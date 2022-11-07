From a landscape photographers point of view, Switzerland might be one of Europe's most beautiful countries to visit. Even better when it's during Autumn, arguably the most photogenic season. This year, I had the pleasure of spending a big part of the Autumn traveling through and photographing different parts of this gorgeous country. Here are some of my best photos that I took home with me.

#1 This Scene Looked Something Like Hitchcock's Alpine Retreat

#2 Morning At The Lake. In St Moritz

#3 Afternoon View Near Stunning Lake Sils

#4 The Same Chapel In Stoos, Just A Few Minutes Later. The Mountains In In Background Are The Grosser And Kleiner Mythen

#5 Shed, Tucked Away In The Middle Of The Larches, Val D'herens

#6 Magical Encounter With Two Curious Chamoix In The Forest

#7 The Bernina Express In Autumn, A Swiss Icon

#8 A Well Known Photosubject: The Peninsula Of Iseltwald In Lake Brienz

#9 Rolling Green Hills Near Zug

#10 Subtle Autumn Light In Val D'herens

#11 Turqoise Glacier Water, Val D'herens

#12 Kite Surfer, Captured During The Golden Hour In Engadin

#13 The Chapel Of Stoos Just Before Sunrise, When Cow Bells Are Ringing In The Background

#14 A 'Random' View During Swiss Autumn. You'll See Farms Like These All Over The Country!

#15 The Magical Valley Of Lauterbrunnen

#16 Golden Larches Of Engadin

#17 Another One From The Rolling Green Hills Near Zug

#18 View Of The Aletsch Glacier

#19 Not A Bad Way Way To Spend A Sunday In Lake Sils, In Graubünden

#20 Grosser Mythen Above A Cloudy Sea

#21 Autumn Valley. Even On A Rainy Day, Walking Here Was A Real Treat

#22 Incredible Colours At The The Impressive Lötschental

#23 Moody View On The Dent De Nendaz In Valais

#24 Larch Mirror At The Morteratsch Valley, Engadin

#25 The Morteratsch Glacier And Golden Larches

#26 Spectacular Colours Of Lake Saoseo

#27 Mountain Lake Saoseo In Graubünden

#28 A Moody View From The Fronalpstock Summit Looking Over Lake Lucerne

#29 I Spent An Afternoon Exploring The Muotathal Valley. There Was So Much To Discover In This Relatively Unknown Part Of Switzerland!

#30 Evening At Rosenlaui. A Very Iconic Place In The Jungfrau Region