The entertainment industry is made of people, and people are far from perfect. So it would be naive to think that it's just glitz and glamour.

To get a more honest picture of what's happening behind the curtains, we invite you to join us on a journey across various social media platforms, where folks are sharing what they consider to be celebrities' "dark secrets." The ones they think Hollywood wants everyone to forget about.

From sexual harassment accusations to surprisingly convenient court verdicts, continue scrolling to read some of the most popular posts we could find.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget Many people (choose to) think Chris Brown just slapped Rihanna once. He strangled her, bit her fingers and ear, slammed her head against the dashboard and window (yeah he was DRIVING while doing this, the police report says Rihanna could feel the car swerving) and said he was going to kill her when they got home. He had, in a previous argument, thrown her against a wall. He beat her in the car because she discovered he was talking to an ex and wouldn't drop the issue. He only stopped because she began screaming for help. He left her screaming in the car and ran home. Nobody came to help her, one person called 911 from their house nearby after hearing her screams.

anon , Eva Rinaldi Report

11points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does it really matter how many times he hurt her, where and how? One time is bad enough in my book.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget Sean Penn held Madonna hostage and beat her for 9 hours. I hate that people love him so much and just seem to forget about that.

anon , seher sikandar Report

10points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The age-old question: Can we love their Art if we despise the Artist?

2
2points
reply
#3

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget Director Abdellatif Kechiche was accused of horrific behavior on the set of Blue Is the Warmest Color. Stars Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos spoke about the horrible shooting conditions and revealed that their famous sex scene took 10 days to film. Exarchopoulos called Kechiche manipulative and revealed that in the fight scene, they were really hitting each other, at Kechiche's request. At one point, Seydoux had to push Exarchopoulos out a glass door, and she says Exarchopoulos got cut and was bleeding everywhere and crying, but Kechiche just said, "No, we're not finished. We're doing it again." Later, Seydoux told the Independent that filming the sex scenes was humiliating.

thedailybeast , MehdiOmais Report

9points
POST
#4

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget When he was 27 year old, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler got a 16 year old girl pregnant, convinced her mother to make him the girl's legal guardian, forced the girl to had an abortion and then abandoned her.

He also sang the theme song to "Armageddon". The man is truly a monster.

you-are-incorrect , Gage Skidmore Report

8points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is your problem with "Armageddon"?

2
2points
reply
#5

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget Woody Allen enjoyed a long career in Hollywood despite sexual assault allegations. Allen's stepdaughter Dylan Farrow has claimed for years that Allen molested her when she was 7. Allen has denied these claims. Allen is also currently married to his ex-wife Mia Farrow's adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, whom he has known since she was a child. He also has a history of dating teenagers.

LilithBlack , Georges Biard Report

8points
POST
#6

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget Uma Thurman said that Quentin Tarantino both choked her and spit on her for different shots in the films Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction; Tarantino confirmed these allegations but defended the reasoning behind his actions. Thurman has also said that Tarantino pushed her into doing a dangerous stunt that ended in a serious car accident.

umathurman , Gage Skidmore Report

8points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As much as it counts he expressed his regret about the car accident (that wasn't a stunt she was just driving on a road) and they seem to make up. Thurman's daughter was in Tarantino's last movie.

2
2points
reply
#7

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget Jim Carey is an Anti-Vaxer

skintay12 , Ian Smith Report

7points
POST
#8

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers also admitted to a "relationship" with a minor. He once told the story of a Catholic schoolgirl he slept with who had come to his concert, and who eventually revealed that she was 14 and a runaway, and her father was the chief of police. Kiedis said, "I did want to get her the hell back home right away. So we had sex one more time.” He was in his mid-20s.

faroutmagazine , Hel Davies Report

7points
POST
#9

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget R&B singer Michel'le has publicly accused Dr. Dre (with whom she shares a child) of beating her so badly that she had to get plastic surgery on her nose to repair the damage. In the Season 1 reunion special of R&B Divas: Los Angeles, when host Wendy Williams pointed out that she had to be referring to Dr. Dre, Michel'le replied, "He knows it. That was very public," and said he often gave her black eyes right before she'd shoot music videos. According to Michel'le, they also started a relationship when she was only 17.

twerkette , Commondr3ads Report

6points
POST
#10

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget This is really sad, but the young girl who voiced Ducky in the land before time was killed by her dad in a double murder suicide (the psycho also killed her mom).

Moosemaster21 , nzherald Report

6points
POST
#11

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget Unsealed court documents from Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard suggest that Depp was investigated by the LAPD and the Department of Family Services for allowing his then–15-year-old daughter, Lily-Rose, to live with her 23-year-old boyfriend next door to him in his condo. No charges were filed, and Depp has never publicly responded to these allegations, though the witness in the documents testified that they felt Depp had made false statements in order for the charges not to be filed.

dajcia , Arnold Wells Report

5points
POST
#12

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget While R. Kelly has finally been convicted and sentenced for his crimes, he got away with horrible behavior for decades. His grooming of Aaliyah was a well-known fact in Hollywood. The New Yorker referred to their relationship when Aaliyah was underage as "an open secret," pointing out that their marriage (which was later annulled) made headlines at the time. Yet Kelly went on to have a huge career in music, despite police investigations into his sexual abuse and a trial for child sexual abuse images after an alleged sex tape with an underage girl surfaced.

