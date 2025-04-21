Recently, someone on X (formerly Twitter) asked , "What celebrities have you encountered that were really nice?" And the internet delivered. People came forward with their most heartwarming, down-to-earth celebrity stories, proof that kindness can shine just as brightly as fame. Keep scrolling to see which stars left fans feeling truly starstruck in the warmest way.

We often think of celebrities as distant, glamorized figures. But sometimes, a real-life moment shatters that illusion in the best possible way. Whether it’s a kind gesture, a thoughtful exchange, or just a genuine smile, these little interactions can leave a big impact and remind us that stars are human, too.

#1 Madonna sat on my lap and kissed my cheek

#2 Mary-Louise Parker was always super friendly when I used to work the front desk at a boutique fitness place years ago.

#3 Mark Ruffalo

Have you ever paused to think about what really goes on behind the “lights, camera, action”? Sure, there’s gossip floating around about actors and their off-screen personalities. But the real truth? That often comes from the people who work alongside them every day. From makeup artists to assistants to spot boys, these unsung heroes see a side of celebrities the public never does. Fame might shine bright, but it doesn’t always reflect reality. And those who work behind the scenes? They see it all, uncut and unfiltered. ADVERTISEMENT To dig a little deeper into this world, Bored Panda spoke with Atul Khatri, a spot boy who’s been working in the Bollywood film industry for over two decades. From blockbuster sets to small productions, he’s been there, done that, and probably handed the actor their morning coffee, too. “When people see a celebrity, they freeze or freak out,” Atul laughed, “but we see them every day. They become regular people to us: some nice, some… less nice.” He’s got stories for days, but a few stood out more than others.

#4 I regularly hang out with Curtis Armstrong.

#5 Chris Martin

#6 Muhammad Ali. One of the best days of my life.

“At the start of a film, everyone’s on their best behavior,” Atul said. “They shake hands, they smile, they try to remember names. But wait two weeks, and you’ll see their real side.” According to him, some actors lose patience quickly once the cameras stop rolling. “There are some who start treating people like background props the moment the media leaves.” Others? “They’ll still wave, still check in on how your day’s going. And you remember those small things.” One thing he pointed out was how actors interact with the crew during long shoots. “There’s one actor I worked with,” Atul recalled, “who would always sit with us and eat during breaks. No VIP table, no special orders.” That kind of humility always sticks. On the other hand, there are stars who demand their own table, AC, and complete silence around them. “I get it, some need space to stay in character. But sometimes it just comes off as rude,” he said. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Ran into Oscar Isaac while he was on FaceTime with Pedro Pascal 🥹 My life hasn’t been the same since.

#8 My girlfriend had a panic attack because she thought I was a abandoning her at a hot dog stand in Beverly Hills. I was just trying to turn the car around, but it was a one way street. We hadn’t been together very long and it was our first trip together. When I got back to the stand, she was being comforted by a tall blonde woman in an elegant navy blue skirt suit who was waiting for her Rolls Royce to come out of the car wash next door. She looked familiar but I couldn’t quite place her.



I thanked her for looking after my girlfriend and we drove off. It was about fifteen minutes later that I realized it was Sally Kellerman.

#9 Lil Nas X! Such a sweetheart, so funny, embraces a good photo op, and puts on a SHOW!

Another way Atul judges a celebrity’s attitude? How they treat the junior-most staff. “If someone treats the assistant director well but ignores the guy holding the umbrella in the sun, that tells you everything,” he explained. “I’ve seen stars go off at spot boys for small mistakes like handing the wrong towel.” But he’s also seen actors who apologize if they raise their voices or offer water to the crew standing in the heat. “That’s what stays with you,” Atul said, “not the awards.”

#10 Jane Fonda is the nicest most sincere person; I sat next to her at an awards dinner, she was genuinely interested in me, my life, my opinions. There were other celebrities at the table but she wanted to talk to me. It was quite a thrill.

#11 Nick Jonas met him a couple of times over the years once each in different years he was very sweet, understanding, patient and very kind to me and it meant the world to me being neurodivergent and being someone who has been bullied all my life he made me feel safe and welcome in his presence

#12 Ruthie Connell and Jeffrey Dean Morgan were sweet baby angels. Got stared down by Jensen Ackles, but I’m pretty sure I deserved it

Of course, not every interaction is dramatic. Some are just downright funny. “One time, an actress thought the mic guy was an extra in a scene,” Atul chuckled. “She started giving him acting tips until she realized he was just checking her audio levels.” Moments like that make for good laughs later. “It reminds you that even the biggest stars can have mix-ups.” The crew gets their fair share of bloopers too, but they are just not on screen. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Lawrence Gilliard Jr from The Wire & Walking Dead

#14 Bill Nighy, met him on a train home from London after he asked if the train stopped at a specific place. We’d talk like friends all the way to his stop

#15 David Tennant. The answer is always David Tennant.

