This Year I Traveled Around Switzerland Photographing Its Breathtaking Landscape, Here Are The Finest Pictures I Took (31 Pics)
From a landscape photographers point of view, Switzerland might be one of Europe's most beautiful countries to visit. Even better when it's during Autumn, arguably the most photogenic season. This year, I had the pleasure of spending a big part of the Autumn traveling through and photographing different parts of this gorgeous country. Here are some of my best photos that I took home with me.
More info: vincentcroce.nl
