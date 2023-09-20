From sexual harassment accusations to surprisingly convenient court verdicts, continue scrolling to read some of the most popular posts we could find.

To get a more honest picture of what's happening behind the curtains, we invite you to join us on a journey across various social media platforms, where folks are sharing what they consider to be celebrities' "dark secrets." The ones they think Hollywood wants everyone to forget about.

The entertainment industry is made of people, and people are far from perfect. So it would be naive to think that it's just glitz and glamour.

#1 Many people (choose to) think Chris Brown just slapped Rihanna once. He strangled her, bit her fingers and ear, slammed her head against the dashboard and window (yeah he was DRIVING while doing this, the police report says Rihanna could feel the car swerving) and said he was going to kill her when they got home. He had, in a previous argument, thrown her against a wall. He beat her in the car because she discovered he was talking to an ex and wouldn't drop the issue. He only stopped because she began screaming for help. He left her screaming in the car and ran home. Nobody came to help her, one person called 911 from their house nearby after hearing her screams.

#2 Sean Penn held Madonna hostage and beat her for 9 hours. I hate that people love him so much and just seem to forget about that.

#3 Director Abdellatif Kechiche was accused of horrific behavior on the set of Blue Is the Warmest Color. Stars Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos spoke about the horrible shooting conditions and revealed that their famous sex scene took 10 days to film. Exarchopoulos called Kechiche manipulative and revealed that in the fight scene, they were really hitting each other, at Kechiche's request. At one point, Seydoux had to push Exarchopoulos out a glass door, and she says Exarchopoulos got cut and was bleeding everywhere and crying, but Kechiche just said, "No, we're not finished. We're doing it again." Later, Seydoux told the Independent that filming the sex scenes was humiliating.

#4 When he was 27 year old, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler got a 16 year old girl pregnant, convinced her mother to make him the girl's legal guardian, forced the girl to had an abortion and then abandoned her.



He also sang the theme song to "Armageddon". The man is truly a monster.

#5 Woody Allen enjoyed a long career in Hollywood despite sexual assault allegations. Allen's stepdaughter Dylan Farrow has claimed for years that Allen molested her when she was 7. Allen has denied these claims. Allen is also currently married to his ex-wife Mia Farrow's adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, whom he has known since she was a child. He also has a history of dating teenagers.

#6 Uma Thurman said that Quentin Tarantino both choked her and spit on her for different shots in the films Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction; Tarantino confirmed these allegations but defended the reasoning behind his actions. Thurman has also said that Tarantino pushed her into doing a dangerous stunt that ended in a serious car accident.

#7 Jim Carey is an Anti-Vaxer

#8 Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers also admitted to a "relationship" with a minor. He once told the story of a Catholic schoolgirl he slept with who had come to his concert, and who eventually revealed that she was 14 and a runaway, and her father was the chief of police. Kiedis said, "I did want to get her the hell back home right away. So we had sex one more time.” He was in his mid-20s.

#9 R&B singer Michel'le has publicly accused Dr. Dre (with whom she shares a child) of beating her so badly that she had to get plastic surgery on her nose to repair the damage. In the Season 1 reunion special of R&B Divas: Los Angeles, when host Wendy Williams pointed out that she had to be referring to Dr. Dre, Michel'le replied, "He knows it. That was very public," and said he often gave her black eyes right before she'd shoot music videos. According to Michel'le, they also started a relationship when she was only 17.

#10 This is really sad, but the young girl who voiced Ducky in the land before time was killed by her dad in a double murder suicide (the psycho also killed her mom).

#11 Unsealed court documents from Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard suggest that Depp was investigated by the LAPD and the Department of Family Services for allowing his then–15-year-old daughter, Lily-Rose, to live with her 23-year-old boyfriend next door to him in his condo. No charges were filed, and Depp has never publicly responded to these allegations, though the witness in the documents testified that they felt Depp had made false statements in order for the charges not to be filed.

#12 While R. Kelly has finally been convicted and sentenced for his crimes, he got away with horrible behavior for decades. His grooming of Aaliyah was a well-known fact in Hollywood. The New Yorker referred to their relationship when Aaliyah was underage as "an open secret," pointing out that their marriage (which was later annulled) made headlines at the time. Yet Kelly went on to have a huge career in music, despite police investigations into his sexual abuse and a trial for child sexual abuse images after an alleged sex tape with an underage girl surfaced.



Journalists have suggested that multiple figures in the music industry were complicit in Kelly's ongoing misconduct and abuse, or at the very least aware.

#13 Tom Hanks cheated on his first wife with Rita Wilson.

#14 Bill O'Reilly sexually harassed his secretary for a long time. He would call her and masturbate over the phone... She eventually sued, and Bill paid a lot of money to make the bad press go away. This was right around the time Bill was writing books telling people how to live their lives.

#15 Ted Kennedy drove off a bridge, leaving his pregnant mistress to drown. He took a shower, shaved, slept, and then reported the accident. At least he died slowly and painfully from brain cancer.



The Chappaquiddick incident occurred on July 18, 1969, in which Mary Jo Kopechne, a female passenger of U.S. Senator Edward M. "Ted" Kennedy, was killed when he accidentally drove his car off a bridge and into a tidal channel on Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts. Kennedy swam free and left the scene, not reporting the accident within nine hours, but Kopechne died in the vehicle. In the early hours of July 19, Kopechne's body and the car were recovered. Kennedy pleaded guilty to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident after causing injury and received a two-month suspended jail sentence. The incident became a national scandal, and may have influenced Kennedy's decision not to campaign for President of the United States in 1972 and 1976. from wikipedia

#16 Tippi Hedren, who worked with Alfred Hitchcock on multiple films, recounted how Hitchcock tried to kiss her and made inappropriate remarks on the set of Marnie. When she refused his sexual advances, he allegedly promised to ruin her career. He then kept her under contract so she couldn't work with another studio and refused to offer her large projects.

#17 Mr Moseby from the Sweet life of Zack and Cody killed a woman in a car accident.

#18 Louis C.K. admitted to masturbating in front of colleagues in 2017 after the New York Times published an article accusing him of this behavior. Originally, he was "canceled": FX (which had broadcast his show Louie) severed ties with him, and his upcoming film I Love You, Daddy was shelved days before its premiere. But then he made a comeback: He went on an international comedy tour, released a new special, and cowrote and directed the film Fourth of July — AND he won a Grammy for his comedy album Sincerely, Louis C.K.

#19 Matthew Broderick was in a car accident which killed two people - the cause was never determined, but he was charged with 'careless driving' and paid a small fine.

#20 Woody Harrelsons father was a gangster who is serving life in jail for killing a judge.



Ed: was. He died in jail.

#21 Ted Knight who played Ted Baxter on the Mary Tyler Moore Show was the second most decorated American soldier in the Korean War.

#22 Jack Nicholson's "parents" were actually his grandparents and his "sister" was his mother.