Atul also pointed out how stars behave during outdoor shoots. “That’s where things really show,” he said. “No vanity van, no perfect lighting, no five-star hotel around. You get to see who’s really adjusting and who’s throwing tantrums.” While some refuse to shoot unless their pillows arrive, others are okay with grabbing tea from the local tapri. “Those are the ones you grow to respect,” he said. “They treat the shoot like a team effort.”

#16 Jon Bernthal ! Drove all night and stayed in a weird Airbnb just to meet this man and he was SO sweet & kind

#17 Matt Smith was absolutely adorable

#18 Sebastian Stan was incredibly kind and genuine. Also the Jonas Brothers but I don’t wanna dig for that pic lol

One surprisingly telling sign, according to Atul, is how actors react to delays. “Films get delayed all the time,” he said. “Lights fail, weather changes, scripts change, everything can go wrong.” Some actors take it in stride, maybe even crack a joke. Others explode at everyone around. “You learn to brace yourself when you know a certain name is on set,” he laughed. “But it’s those who stay calm that make the day better for everyone.” ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Erykah Badu said she loved me.

TJ Miller said I had a cool job

Michael Jai White said…”Sure”

#20 MATHEW LILLARD! he was super nice, when my kid moved during the first picture, brought us back and we took another one, 😆 my kid knows him as the “ I always come back guy” and I know him from scream or scooby doo and so many more things so it’s great to be able to have that experience with my kid 🖤💚

#21 Garth Brooks (this was back in the 90s), a lot of 80s/90s rock bands I've net were super nice (Bon Jovi is probably the most famous still) and Fortune Feimster was like a long lost cousin. Sorry I never scanned most of my old pics.

Atul emphasized that younger actors seem more grounded these days. “The new generation is different,” he observed. “They’re more respectful, maybe because they’ve seen the internet call out bad behavior.” He thinks social media has added pressure for stars to be nicer. “One bad video goes viral, and everyone knows,” he said. “So, many are careful now. But then again, some are genuinely just good people. You can tell the difference.”

#22 Sarah Paulson

#23 Nichelle Nichols. I was one of maybe 2 black girls in a crowd of people at a comic convention. She pointed me out and asked me if I had gotten my picture yet and took one with me. It was a real black girl magic moment 🖖🏾🖖🏾

#24 I met

@theebillyporter

a couple nights ago and he was adorable ❤️

Still, that doesn’t mean the old-school charm is gone. “Some veteran actors still make an effort to know everyone’s names,” Atul said with admiration. “They don’t act like they’re above you just because they’ve been around longer.” He believes it’s a mindset thing. “If you’ve been treated well on your way up, you treat others well, too,” he explained. “But if you’ve been taught that fame equals power, then things go downhill fast.” Atul concluded with a reminder that while stars may shine bright, the crew helps them sparkle. “You don’t have to be everyone’s best friend,” he said. “But a little kindness, a little respect, it goes a long way.” At the end of the day, movie sets are just workplaces. And just like in any office, how you treat your colleagues matters. “Fame fades,” Atul added, “but people remember how you made them feel.” ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I’ve had countless celebrity experiences. I enjoyed the time I spent with Alexis Arquette. I had my first real California experience with her and her partner Reis. We hung out for a bit. I wish she was still with us.

#26 Another celebrity favorite is

@bobthedragqueen

We Met back stage at a Festival. I gave his assistant some chicken wings. We hung the rest of the evening with Brooke Candy. We watch Mykko Blanco run off stage and beat on a trash can 👀

#27 Adam Sandler, Simon LeBon and John Taylor-they were all so nice!!

So, the next time you’re watching your favorite actor on screen, remember there’s a whole world behind the camera. Maybe the real star isn’t the one delivering the monologue but the one who smiled at a tired crew member between takes. Have you ever had a celebrity encounter that changed how you saw them? Tell us in the comments, we’d love to hear what went down when the cameras weren’t rolling.

