George Clooney Breaks Silence Over “Grotesque” Allegation In Virginia Giuffre’s Epstein Memoir
George Clooney attending an event, breaking silence over grotesque allegation in Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir.
Celebrities, Entertainment

George Clooney Breaks Silence Over “Grotesque” Allegation In Virginia Giuffre’s Epstein Memoir

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
George Clooney has been “boiling with anger” over claims linking him with Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a prison sentence for trafficking young girls.

The Oscar winner’s name appeared in the pages of a posthumous memoir, written by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

“Not Clooney too,” a fan said after the claims.

Highlights
  • George Clooney reportedly had a strong reaction to claims linking him with Ghislaine Maxwell.
  • The response came after the posthumous memoir, written by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, was released this month.
  • Ghislaine bragged about allegedly having a rendezvous with the Oscar winner in a bathroom on one cassion, Virginia claimed.

“Maybe Maxwell was lying” and “I believe George,” others said. 

    George Clooney has been “boiling with anger” over claims linking him with Ghislaine Maxwell

    Trigger warning: This article contains details of graphic instances and self-harm causing loss of life

    George Clooney in a gray suit at a film premiere, addressing allegations related to Virginia Giuffre's Epstein memoir.

    George Clooney in a gray suit at a film premiere, addressing allegations related to Virginia Giuffre's Epstein memoir.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Virginia Giuffre penned down the horrors she experienced as an underage child, who first entered Jeffrey Epstein’s pastel-pink mansion in Palm Beach at the age of 16.

    She believed she would be training to be a massage therapist, but instead, she was manipulated into performing unthinkable acts with Jeffrey and other men.

    Virginia Giuffre speaking to reporters outdoors, with microphones in front, amid George Clooney Epstein allegation news.

    Virginia Giuffre speaking to reporters outdoors, with microphones in front, amid George Clooney Epstein allegation news.

    Image credits: New York Daily News/Getty Images

    After Virginia took her life in April this year, her horrifying accounts were posthumously published in a memoir this month under the title Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice.

    The memoir claimed Ghislaine Maxwell, who used to be Jeffrey’s girlfriend, would boast about her alleged connections with high-profile figures.

    Book cover of Nobody's Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, related to George Clooney Epstein memoir allegation.

    Book cover of Nobody's Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, related to George Clooney Epstein memoir allegation.

    Image credits: Penguin Random House

    She “loved to talk about how easily she could get former president Bill Clinton on the phone,” Virginia wrote.

    Virginia Giuffre wrote about how Ghislaine once claimed she had a rendezvous with George Clooney in a bathroom

    George Clooney posing with a woman at an event, responding to Virginia Giuffre's Epstein memoir allegation.

    George Clooney posing with a woman at an event, responding to Virginia Giuffre's Epstein memoir allegation.

    Image credits: Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

    The victim said Ghislaine loved to brag about her intimate conquests with celebrities and, on one occasion, claimed to have had a rendezvous with George Clooney in a bathroom.

    “One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the build up and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess,” she wrote about Ghislaine.

    Alt text: A social media comment referencing George Clooney amid Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir allegation discussions.

    Alt text: A social media comment referencing George Clooney amid Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir allegation discussions.

    “But she had given George Clooney a bl** j** in the bathroom at some random event,” she went on to say.  “ … She never let that one down.”

    Virginia admitted she didn’t know if Ghislaine’s claims were accurate, writing: “whether that was true or not, we’ll never know.” 

    George reportedly called the allegations a “grotesque fabrication”

    Comment by Alisha Kins with laughing emojis, reacting to George Clooney breaking silence over grotesque allegation.

    Comment by Alisha Kins with laughing emojis, reacting to George Clooney breaking silence over grotesque allegation.

    A representative for George released a statement on the actor’s behalf, saying he’s been “boiling with anger” over the salacious allegations. 

    The Ocean’s 8 actor denied the claims and called them a “grotesque fabrication,” the rep told OK!

    “He has never met Ghislaine Maxwell in his life, and he’s horrified his name has been dragged into this,” they added.

    Netizens began taking sides following the unverified claims, with one saying, “Names are dropping.”

    “And now we know why he married a lawyer,” one said.

    “I don’t think he would ever have been that desperate to sleep with Maxwell,” said another.

    Matthew Rettenmund responding to allegations related to George Clooney in Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir controversy.

    Matthew Rettenmund responding to allegations related to George Clooney in Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir controversy.

    “Believe all women. Right, George?” one said, referencing the Up in the Air actor’s comments after the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

    “Maybe this is [the moment] where we believe women, where they feel safe, that they can talk about what they’re experiencing,” George said in 2017.

    Virginia spoke about how she was lured into Jeffrey’s Palm Beach at the age of 16

    Comment by Shelly Spencer discussing Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre in the context of George Clooney breaking silence on allegation.

    Comment by Shelly Spencer discussing Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre in the context of George Clooney breaking silence on allegation.

    Virginia was among the most vocal critics of Jeffrey and Ghislaine, accusing them of including her in “the sorority of Epstein’s girls.”

    She called the businessman a “master manipulator,” who knew how to lure vulnerable girls. And Ghislaine was his accomplice.

    He was good at “spotting girls whose wounds made them vulnerable,” she wrote. 

    George Clooney and Amal Clooney posing together, George Clooney addressing allegation in Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir.

    George Clooney and Amal Clooney posing together, George Clooney addressing allegation in Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

    “Several of us had been mol***ed or r***d as children; many of us were poor or even homeless,” she continued. “We were girls who no one cared about, and Epstein pretended to care.”

