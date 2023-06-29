131 Times Old People Used Social Media And Provided The Internet With These Gems (New Pics)
We often take for granted how quickly things change. Phones went from being fully stationary, then mobile, with buttons to touch-screen devices over the course of two decades. The same can be said for internet culture, where the gap between digital natives and adopters is abundantly visible.
The “Old People Facebook” page, ironically, not on Facebook, is dedicated to sharing all the times the elderly tried to engage with social media, with hilarious and adorable results. So feel free to get comfortable and scroll through. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own stories about social media fails.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Relative Is Very Flattered By Her Own Post From Four Years Ago
Arent old people just the best! Other than the grumpy old people
Kenny
2021 Is Going To Be
While these posts are whimsical and a bit unhinged, the baby boomers may be the last generation to be digitally inept. While the future elderly might not be on the cutting edge of technology, basic digital and technical literacy will be present from the first memories one has when growing up.
There are already companies working on technology to help older people stay connected, stay safe and keep in touch. Rehabilitative technology is becoming more commonplace, which comes with more skill to interact with devices, which, in turn, helps a person understand the difference between sending a DM and posting a comment. The technology that has been developed to help people recover from injuries is slowly being adapted for older people to use.
Cheryl Seems To Be Having A Confusing Day
Anybody else feel like this everyday about life? Or just me?
Catch Nancy At Your Local With The $15 Surf N Turf Tuesday Deal
Hmm.. That’s A Tough One
Come on, you're talking about a generation raised on Pepsi-brand coke, Canon-brand Polaroids and Hewlett-Packard brand Xeroxes.
In comparison to digital natives, old people in 2023 have to be categorized as digital immigrants. The technology that we use daily, which you are also using to read this, came about later in their life. Researchers note that there is an “accent” between people who were born after the widespread adoption of the internet and people who have only started to explore it relatively recently.
She Keeps Setting Her Profile Picture To “Temporary” And Just Resets It Every Day
That's because she wants all her personalities to get the chance to update their profile
Why Do They Think They Have To Answer These Questions?
The Radio Was On
By God's grace we're doing *what* in the muddy roads now?
While we do describe the internet, social media, and other digital technologies as recent, which they are in the grand scheme of things, they have still been around for over two decades and at this point, many people have years of experience with them. One study conducted in Canada found that the majority of the cohort between the ages of 65-74 used the internet a few times a month over the last few years.
Fireworks
Fire really works when you're trying to go bald
I’m Risking A Lawsuit By Posting This
Nancy Pelosi Hacked My Phone With Communism
It’s worth noting that among “digital natives,” internet use is not uniform at all. Millennials will use the internet more as a resource, for information, study, and professional purposes, while one study of Hong Kong youths found that, in contrast to the millennials, Gen Z prefers to socialize and consume content online, but has fewer “practical” uses for the internet. Unfortunately, the internet habits of Baby Boomers need more research.
Does She Have 4 Different Pensions?
Wholesome Old People Facebook
Lady Accidentally Tries To Sell Her Family
Despite technology uses varying across cohorts and locations, most places do recognize that digital tech is here to stay. So the posts here may end up as a sort of relic of a bygone era, as educational institutions and workplaces worldwide see technology as absolutely necessary to work and study. As such, children are accessing the internet at a younger age and being taught how to use it and navigate in a digital world.
Speecial Anouncement!
Reviews From A Local Chuck E Cheese
I'll go there say I never went to Chuck E. Cheese, I hope I'll be helpful
My Grandma Is My Favorite Person On The Planet
I Hate Yellow
Why you hating on yellow? What did yellow ever do to you???
Found In A Work Related Group I’m In On Facebook
I Got An Ad For A Box Of Chocolates And Decided To Open The Comments
Life is like the comments section on a box of chocolates: you never know what horrible news you're going to get.
I Have Never Been
I Mean, She's Not Wrong...
Very Insightful Post From My Step Grandmother A Few Moments Ago
My Great-Aunt Had A Question For Me Today On An Old Picture Of My Daughter...
Yes, how do you consytfucth and xddnf and emmak?
Grandma And Grandpa Doing What They Do
My Mom Emailed Me A Photo Of An Emoji...
My Aunt's Response To A Photo Of My Husband And Me Where I Jokongly Said We Are "Ready To Take On The Apocolypse"
My Grandma Keeps Adding New Frames To Her Profile Picture. She’s Up To Eight Frames Stacked On Top Of Each Other
On An Ad For Doordash.
They Think It’s Real
This Is Exactly What You Want To See From Your Parents. They’re Only 62 And 58...
I Am A Grown Man With No Interest In This Troll Foolishness. 1 Star
Wholesome Margaret
This is the same grandma that "accidentally" bought that porn, isn't it?