#28 Jennifer Coolidge 🖤 in Perth Western Australia when I was on a photoshoot and she came out of a cafe. I told her I loved her in Best in Show and it made her smile so big. She was sooo lovely 🖤🖤

#29 HRH The Taskmaster was just as hilarious (and enormous) in real life as he is on TV. We had a lovely low key chat/flirt in my local pub.

#30 Dominique Jackson 💕 I met her in Vegas and she was incredibly sweet and an angel.

#31 Meryl Streep

#32 Monique! I really don’t understand her reputation. Aside from being my birthday twin (12/11), she had genuine, welcoming energy….like an auntie or family member you hardly see, but it’s ALWAYS love. 💕

#33 Khloe Kardashian

#34 @lisaannwalter

🩷

An absolute angel of a person!

#35 Devon Sawa. He was so sweet, and I even made him laugh, which made my life. And then I died when he signed my Casper VHS with "Can I keep you?"

#36 David Sedaris. I've managed a fair amount of author appearances and often they are somewhere on the jackass spectrum. He was delightful. Funny and humble and very cooperative.

#37 Former St. Louis Cardinals Stan Musial and Ozzie Smith were both sterling gentlemen. Keith Tkachuk and Dallas Drake (when they played for the Blues) were also both rad, bought everyone’s drinks at the bar 20 years ago and signed everything.

#38 Molly Shannon! The nicest, most gracious person!

#39 Lily James and Michiel Huisman. My daughter was body double for a little girl in a film they were in and we did an overnight shoot in a small cottage in the middle of the woods. It was freezing. Everyone involved was nice.

#40 In the 1990's I worked at a theatre & film bookstore in Hollywood called Samuel French. I provided service once for Michael Jackson, Sinead O'Connor, Cyndi lauper. Michael Jackson was not timid or soft-spoken. Cyndi lauper was very shy, and when Sinead O'Connor shook my hand I almost said ouch. They were all very kind though.

#41 I interviewed Rue McClanahan once and she was sweet as can be. My interview with another reporter got interrupted by some fans and after a while she all “I need to get back to those nice girls” (me and the other reporter).

#42 Tilda Swinton is effervescent and amazing! David Attenborough is a perfect gentleman. Patrick Stewart is handsome as fuck. Michael Palin is hilarious. The list goes on! (Working in a public facing job in central London really paid off!)

#43 Biz Markie. I didn't ask for a photo, but he was lovely. As is the rapper Slick Rick. He was so humble and touched that everyone at an event with a lot of famous people was excited to meet him.

#44 Jim Henson .Such a sweetheart, I was working in a boutique years ago in NYC. He humbly asked for my help picking out a gift for his wife. He couldn’t have been any nicer. Very down to earth and kind.

#45 Jesse Eisenberg...I never heard someone say "thank you" so many times and he didnt care if you where some little set runner or his fellow actor...he waved from far to greet everyone.

#46 Billy Joel is the least egotistical musician I've met. After a concert in St Louis, he returned to his hotel where several fans gathered in the piano lounge. Joel sat down and began playing. The mgr came over and told him he was disrupting other guests (it was after midnight). There was an audible gasp from the crowd as we all thought, "Do you know who that is?! He's the Piano Man!" But Joel simply nodded, closed the piano, and came over to talk to us. Not a word of protest. What a modest man!

#47 Elizabeth Gillies. Imagine a group of about 50 excited high schoolers on a band trip coming up to you. She was so sweet and kind, took her time to make sure we all got autographs and pictures, and even chatted with us as we waited for our luggage. We all said bye when she got hers and left to do her business.

#48 Jimmy Barnes. I served him coffee instead of tea. Soooooooo lovely. Sooooooo humble about it. Wife sitting there so lively with her jewellery worth more than the Crown Jewels. We were like a hundred kms away from his birth town in central QLD Australia. xxxxxx I didn’t even realise it was him till I got back to the counter where my colleagues were xxxxxx in their pants. They thought I was so cute fussing over him then they realised I didn’t have a clue.

#49 Of course I'm biased, but I've only heard good things about Jennifer Connelly. Been told she's very generous and genuinely cares about her fans. Also, I have personally seen her on two late night tapings and she seems to have such a down-to-earth and sweet aura. I'm looking forward to actually interacting with her next time she does press in NY since I luckily live close by

#50 I met John Travolta on a ferry in Lincolnville Maine. It was the day before Christmas Eve. He has a house on Islesboro. The ferry was deserted. He introduced himself to me and we talked about him being a pilot and flying all over the world and his love for samba music. Super nice and personable guy.

