“Doesn’t Even Look Like Himself”: Brad Pitt’s Appearance At Hollywood Premiere Sparks Speculation

Brad Pitt’s latest appearance has fans begging him to hire a new stylist.

The actor, 61, stepped out to support his famous friends for the premiere of the new movie Jay Kelly.

Sources said he looked “loved up” with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 32, beside him at the event.

Brad Pitt wearing a green outfit hugging a man in a dark suit at a Hollywood premiere event.

Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

“What a 10 year divorce battle from Angelina Jolie looks like,” one commented online.

Sources said Brad and Ines looked “loved up” and “seemed joined at the hip” during the event.

Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere with a surprising appearance sparking speculation among fans and media.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were seen supporting George Clooney, Adam Sandler, and Laura Dern at the premiere of their new movie on Tuesday, November 11.

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber, along with U2 frontman Bono, also attended the premiere.

Bono’s daughter, Eve Hewson, appears in the film and was captured posing with the stars during the premiere.

Adam Sandler was seen with his wife, Jackie, and their two daughters, Sadie and Sunny.

Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere wearing green suit and sunglasses, sparking speculation about his changed appearance.

Image credits: Hussein/WireImage

A source said Brad and Ines arrived at the event early and “were very touchy-feely.”

They “seemed joined at the hip,” the source told People.

The couple spoke to stars, including leading man George Clooney and Bono.

“They looked loved up. He was in a great mood and seemed thrilled to be there to celebrate his friend,” the source said about the couple.

Netizens commented on the following look, with one saying: “Midlife crisis or he hired a new stylist”

Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere with two women, wearing a green hoodie, sparking speculation about his appearance.

Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Comment mentioning Brad Pitt's appearance, stating he doesn't even look like himself, sparking speculation online.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

While the pair seemed happy together, fans fixated on the F1 star’s outfit: a green velvet tracksuit.

His jewelry designer girlfriend stood by him in a white dress.

Netizens claimed the actor looked like he “just rolled out of bed.”

“Brad needs a stylist!” one said, while another claimed he “does not look like Brad Pitt.”

Brad Pitt wearing a colorful tie-dye shirt outdoors, sparking speculation about his appearance at Hollywood premiere.

Image credits: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty Images

Comment on social media mentioning Brad Pitt, questioning his appearance with humor and surprise.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

“What a 10-year divorce battle from Angelina Jolie looks like,” another quipped.

“Did Brad Pitt turn to Adam Sandler’s stylist for his outfit?” one asked.

Another said, “She’s always beautifully dressed, and he looks like she just dragged him off the La-Z-Boy.”

Others speculated whether the Fight Club star had undergone cosmetic procedures.

Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere with a woman, wearing a dark suit, sparking appearance speculation.

Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Brad Pitt at Hollywood premiere with a changed appearance sparking widespread speculation among fans and media.

“Looks like Brad had some work done…doesn’t even look like himself!” one said.

Another wrote, “Looks like Brad has some chin & jaw fillers, not good, changes his whole look.”

“Brad hasn’t looked good since he started dating this girl,” said another.

Brad Pitt wearing a blue hoodie and shorts at a Hollywood premiere, sparking speculation about his appearance.

Image credits: LIVE ABC News

Brad and Ines were romantically linked since 2022 and made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

They have been seen hand-in-hand at public events on several occasions.

The couple recently moved into a new home and are now “fully living together,” sources said.

“Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together,” a source told People. “They are really making their home into a home.”

A second source said the couple is “happier than ever,” and their relationship is “going really strong.”

“He’s so happy and in love,” the insider said.

The couple’s latest appearance came days after Brad took legal action against ex-wife Angelina Jolie in their ongoing legal battle over the French winery, Château Miraval.

On October 29, the actor’s legal team submitted evidence of communications to and from the Oscar-winning actress’s team regarding her 2021 sale of her stake in the winery they co-owned.

The 286-page filing includes email exchanges between the Malificent actress and her counsel.

“I need to remove all stress,” the actress wrote in an email to her business manager in May, 2021.

“I honestly feel I am getting sick from worry. So I would like us to discuss better support. And not continuing relationships that you see cause me stress,” she added.

The recent 286-page filing was reportedly part of Brad’s legal team’s efforts to obtain copies of Angelina’s email communications over the 2021 sale of the winery.

The former couple tied the knot at the very same winery in 2014 in the presence of their six children, Maddox, now 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

They parted ways in 2016 and finalized their lengthy divorce in December, 2024.

The movie Jay Kelly tells the story of a movie star, played by George Clooney, who goes on a journey of self-discovery through Europe and confronts his past and present with his manager, played by Adam Sandler.

The film will hit theaters on November 14 and release on Netflix on December 5.

