Is What I Got

    Boy wearing glasses lying face down on a dining table, showcasing playful and wholesome moments men never grow up enjoying

    hellosweetie_11 Report

    #31

    My Husband Is A Jerk

    Man peeking from behind a shower curtain with a cardboard cutout showing playful and wholesome behavior.

    amosfargus Report

    sarah_a_tate
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    That's awesome. Your husband is hilarious!

    #32

    I Am Very Talkative In The Mornings, And My Husband Is Not

    Man covered with a pink cartoon blanket on a couch, demonstrating playful and wholesome moments men enjoy.

    He said, “This is Fort No Wife, when I’m in here, I need quiet”. Made me laugh so hard. Love this man.

    loveofGod12345 Report

    #33

    My Husband Got To Choose Our 5 Week Old’s Costume

    Baby lying on foil near a lighter flame and man crawling in a dirty tank top, capturing men never grow up moment.

    happygrapefruit3337 Report

    anevaybeijerling
    Gudetama
    Gudetama
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    Awww!! Such a cute little babyyy!

    #34

    The Blanket That My Husband Got Me For Christmas. It’s His Face

    Bedroom with a playful giant face blanket on the bed, showcasing men never grow up in a wholesome setting.

    angelinthehallway Report

    #35

    My Husband Decided My Beautiful Floral Guest Bathroom Needed More Wall Decor

    Bathroom with colorful floral shower curtain, towels, and framed wholesome photo showing men never grow up theme.

    CasMaSas Report

    #36

    Photos I Take Of My Boyfriend vs. Photos He Takes Of Me

    Split image showing a man with a cap and a woman with distorted face through a funny mirror, illustrating men never grow up.

    reddit.com Report

    #37

    My Boyfriend Promised Me A Fancy Dinner For Our Date

    Plate with chicken nuggets, fries, and peas arranged on ketchup lines, illustrating men never grow up playful food art.

    sesdayi Report

    anevaybeijerling
    Gudetama
    Gudetama
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    Hmm, looks pretty fancy to me 😂

    #38

    After Years Of Pictures From Our Dad Posing With “Trophy” Deer, My Brother One-Upped Him With This Beauty

    Man smiling and holding toy gun while showing a small captured insect, highlighting men never grow up in a wholesome moment.

    Dr_Delectable Report

    #39

    So My Brother Drew Eyebrows On My Dog

    Woman sitting on a couch with a dog whose face has humorous drawn-on eyebrows, capturing men never grow up moments.

    pzuraq Report

    #40

    Grown Man Got His Finger Stuck In The Wall At Chipotle

    Two men play with a pegboard wall in a restaurant, showing playful and wholesome moments that prove men never grow up.

    jesterp13 Report

    #41

    I Like To Surprise My Roommate

    Egg carton with eggs inside a refrigerator, each egg decorated with googly eyes showing playful men never grow up humor.

    mikejones84 Report

    #42

    My Friend And His Roommates Took Their Christmas Card Photo Today

    Four men in a playful scene on a bed, one wearing a Santa hat, showcasing wholesome moments men never grow up.

    LordofDecay Report

    #43

    My Husband Left This In My Camera Roll For Me

    Close-up collage of a man's face showing eyes, nose, beard, and ear with stretched earlobe, illustrating men never grow up.

    borshctbeet Report

    #44

    My Husband Always Does This Whenever I’m Having A Bad Day

    Curly dog dressed in clothes lying on bed with pillows, capturing wholesome photos proving men never grow up.

    charliesday Report

    #45

    Husband Says It's A Navy Seal

    Plush seal wearing camouflage hat sitting on wooden furniture, showcasing men never grow up in a wholesome moment.

    Kaitlin_Orsted Report

    #46

    I Asked My Husband To Buy Some Cheap Plastic Drinking Cups So That We Don’t Always Have To Drink From Glass Cups And Potentially Break Them

    Colorful dinosaur mugs stacked on a kitchen shelf, showcasing playful and wholesome childhood-inspired designs.

    This is what he bought… (and no, we don’t have kids).

    ArchieFartsy Report

    #47

    My Husband, Everyone

    Half-eaten ice cream container held over a stove, showing chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla flavors, playful and wholesome moment.

    tunnelingballsack Report

    sarah_a_tate
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    I do the opposite. Strawberry is my favorite!

    #48

    Ever Want To Punch Your Little Brother Before?

    Man holding bright green welcome home sign at airport, showing wholesome moments that prove men never grow up.

    This prick was holding this high over his head as I came down the escalator.
    Edit: I've never been to rehab. I flew from Texas to California to visit him after his 4th or 5th deployment. He's on active duty.

    ramblindan Report

    #49

    On The Topic Of Ridiculous ID Photos, My Brother Likes To Make A Sport Out Of It As Well

    Man with braided hair and twirled mustache on Massachusetts ID photo showing men never grow up concept.

    jagsfanski Report

    #50

    A Grown Man By Himself

    Man wearing blue shirt sitting on a plush toy ride-on in a mall, showing wholesome men never grow up behavior.

