Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Doesn’t Even Look Like Himself”: Brad Pitt’s Appearance At Hollywood Premiere Sparks Speculation
Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere wearing a green hoodie posing with two women amid speculation of his appearance.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Doesn’t Even Look Like Himself”: Brad Pitt’s Appearance At Hollywood Premiere Sparks Speculation

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

14

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Pitt’s latest appearance has fans begging him to hire a new stylist.

The actor, 61, stepped out to support his famous friends for the premiere of the new movie Jay Kelly.

Sources said he looked “loved up” with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 32, beside him at the event.

RELATED:

    Brad Pitt’s latest appearance has fans begging him to hire a new stylist

    Brad Pitt wearing a green outfit hugging a man in a dark suit at a Hollywood premiere event.

    Brad Pitt wearing a green outfit hugging a man in a dark suit at a Hollywood premiere event.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

    Highlights
    • Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon were seen supporting his famous friends for the premiere of 'Jay Kelly.'
    • The actor's appearance had fans begging him to hire a new stylist.
    • “What a 10 year divorce battle from Angelina Jolie looks like,” one commented online.
    • Sources said Brad and Ines looked “loved up” and “seemed joined at the hip” during the event.

    Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere with a surprising appearance sparking speculation among fans and media.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere with a surprising appearance sparking speculation among fans and media.

    Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were seen supporting George Clooney, Adam Sandler, and Laura Dern at the premiere of their new movie on Tuesday, November 11.

    Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber, along with U2 frontman Bono, also attended the premiere.

    Bono’s daughter, Eve Hewson, appears in the film and was captured posing with the stars during the premiere.

    Adam Sandler was seen with his wife, Jackie, and their two daughters, Sadie and Sunny.

    Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere wearing green suit and sunglasses, sparking speculation about his changed appearance.

    Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere wearing green suit and sunglasses, sparking speculation about his changed appearance.

    Image credits: Hussein/WireImage

    A source said Brad and Ines arrived at the event early and “were very touchy-feely.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They “seemed joined at the hip,” the source told People.

    The couple spoke to stars, including leading man George Clooney and Bono.

    “They looked loved up. He was in a great mood and seemed thrilled to be there to celebrate his friend,” the source said about the couple.

    Netizens commented on the following look, with one saying: “Midlife crisis or he hired a new stylist”

    Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere with two women, wearing a green hoodie, sparking speculation about his appearance.

    Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere with two women, wearing a green hoodie, sparking speculation about his appearance.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment mentioning Brad Pitt's appearance, stating he doesn't even look like himself, sparking speculation online.

    Comment mentioning Brad Pitt's appearance, stating he doesn't even look like himself, sparking speculation online.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While the pair seemed happy together, fans fixated on the F1 star’s outfit: a green velvet tracksuit.

    His jewelry designer girlfriend stood by him in a white dress.

    Netizens claimed the actor looked like he “just rolled out of bed.”

    “Brad needs a stylist!” one said, while another claimed he “does not look like Brad Pitt.”

    Brad Pitt wearing a colorful tie-dye shirt outdoors, sparking speculation about his appearance at Hollywood premiere.

    Brad Pitt wearing a colorful tie-dye shirt outdoors, sparking speculation about his appearance at Hollywood premiere.

    Image credits: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty Images

    Comment on social media mentioning Brad Pitt, questioning his appearance with humor and surprise.

    Comment on social media mentioning Brad Pitt, questioning his appearance with humor and surprise.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “What a 10-year divorce battle from Angelina Jolie looks like,” another quipped.

    “Did Brad Pitt turn to Adam Sandler’s stylist for his outfit?” one asked.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another said, “She’s always beautifully dressed, and he looks like she just dragged him off the La-Z-Boy.”

    Others speculated whether the Fight Club star had undergone cosmetic procedures.

    Some wondered whether the longtime actor underwent cosmetic procedures

    Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere with a woman, wearing a dark suit, sparking appearance speculation.

    Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere with a woman, wearing a dark suit, sparking appearance speculation.

    Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

    Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere with a changed appearance sparking widespread speculation among fans and media.

    Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere with a changed appearance sparking widespread speculation among fans and media.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Looks like Brad had some work done…doesn’t even look like himself!” one said.

    Another wrote, “Looks like Brad has some chin & jaw fillers, not good, changes his whole look.”

    “Brad hasn’t looked good since he started dating this girl,” said another.

    “So…everyone is dressed nicely, but Pitt looks like he just rolled out of bed,” read one comment online

    Brad Pitt wearing a blue hoodie and shorts at a Hollywood premiere, sparking speculation about his appearance.

    Brad Pitt wearing a blue hoodie and shorts at a Hollywood premiere, sparking speculation about his appearance.

    Image credits: LIVE ABC News

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brad and Ines were romantically linked since 2022 and made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

    They have been seen hand-in-hand at public events on several occasions.

    The couple recently moved into a new home and are now “fully living together,” sources said.

    “Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together,” a source told People. “They are really making their home into a home.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A second source said the couple is “happier than ever,” and their relationship is “going really strong.”

    “He’s so happy and in love,” the insider said.

    The couple recently moved into a new home and are now “fully living together,” a source said

    The couple’s latest appearance came days after Brad took legal action against ex-wife Angelina Jolie in their ongoing legal battle over the French winery, Château Miraval.

