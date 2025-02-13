Brad Pitt Reveals He Still Has Tattoos Honoring Angelina Jolie In Rare Shirtless Clip

ADVERTISEMENT

The days of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s epic Hollywood romance may be long gone, but his body apparently still tells the story of their many years together.

The Hollywood heartthrob was seen shirtless in a new trailer to promote his upcoming Formula One movie, F1.

Lying on a yellow sofa, the 61-year-old actor put more than just his bare chest and abdomen on display.

Brad Pitt apparently still has tattoos honoring his ex-wife Angelina Jolie

The wide shot revealed the many tattoos that adorn his body, including designs honoring his ex-wife Angelina.

On his lower abdomen, the Fight Club star had a tattoo referencing the Oscar-winning actress’s birthday (June 4), according to the Daily Mail.

The inked date was written in Cambodia’s official language of Khmer. The former couple’s eldest son, Maddox was born in Cambodia.

However, some reports claimed that the actor may have had the birthday tattoo laser removed following their split.

One tattoo, which is not visible in the recently dropped movie trailer, was designed to have a cross from his right wrist up to his forearm.

One side of the cross had the initial “A” for the mother of his six children. The other side included the initials of their kids: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

The Hollywood star is also known to have another tattoo that reads: “There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there.”

The words, taken from a poem by Rumi, were inked as a tribute to his 2014 wedding with Angelina.

The tattoo aficionado has a number of designs permanently inked across his body

Brad has even been pictured in the past with Angelina’s doodles tattooed on his back.

Other designs on the tattoo aficionado’s body include a tornado, a motorcycle, a rhinoceros, a human skull, and a sketch of the world’s oldest mummy, Ötzi the Iceman, with the word “invictus” written underneath.

He also has a French phrase, which translates to “life is absurd,” inked on his body.

Brad and Angelina began dating shortly after they started filming for the 2005 spy comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

After about a decade of dating, they tied the knot in 2014 and remained one of Hollywood’s most seemingly loved-up couples. But not for long.

The Brangelina saga came to an end with their 2016 split.

The former couple’s tumultuous relationship lasted for several years before they separated in 2016

Months before their separation, the pair reportedly got Sak Yant tattoos together while the actress was taking a break from filming Netflix’s First They Killed My Father in Cambodia.

Former Thai monk Ajarn Noo Kanpai was flown from Thailand to apply the geometric tattoo designs on the couple to bind them together symbolically as husband and wife.

Back in 2014, Angelina spoke about her young children asking for their own tattoos.

“How do I say ‘No’? It’s especially hard for dads and girls,” she was quoted telling Radio Times.

Months before their separation, Brad and Angelina got Sak Yant tattoos to symbolically bind them together

She admitted at the time that her daughters had their father wrapped around their fingers.

“For some reason, men get a little more sensitive when the daughter gets a tattoo,” she added.

Years later, Angelina spoke about getting a matching tattoo with her 16-year-old daughter Vivienne to commemorate working together on the Broadway musical The Outsiders.

The tattoo features the words “Stay Gold,” which is not only the title of one of the songs from the play but also carries a special meaning for them. Jolie had co-produced the Broadway musical with help from Vivienne.

“I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders,” she told CR Fashion Book in an interview last September

“It means so much to us separately and together,” she added.

Brad plays Sonny Hayes in the upcoming Formula One movie, F1

Angelina said she shares another tattoo with some of the other kids from her brood.

“There is also a Bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us,” she told the outlet.

After the actress filed for divorce in 2016, her divorce battle with Brad lasted longer than their marriage.

Following heated custody disputes over their six children and some legal tug-of-war over their shared assets, the former couple reached a divorce settlement in December 2024.

Brad is currently dating Ines de Ramon, a 35-year-old Swiss jewelry professional.

“He looks better than I do at 28,” read a social media comment following the release of F1‘s trailer

The actor is also gearing up for the release of his film F1, set to release in theaters on June 27.

Starring in the role of Sonny Hayes, the veteran actor is playing a champion race car driver coming out of retirement to mentor a young driver.

The trailer sparked plenty of comments online, with some criticizing his tattoos.

“Literally looks like a kid drew on him with black marker,” one said, while another wrote, “Tattooos show the world your baggage!”

“Brad will never completely move on from her,” another said.

One critic wrote, “They look dreadful as do Angelina’s.”

“Even the very wealthy can make ugly tattoo choices,” one user commented