#51 John Rhys-Davies was one of the nicest most genuine people I have ever met

#52 I met doja cat backstage accidentally once at a benefit concert. She was really nice (this was in her “say so” days lol)

#53 I met Bill Clinton and he was very nice, but he was running for president at the time. Still, of all the living presidents, he’s the one I’d go party with. I bet he knows how to have a good time.

#54 Paul McCartney. No security guards, at London fashion week many years ago. I was slightly drunk (hence having the courage to approach him) and he was a sweetie. Had a lovely chat with him whilst Stella McCartney glared her death stare at me

#55 Peter Davison. He's amazing and fantastic. He was there for me on my darkest hour.

#56 LaRoyce Hawkins is super cool! He is definitely one of my celebrity crushes!

#57 Peter Capaldi. My favourite actor and an absolutely brilliant human being. David Warner was everything I’d imagined and more- a truly lovely man. The wonderful Kathy Burke was authentic, warm and very kind to my kids. Eddie Marsan is a joy, and a bit of a genius. Paddy Considine is ridiculously decent and brilliant.

#58 Michael Moore. He and Betty Buckley were sitting behind us at the theatre one night in 2017, and I told him how much I loved his work, and he asked if I wanted a photo! So down to earth.

#59 @maneetchauhan Met her in Vegas. Completely fan girling. She was so nice!

#60 Barry Manilow and Charlie Cox.

#61 Toby Mcguire. He was super nice amd chill.

#62 My 8-year-old son sent a fan note across the pond to Sir David Attenborough recently, and just weeks later received a lovely handwritten note back. He’ll be 99 next month! What a kind man.

#63 Also, Durand Burnarr. He was genuinely happy to be in the space with us. Genuinely happy to be performing

#64 @msjennafischer

#65 Tyler the creator is a real one

#66 Anthony Bourdain. Was an honor to work on a show with him for 3 seasons. He was a super standup dude…

#67 Kirk. Dude is literally a childish adult lol

#68 MARIO He was really sweet and attentive a Vibe for sure

#69 Richard Roundtree, Ja Rule, Fat Joe. My fave is Aldis Hodge though😍🥰…I never get Star struck but he had me at a loss for words and was still such a sweetheart.

#70 Cary Grant. Debonair, sexy, and so, so charming. Told me that I was very beautiful - 40+ years ago. 😍

#71 Missy Elliot. I used to work at the airport in 1 of the souvenir shops and she came in after a flight. She was dragging her dog (RIP Doggie) around in a empty duffle bag, too tired to hold it I guess. I'm really a fan but I couldn't fan out cause I needed my lil job and I think she appreciated it. I just said nice to meet u and she was very cool about it. She got her snacks and left. I'm short but she's shorter than me! I'll never forget it!

#72 A few were nice but the one who sticks out the most is Seann William Scott. I’ve run into him twice and both times he was so incredibly nice. The kicker was, every single employee at the supermarket he frequented raved about him and enjoyed talking to him so much. He was always kind to everyone there and that really made an impression on me.

#73 Guillermo Diaz ( Huck from scandal) and Leslie Bibb (The White Lotus) . Such kind people

#74 I was Johnny Cash’s personal pasty chef & he was SO kind. He sang “Happy Birthday” to me at one of his concerts.

Like me, he had asthma and he was always wanting to give me some of his inhalers that he never used.

I’m blessed that my path crossed his.

#75 John Travolta …way back in the 80s. He was very sweet

#76 Matthew Modine. Toronto. Bamboo Club. We talked about geese droppings. IYKYN.

#77 Jay Leno. I used to work in the legal department at NBC. Always nice and friendly on the phone and in person.

#78 Corey Feldman

He’s very sweet and seems to genuinely love fans/people in general.

#79 I met Hall and Oates when they were just becoming well known, around 1978. They were very friendly and kind.

#80 Janet Jackson, Eve, both with impeccably behaved children. Hilary Duff, Tom Hardy, Jude Law. Sir Patrick Stewart is the best of all, an angelic aura that’s difficult to describe.

#81 I've met a few.

The most famous ones that stuck with me probably Michael Schumacher and

@craigdavid (both many moons ago)

#82 I've met Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Justin Moore, Canaan Smith, Lindsay Ell, Little Big Town, Al Stewart, John Sebastian, and 2 of the 4 Riders In The Sky. All very nice.