    On October 29, the actor’s legal team submitted evidence of communications to and from the Oscar-winning actress’s team regarding her 2021 sale of her stake in the winery they co-owned.

    The 286-page filing includes email exchanges between the Malificent actress and her counsel.

    “I need to remove all stress,” the actress wrote in an email to her business manager in May, 2021.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I honestly feel I am getting sick from worry. So I would like us to discuss better support. And not continuing relationships that you see cause me stress,” she added.

    The recent 286-page filing was reportedly part of Brad’s legal team’s efforts to obtain copies of Angelina’s email communications over the 2021 sale of the winery.

    The former couple tied the knot at the very same winery in 2014 in the presence of their six children, Maddox, now 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

    They parted ways in 2016 and finalized their lengthy divorce in December, 2024.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The movie Jay Kelly tells the story of a movie star, played by George Clooney, who goes on a journey of self-discovery through Europe and confronts his past and present with his manager, played by Adam Sandler.

    The film will hit theaters on November 14 and release on Netflix on December 5.

    Netizens had plenty to say about Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s recent appearance

    Comment by Lillian Ercole questioning if Brad’s girlfriend is giving him fashion advice, with reaction emojis visible.

    Comment by Lillian Ercole questioning if Brad’s girlfriend is giving him fashion advice, with reaction emojis visible.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying Brad needs a stylist in response to Brad Pitt's appearance at Hollywood premiere sparking speculation.

    Comment saying Brad needs a stylist in response to Brad Pitt's appearance at Hollywood premiere sparking speculation.

    Comment stating Brad looks like Robert Redford in a social media post discussing Brad Pitt's appearance at Hollywood premiere.

    Comment stating Brad looks like Robert Redford in a social media post discussing Brad Pitt's appearance at Hollywood premiere.

    Comment on social media stating that someone does not look like Brad Pitt, sparking discussion about his appearance.

    Comment on social media stating that someone does not look like Brad Pitt, sparking discussion about his appearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing that Brad Pitt's appearance at Hollywood premiere looks tired and unkempt compared to others dressed nicely.

    Comment expressing that Brad Pitt's appearance at Hollywood premiere looks tired and unkempt compared to others dressed nicely.

    Comment referring to Brad Pitt’s appearance, calling him Brad the leprechaun with clover and smiling emojis, sparking speculation about his look.

    Comment referring to Brad Pitt’s appearance, calling him Brad the leprechaun with clover and smiling emojis, sparking speculation about his look.

    Comment on social media reading Brad what were you thinking in response to Brad Pitt's appearance at Hollywood premiere sparking speculation

    Comment on social media reading Brad what were you thinking in response to Brad Pitt's appearance at Hollywood premiere sparking speculation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere with changed appearance sparking speculation among fans and media observers.

    Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere with changed appearance sparking speculation among fans and media observers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment reacting to Brad Pitt's appearance at Hollywood premiere sparking speculation about his looks.

    Social media comment reacting to Brad Pitt's appearance at Hollywood premiere sparking speculation about his looks.

    Comment from Elaine Martin expressing opinion on Brad Pitt's appearance and style at a Hollywood premiere sparking speculation.

    Comment from Elaine Martin expressing opinion on Brad Pitt's appearance and style at a Hollywood premiere sparking speculation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere, appearance sparking speculation over changed looks and style.

    Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere, appearance sparking speculation over changed looks and style.

    Facebook comment reading Hes creepy looking now in response to Brad Pitts appearance at Hollywood premiere sparking speculation

    Facebook comment reading Hes creepy looking now in response to Brad Pitts appearance at Hollywood premiere sparking speculation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by William James questioning Brad Pitt's appearance at Hollywood premiere, sparking speculation about his look.

    Comment by William James questioning Brad Pitt's appearance at Hollywood premiere, sparking speculation about his look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere with noticeably changed appearance sparking public speculation and comments.

    Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere with noticeably changed appearance sparking public speculation and comments.

    Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere with altered appearance sparking public speculation and media attention.

    Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere with altered appearance sparking public speculation and media attention.

    Comment saying Brad what were you thinking in response to Brad Pitt's appearance at Hollywood premiere sparking speculation about his look

    Comment saying Brad what were you thinking in response to Brad Pitt's appearance at Hollywood premiere sparking speculation about his look

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Trish Ellis questioning if Brad is wearing a onesie, related to Brad Pitt's appearance speculation at Hollywood premiere.

    Comment from Trish Ellis questioning if Brad is wearing a onesie, related to Brad Pitt's appearance speculation at Hollywood premiere.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    14

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    14

    Open list comments

    3

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jenrichardson avatar
    Random Panda
    Random Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Completely unsurprising behavior from a man who a****d his wife and kids to the point where they cut him out of their lives. He’s gross and I’m flabbergasted why you would even create an “article” about this POS.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People still wanting him to look like he's in his 20s... STFU, dude is 61. Deal with it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    jenrichardson avatar
    Random Panda
    Random Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Completely unsurprising behavior from a man who a****d his wife and kids to the point where they cut him out of their lives. He’s gross and I’m flabbergasted why you would even create an “article” about this POS.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People still wanting him to look like he's in his 20s... STFU, dude is 61. Deal with it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT