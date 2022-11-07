From a landscape photographers point of view, Switzerland might be one of Europe's most beautiful countries to visit. Even better when it's during Autumn, arguably the most photogenic season. This year, I had the pleasure of spending a big part of the Autumn traveling through and photographing different parts of this gorgeous country. Here are some of my best photos that I took home with me.

#1

This Scene Looked Something Like Hitchcock's Alpine Retreat

#2

Morning At The Lake. In St Moritz

#3

Afternoon View Near Stunning Lake Sils

#4

The Same Chapel In Stoos, Just A Few Minutes Later. The Mountains In In Background Are The Grosser And Kleiner Mythen

#5

Shed, Tucked Away In The Middle Of The Larches, Val D'herens

#6

Magical Encounter With Two Curious Chamoix In The Forest

#7

The Bernina Express In Autumn, A Swiss Icon

#8

A Well Known Photosubject: The Peninsula Of Iseltwald In Lake Brienz

#9

Rolling Green Hills Near Zug

#10

Subtle Autumn Light In Val D'herens

#11

Turqoise Glacier Water, Val D'herens

#12

Kite Surfer, Captured During The Golden Hour In Engadin

#13

The Chapel Of Stoos Just Before Sunrise, When Cow Bells Are Ringing In The Background

#14

A 'Random' View During Swiss Autumn. You'll See Farms Like These All Over The Country!

#15

The Magical Valley Of Lauterbrunnen

#16

Golden Larches Of Engadin

#17

Another One From The Rolling Green Hills Near Zug

#18

View Of The Aletsch Glacier

#19

Not A Bad Way Way To Spend A Sunday In Lake Sils, In Graubünden

#20

Grosser Mythen Above A Cloudy Sea

#21

Autumn Valley. Even On A Rainy Day, Walking Here Was A Real Treat

#22

Incredible Colours At The The Impressive Lötschental

#23

Moody View On The Dent De Nendaz In Valais

#24

Larch Mirror At The Morteratsch Valley, Engadin

#25

The Morteratsch Glacier And Golden Larches

#26

Spectacular Colours Of Lake Saoseo

#27

Mountain Lake Saoseo In Graubünden

#28

A Moody View From The Fronalpstock Summit Looking Over Lake Lucerne

#29

I Spent An Afternoon Exploring The Muotathal Valley. There Was So Much To Discover In This Relatively Unknown Part Of Switzerland!

#30

Evening At Rosenlaui. A Very Iconic Place In The Jungfrau Region

#31

An Evening Walk At The Fronalpstock In Schwyz

