12-Year-Old Escapes Home Where She Was Severely Mistreated, Sheriff Calls It “Deeply Disturbing”

A 12-year-old Texas girl, who escaped being mistreated by her uncle, wound up enduring more horror at the hands of two women meant to protect her.

The child was held captive, starved, and forced to be in a living nightmare until she made a daring escape.

With injuries across her body, the girl recounted the harrowing events to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

A 12-year-old Texas girl endured unimaginable horror at the hands of two women meant to protect her

Montgomery County sheriff vehicles parked on grass during daytime related to 12-year-old escaping mistreatment case

Image credits: mctxsheriff / Instagram (not the actual photo)

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

The 12-year-old girl was initially staying with her uncle because her biological mother lived in another country.

She told investigators that the uncle would inappropriately touch her and exploit her.

Montgomery County Jail and Law Enforcement Center building exterior with a car driving by under a blue sky.

Image credits: ABC13 Houston / YouTube

After the uncle’s exploitation, the child asked for help from Brenda Garcia, whose daughter knew the victim’s uncle.

Brenda then picked the girl up from school one day in March and took her to her Conroe home, where she lived with her younger sister Tania Garcia.

Shortly after, the sisters began physically mistreating her and behaving in a predatory manner, officials said.

Mugshot of a woman related to the case of a 12-year-old escaping home after severe mistreatment, sheriff calls it deeply disturbing.

Image credits: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

The child was forced into performing vile acts and would be struck with sticks, cords and a belt with a spike.

She used to be starved, being fed ramen noodles and water twice a day, and was forced to eat things like dirt and hair off the floor.

Mugshot of a woman linked to a 12-year-old who escaped severe mistreatment at home, described as deeply disturbing by sheriff.

Image credits: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Comment expressing concern for 12-year-old escaping severe mistreatment, calling for justice and prayers.

“Just d** already,” the girl was told while the sisters allegedly strangled her with a belt.

The list of horrors included being allegedly zip-tied to a chair and table, and if she urinated on herself, the accused sisters would degrade her.

Brick house partially hidden by trees and bushes symbolizing 12-year-old escaping home after severe mistreatment.

Image credits: ABC13 Houston / YouTube

Furthermore, the sisters were accused of clicking photos of the girl without any clothes on.

They also allegedly made her strip, crawl on the floor and bark like a dog during the months-long nightmare.

Wooded area with fence posts and multiple no trespassing signs at entrance to private property.

Image credits: ABC13 Houston / YouTube

On September 28, the child managed to break free from her restraints and run away from the house.

She was eventually found with a large infected gash on her head and had injuries all over her body, including her face, head, ears, arms, back, legs, feet, and hands.

Sheriff in uniform and cowboy hat addressing serious case of 12-year-old escaping severe mistreatment at home.

Image credits: Montgomery County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle / Facebook

Doctors at Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands provided medical treatment and confirmed that her body showed signs of severe mistreatment, malnutrition, and neglect.

They also said she suffered psychological trauma from the entire ordeal.

Young girl lying in bed covering her face, symbolizing severe mistreatment at home and escape from abuse situation.

Image credits: Daniel Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Comment expressing sympathy for a 12-year-old girl who escaped severe mistreatment at home and showing admiration for her strength.

Comment from Tasha Smith expressing pride in a 12-year-old girl for bravery in escaping mistreatment and seeking peace.

When Brenda and Tania were interrogated about the events, they claimed the child was “psychotic” and harmed herself.

However, security footage and content on Brenda’s cell phone matched the horrific exploitation that the child narrated.

There was even a text message in which Brenda admitted to physically mistreating her.

Barbed wire fence under blue sky symbolizing confinement related to 12-year-old escaping severe mistreatment at home.

Image credits: Jamie Taylor / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The sisters were arrested on October 3, with Brenda behind bars on bonds amounting to $280,000 and Tania being held on bonds amounting to $200,000.

They were charged with felonies for allegedly causing injury to a child and unlawful restraint.

Tania was also charged with invasive visual recording for allegedly clicking indecent pictures of the girl.

It is unclear whether charges were pressed against the accused uncle.

“The safety and well-being of children will always be my highest priority,” Montgomery County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle said in a statement.

Person taking a photo with smartphone in a home setting related to 12-year-old escaping severe mistreatment case

Image credits: Monkey Business / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

“This case is deeply disturbing, but it also highlights the importance of community awareness and the courage it takes to speak up,” the sheriff added. “Together, we can protect the most vulnerable among us and ensure that justice is served.”

Netizens praised the child for speaking up about the mistreatment, and they hoped she would soon heal from the physical and emotional trauma.

“Wow im glad the little girl spoke up,” one said, while another wrote, “It’s those demons again.”

Red and black twisted ropes lying on a wooden surface, symbolizing severe mistreatment in a disturbing escape case.

Image credits: David Trinks / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“So proud of that little girl for being brave enough to speak up! May she find peace with her situation and be able to heal,” said another.

“This breaks my heart… nobody should go through something like this, come on! a kid?!? Cowards!” read another comment.

“It makes you wonder how and why people can be monsters,” another said. “I say get a rope just saying.”

