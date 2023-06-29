We often take for granted how quickly things change. Phones went from being fully stationary, then mobile, with buttons to touch-screen devices over the course of two decades. The same can be said for internet culture, where the gap between digital natives and adopters is abundantly visible.

The “Old People Facebook” page, ironically, not on Facebook, is dedicated to sharing all the times the elderly tried to engage with social media, with hilarious and adorable results. So feel free to get comfortable and scroll through. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own stories about social media fails.