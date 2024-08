We took a trip to the Today I Learned subreddit and gathered all of the juiciest facts we could find about famous people that you probably haven't heard before. So enjoy reading through your daily dose of celebrity gossip , and be sure to upvote the fun facts that make you love these stars even more!

Social media has made it much easier for us to learn about our favorite celebrities and how they like to spend their time away from the spotlight. But no matter how many cookie recipes and photos from their vacations they share, their lives are often still shrouded in mystery. So if you’re interested in learning some fun facts about your favorite celebrities, we’ve got you covered!

#1 Gordon Ramsay set up a business inside a London prison that taught inmates how to bake and sold the goods on the outside. Providing the prison with financial support while giving the inmates work experience they could use to find honest work after their sentence.

#2 Carrie Fisher delivered a cow tongue inside a Tiffany box to a predatory producer who had assaulted her friend. She said, "The next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!"

#3 After being scolded by a woman who felt that his shoes were too expensive for kids, Shaq forwent a $40 million deal with Reebok & signed one with Walmart. He then brought in designers from Reebok so that his Walmart shoes would look costlier than the $20 price. Over 400 million pairs were sold.

#4 Keanu Reeves runs a private charitable foundation to fund cancer research and children’s hospitals. In 2009, he told Ladies Home Journal: "I don’t like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does."

#5 While Sharon was giving up, sick in bed with cancer, Ozzy asked Robin Williams to visit her. He hopped in her sick bed randomly and apparently her family went from crying to peeing themselves laughing in a second. She loved it and went from giving up to chemo the next day.

#6 Billy Joel never sells front row seats in order to see the real fans right in front of him. He gives them away to random people in the cheap seats so that front row isn't always just wealthy people.

#7 Dave Grohl wrote and recorded an entire album by himself, singing and playing each instrument in the studio. He chose the name Foo Fighters to hide his identity. After a record label picked it up he needed to recruit members to perform the songs live. Thus the Foo Fighters were created.

#8 During an interview with Stephen Hawking, the camera operator yanked a cable causing an alarm and Hawking to slump forward. Worried they had k*lled him, everyone rushed over to find Hawking giggling at his own joke. The alarm was from an office computer losing power.

#9 Arnold Schwarzenegger wasn't allowed to dub his own role in Terminator in German, as his accent is considered very rural by German/Austrian standards and it would be too ridiculous to have a death machine from the future come back in time and sound like a hillbilly.

#10 Keanu Reeves often foregoes some of his paycheck so that producers can bring on other notable actors. On The Devil's Advocate, he reduced his salary by a few million dollars so that they could afford Al Pacino, and he did the same thing on The Replacements to be able to work with Gene Hackman.

#11 Carrie Fisher told her fans: "No matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.”

#12 The cast of FRIENDS each made $1M per episode in the final two seasons and now make $20M per year per cast member for reruns. The show still generates $1B/year for Warner Bros. All thanks to David Schwimmer encouraging the cast to negotiate as a team.

#13 Kate Winslet keeps her Oscar in the bathroom so her guests can hold it and make acceptance speeches in the mirror without feeling self-conscious.

#14 When Mr Rogers heard his limo driver was going to be waiting outside while Rogers was in a meeting, he asked the driver to come in. On the way back they passed the driver's home and Rogers asked if they could stop and meet his family. Rogers kept in touch with the driver for the rest of his life.

#15 Actor Robert Pattinson dealt with an obsessed fan who had been camping outside his apartment by taking her out on a dinner date. "I just complained about everything in my life and she never came back."

#16 Eminem watched his daughter, Hailie, get crowned homecoming queen from an empty classroom in the school because he didn't want to take the attention away from her.

#17 Prince William and Prince Harry pulled a prank on their grandmother the Queen, by changing her voicemail answering message to say, "Hey wassup! This is Liz. Sorry I'm away from the throne. For a hotline to Philip, press one. For Charles, press two. And for the corgis, press three."

#18 Martin Short, Steve Martin and Tom Hanks have regular ‘colonoscopy parties’ where they prep together overnight and share one car on the ride to get their colonoscopies the next day.

#19 In 1954, Ernest Hemingway survived two plane crashes in two days. He was presumed dead almost 24 hours later until he was spotted coming out of the jungle carrying bananas and a bottle of gin.

#20 Even though he received surgery to correct his nearsightedness, Horace Grant continued to wear his trademark goggles on the court during his NBA career after hearing from parents that he was a inspiration to children who wore glasses.

#21 Laurence Tureaud named himself professionally as Mr. T because he hated how his father, uncle, and brother who returned from Vietnam, were disrespectfully called "boy" by whites. He wanted the first word from everybody's mouth to be "Mister" when speaking to him.

