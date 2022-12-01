In November, Reddit user ThatSportsGameGuy made a post on the platform, asking hotel cleaners, "What is the weirdest thing you have found in a [guest's] room?" and the replies came flying in. From bees to false teeth, continue scrolling to check out the ones that raise the most questions.

Taxi drivers, croupiers, waiters... Some professions allow the chance to have a peek at human nature from an angle that would be really hard to find elsewhere. However, while most of them deal with people in person, others get to "meet" them mostly through the leftovers of their presence.

#1 I no longer work the job, but when I did I thought I found a dead body because I saw a person in bed under the covers after checkout. I called out but got no response. Guy forgot his inflatable girlfriend under the covers.

#2 Long long ago, I worked at a nice beachfront hotel in Wildwood Crest. The place wasn't priced for tight budgets, so we didn't have much trouble other than the semi-frequent entitled octogenarians demanding weird s**t. Anywho...



I had a nice family on my floor. A middle aged couple, their college-aged sons, and two of their son's friends. They had different friends stop by frequently, but they were quiet and there were no complaints. They were there for two weeks, never wanted anything from housekeeping, and did not let me in to clean the room because "someone is always sleeping in here." So they would leave their sheets and towels outside the door, I would replace them with a clean stack and some soaps, and they would take care of everything.



At the end of their stay I finally get to go in and do the heavy cleaning. They were so low-maintenance I was expecting a quick in-and-out. The nightmare I stumbled upon was so epic in its proportions that my brain short-circuited and I just stood frozen in the doorway until another guest happened by and asked if I was ok. He glanced into the room and was also struck dumb.



The room was covered, every surface, every inch of carpet, every ledge and nook, every millimeter of free space, with a beer can. *HUNDREDS* of them, neatly ranked in rows, less than an inch apart. And every beer can was filled to the brim with liquid. Not beer, but urine. In order to collect so much, they had to be saving their p**s this way for their entire stay, and all their friends' p**s too. Everyone had to be in on it. And two-week-old p**s sitting in open beer cans does not smell like fresh baked cookies.



So... I couldn't just wade in there and sweep all those cans into trash bags. Oh no. I and two co-workers had to tiptoe in there wearing gloves and covering our noses with bandanas, gingerly pick up each can, dump it into a mop bucket, then dump the bucket every few minutes. *For hours*. It was the nastiest most mean-spirited thing anyone has ever done to me, and this happened many decades ago.



The clincher? This was a suite. The area farthest from the front door was the master bedroom. And at the very farthest point of that room they taped an envelope to the wall. It was my tip. Twenty dollars and a note that said, *"If you got this far, you earned this!"* It was a deliberate insult. 20 bucks, for two weeks of p**s from a dozen people. Even the b****y entitled senior citizens tipped better than that.



I have no idea why these people decided some random kid deserved this treatment, but the hotel owner wasn't amused. He took photos, then charged them a 150.00 cleaning fee. When he got them on the phone and told them this, they played dumb until he told them explaining their p**s cans to a judge would be pretty embarrassing. They sent him a check (as was the style at the time) and he gave the whole thing to me. He was a nice old man. :)

#3 Bees and bee c**p literally covering every single spot in the place. The guy was a beekeeper and was delivering a hive. He brought it into the room, where the hive tipped over and broke. It took days of scrubbing with some harsh chemicals to get the poo off. Even had to repaint walls

#4 A hole cut in a mattress because the "platinum level" guest s**t the bed drunk and then used a butter knife to cut it out and flip the mattress over.

#5 A pile of human skin, on the floor beside the bed. It was like sunburned skin peelings or something. Truly f*****g disgusting.

#6 This guest left his mom a disable elderly woman in her room for 2 days, she was unclothed, with a colonoscopy bag and catheter bag full to the max. This woman had not eaten in 2 days and could have died if we did not do a life and safety check when the bill was not paid for a 1 nighter. We eventually located her son, who tried to dump her in the hotel so he could go on a bender.

#7 Blood, lots of blood. Literally on everything. Me, and the person cleaning with me, got out of there and reported it. Customer had gotten extremely drunk and sliced his hand open, then freaked. Also found various weapons and one time a raccoon trap. This was my first job, in high school.