Journalists have suggested that multiple figures in the music industry were complicit in Kelly's ongoing misconduct and abuse, or at the very least aware.

newyorker , andrew steinmetz Report

5points
POST
#13

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget Tom Hanks cheated on his first wife with Rita Wilson.

FredWampy , John Bauld Report

4points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And they live happily ever after.

-2
-2points
reply
#14

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget Bill O'Reilly sexually harassed his secretary for a long time. He would call her and masturbate over the phone... She eventually sued, and Bill paid a lot of money to make the bad press go away. This was right around the time Bill was writing books telling people how to live their lives.

anon , World Affairs Council of Philadelphia Report

4points
POST
#15

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget Ted Kennedy drove off a bridge, leaving his pregnant mistress to drown. He took a shower, shaved, slept, and then reported the accident. At least he died slowly and painfully from brain cancer.

The Chappaquiddick incident occurred on July 18, 1969, in which Mary Jo Kopechne, a female passenger of U.S. Senator Edward M. "Ted" Kennedy, was killed when he accidentally drove his car off a bridge and into a tidal channel on Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts. Kennedy swam free and left the scene, not reporting the accident within nine hours, but Kopechne died in the vehicle. In the early hours of July 19, Kopechne's body and the car were recovered. Kennedy pleaded guilty to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident after causing injury and received a two-month suspended jail sentence. The incident became a national scandal, and may have influenced Kennedy's decision not to campaign for President of the United States in 1972 and 1976. from wikipedia

anon , United States Senate Report

4points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kennedy family has more the dirty "secrets" than this. The patriarch, Joseph was sympathizing with the Nazis and had deals with the mob that helped John to be elected. He also forced his daughter, Rosemary to have lobotomy that also made her severely handicapped. JFK as a Senator supported McCarthy's witch hunt and he had sex serious addiction.

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#16

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget Tippi Hedren, who worked with Alfred Hitchcock on multiple films, recounted how Hitchcock tried to kiss her and made inappropriate remarks on the set of Marnie. When she refused his sexual advances, he allegedly promised to ruin her career. He then kept her under contract so she couldn't work with another studio and refused to offer her large projects.

variety , theguardian Report

4points
POST
#17

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget Mr Moseby from the Sweet life of Zack and Cody killed a woman in a car accident.

bsmith1coolguy , suitelife.fandom.com Report

3points
POST
#18

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget Louis C.K. admitted to masturbating in front of colleagues in 2017 after the New York Times published an article accusing him of this behavior. Originally, he was "canceled": FX (which had broadcast his show Louie) severed ties with him, and his upcoming film I Love You, Daddy was shelved days before its premiere. But then he made a comeback: He went on an international comedy tour, released a new special, and cowrote and directed the film Fourth of July — AND he won a Grammy for his comedy album Sincerely, Louis C.K.

nytimed , David Shankbone Report

3points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again: Can we appreciate the Art and despise the Artist?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget Matthew Broderick was in a car accident which killed two people - the cause was never determined, but he was charged with 'careless driving' and paid a small fine.

BlackCaaaaat , Library of Congress Life Report

2points
POST
eed_thelast_haw
eed_thelast_haw
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have a tv person like this in our country too. Killed 3 people, blamed it on TBI resulting from a ski accident. Some people hit someone in car accidents in bad conditions when you cannot possibly avoid them and get locked in jail for years on years, and other kill and never see the inside of a cell. Wonders of our society.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget Woody Harrelsons father was a gangster who is serving life in jail for killing a judge.

Ed: was. He died in jail.

Hellkyte , Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin R. Pacheco Report

1point
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What does it have to do with what kind of guy Woody is?

3
3points
reply
#21

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget Ted Knight who played Ted Baxter on the Mary Tyler Moore Show was the second most decorated American soldier in the Korean War.

stonehawk61 , pinterest Report

1point
POST
Dave M
Dave M
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not true. He did serve in WWII but was hosting a children's show from 1950 to 1955. The Korean war was from 1950 to 1953.

0
0points
reply
#22

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget Jack Nicholson's "parents" were actually his grandparents and his "sister" was his mother.

anon , libero Report

0points
POST
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And how does this make him a terrible person? Or how does it make his family terrible? They didn't abandon him, they raised him the best way they could think of. It was a different time with different hypocritical norms.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#23

People Share 23 "Dark Secrets" About Celebrities That They Think Hollywood Wants Us To Forget It's not a secret, but when Charlize Theron was a young teenager (like 13 or 14), her mother shot and killed her father.

internet_friends , Fuzheado Report

0points
POST
TheNewJenBrady
TheNewJenBrady
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She was there with her mom and saw it all happen. It was in self defense after the father shot at them through a bedroom door while she and her mom were trying to hold it closed from him breaking it open. He was super violent to her mom for a long time before and it's a miracle he didn't kill them first that night. I think it happened in 1990 or 91

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!