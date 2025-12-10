To the world, Elon Musk is one of the wealthiest men whose name is tied to some of the globe’s biggest tech brands. But to his daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, he is “a pathetic man-child.”



Vivian dropped her father’s last name and legally changed her name and gender at the Santa Monica courthouse in California on June 22, 2022.



She adopted her mother’s last name, saying she did not want any association with her biological father, according to a petition she filed on April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles County Superior Court.



“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” she wrote in the petition.



The 21-year-old has often been vocal about her relationship with her father and claimed he paid money to ensure she was assigned male at birth.



“My assigned s*x at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for,” she wrote on Threads earlier this year.



She went on to suggest that being transgender went “against” what the tech billionaire paid for.



“So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender, I was going against the product that was sold,” she said.



“That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction,” Vivian continued. “A monetary transaction. A MONETARY TRANSACTION.”



Elon has made his anti-trans views clear in the past and claimed he “lost” his child after being “tricked” into giving approval for Vivian’s transgender-related medical treatments.



“They call it deadnaming for a reason,” he said in a provocative interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson last year.



“The reason it’s called deadnaming is because your son is d**d … k*lled by the woke mind virus,” he added.



While talking about her father, Vivian claimed the Tesla founder was never supportive of her and allowed her mother or the nannies to take care of her and her siblings.



She described the billionaire as an “uncaring and narcissistic” father who was “cold” and “very quick to anger.”



In an interview with Teen Vogue, Vivian said she didn’t care about who her father was or how much money he had.



“Why would i feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don't give a f***. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he's rich?” she told the outlet in March.



“I don't give a f**k how much money anyone has,” he added. “I don't. I really don't. He owns Twitter. Ok. Congratulations.”

