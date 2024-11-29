Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Refuses To Invite Brother’s GF To Thanksgiving: “She Rolled Her Eyes”
Family, Relationships

Woman Refuses To Invite Brother’s GF To Thanksgiving: “She Rolled Her Eyes”

Is it really Thanksgiving if there’s no family drama?

For one Redditor, last year’s holiday was anything but peaceful after her brother’s girlfriend joined the celebration. Instead of enjoying the festive atmosphere, she complained about every dish on the table, leaving a sour taste for everyone involved.

Hoping to avoid a repeat, the host decided not to invite her this year. But what seemed like a simple solution turned into yet another disagreement.

Read the full story below.

Last year, the woman turned her boyfriend’s family Thanksgiving into a disaster

Image credits: Bizon / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Now, she’s paying the price

Image credits: goffkein / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: CrimsonTwirl

Most readers felt the woman made the right call

Though a few thought she could have handled it with a bit more grace

sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being rude & unpleasant at someone's home you've been invited to, deserve zero tolerance. At the end of the day, it's the OP's home, and she can do what the hell she likes. She should tell her dissenting relatives to have the meal at THEIR home if they're so bothered. That's what I'd do. BTW, that brother will probably be miserable AF in years to come, if he marries his GF.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
emojisister avatar
justagirl
justagirl
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh sure invite her again. Stare her in the face while you dish out the chocolate ice cream for desert.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
rhodaguirreparras avatar
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The YTAs strike again 🤣 she was beyond rude and was lucky she wasn't kicked out mid dinner, so lessons learned and she can eat her organic clean whatever elsewhere.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