#22 There was a rumor that Stephen Hawking would deliberately run over the toes of people he didn’t like. He denied this rumor by stating it was “A Malicious rumor” and “I’ll run over anyone who repeats it”.

#23 Nas listed his then 7-year-old daughter, Destiny Jones, as an executive producer on his fifth studio album Stillmatic to ensure she would always receive royalty checks from the album.

#24 After studios refused, Monty Python and the Holy Grail was instead financed by the rock stars Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Genesis, Jethro Tull and Elton John who all saw it as simply 'a good tax write-off".

#25 Comedian Ryan Stiles from Whose Line is it Anyway? has been a frequent fund raiser for children with burn injuries, raising over $500,000 for the Burned Children Recovery Center since 2009, helping the foundation to recover from the economy crash of 2008.

#26 Singer Dionne Warwick, upset with misogyny in rap lyrics, once set up a meeting with Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight at her home, where she demanded that they call her a “b**ch” to her face. Snoop Dogg later said “I believe we got out-gangstered that day.”

#27 Angelina Jolie once tried to hire a hitman to k*ll her, because she felt that a murder would be easier on her family than her committing s*icide. The would-be-hitman talked her out of it by asking her to wait a month.

#28 Steve Jobs never coded for Apple. According to Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, he didn't do any original design and one of Apple's earliest employees also stated that Woz was the inventor while Jobs was the marketing person.

#29 Harper Lee’s friends gave her a full year’s salary for Christmas in 1956 so that she’d be able to take a year off from work to write. Lee used that time to write “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which has since sold over 30 million copies.

#30 After Columbine, Marilyn Manson wrote an article condemning the media’s coverage of the event. In it he writes, “the media, since their inception, have turned criminals into folk heroes. They just created two new ones... Don’t be surprised if every kid who gets pushed around has two new idols.”

#31 When Michael Jackson granted Weird Al Yankovic permission to do "Fat" (a parody of "Bad"), Jackson allowed him to use the same set built for his own "Badder" video from the Moonwalker film. Yankovic said that Jackson's support helped to gain approval from other artists he wanted to parody.

#32 Mike Judge moved to Texas and a storm blew off a part of his fence. After his new neighbors fixed it for him, no questions asked, it became the basis for King Of The Hill - "about neighbors who... ultimately, do the right thing and do right by people and are basically good people."

#33 Stan Lee, co-creator of Daredevil, worried that blind people would be offended at how far he exaggerated the way a blind person's other senses are enhanced, until he started receiving letters telling him that blind people greatly enjoyed having Daredevil comics read to them.

#34 Donnie Yen (the blind monk in Star Wars: Rogue One/star of the Ip Man films) was once leaving a Hong Kong nightclub with his girlfriend when they were attacked by a gang who had been bothering them earlier in the night. Donnie hospitalised 8 of them.

#35 When Queen Elizabeth visited the set of "Game of Thrones" she refused to sit on the Iron Throne because there is a law disallowing her from sitting on a foreign throne.

#36 A fan drove three hours to deliver rapper, Boozie Badazz, a much needed dosage of insulin. She refused to accept payment and instead asked for just a photo. On her way home she stopped at a store, bought a scratch off ticket, and won $10,000.

#37 George Miller had his wife Margaret Sixel edit Mad Max: Fury Road. Miller said that she had never cut an action movie before, and he said if was edited by "the usual kind of guys, it would look like every other action movie we see." She went on to win a Oscar for her editing work in the film.

#38 Dr. Phil lost his license to practise psychology in 2006. Therefore, all guests on his TV show must sign a contract stating they are only there to receive "advice" from an individual, not a psychologist.

#39 Frank Sinatra died the night of Seinfeld's finale and his ambulance made it to the hospital in record time because traffic was so light due to everyone watching the show.

#40 Shia LaBeouf came under heavy fire for plagiarizing his directorial debut in 2012. When he publicly apologized to the original artist, Dan Clowes, people discovered that Shia's apology was itself plagiarized verbatim off a Yahoo Answers post from 2010.

#41 Samuel L. Jackson heard someone repeating his Ezekiel 25:17 speech to him, he turned to discover it was Marlon Brando who gave him his number. When Jackson called, it was a Chinese restaurant. But when he asked for Brando, he picked up. It was Brando's way of screening calls.

#42 Nirvana played a concert in Beunos Aires where the crowd threw mud and trash at the all-girl opening act. Kurt Cobain was so upset that he sabotaged the show by playing mostly lesser known songs and teasing 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' without ever playing it.

#43 Ghostbusters actor Ernie Hudson, who played Winston Zeddemore, auditioned as the voice for the same character in the animated series but was rejected because they didn't think he sounded enough like Winston from the movie.

