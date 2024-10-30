“Open Your Legs Or I Won’t Help”: Ex-Miss Switzerland Locked Herself Up To Escape Film Producer

ADVERTISEMENT

Nadine Vinzens, a former Miss Switzerland turned actress, has shed light on the dark realities of Hollywood lurking behind the glitz and glamour.

At age 41, she bravely recounted her harrowing experiences with the predatory producers who prey on young, aspiring talent.

“They lure you with career boosts, but all they want is sex. Nothing else,” she said of the ill-intentioned producers.

Nadine Vinzens, who won Miss Switzerland in 2002, shared her disturbing experiences with the “sick Hollywood system”

Share icon

Image credits: Nadine Vinzens

Share icon

Image credits: Nadine Vinzens

Nadine had claimed the Miss Switzerland title in 2002, after which she transitioned into modeling in Germany for a couple of years.

She then made the big leap to Los Angeles in 2004 to pursue her dream of acting. There, she rubbed shoulders with a number of celebrities at high-profile parties, but also witnessed the sinister underbelly of the “sick Hollywood system,” according to the Daily Mail.

One of her most alarming encounters occurred when a well-known producer, who promised to help kick-start her career, tried to coerce her into sleeping with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you don’t open your legs for me, I won’t help you,” she quoted him as saying while speaking to the Swiss tabloid, Blick.

After modeling for a couple of years, the Swiss star moved to Los Angeles in 2004 to pursue her dream of becoming an actress

Share icon

Image credits: Nadine Vinzens

Share icon

Image credits: Nadine Vinzens

The Swiss star, who now works as a DJ, detailed another troubling trip to New York in 2009. She said a film producer flew her to the city and claimed he wanted to take her to a film gala to introduce her to important people in showbiz.

After meeting him in the lobby, the producer said they “had to go up to his room quickly,” she recalled.

“He closed the door behind him and told me to make myself comfortable, that the hotel was fully booked and that I would sleep there with him,” she said. “Then he started to grope me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The model, who works as a DJ now, recounted harrowing encounters where producers demanded sex for career opportunities

Share icon

Image credits: Nadine Vinzens

Share icon

Image credits: Nadine Vinzens

She managed to fight back and locked herself in the bathroom, where she called her loved ones back home in Switzerland.

She remained on the phone with one friend as she let herself out of the bathroom. When she told the producer she had to leave, he “grumpily” unlocked the door and let her out.

Contrary to what the hostile producer had told her, the employee at the reception desk informed her that there were a few rooms available.

She booked a room and eventually took the next flight back to L.A.

The producer never contacted her again.

In a 2009 incident, a producer tried to coerce her into staying in his hotel room, forcing her to lock herself in the bathroom to call for help

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadine Vinzens (@nadinevinzensofficial)

Share icon

Image credits: Nadine Vinzens

ADVERTISEMENT

In another unsettling episode, Nadine revealed that one producer told her he would take her to a star-studded event, but instead persuaded her to accompany him to his hotel room. By this point, the producer had already gained her trust, so she didn’t doubt his intentions.

However, once they were inside his room, he allegedly told her to get into the bed. He then touched her and pushed her when she said no.

“I was beside myself with shock and fear, but I managed to free myself and ran out. I suspect he wanted to rape me. I would never have suspected such behavior from him,” she told the outlet.

“If you don’t open your legs for me, I won’t help you,” she quoted one producer as allegedly saying

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadine Vinzens (@nadinevinzensofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadine Vinzens (@nadinevinzensofficial)

She also said she didn’t report his actions to authorities because she had no proof, and she feared it would end up being a “he said, she said” situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

On another occasion, she spoke about being invited to audition for a role at Warner Bros. Studios about half a decade ago.

“The producer was thrilled, called me shortly afterwards and said I had done great,” she recalled. “He wanted to meet me at his house.”

However, when she told the producer that her boyfriend would be accompanying her, she claimed he began insulting her over the phone.

Nadine said she is “grateful to every woman who rebels against the perversion of men in power and pillories them”

Share icon

Image credits: Nadine Vinzens

Share icon

Image credits: Nadine Vinzens

He allegedly said he didn’t want to “push women who have a partner” and then hung up on her.

“I know that this system, sex for career opportunities, is still the order of the day today and will continue to exist,” she told the outlet.

“That makes me all the more grateful to every woman who rebels against the perversion of men in power and pillories them,” she added.