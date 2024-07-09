"So Like His Father": Angelina Jolie's Son Knox Leon Compared To Brad Pitt After Rare Public Outing

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie was photographed with her rarely publicly seen 15-year-old son Knox Leon over the weekend in Los Angeles, USA. While the duo enjoyed some quality time together, dad Brad Pitt has been cozying up to his girlfriend, Inés de Ramon, at the British Grand Prix.

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star was spotted with Knox picking up some goodies and exiting a pet store on Sunday (July 7) with a few bags filled with toys and treats, Page Six reported on Monday (July 8).

Unlike his twin sister, Vivienne Marcheline, Knox hardly ever makes public appearances. As a result, a handful of fans have expressed their surprise over how grown up and visibly taller than his mom the teen looked.

Commenting on the recent pictures of Angelina and Knox, an X user (formerly known as Twitter) wrote: “Omg Knox is so tall and soooo handsome.”

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Image credits: BACKGRID

“Knox is already as tall as Angie,” a separate individual chimed in.

In case you were wondering, the 49-year-old actress is 5 foot 6.5 inches (1.69 meters), according to IMDb.

Sunday’s outing marked the first time Knox has been photographed in public since December 2023. At the time, he and two of his five siblings stepped out to support their mother’s store, Atelier Jolie, in New York City, Page Six reported.

Image credits: BACKGRID

Launched in September 2023, Atelier Jolie is a space of collaboration that combines tailoring and upcycling services with a gallery space for local artisans and a café run in partnership with refugee organizations.

Angelina told Vogue at the time: “I’ve met a lot of artisans over the years—very capable, talented people—and I’d like to see them grow,” adding: “I don’t want to be a big fashion designer. I want to build a house for other people to become that.”

Amid multiple reports of estrangement, as exemplified by Vivienne, Zahara, and Shiloh dropping his name, Brad Pitt has seemingly kept busy with his own affairs — focusing on his new relationship.

Image credits: Kym Illman/Getty Images

The formerly branded “Brangelina” pair have six children together. Their first biological child, Shiloh, was born on May 27, 2006. They also have twins, Knox and Vivienne, born on July 12, 2008. Additionally, they adopted three children: Maddox, born on August 5, 2001, from Cambodia; Zahara, born on January 8, 2005, from Ethiopia; and Pax, born on November 29, 2003, from Vietnam.

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

On Sunday, the 60-year-old actor was spotted at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England, holding hands with Inés de Ramon.

Brad has reportedly been dating the 34-year-old jewelry executive for over a year, People reported on Sunday.

As per World Radio Switzerland, Inés de Ramon was born in the US but later moved to Cologny, a wealthy commune in Geneva, Switzerland, with her family.

Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Inés attended Collège Calvin, a public high school in Geneva’s Old Town, known for teaching some of the most affluent youths in the city.

Moreover, the American with Spanish parents studied at the University of Geneva and worked at a Geneva hotel and the jeweler Grisogono.

Nevertheless, Inés is perhaps best known for marrying and divorcing Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley.

Image credits: Page Six

The businesswoman has seemingly completely moved on from her former marriage, as during this weekend’s race, she appeared to be all smiles accompanied by the Oscar winner as they witnessed Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton winning first place.

The couple’s presence at the race was on brand for Brad, whose first trailer for his film F1 debuted on the same day.

F1 is set to be released in theaters on June 27, 2025, and features the Hollywood star as a former Formula 1 driver who makes a comeback on the fictional team APXGP.

The sports action flick was filmed during this year’s Grand Prix races, which began in March, and it was made in collaboration with the real-life Formula 1 community, People reported.

“Knox had a huge growth spurt,” a reader commented

