Brad Pitt Scores A “Clear Victory” As Angelina Jolie’s Motion To Dismiss His Lawsuit Was Denied

Brad Pitt scored a crucial win against Angelina Jolie after a judge rejected her attempt to have his lawsuit against her dismissed.

This would allow Brad’s lawsuit over their French vineyard to move forward and possibly lead to a trial.

“This is a clear victory for Brad which demonstrates the legitimacy of his claims and demonstrates yet again the other side’s talk is not backed up with substance,” a source close to Brad told People.

Image credits: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

The legal dispute between the former A-list couple—who split in 2016—has been going on for years over the ownership of their French winery Château Miraval.

The Fight Club actor has long claimed that his ex-wife violated a verbal and written agreement they had about their 50-50 ownership of the winery, which they purchased in 2008.

According to him, they had agreed to consider buying each other out before either could sell to an outside party. However, in 2021, the Oscar-winning actress sold her shares of the vineyard to the Stoli Group—a move that Brad argued had broken their agreement.

A judge rejected the Oscar-winning actress’s attempt to dismiss Brad Pitt’s $67M lawsuit over Château Miraval

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The A-lister sued her for at least $67 million in 2022 for selling her stake in Château Miraval.

Angelina attempted to have the case thrown out, asserting that she tried to sell her share of the winery to him first; she claimed he refused unless she signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

The NDA was related to Brad’s alleged abuse of her and their children.

While they were together, the former couple became parents to six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne

Image credits: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

While Brad’s attorneys have denied the abuse allegations, Angelina’s legal team said a renegotiation had invalidated the original agreement between the two.

In Brad’s response, he claimed it was Angelina who wanted the NDA in the first place.

As per court documents filed on Friday, November 8, judge Lia Martin of Los Angeles County Superior Court dismissed Angelina’s motions to dismiss Brad’s lawsuit, thus giving him a key victory in the ongoing legal drama.

Angelina reportedly has 30 days to respond to the latest development.

“The judge found credibility in Brad’s case, paving the way for the matter to proceed to trial,” a source claimed after the judge rejected Angelina’s dismissal motions

“The judge found credibility in Brad’s case, paving the way for the matter to proceed to trial. This latest ruling represents another pre-trial victory for Pitt, adding to his momentum in the ongoing legal battle,” a source told the New York Post.

The source also claimed that the mother of six—Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne—has been using their children for her gain.

“This is a straightforward business dispute, but unfortunately, the other side has consistently introduced personal elements which have exposed the weaknesses in their case and complicated and lengthened the proceedings,” the source said.