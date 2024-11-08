ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, families desperate for answers, media frenzies, and fans who feverishly theory-craft have surrounded numerous high-profile disappearances.

From wealthy heiresses lost at sea, to murder mysteries and stories of betrayal, these cases have continued to captivate readers for decades. Only one thing is for certain, no one knows to this day what happened to these famous people, just that one day they vanished leaving no trace.

Here are some of the most intriguing disappearances that have left detectives, governments, fanbases, and readers scratching their heads.