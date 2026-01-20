Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As “Out Of Touch” After He Breaks Silence On Family Feud In Fiery Posts

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet was quick to pick sides after Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence on the feud with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

In a lengthy statement shared on Monday, January 19, the eldest child of the Beckham family accused his parents of controlling his life, trying to “ruin” his marriage to Nicola Peltz, and prioritizing their image over his own well-being.

Brooklyn Beckham shirtless with tattoos, wearing a black cap, holding a fluffy white dog indoors by a window.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” Brooklyn Beckham wrote in a blistering attack on his parents.

He shared his message in a series of Instagram Stories, saying he was “standing up” for himself for the “first time in my life.”

Brooklyn Beckham posing with a woman on stairs, linked arms, amid family feud and social media posts controversy.

The estranged son insisted that the “narrative that [his] wife” controls him is “completely backwards.”

“I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life,” he said. Yet, netizens refused to sympathize with him and called him “ungrateful and vile.”

Many criticized him, saying he would be “nothing” without David and Victoria.

Brooklyn shared details about how his parents tried to “ruin” his relationship with his Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham kissing his partner on a staircase, dressed formally amid discussions of family feud and being out of touch

“He’s so ungrateful and vile; without his parents, he would be nothing, wouldn’t even exist. If he weren’t their child, this woman wouldn’t even look at him! What a despicable act,” one said.

“What we’re looking at is a multigenerational ‘gimme’ gimme MORE disease producing spoiled brats who live and breathe toxic entitlement,” said another.

On the other hand, some defended him and said, “Being brought up with money doesn’t mean you have to excuse your parents shitty behavior for the rest of your life. Money isnt everything!!!”

Brooklyn Beckham taking a mirror selfie wearing a cap and casual clothes amid family feud social media posts.

“Why is no one calling out Victoria for her bad behavior during the wedding? She ruined their moment and their anger is justified,” said another.

Meanwhile, author Candace Owens wrote a harsh message targeting Brooklyn and Nicola, who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz.

They “have never worked a day in their entire lives” and had a “dust-up at their billionaire wedding,” the conservative activist wrote on X. “They really do believe they are suffering over a wedding dress and a typical in-law disagreement.”

Netizens called the Beckham offspring “ungrateful and vile,” saying he would be “nothing” without David and Victoria

Twitter post by Candace Owens criticizing Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz amid family feud and wedding controversy.

Candance sarcastically concluded by saying their experiences must have been “truly traumatizing. Pray for them.”

Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their wedding vows in August without his parents and three siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, in attendance.

The vow renewal ceremony was conducted to “create new memories” to replace the “anxiety and embarrassment” attached to their first wedding in 2022, Brooklyn wrote in his message shared on Monday.

Text post criticizing family dynamics and public promotion, linked to Brooklyn Beckham out of touch family feud comments.

Brooklyn shared details about how his parents tried to “ruin” his relationship with his now-wife Nicola Peltz and how his mother Victoria “humiliated” him at their wedding in front of 500 guests.

“The night before our [2022] wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was ‘not blood’ and ‘not family,’” he said.

Brooklyn Beckham in a black suit with Victoria and David Beckham at a formal GQ event posing for photos.

Tweet discussing Brooklyn Beckham’s career changes amid family feud backlash on social media.

Brooklyn even claimed the Spice Girls alum had pulled out of designing a wedding dress for Nicola in the “last minute,” forcing her “to urgently find a new dress” in the “eleventh hour.”

Furthermore, Brooklyn claimed his mom called him “evil” for wanting his grandmother Sandra and Nicola’s grandmother Naunni at the couple’s table because they “both didn’t have their husbands.”

“Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours,” he added.

Brooklyn said his mother “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola and “humiliated” him in front of 500 guests at their wedding

Brooklyn Beckham in a black suit standing with bride in white dress during outdoor wedding ceremony with white roses and forest background

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on wealth and its impact, related to Brooklyn Beckham family feud discussions online.

The Beckham offspring further accused Victoria of having “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola, which was planned “weeks in advance to a romantic love song.”

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” he said.

Brooklyn Beckham addresses family feud and privacy, breaking silence on anxiety and seeking peace away from manipulation.

Tweet from djenabou Barry responding to a family feud discussion involving Brooklyn Beckham, highlighting strong opinions online.

Brooklyn said he “never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in [his] entire life.”

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” he said.

A source previously told People that the mother-son dance was a “jaw-dropping moment” that “left the whole room in absolute shock.”

“It wasn’t appropriate,” the source added, and said the guests saw “Nicola run from the room crying.”

Everyone reportedly saw “Nicola run from the room crying” as Victoria’s behavior “wasn’t appropriate”

Brooklyn Beckham and woman in matching red outfits seated indoors amid holiday decorations and a dining table.

Social media post discussing Brooklyn Beckham slammed for being out of touch amid family feud in fiery online comments.

Brooklyn said in his Monday message that he has “received endless attacks from [his] parents since he cut his parents off.

“Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last summer,” he added.

Brooklyn Beckham with family by decorated Christmas tree during a festive gathering at home.

However, his brother Cruz said in an Instagram Story in December that this was “not true.”

“My mum and dad would never unfollow their son.. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I,” he wrote.

“Maybe he should grow up. Must’ve been taking lessons from the pathetic Harry!” one commented online

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing entitlement as Brooklyn Beckham faces backlash over family feud posts.

Tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham for being out of touch and involved in a family feud, with strong negative opinions expressed.

Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Brooklyn Beckham as out of touch during family feud discussion.

Tweet from Beaumont responding to a comment, mentioning out of touch, related to Brooklyn Beckham family feud posts.

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham as out of touch amid family feud discussions.

Tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham as out of touch amid family feud over wedding dress at a multi-million-dollar wedding.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Brooklyn Beckham amid family feud, highlighting online reactions and criticism.

Alt text: Social media post criticizing Brooklyn Beckham amid family feud highlights backlash and out of touch reaction.

Twitter user defending Brooklyn Beckham against criticism amid family feud controversy in a social media post.

Tweet discussing Brooklyn Beckham being slammed as out of touch after addressing family feud in social media posts.

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Brooklyn Beckham amid family feud response, calling him out of touch.

Tweet from Selena Tuohy replying to a comment with text about complexity, related to Brooklyn Beckham family feud discussion.

Tweet discussing Brooklyn Beckham’s family feud and criticizing him for being out of touch after his social media posts.

Tweet discussing Brooklyn Beckham amid family feud, calling him out of touch in a fiery social media post.

Screenshot of a tweet responding to Brooklyn Beckham in a family feud discussion on social media.

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing family feud comments related to Brooklyn Beckham breaking silence.

Twitter user responding to family feud comment, discussing Brooklyn Beckham being slammed as out of touch in fiery posts.

Screenshot of a social media post reacting to Brooklyn Beckham amid family feud and criticism of being out of touch.

Tweet discussing Brooklyn Beckham criticized as out of touch amid family feud and controversy over wedding behavior.

Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on Brooklyn Beckham's family feud and public backlash.

Tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham as out of touch amid family feud, posted in response to his fiery social media statements.

Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Brooklyn Beckham as out of touch amid family feud discussions.

Tweet on social media discussing rumors amid Brooklyn Beckham family feud, sparking backlash as out of touch comments.

Tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham as out of touch, accusing him of seeking his wife’s inheritance and relying on family money.

Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Brooklyn Beckham as out of touch amid family feud discussions.

Tweet criticizing Brooklyn Beckham for being out of touch amid family feud, mentioning money and behavior in the discussion.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing a family feud, related to Brooklyn Beckham being slammed as out of touch.

