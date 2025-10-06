Family Dinner Leads To Arrest After Dad Discovers Teen’s ‘Shocking’ Texts With Teacher
An ordinary family dinner turned into the start of a nightmare for a father, who discovered his son’s inappropriate relationship with his English teacher.
Text messages sent between them led to the arrest of the teacher, who was working for an elite Catholic boys school in Australia.
“We send our sons there trusting they’re safe,” said a local parent, who was stunned by the news of the teacher’s arrest.
- Ella Clements, 24, was busted for having an “inappropriate relationship” with a 15-year-old boy.
- The disgraced teacher taught English at an elite Catholic boys school when her arrest took place.
- Authorities were notified about the relationship after the teen’s father discovered text messages between them while at the dinner table.
Image credits: TrueCrimeUpdates
Ella Clements, 24, was an English teacher at Brookvale’s St Augustine’s College, in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, when she became the center of the controversy.
She was caught having an “inappropriate relationship” with a young boy and charged with a series of offenses, police said.
Ella’s alleged romance with the boy came to light after his father found suggestive text messages on his son’s phone.
Image credits: Google Maps
The family had enforced a “phones on the table” policy that led to his 15-year-old son’s phone being placed on the table at night.
The father then discovered text messages that had been exchanged between the boy and the English teacher.
Image credits: gpointstudio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
Police accused the teacher of engaging in the “inappropriate relationship” for about 12 months before the arrest on September 16.
Ella was charged with three counts of aggravated se*ual intercourse with a child aged 14 to 16 and one count of intentionally se*ually touching a child aged 14 to 16.
Image credits: Monkey Business/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
She is expected to appear for a bail ruling soon.
Parents and teachers were reportedly stunned by the revelations.
“Everyone’s just shocked. This is a respected school. We send our sons there trusting they’re safe,” a local parent said.
Image credits: pressmaster/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
Ella was a former Catholic schoolgirl and drama student.
She studied at the all-girls Catholic secondary school, Brigidine College St. Ives, and served as drama captain during her final year.
After being part of several musicals at Brigidine, Ella went on to study to be a drama teacher at the University of Notre Dame.
Image credits: TheRealMenToo
The school’s principal, Jonathan Byrne, said they are cooperating with police during the investigation.
He also confirmed that the disgraced teacher was fired after the allegations came to light.
Image credits: maroke/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
“As a parent I acknowledge an investigation like this will cause anxiety,” he said in a letter to parents.
“We continue to work with police and relevant authorities and, in the meantime, our focus is on ensuring the privacy and wellbeing of the student and family,” he continued.
The principal urged parents not to share information about the alleged incident online and to allow the judicial process “to run its natural course.”
“However, I believe that the former teacher has betrayed the trust placed in them by the college and families,” he added.
He acknowledged that the investigation could be an “incredibly distressing time” for some.
“If you have not been contacted, your son is not currently part of the active investigation,” he added. “Please respect that in this instance we are legally limited in what we can share, and have a primary consideration to protect the safety and wellbeing of the student.”
Image credits: gpointstudio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
Ella was granted bail by Magistrate Daniel Reiss last week on several strict conditions, including not having any contact with staff or students at the school and not using a smartphone or social media.
The conditions also expected her to live with her parents at a Northern Rivers address and not leave the house between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Image credits: petert2/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
The court also ruled that two acceptable persons must each submit an amount of $100,000 surety for her release.
Ella’s release remained pending after police applied for the decision to be stayed.
Sometimes (a LOT of the time) it seems as if religion, or more specifically, the Catholic religion, is turning out a lotta deviаnts, whether it’s priests of teachers. What the hell are they teaching people?! From here, it sounds as if they’re teaching ‘em that kids are secksual playthings. Good grief! I’m aware that we only hear things when they’re bad because all news is that way, reporting in the bad and seldom on the good, but holy smokes! It’s beginning to seem as if kids oughtta be kept AWAY from Catholicism and not indoctrinated in it because of the potential danger to ‘em! Let ‘em turn into adults before they decide whether they wanna follow a religion. At least then they’ll be strong enough that they’ll stand a fighting chance when someone decides they look tasty and wanna take advantage. 🤬 I also don’t understand why these “people of god” don’t believe they’ll go to hell for what they’re doing, unless they think that their god will forgive ‘em for what they do. 🤮 🤬
The only group that preys on children more is the Republican party in the US. The list of republican lawmakers arrested and charged this year for crimes against children is staggering, beyond comprehensionLoad More Replies...
It's probably because you can find all kinds of deviancy in the Bible. A father gives his virgin daughters to a crowd to allow them to do what they will? In there. Incest? You bet! You name a deviant act, trust me, that's where to go. It's practically a do-it-yourself book on kink.
