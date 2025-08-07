Brad Pitt’s Final Public Message To His Mom Goes Viral Following Her Passing, Sparks Mass Support

ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Pitt was grinning ear-to-ear when he recently shared a message and blew a kiss for his mother on national television.

The shout-out became one of his final tributes to Jane Etta Pitt before she passed away this week.

“I bet Brad pampered her…” read one comment online.

RELATED:

Brad Pitt made a sweet gesture for his mother weeks before her passing

Share icon

Image credits: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jane, a former elementary school teacher, passed away at the age of 84.

Highlights Brad Pitt made a sweet gesture for his mother, Jane Etta Pitt, weeks before her passing.

The actor expressed his love for his mom while on the 'Today' show in June.

The former elementary school teacher passed away at the age of 84.

“We were not ready for you to go yet,” Brad’s niece and Jane’s granddaughter Sydney wrote on Instagram.

She raised her three children—Brad, Doug and Julie—with her husband William Alvin Pitt in Springfield, Missouri.

“We were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier,” Brad’s niece and Jane’s granddaughter Sydney Pitt wrote on social media following her passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The F1 star gave a shout-out to his mother while on the Today show in June

Share icon

Image credits: pidney

Weeks before Jane took her final breath, Brad made a sweet gesture for his mom on the Today show.

He told anchor Savannah Guthrie that his mother was watching and he wanted to say hi to her.

Share icon

Image credits: TODAY

“I gotta say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning,” he said.

“To Jane Pitt. Love you, Mom,” he added before waving and blowing a kiss.

Share icon

Image credits: TODAY

ADVERTISEMENT

Back when Brad was a rising star, he told the press that he didn’t see his parents as “stern” while growing up. But they had “a lot of family integrity.”

When asked whether they were happy to see him build a career in acting, he responded, “They were once I got a job. In fact, they didn’t know about it ’til I got a job.”

“When Angie was still with Brad they would visit their grandparents at least once a year,” a source said

Share icon

Image credits: Letterman

The Oscar winner remained close to his parents over the years. His six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox—also used to spend time with them when Brad was still with Angelina Jolie.

“When Angie was still with Brad they would visit their grandparents at least once a year,” a source previously told The Sun. “The kids are a wild bunch, so that was enough for Jane and Bill!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: TODAY

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Jane was reportedly estranged from the children after Brad and Angelina’s messy divorce began.

In 2020, the entire Pitt family gathered together at the F1 actor’s home to celebrate Jane’s 80th birthday.

“He loves his parents dearly and he went to a lot of effort to celebrate them,” a source said at the time.

The Oscar winner flew his parents to Santa Barbara in 2020 on his private jet to celebrate Jane’s 80th birthday

Share icon

Image credits: TODAY

ADVERTISEMENT

The Babylon actor reportedly flew his parents to Santa Barbara in his private jet and celebrated the birthday with the extended family.

Sources claimed Brad’s children were not part of the celebration.

“I feel for Jane. She loves her grandchildren,” a source told The Sun at the time. “It’s a shame Jane and Bill were only two hours away from their other grandchildren and still didn’t see them on such a special occasion.”

Image credits: TODAY

ADVERTISEMENT

Jane largely kept a low profile but was seen on the arm of her movie star son on several occasions.

She was by his side in 1996 at the New York City premiere of The Devil’s Own and accompanied him in 2014 for the premiere of Unbroken.

When Brad was nominated in the best actor category for his role in Moneyball, Jane was with him, smiling with pride on the 2012 Academy Awards red carpet.

Jane has accompanied her movie star son on the red carpet on different occasions

Share icon

Image credits: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Jane’s granddaughter Sydney, the daughter of Brad’s brother Doug Pitt, shared a touching tribute to her grandmother following her passing.

“If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart,” Sydney wrote on Instagram.

“She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked,” she continued. “She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things.”

Share icon

Image credits: pidney

Sydney said Jane would make up the “silliest games” to make them laugh and that she believed in fairness. She would prioritize others and do good “simply because it was the right thing to do,” she added.

“She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat,” Sydney continued. “There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it.”

Brad’s niece Sydney described Jane as someone with “the biggest heart”

Share icon

Image credits: pidney

Doug, 58, shares Sydney, Landon and Regan with his wife Lisa.

Brad’s sister Julie, 56, shares Caleb, twin daughters Josie and Rylie, and adopted sons Caden and Cruz with her husband Scott Neal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Pitt (@pidney)

Jane expressed pride in all three of her children, especially their desire to give back, during a 2018 interview with WorldServe International.

“I’m very proud of all my children,” the mother said. “They see a need and try to step in and fill it.”

“So hard to lose a parent,” one netizen commented online, while another said, “Wow, he really got his looks from his mama”