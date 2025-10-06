Family Dinner Leads To Arrest After Dad Discovers Teen’s ‘Shocking’ Texts With Teacher

ADVERTISEMENT

An ordinary family dinner turned into the start of a nightmare for a father, who discovered his son’s inappropriate relationship with his English teacher.

Text messages sent between them led to the arrest of the teacher, who was working for an elite Catholic boys school in Australia.

“We send our sons there trusting they’re safe,” said a local parent, who was stunned by the news of the teacher’s arrest.

Highlights Ella Clements, 24, was busted for having an “inappropriate relationship” with a 15-year-old boy.

The disgraced teacher taught English at an elite Catholic boys school when her arrest took place.

Authorities were notified about the relationship after the teen’s father discovered text messages between them while at the dinner table.

RELATED:

An ordinary family dinner turned into the start of a nightmare for a teenage boy’s father

Woman smiling during family dinner scene, related to teen’s shocking texts with teacher and subsequent arrest.

Share icon

Image credits: TrueCrimeUpdates

Ella Clements, 24, was an English teacher at Brookvale’s St Augustine’s College, in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, when she became the center of the controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was caught having an “inappropriate relationship” with a young boy and charged with a series of offenses, police said.

Ella’s alleged romance with the boy came to light after his father found suggestive text messages on his son’s phone.

Entrance of St Augustine's College Sydney with surrounding trees and a sidewalk, related to teen shocking texts with teacher incident.

Share icon

Image credits: Google Maps

The family had enforced a “phones on the table” policy that led to his 15-year-old son’s phone being placed on the table at night.

The father then discovered text messages that had been exchanged between the boy and the English teacher.

A “phones on the table” policy led to the father discovering text messages between the teacher and his son

Family dinner scene with dad and children at table, highlighting moments before discovering shocking texts with teacher.

Share icon

Image credits: gpointstudio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Police accused the teacher of engaging in the “inappropriate relationship” for about 12 months before the arrest on September 16.

Ella was charged with three counts of aggravated se*ual intercourse with a child aged 14 to 16 and one count of intentionally se*ually touching a child aged 14 to 16.

High school teacher engaging with students raising hands in a classroom during a lesson on texting and communication.

Share icon

Image credits: Monkey Business/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

She is expected to appear for a bail ruling soon.

Parents and teachers were reportedly stunned by the revelations.

“Everyone’s just shocked. This is a respected school. We send our sons there trusting they’re safe,” a local parent said.

Comment on social media expressing outrage about inappropriate texts between a teen and teacher leading to arrest.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Man reading text messages on smartphone during family dinner, discovering shocking texts between teen and teacher.

Share icon

“We send our sons there trusting they’re safe,” a stunned parent said

Teen student wearing headphones studying intently with books and notes in a quiet classroom setting involving teacher interaction.

Share icon

Image credits: pressmaster/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Ella was a former Catholic schoolgirl and drama student.

She studied at the all-girls Catholic secondary school, Brigidine College St. Ives, and served as drama captain during her final year.

After being part of several musicals at Brigidine, Ella went on to study to be a drama teacher at the University of Notre Dame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman smiling and holding a card, related to family dinner leads to arrest after dad discovers teen shocking texts with teacher.

Share icon

Image credits: TheRealMenToo

The school’s principal, Jonathan Byrne, said they are cooperating with police during the investigation.

He also confirmed that the disgraced teacher was fired after the allegations came to light.

Ella went to an all-girls Catholic school and studied to be a drama teacher

Empty classroom with wooden desks and chairs facing a green chalkboard, related to teen shocking texts with teacher story.

Share icon

Image credits: maroke/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a parent I acknowledge an investigation like this will cause anxiety,” he said in a letter to parents.

“We continue to work with police and relevant authorities and, in the meantime, our focus is on ensuring the privacy and wellbeing of the student and family,” he continued.

The principal urged parents not to share information about the alleged incident online and to allow the judicial process “to run its natural course.”

Comment discussing inappropriate teacher behavior and a dad discovering shocking texts between teen and teacher leading to arrest.

Share icon

“However, I believe that the former teacher has betrayed the trust placed in them by the college and families,” he added.

He acknowledged that the investigation could be an “incredibly distressing time” for some.

“If you have not been contacted, your son is not currently part of the active investigation,” he added. “Please respect that in this instance we are legally limited in what we can share, and have a primary consideration to protect the safety and wellbeing of the student.”

In a letter to parents, the principal said the teacher “betrayed” the trust of the school and families

Teen with freckled face wearing gray hoodie, looking at smartphone in dimly lit room, illustrating family dinner leads to arrest story.

Share icon

Image credits: gpointstudio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Ella was granted bail by Magistrate Daniel Reiss last week on several strict conditions, including not having any contact with staff or students at the school and not using a smartphone or social media.

The conditions also expected her to live with her parents at a Northern Rivers address and not leave the house between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Police officer in uniform taking notes on a notepad related to family dinner arrest involving teen and teacher texts.

Share icon

Image credits: petert2/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

The court also ruled that two acceptable persons must each submit an amount of $100,000 surety for her release.

Ella’s release remained pending after police applied for the decision to be stayed.