#44 Fred Rogers proposed to his wife Joanne via letter. When she received it, Joanne rushed to a payphone to respond. She was so nervous that when Fred answered the phone she was focused on the phone booth graffiti and greeted him by saying, "Sh*t." Fred laughed and she agreed to marry him.

#45 Elvis Presley's manager sold "I Hate Elvis" badges as a way to make money from people who weren't buying Elvis merchandise

#46 While filming 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017), Michael Keaton would whisper 'I'm Batman' to Tom Holland during fight scenes. "We have a fight in the movie and I punch him. He turns around and says [in a deep voice], ‘I’m Batman.’ He kept doing Batman quotes on set” Holland said.

#47 When Dr. Dre survived 3 strokes over a 2-week period after being hospitalized for a brain aneurysm in 2021, it led to Eminem & Snoop Dogg ending their feud with each other. Because it helped them realize that it was "stupid as hell" for them "to be feuding right now". So they talked it out.

#48 In 2013, Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson refused to play any more black women on the show and demanded SNL hire black women instead.

#49 The role of April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation was specifically created for Aubrey Plaza after the casting director met her and felt she was the weirdest girl she had ever met in her life.

#50 Robin Williams used to trash-talk teenagers on Call of Duty, and described the series as "cyber c*caine".

#51 On James Cameron's 3rd dive to the Titanic, he & his pilot had "a near-death experience". They encountered a sandstorm on the ocean floor & became temporarily stuck there with low power supply & few batteries. It took them 3 attempts from the bottom to rise above 25 meters & surface 5 hrs later.

#52 Michael Jackson's chimpanzee 'Bubbles' is still alive at 40 years old and living in Florida.

#53 The Animal Planet reality series ‘River Monsters’ ended because star Jeremy Wade was able to catch essentially every exceptionally large freshwater fish species on earth, leaving no remaining content for the show.

#54 A majority of the people Christopher Walken interacted with as a child were non-native English speakers, including his father. Walken attributes his unique halting speaking style to watching people hesitate to think of the right English word.

#55 In 1967, Paul McCartney forgot his passport when travelling to France to shoot a music video. He told the agents, ‘You know who I am so why do you need to see a photograph of me in a passport?’ And was let through.

#56 Billy West, who does the voice of Philip J. Fry's on Futurama among other characters, intentionally made Fry's voice close to his natural voice as a job security measure because it would be more difficult to replace him.

#57 that soon after Bill Gates had gone to start Microsoft, a Harvard professor who had worked with him recalled, "He had moved to Albuquerque... to run a small company writing code for microprocessors, of all things. I remember thinking: 'Such a brilliant kid. What a waste.'"

#58 Russell Crowe turned down an offer to play Aragorn in the LOTR trilogy that included 10% of the backend grosses (which would've been about $100 million). He felt WB had forced Peter Jackson to make the offer & that Jackson had somebody else in mind & he should be allowed to hire who he wants.

#59 Ben Stiller developed the premise for Tropic Thunder while shooting Empire of the Sun. He wanted to make a film based on the actors he knew who became "self-important" & appeared to believe they had been part of a real military unit after taking part in boot camps to prepare for war film roles.

#60 Michael Phelps has won a record 23 Olympic gold medals; No other Olympian has won more than 9.

#61 When Nicolas Cage proposed to Patricia Arquette, she told him to get odd objects to prove his affection. They were J.D. Salinger's autograph, a Bob's Big Boy statue, a black orchid, and a Hill Tribe wedding outfit. Despite the list being intended to be impossible, he found them.

#62 William Shatner interviewed several of his fellow cast members, for his book Star Trek Memories. Shatner was taken aback to discover the negative memories some of them from working with him and James Doohan refused to meet Shatner at all.

#63 TIL when Steven Spielberg reenrolled at Cal State in 2001 under a pseudonym in order to earn a degree in Film and Electronic Arts, he was able to use Jurassic Park to pass paleontology and Schindler's List to pass advanced filmmaking.

#64 Aretha Franklin required that she be paid in cash before any performance. The cash went into her handbag and the handbag either stayed with her security team or would rest on the piano during her onstage performance.

#65 Michael Jordan once tipped a waitress a $5 chip for bringing him a drink. Wayne Gretzky stopped the waitress, removed the $5 chip, grabbed one of the many $100 chips on Jordan’s side of the table, and gave it to her. Then he said, "That's how we tip in Las Vegas, Michael."

#66 Javier Bardem's performance as Anton Chigurh in 'No Country for Old Men' was named the 'Most Realistic Depiction of a Psychopath' by an independent group of psychologists in the 'Journal of Forensic Sciences'.

