We often take for granted how quickly things change. Phones went from being fully stationary, then mobile, with buttons to touch-screen devices over the course of two decades. The same can be said for internet culture, where the gap between digital natives and adopters is abundantly visible. 

The “Old People Facebook” page, ironically, not on Facebook, is dedicated to sharing all the times the elderly tried to engage with social media, with hilarious and adorable results. So feel free to get comfortable and scroll through. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own stories about social media fails. 

#1

My Relative Is Very Flattered By Her Own Post From Four Years Ago

My Relative Is Very Flattered By Her Own Post From Four Years Ago

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Arent old people just the best! Other than the grumpy old people

#2

Kenny

Kenny

#3

2021 Is Going To Be

2021 Is Going To Be

Sob
Sob
2021 is going to be sh*t

While these posts are whimsical and a bit unhinged, the baby boomers may be the last generation to be digitally inept. While the future elderly might not be on the cutting edge of technology, basic digital and technical literacy will be present from the first memories one has when growing up.

There are already companies working on technology to help older people stay connected, stay safe and keep in touch. Rehabilitative technology is becoming more commonplace, which comes with more skill to interact with devices, which, in turn, helps a person understand the difference between sending a DM and posting a comment. The technology that has been developed to help people recover from injuries is slowly being adapted for older people to use. 
#4

Cheryl Seems To Be Having A Confusing Day

Cheryl Seems To Be Having A Confusing Day

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Anybody else feel like this everyday about life? Or just me?

#5

Catch Nancy At Your Local With The $15 Surf N Turf Tuesday Deal

Catch Nancy At Your Local With The $15 Surf N Turf Tuesday Deal

Sob
Sob
Buy a Nancy today! #greatdeals

#6

Hmm.. That’s A Tough One

Hmm.. That's A Tough One

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Come on, you're talking about a generation raised on Pepsi-brand coke, Canon-brand Polaroids and Hewlett-Packard brand Xeroxes.

In comparison to digital natives, old people in 2023 have to be categorized as digital immigrants. The technology that we use daily, which you are also using to read this, came about later in their life. Researchers note that there is an “accent” between people who were born after the widespread adoption of the internet and people who have only started to explore it relatively recently. 
#7

She Keeps Setting Her Profile Picture To “Temporary” And Just Resets It Every Day

She Keeps Setting Her Profile Picture To "Temporary" And Just Resets It Every Day

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
That's because she wants all her personalities to get the chance to update their profile

#8

Why Do They Think They Have To Answer These Questions?

Why Do They Think They Have To Answer These Questions?

sbj
sbj
you'll have to get in touch with her grandson then

#9

The Radio Was On

The Radio Was On

Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
By God's grace we're doing *what* in the muddy roads now?

While we do describe the internet, social media, and other digital technologies as recent, which they are in the grand scheme of things, they have still been around for over two decades and at this point, many people have years of experience with them. One study conducted in Canada found that the majority of the cohort between the ages of 65-74 used the internet a few times a month over the last few years. 
#10

Fireworks

Fireworks

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Fire really works when you're trying to go bald

#11

I’m Risking A Lawsuit By Posting This

I'm Risking A Lawsuit By Posting This

#12

Nancy Pelosi Hacked My Phone With Communism

Nancy Pelosi Hacked My Phone With Communism

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
I'm pretty sure that's not how communism works...

It’s worth noting that among “digital natives,” internet use is not uniform at all. Millennials will use the internet more as a resource, for information, study, and professional purposes, while one study of Hong Kong youths found that, in contrast to the millennials, Gen Z prefers to socialize and consume content online, but has fewer “practical” uses for the internet. Unfortunately, the internet habits of Baby Boomers need more research. 
#13

Does She Have 4 Different Pensions?

Does She Have 4 Different Pensions?

#14

Wholesome Old People Facebook

Wholesome Old People Facebook

#15

Lady Accidentally Tries To Sell Her Family

Lady Accidentally Tries To Sell Her Family

Despite technology uses varying across cohorts and locations, most places do recognize that digital tech is here to stay. So the posts here may end up as a sort of relic of a bygone era, as educational institutions and workplaces worldwide see technology as absolutely necessary to work and study. As such, children are accessing the internet at a younger age and being taught how to use it and navigate in a digital world. 
#16

Speecial Anouncement!

Speecial Anouncement!

Jason
Jason
Sue sounds like a blast to hang out with

#17

Reviews From A Local Chuck E Cheese

Reviews From A Local Chuck E Cheese

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
I'll go there say I never went to Chuck E. Cheese, I hope I'll be helpful

#18

My Grandma Is My Favorite Person On The Planet

My Grandma Is My Favorite Person On The Planet

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Accidentally. Right. Okay grandma, I'll play along.

#19

I Hate Yellow

I Hate Yellow

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Why you hating on yellow? What did yellow ever do to you???

#20

Found In A Work Related Group I’m In On Facebook

Found In A Work Related Group I'm In On Facebook

#21

I Got An Ad For A Box Of Chocolates And Decided To Open The Comments

I Got An Ad For A Box Of Chocolates And Decided To Open The Comments

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Life is like the comments section on a box of chocolates: you never know what horrible news you're going to get.

