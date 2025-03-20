Woman “Terrorizes” Her Nasty Brother By Making Him Live In His Own Filth
There are some families that insist on utterly under-educating their sons in things like “how to clean a mess” and “how to do laundry,” leaving all that work for mothers and daughters. The result is a sort of utterly useless and oftentimes disgusting type of man. Unfortunately, when they go out into the world, they tend to expect prospective partners to just pick up the slack.
A woman asked the internet if she went too far after dumping the mess her brother made into his bed. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
Some men never learn how to clean a single mess
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)
So a woman who was hosting her brother decided to make a point after he left her home dirty
Image credits: Wallace Chuck/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: prathanchorruangsak/Envato (not the actual photo)
She later shared a small update
Image credits: ThrowRA-Hanshotfirst
Readers were quick to call her the brother and his parents
One readers even shared a similar story
Live like a slob and and get an attitude when confronted about it? Not under MY roof. Not. Ever.
Live like a slob and and get an attitude when confronted about it? Not under MY roof. Not. Ever.
31
1