#67 After writing the main riff of Seven Nation Army, Jack White planned to save it in case he was ever asked to write a James Bond theme. Deciding this was unlikely to happen, he recorded the song anyways. Five years later, he was asked to write the theme song for the Bond film Quantum of Solace.

#68 After Martin Luther King was killed in 1968, his funeral was held at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, and a small group of current students were chosen to be ushers for his funeral. One of those ushers was Samuel L. Jackson.

#69 Jim Carrey was the first actor to have three films go straight to number one in the same year. The year was 1994, and the films were The Mask, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and Dumb and Dumber.

#70 When former 'Tonight Show' host Johnny Carson died in 2005, 'Late Show' host David Letterman recited a comedic monologue at the beginning of the show, revealing later that every joke had been written by Carson, who had been sending in one or two jokes a week during his retirement.

#71 Hugh Jackman took a pay cut to ensure "Logan" would be rated R. Since 'R-rated' films typically limit the overall audience that can attend, Jackman's reduced salary brought the budget down to an acceptable place to warrant an R rating.

#72 Tom Cruise divorced all three of his ex-wives when they turned 33 (Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, Katie Holmes) and each is 11 years younger than the last.

#73 After the massive success of his #1 hit "Somebody That I Used to Know", Gotye stopped recording solo music, went back to his old band and hasn't released a song under the Gotye name ever since.

#74 Jim Carey used to get to do stand up in his 7th grade class. He used humor to fit in and his teacher made a deal with him - if he was quiet all day he would get 15 minutes at the end of class where he did stand up using material from life, the class, or doing impressions of faculty members.

#75 Schwarzenegger faked interest in the movie "Stop Or My Mom Will Shoot" to trick Stallone into starring in it. Stallone later called the movie "maybe one of the worst films in the entire solar system, including alien productions we’ve never seen."

#76 Wayne Gretzky is the only Hockey player to have scored over 200 points in a season, and did so a total of four times. His stunning success as a Hockey player was immortalized in the fact that not only did is own team retire 99, Gretzky's Jersey number, but the league as whole did as well!

#77 Jim Carrey was paid $7 million for ''Dumb and Dumber'', while his co-star Jeff Daniels made just $50,000.

#78 Jamie Hyneman was an early competitor in Robot Wars (where people design robots that fight each other), but his robot Blendo was deemed too dangerous for competition.

#79 After actor Sean Astin turned 18, he left numerous personal items at his mother Patty Duke's house. Upon returning for them, many items, including the treasure map from "The Goonies," were gone. “It’s an item that would probably be worth $100,000 now,” he said. “And I think my mom threw it out.”

#80 James Earl Jones was officially replaced as the voice of Darth Vader last year by AI with Jones' consent. The move was made after he told Disney that he "was looking into winding down this particular character." He consented to the future use of his voice with AI to "keep Vader alive."

#81 While shooting a TV series, 12-year-old Kurt Russell gave co-star Charles Bronson a birthday gift but the older actor walked away without responding. Bronson, who grew up very poor, later thanked Russell, explaining he had never been given a birthday gift before.

#82 Akira Toriyama's biggest reason for Goku's hair going blond when he went Super Saiyan was to save work for his assistant whose time was always taken up by filling in Goku's black hair.

#83 John Krasinski fought for a deaf actress Millicent Simmonds to be cast in 'A Quiet Place'; she taught everyone sign language on set.

#84 Sir Ian McKellen came out accidentally, before he'd told his family, during a BBC radio debate on the anti-homosexuality Section 28 legislation.

#85 After Chamillionaire won a Grammy for “Ridin’”, he approached ‘Weird Al’ Yancovic on the red carpet, thanked him for the “White and Nerdy” parody and told him “I think your parody is a big reason why I won this Grammy, because you made it undeniable that my song was the rap song of the year."

#86 Jane Kaczmarek was nominated by the Emmys for her portrayal of Lois in Malcolm in the Middle seven consecutive years - the entire run of the show - and never won.

#87 TIL in 2003 rapper Pusha T wrote the McDonald’s Jingle “I’m lovin’ it” but doesn’t own publishing rights for it. Learning from this mistake, he owns 40% from the next jingle he wrote: Arby's “we have the meats”.

#88 Mike Tyson went bankrupt in 2003. Despite having earned $400 million from boxing, examples of reckless spending included $6.3 million on luxury cars and $580K on his 30th birthday party. He has improved his financial situation and now receives $900K/month from his cannabis company, however.

#89 Muhammad Ali's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is on a wall instead of on the ground. This is because Ali, a devout Muslim, did not want people stepping on the name "Muhammad".