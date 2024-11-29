Woman Refuses To Invite Brother’s GF To Thanksgiving: “She Rolled Her Eyes”
Is it really Thanksgiving if there’s no family drama?
For one Redditor, last year’s holiday was anything but peaceful after her brother’s girlfriend joined the celebration. Instead of enjoying the festive atmosphere, she complained about every dish on the table, leaving a sour taste for everyone involved.
Hoping to avoid a repeat, the host decided not to invite her this year. But what seemed like a simple solution turned into yet another disagreement.
Read the full story below.
Last year, the woman turned her boyfriend’s family Thanksgiving into a disaster
Image credits: Bizon / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Now, she’s paying the price
Image credits: goffkein / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: CrimsonTwirl
Most readers felt the woman made the right call
Though a few thought she could have handled it with a bit more grace
Being rude & unpleasant at someone's home you've been invited to, deserve zero tolerance. At the end of the day, it's the OP's home, and she can do what the hell she likes. She should tell her dissenting relatives to have the meal at THEIR home if they're so bothered. That's what I'd do. BTW, that brother will probably be miserable AF in years to come, if he marries his GF.
The YTAs strike again 🤣 she was beyond rude and was lucky she wasn't kicked out mid dinner, so lessons learned and she can eat her organic clean whatever elsewhere.
Being rude & unpleasant at someone's home you've been invited to, deserve zero tolerance. At the end of the day, it's the OP's home, and she can do what the hell she likes. She should tell her dissenting relatives to have the meal at THEIR home if they're so bothered. That's what I'd do. BTW, that brother will probably be miserable AF in years to come, if he marries his GF.
The YTAs strike again 🤣 she was beyond rude and was lucky she wasn't kicked out mid dinner, so lessons learned and she can eat her organic clean whatever elsewhere.
29
6