#22

I Have Never Been

I Have Never Been

#23

I Mean, She's Not Wrong...

I Mean, She's Not Wrong...

Dazzler
Dazzler
I would also choose cheeseburger, fries, and iced tea over golf.

#24

Very Insightful Post From My Step Grandmother A Few Moments Ago

Very Insightful Post From My Step Grandmother A Few Moments Ago

#25

My Great-Aunt Had A Question For Me Today On An Old Picture Of My Daughter...

My Great-Aunt Had A Question For Me Today On An Old Picture Of My Daughter...

InsertNameHere (They/Them)
InsertNameHere (They/Them)
Yes, how do you consytfucth and xddnf and emmak?

#26

Grandma And Grandpa Doing What They Do

Grandma And Grandpa Doing What They Do

#27

My Mom Emailed Me A Photo Of An Emoji...

My Mom Emailed Me A Photo Of An Emoji...

#28

My Aunt's Response To A Photo Of My Husband And Me Where I Jokongly Said We Are "Ready To Take On The Apocolypse"

My Aunt's Response To A Photo Of My Husband And Me Where I Jokongly Said We Are "Ready To Take On The Apocolypse"

#29

My Grandma Keeps Adding New Frames To Her Profile Picture. She’s Up To Eight Frames Stacked On Top Of Each Other

My Grandma Keeps Adding New Frames To Her Profile Picture. She's Up To Eight Frames Stacked On Top Of Each Other

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Your grandma is a nine year old?

#30

On An Ad For Doordash.

On An Ad For Doordash.

#31

They Think It’s Real

They Think It's Real

#32

This Is Exactly What You Want To See From Your Parents. They’re Only 62 And 58...

This Is Exactly What You Want To See From Your Parents. They're Only 62 And 58...

#33

I Am A Grown Man With No Interest In This Troll Foolishness. 1 Star

I Am A Grown Man With No Interest In This Troll Foolishness. 1 Star

#34

Wholesome Margaret

Wholesome Margaret

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
This is the same grandma that "accidentally" bought that porn, isn't it?

#35

My Grandma’s Savage Comment 🤣

My Grandma's Savage Comment 🤣

#36

I Think This Old Man Thought He Was Using Google

I Think This Old Man Thought He Was Using Google

#37

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

#38

Her Name Is Sharon

Her Name Is Sharon

#39

Wilma Is His Wife

Wilma Is His Wife

#40

An Extreme Reaction

An Extreme Reaction

Jason
Jason
I mean additional water is usually pretty useful to intake

#41

“Love This Stuff” 1 Star

"Love This Stuff" 1 Star

#42

My Dad Couldn't Figure Out How To Take A Photo Of His Dog.

My Dad Couldn't Figure Out How To Take A Photo Of His Dog.

#43

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

#44

How Do You Turn Down The Volume?!

How Do You Turn Down The Volume?!

#45

Happy Birthday To Yo.. Wait, Oh.

Happy Birthday To Yo.. Wait, Oh.

Dazzler
Dazzler
Well, they didn't say what exactly we should be praying for to happen... (/joke)

#46

My Grandma Honest And Straight To The Point

My Grandma Honest And Straight To The Point

#47

Not Competent Bartender. Paul Was Told This.

Not Competent Bartender. Paul Was Told This.

#48

Are We Going To Golden Corral

Are We Going To Golden Corral

Dazzler
Dazzler
Are we going to Golden Corral

#49

So Close

So Close

#50

Grandma Sue Has Advice For Kim

Grandma Sue Has Advice For Kim

#51

Sent This To My Dad A Couple Of Years Ago. Still Makes Me Laugh

Sent This To My Dad A Couple Of Years Ago. Still Makes Me Laugh

#52

My Grandmother Is A Hoot.

My Grandmother Is A Hoot.

#53

That's..... Not Quite How That Works

That's..... Not Quite How That Works

#54

Dont Wsaste My Time

Dont Wsaste My Time

#55

Chad

Chad

#56

Not A Care In The World

Not A Care In The World

Jason
Jason
I mean that brisket does look good

#57

Visiting Grandma, This Is How She "Gets To Hulu"... On Netflix

Visiting Grandma, This Is How She "Gets To Hulu"... On Netflix

#58

My Mom's Cousin Was Doing Some Late-Night Searching

My Mom's Cousin Was Doing Some Late-Night Searching

#59

Power Bottom

Power Bottom

#60

Carol Has Spotted A Thief

Carol Has Spotted A Thief

#61

Yikes

Yikes

#62

Stamach Mass

Stamach Mass

#63

Spotted In A Frog Group. I Just Want Dumplin To Take A Dump..

Spotted In A Frog Group. I Just Want Dumplin To Take A Dump..

#64

Amendment 4

Amendment 4

Jason
Jason
I have many a pictures of me grilling in the snow. Can't let anything keep you from your dreams, or tasty meat

#65

Not Quite The Gif She Meant

Not Quite The Gif She Meant