#8 I used to work on housekeeping at a children's theme park called Gulliver's kingdom, I remember going into a room and it STANK, soon found the source, 3 dirty nappies floating in a bathtub. That is disgusting but unfortunately not completely abnormal, what was wierd was the sight of an untouched large fish from one of the fish&chip shops tucked up in the double bed like a small child, around it a murder scene had been painted with tomato sauce, and placed carefully in a equally spaced ring arround the bed were chips all printing towards the fish.

It looked like some sort of satanic ritual to summon the god of the god of chip shops.

It was a pain in the a**e to clean up but it was defo a memory.

#9 I worked at a mountain/ski resort the first year it opened. There was a big snowfall in mid-November and suddenly we were fully booked for the Thanksgiving weekend.



Management didn't hire any extra cleaning staff, so it took us almost the rest of the next week to work our way through all the rooms and suites.



You would not believe how many people had left half-eaten turkey carcasses, not in the refrigerator, or in the trash, but just sitting out on the counter...the smell permeated the rooms, the carpets, the drapes. It was just appalling...

#10 A giant ring of salt on the carpet like straight out of Supernatural. A toilet completely filled with chewing tobacco, so much it was clogged. A mom locked her 1 year old daughter outside of the room leaving her to bang on the door crying for way too long. People FREQUENTLY wipe their asses with our towels. And I once had a homeless person up on the 7th floor raiding my cart trying to steal my belongings, not for soap or any hygiene products which I would have happily gave to him.

#11 S**t stains on the lampshade. I just spun it around so the stains faced the wall

#12 Teams I've been on have found:

A dildo stuck to a mirror

Butt plug in pull out couch (poor girl picked it up cause it looked like a ring pop 🤣😭😭)

Vibratory, used condoms both more then a couple times.

#13 I had a checkout where someone left behind their false teeth. They never came back for them.

#14 We had a guy stay in the hotel who was in town for a competitive eating contest. Um when he checked out, he s**t all over the bed. Like ALLL over. I think he wiped his a*s with the sheets. We threw everything away. it was so gross







also the day after valentine day is always weird. I didn't know some people could have sex THAT MUCH. so many condoms just all over the floor.

#15 A dead elk on a tarp during hunting season.

#16 The item wasn't weird just the whole situation. I walked in and every inch of the floor was covered in rubbish(except one, guess which). We had to walk on the rubbish it was like an extra carpet on the floor, but bot just the floor. On the bed and under the bed, on every surface, even in the bathroom and in the bath too. They had only been there one night. Where did all this rubbish come from?!? Food wrappers, pizza boxes, shoe boxes, cans, magazines, rubbish all over.



The strangest part was the trash bin. It was absolutely empty, and so was the floor around it. Like a perfect forcefield was erected that stopped the occupants from being able to get anything near it and yet everywhere else. F**k that guest. It smelt rancid and took ages.

#17 Broccoli and spinach in the shower on two separate occasions. THREE jars of mustard on the bedside table (this was in a suite that had a full kitchen and separate bedroom.. no logical reason why the mustard would be in the bedroom).

#18 Something different for you-



Was cleaning a room and opened up the nightstand drawer- and found a fire alarm in a sandwich bag, along with the batteries.



It was the one that went to the room, on the ceiling. The ceiling which was much taller than on any other floor. It couldn't be reached even by a reasonably tall man standing on the bed, and they had to grab one of the tallest ladders to put it back on.



We have no idea how the man reached this, or if he brought in a ladder to do so, nor do we know why. He never spoke to front desk about it.

#19 I used to be a housekeeper back in my youth to pay for college. I'd say for my weirdest was when I saw these three cowboy dudes (and this was the south so that was normal) come out of a room around checkout. I head in to clean it up and there were beer cans and bottles on every available surface but the floor. Weirdest part though, room smelled completely normal and was fairly clean. Not a single indication that the beer was drank there.



The grossest was when the hotel would have a section of it rented out for the local disabled Olympics. I don't know if it's because the people caring for the group with us just didn't care or if it's because they were mostly in non-disabled rooms, but those rooms were bad. Our managers would take first pass and just throw out anything in there as it was covered in feces and vomit and blood. We'd clean a bit and then let the rooms air out before a final clean and stock.