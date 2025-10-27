One of the most disturbing mysteries in modern history is the disappearances of Michael Rockefeller.



Heir to one of America’s most powerful families, Michael was one of the five children born to then-New York Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller.



The 23-year-old had everything, from wealth and education to power and good fortune. But he set out on the adventure of a lifetime to the island of New Guinea to collect art and artifacts, only to vanish without a trace.



Was he eaten alive by sharks or crocodiles? Did he make it to shore, only to be kidnapped and kept prisoner by the island’s indigenous tribes? Was he eaten by the cannibals living on the island?



These were the questions raised after the privileged son’s disappearance.



Michael set out on his trip to the continent 9,000 miles away with an anthropologist companion.



When his catamaran capsized, he could see land and decided to swim towards it.



“I think I can make it,” were his final words to his friend.



The young billionaire heir vanished without a trace after swimming towards the island on November 19, 1961.



Michael’s governor father and his twin sister Mary were among the people who had flown to the island in a chartered 707 plane, an object that the indigenous people would have rarely seen.



“We were there about 10 days,” twin sister Mary recalled to People in 2014.



The days-long searched ended with the belief that Michael likely drowned.



“In a seaplane over the dense jungle coastline, I realized how unbelievably difficult it was to make it to shore,” Mary told the outlet.



“Michael's companion, anthropologist Rene Wassing, who survived and was later rescued, told us that their catamaran had begun to get swept out to sea,” she continued.



She said Rene and Michael spent a day trying to padde and had lost all their food and water before her twin brother decided that swimming to shore was the only thing that could possibly save him.



“Rene didn't swim and knew he would never make it. So Michael started off for the shore. Nobody has ever seen him since,” she said.



While theories of being eaten by sharks or cannibals have emerged since his disappearance, his official cause of passing was deemed as “drowning.”



A Westchester County judge declared on February 2, 1964, that Michael Rockefeller passed away “by drowning … while on exploration off the coast of Dutch New Guinea.”