    Old Report

    #51

    My Friend's Daughter Just Flew By Herself For The First Time. This Was How He Greeted Her At The Airport

    Man dressed as Darth Vader holding a sign that says I am your father, standing next to a young girl indoors.

    eldy50 Report

    #52

    This Is How I've Chosen To Spend My Father's Day

    Man playing video games sitting in a plastic pool indoors, surrounded by three children holding toys and towels, wholesome moments.

    hafelnuts Report

    #53

    My Grandpa Gave Me His Phone Because He Didn't Want It Anymore. This Was The Only Picture Saved On It

    Older man wearing glasses looking directly at the camera in a wholesome photo showing men never grow up.

    TheSheriffMT Report

    #54

    I Get An Email Every Time I Get A Package Delivered To My Apartment’s Mailroom. It’s Supposed To Be A Photo Of The Label

    Man in delivery uniform playfully holding packages, showing wholesome fun and the idea that men never grow up.

    reddit.com Report

    earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago

    We need more of this guy

    #55

    My Boyfriend And I Wanted To Commemorate Our First Joint Holiday Season Together

    Child and adult in festive outfits lying down, showcasing wholesome moments that prove men never grow up.

    Rattashootie Report

    #56

    My Brother Teases Our Little Sister With Chalkboard Drawings Every Day. This Was Today's

    Chalkboard with a playful drawing and text showing a stick figure carrot, highlighting wholesome men never grow up humor.

    JuicyCracker Report

    #57

    My Brother-In-Law Meal Prepping Before He Cuts Hay

    Man wearing a cap pouring candy into a cup at a table, showing wholesome moments of men who never grow up

    Joezze Report

    #58

    My Uncle In Scotland Sends Me A Calendar Every Year

    Collage of wholesome photos featuring playful moments from a 2015 Susan Boyle calendar, showcasing joyful expressions.

    FFCUK5 Report

    #59

    When Dad Gets Asked To Build A Wreath, He Expects A Little Respect After Building A Masterpiece

    Wreath made of folded faux hundred-dollar bills hanging on a door, showcasing a playful and creative decoration.

    MichaelMartin86 Report

    readcat
    NightOwlPanda
    NightOwlPanda
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    I'd like one just like that for Christmas, please.

    #60

    My Dad Wrapped My Gift With Tinfoil And A Post It

    Hand holding a foil-wrapped gift with a pink note from Dad in front of a decorated Christmas tree, showing wholesome moments.

    ParttimePeepingTom Report

    #61

    Guy Says He's Made A Hobby Out Of Embarrassing His Daughter

    Man wearing a straw hat and sandals, sitting playfully on gym bleachers showing men never grow up concept.

    purplesock92 Report

    #62

    This Person Has Been Walking Their Dog The Past Few Days In Our Neighborhood

    Man wearing a large cat head costume waving outside near a white car with a dog on a leash proving men never grow up.

    Sir_Winsalot Report

    #63

    My Younger Brother, Who Moves Out In 2 Weeks, Tried To Make A Pizza

    Pizza melting over the oven rack with red sauce dripping, showing a humorous men never grow up moment.

    GlooificationV2 Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Common sense says not to put plastic in the oven, but maybe I'm expecting too much of people? 🤷‍♀️

    #64

    My Boyfriend Tried Drawing One Of This Coloring Book Pages

    Hand drawing a Batman sketch using a grid guide, illustrating wholesome photos proving men never grow up.

    KarlyQulo Report

    #65

    My Brother Is Going Back To Work Today. I Hope He Makes Friends

    Smiling man holding a sign reading first day back in the office, capturing wholesome men never grow up moment outdoors.

    mjboylson Report

    #66

    My Christmas Gift From My Brother Was A Box, Within A Box, Within Another Box, Which Contained A Box, With Another Smaller Box, That Held In It

    Man sitting on couch surrounded by holiday gift boxes holding a playful drawing showing men never grow up.

    thedarcy Report

    #67

    Father And Son Time. 30+ Years Apart

    Split image showing two generations of men giving piggyback rides, illustrating wholesome photos of men not growing up.

    Heifdogg Report

    #68

    My Offshore Working Radio Channel. Childish Sense Of Humor

    VHF Marine radio display showing channel 69, illustrating men never grow up with playful communication device.

    Hawsepiper83 Report

    #69

    This Guy Who Was Drunk Tried To Shazam In The Silent Disco

    People wearing colorful headphones dancing at a lively party showing men never grow up in fun moments

    MithrandirElessar Report