    The wealthy predator would throw what “looked like a lifeline” to girls who were “drowning,” the memoir said. “If they wanted to be dancers, he offered dance lessons,” the victim wrote. “If they aspired to be actors, he said he’d help them get roles. And then, he did his worst to them.”

    “If they wanted to be dancers, he offered dance lessons,” the victim wrote. “If they aspired to be actors, he said he’d help them get roles. And then, he did his worst to them.”

    The victim claimed she was made to be physical with Prince Andrew on three separate occasions

    George Clooney posing in a suit jacket and open-collar shirt amid controversy over Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir allegations.

    George Clooney posing in a suit jacket and open-collar shirt amid controversy over Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir allegations.

    Image credits: Bryan Berlin/Wikimedia

    Virginia revealed that she was not only coerced into performing lewd acts for Jeffrey and Ghislaine but even allegedly serviced his high-profile clients.

    She claimed Prince Andrew was physical with her on two different occasions, and on the third occasion, he had an “or**” with her and other girls. 

    “Epstein, Andy, and approximately eight other young girls and I had s** together,” she wrote.

    “The other girls all appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn’t really speak English,” she went on to say. “Epstein laughed about how they couldn’t really communicate, saying they are the easiest girls to get along with.”

    Jeffrey was found lifeless in his cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on s** trafficking charges. His passing was deemed to be the result of self-harm. Ghislaine is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in luring girls into the circle of exploitation. 

    If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm, help is available:International Hotlines

    Netizens began taking sides following the latest allegations involving George Clooney

    Comment by Bridget Davis discussing George Clooney’s alleged connection to Epstein files in a social media post.

    Comment by Bridget Davis discussing George Clooney’s alleged connection to Epstein files in a social media post.

    George Clooney responding to Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir allegation, speaking out in a formal interview setting.

    George Clooney responding to Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir allegation, speaking out in a formal interview setting.

    Image credits: My2Cents8

    George Clooney addressing grotesque allegation in Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir, speaking at a press event.

    George Clooney addressing grotesque allegation in Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir, speaking at a press event.

    Image credits: ChrisWhite_1972

    Tweet by Lucy Riles replying to nypost, discussing a list related to George Clooney breaking silence over grotesque allegation.

    Tweet by Lucy Riles replying to nypost, discussing a list related to George Clooney breaking silence over grotesque allegation.

    Image credits: LucyRiles

    George Clooney speaking at a public event, addressing allegations in Virginia Giuffre’s Epstein memoir.

    George Clooney speaking at a public event, addressing allegations in Virginia Giuffre’s Epstein memoir.

    Image credits: RelaxingNews

    Tweet from Sahara Renee commenting on George Clooney, referencing a negative public allegation related to Virginia Giuffre's Epstein memoir.

    Tweet from Sahara Renee commenting on George Clooney, referencing a negative public allegation related to Virginia Giuffre's Epstein memoir.

    Image credits: renee1928maga

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to George Clooney breaking silence over grotesque allegation in Virginia Giuffre's Epstein memoir.

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to George Clooney breaking silence over grotesque allegation in Virginia Giuffre's Epstein memoir.

    Image credits: Tmaze74

    George Clooney responding to Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir allegation in a formal setting with a serious expression.

    George Clooney responding to Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir allegation in a formal setting with a serious expression.

    Image credits: 0to1bitcoin

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to George Clooney breaking silence over grotesque allegation in Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir.

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to George Clooney breaking silence over grotesque allegation in Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir.

    Image credits: erictrumpfan1

    Tweet on social media responding to George Clooney amid Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir allegations.

    Tweet on social media responding to George Clooney amid Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir allegations.

    Image credits: TinaWil34087078

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to George Clooney breaking silence over grotesque allegation in Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to George Clooney breaking silence over grotesque allegation in Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir.

    Image credits: Dan34017970

    Tweet reading does Amal know with an eye-roll emoji, commenting on George Clooney breaking silence over grotesque allegation.

    Tweet reading does Amal know with an eye-roll emoji, commenting on George Clooney breaking silence over grotesque allegation.

    Image credits: npr40

    Image showing a social media reply to George Clooney breaking silence over grotesque allegation in Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir.

    Image showing a social media reply to George Clooney breaking silence over grotesque allegation in Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir.

    Image credits: LisaArmstrong80

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing George Clooney’s response to the grotesque allegation in Virginia Giuffre’s Epstein memoir.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing George Clooney’s response to the grotesque allegation in Virginia Giuffre’s Epstein memoir.

    Image credits: moss_gossip

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing underage victims in Virginia Giuffre's Epstein memoir allegations against George Clooney.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing underage victims in Virginia Giuffre's Epstein memoir allegations against George Clooney.

    Image credits: njeriand

    Social media comment discussing George Clooney in relation to Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir allegations.

    Social media comment discussing George Clooney in relation to Virginia Giuffre Epstein memoir allegations.

    Image credits: machar131

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    joereaves avatar
    Joe Reaves
    Joe Reaves
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All the people acting like this makes him equal to the people who were abusing women and girls on Epstein Island need to learn to read. An adult woman claimed she had a consensual sexual encounter with him, that's not even morally wrong let alone criminal ffs, And 'Believe Women' refers to women claiming to be victims of a crime not women boasting about potentially having a sexual encounter with a famous s*x symbol.

    nottrottd avatar
    Teutonic Disaster
    Teutonic Disaster
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Came here to say the same thing. Reading comprehension is really going down the toilet, it seems. Such a 3rd hand non-story. 🤨🙄

    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump does the same thing about al the celebrity people he 'banged'. I don't believe it anymore than I believe George and skanky had a moment.

