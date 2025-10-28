George Clooney Breaks Silence Over “Grotesque” Allegation In Virginia Giuffre’s Epstein Memoir
George Clooney has been “boiling with anger” over claims linking him with Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a prison sentence for trafficking young girls.
The Oscar winner’s name appeared in the pages of a posthumous memoir, written by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.
“Not Clooney too,” a fan said after the claims.
Trigger warning: This article contains details of graphic instances and self-harm causing loss of life
Virginia Giuffre penned down the horrors she experienced as an underage child, who first entered Jeffrey Epstein’s pastel-pink mansion in Palm Beach at the age of 16.
She believed she would be training to be a massage therapist, but instead, she was manipulated into performing unthinkable acts with Jeffrey and other men.
After Virginia took her life in April this year, her horrifying accounts were posthumously published in a memoir this month under the title Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice.
The memoir claimed Ghislaine Maxwell, who used to be Jeffrey’s girlfriend, would boast about her alleged connections with high-profile figures.
She “loved to talk about how easily she could get former president Bill Clinton on the phone,” Virginia wrote.
Virginia Giuffre wrote about how Ghislaine once claimed she had a rendezvous with George Clooney in a bathroom
The victim said Ghislaine loved to brag about her intimate conquests with celebrities and, on one occasion, claimed to have had a rendezvous with George Clooney in a bathroom.
“One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the build up and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess,” she wrote about Ghislaine.
“But she had given George Clooney a bl** j** in the bathroom at some random event,” she went on to say. “ … She never let that one down.”
Virginia admitted she didn’t know if Ghislaine’s claims were accurate, writing: “whether that was true or not, we’ll never know.”
George reportedly called the allegations a “grotesque fabrication”
A representative for George released a statement on the actor’s behalf, saying he’s been “boiling with anger” over the salacious allegations.
The Ocean’s 8 actor denied the claims and called them a “grotesque fabrication,” the rep told OK!
“He has never met Ghislaine Maxwell in his life, and he’s horrified his name has been dragged into this,” they added.
Netizens began taking sides following the unverified claims, with one saying, “Names are dropping.”
“And now we know why he married a lawyer,” one said.
“I don’t think he would ever have been that desperate to sleep with Maxwell,” said another.
“Believe all women. Right, George?” one said, referencing the Up in the Air actor’s comments after the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
“Maybe this is [the moment] where we believe women, where they feel safe, that they can talk about what they’re experiencing,” George said in 2017.
Virginia spoke about how she was lured into Jeffrey’s Palm Beach at the age of 16
Virginia was among the most vocal critics of Jeffrey and Ghislaine, accusing them of including her in “the sorority of Epstein’s girls.”
She called the businessman a “master manipulator,” who knew how to lure vulnerable girls. And Ghislaine was his accomplice.
He was good at “spotting girls whose wounds made them vulnerable,” she wrote.
“Several of us had been mol***ed or r***d as children; many of us were poor or even homeless,” she continued. “We were girls who no one cared about, and Epstein pretended to care.”
The wealthy predator would throw what “looked like a lifeline” to girls who were “drowning,” the memoir said. “If they wanted to be dancers, he offered dance lessons,” the victim wrote. “If they aspired to be actors, he said he’d help them get roles. And then, he did his worst to them.”
The victim claimed she was made to be physical with Prince Andrew on three separate occasions
Virginia revealed that she was not only coerced into performing lewd acts for Jeffrey and Ghislaine but even allegedly serviced his high-profile clients.
She claimed Prince Andrew was physical with her on two different occasions, and on the third occasion, he had an “or**” with her and other girls.
“Epstein, Andy, and approximately eight other young girls and I had s** together,” she wrote.
“The other girls all appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn’t really speak English,” she went on to say. “Epstein laughed about how they couldn’t really communicate, saying they are the easiest girls to get along with.”
Jeffrey was found lifeless in his cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on s** trafficking charges. His passing was deemed to be the result of self-harm. Ghislaine is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in luring girls into the circle of exploitation.
If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm, help is available:International Hotlines
Netizens began taking sides following the latest allegations involving George Clooney
All the people acting like this makes him equal to the people who were abusing women and girls on Epstein Island need to learn to read. An adult woman claimed she had a consensual sexual encounter with him, that's not even morally wrong let alone criminal ffs, And 'Believe Women' refers to women claiming to be victims of a crime not women boasting about potentially having a sexual encounter with a famous s*x symbol.
Came here to say the same thing. Reading comprehension is really going down the toilet, it seems. Such a 3rd hand non-story. 🤨🙄
Exactly, IF it did happen it was 2 consenting adults, but to be honest it sounds WAY to "mean girl" to me for it to have happened, i.e. "I slept with the Quarterback! He was SO GOOD" from high school. I think the twit was name dropping thinking well noone will ever know I said it so who cares noone will know it never happened he'll never be around to deny it!"
Trump does the same thing about al the celebrity people he 'banged'. I don't believe it anymore than I believe George and skanky had a moment.
