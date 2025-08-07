Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Brad Pitt’s Final Public Message To His Mom Goes Viral Following Her Passing, Sparks Mass Support
Brad Pitt dressed in tuxedo with family on red carpet, highlighting viral final public message to his mom.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Brad Pitt’s Final Public Message To His Mom Goes Viral Following Her Passing, Sparks Mass Support

Brad Pitt was grinning ear-to-ear when he recently shared a message and blew a kiss for his mother on national television.

The shout-out became one of his final tributes to Jane Etta Pitt before she passed away this week.

“I bet Brad pampered her…” read one comment online.

    Brad Pitt made a sweet gesture for his mother weeks before her passing

    Brad Pitt with family at a formal event, highlighting Brad Pitt's final public message to his mom sparking mass support.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/WireImage

    Jane, a former elementary school teacher, passed away at the age of 84.

    • Brad Pitt made a sweet gesture for his mother, Jane Etta Pitt, weeks before her passing.
    • The actor expressed his love for his mom while on the 'Today' show in June.
    • The former elementary school teacher passed away at the age of 84.
    • “We were not ready for you to go yet,” Brad’s niece and Jane’s granddaughter Sydney wrote on Instagram.

    She raised her three children—Brad, Doug and Julie—with her husband William Alvin Pitt in Springfield, Missouri.

    “We were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier,” Brad’s niece and Jane’s granddaughter Sydney Pitt wrote on social media following her passing.

    The F1 star gave a shout-out to his mother while on the Today show in June

    Smiling elderly woman relaxing on an inflatable float in water, holding a red cup, symbolizing Brad Pitt's final public message to his mom.

    Image credits: pidney

    Weeks before Jane took her final breath, Brad made a sweet gesture for his mom on the Today show.

    He told anchor Savannah Guthrie that his mother was watching and he wanted to say hi to her.

    Brad Pitt speaking into a microphone during a public message that went viral following his mom's passing.

    Image credits: TODAY

    “I gotta say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning,” he said.

    “To Jane Pitt. Love you, Mom,” he added before waving and blowing a kiss.

    Brad Pitt speaking into a microphone, waving hand during a public message honoring his mom, sparking mass support.

    Image credits: TODAY

    Back when Brad was a rising star, he told the press that he didn’t see his parents as “stern” while growing up. But they had “a lot of family integrity.”

    When asked whether they were happy to see him build a career in acting, he responded, “They were once I got a job. In fact, they didn’t know about it ’til I got a job.”

    “When Angie was still with Brad they would visit their grandparents at least once a year,” a source said

    Smiling woman in formal black attire speaking in a dimly lit studio, related to Brad Pitt final public message viral news.

    Image credits: Letterman

    The Oscar winner remained close to his parents over the years. His six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox—also used to spend time with them when Brad was still with Angelina Jolie.

    “When Angie was still with Brad they would visit their grandparents at least once a year,” a source previously told The Sun. “The kids are a wild bunch, so that was enough for Jane and Bill!”

    Three people speaking on stage with microphones during an event discussing Brad Pitt's final public message to his mom.

    Image credits: TODAY

    Comment from Kevin Lehnen saying Raised a good dude with a thumbs-up emoji, related to Brad Pitt's final public message to his mom.

    However, Jane was reportedly estranged from the children after Brad and Angelina’s messy divorce began.

    In 2020, the entire Pitt family gathered together at the F1 actor’s home to celebrate Jane’s 80th birthday.

    “He loves his parents dearly and he went to a lot of effort to celebrate them,” a source said at the time.

    The Oscar winner flew his parents to Santa Barbara in 2020 on his private jet to celebrate Jane’s 80th birthday

    Brad Pitt speaking at an event, sharing a heartfelt message to his mom, sparking mass support online.

    Image credits: TODAY

    Comment expressing condolences on Brad Pitt's final message to his mom, showing viral support after her passing.

    The Babylon actor reportedly flew his parents to Santa Barbara in his private jet and celebrated the birthday with the extended family.

    Sources claimed Brad’s children were not part of the celebration.

    “I feel for Jane. She loves her grandchildren,” a source told The Sun at the time. “It’s a shame Jane and Bill were only two hours away from their other grandchildren and still didn’t see them on such a special occasion.”

    Image credits: TODAY

    Comment by Donna Schulein Pisani expressing hope for children acknowledging their grandmother’s passing after Brad Pitt’s final message.

    Jane largely kept a low profile but was seen on the arm of her movie star son on several occasions.

    She was by his side in 1996 at the New York City premiere of The Devil’s Own and accompanied him in 2014 for the premiere of Unbroken.

    When Brad was nominated in the best actor category for his role in Moneyball, Jane was with him, smiling with pride on the 2012 Academy Awards red carpet.

    Jane has accompanied her movie star son on the red carpet on different occasions

    Brad Pitt with his mother at a public event, highlighting Brad Pitt's final public message to his mom sparking support.

    Image credits: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

    Comment expressing condolences for Brad Pitt's loss and support following his final public message to his mom.

    Jane’s granddaughter Sydney, the daughter of Brad’s brother Doug Pitt, shared a touching tribute to her grandmother following her passing.

    “If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart,” Sydney wrote on Instagram.

    “She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked,” she continued. “She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things.”

    Two women smiling outdoors, one holding a bouquet of flowers, representing Brad Pitt's final public message to his mom.

    Image credits: pidney

    Sydney said Jane would make up the “silliest games” to make them laugh and that she believed in fairness. She would prioritize others and do good “simply because it was the right thing to do,” she added.

    “She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat,” Sydney continued. “There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it.”

    Brad’s niece Sydney described Jane as someone with “the biggest heart”

    Group of smiling children with flowers in their hair and an older woman, reflecting Brad Pitt's final public message to his mom.

    Image credits: pidney

    Doug, 58, shares Sydney, Landon and Regan with his wife Lisa.

    Brad’s sister Julie, 56, shares Caleb, twin daughters Josie and Rylie, and adopted sons Caden and Cruz with her husband Scott Neal.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Sydney Pitt (@pidney)

    Jane expressed pride in all three of her children, especially their desire to give back, during a 2018 interview with WorldServe International.

    “I’m very proud of all my children,” the mother said. “They see a need and try to step in and fill it.”

    “So hard to lose a parent,” one netizen commented online, while another said, “Wow, he really got his looks from his mama”

    Comment praising Brad Pitt's resemblance to his mom, related to Brad Pitt's final public message after her passing.

    Comment expressing condolences for loss of Brad Pitt’s mom, sparking mass support after his final public message.

    Social media condolence message expressing sympathy to the Pitt family after Brad Pitt's mom's passing.

    Comment expressing sympathy and support following Brad Pitt's final public message to his mom going viral after her passing.

    Comment from Jamie Maasen expressing condolences and support for Brad Pitt's mom and family after her passing.

    Comment expressing condolences on a viral message related to Brad Pitt's final public message to his mom.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Brad Pitt’s loss of his mother, offering prayers and support to him.

    Comment from Barbara Littlemore sharing a heartfelt memory about Brad Pitt’s mom, inspiring mass support online.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Brad Pitt’s loss of his mom, sparking mass support online.

    Comment expressing condolences for Brad Pitt's mom, reflecting support after her passing and sharing heartfelt sympathy.

    Facebook comment by Sarah Fischer expressing sympathy and mentioning Brad Pitt's mom as a beautiful and fabulous mom.

    ALT text: Social media comment showing support for Brad Pitt's final message to his mom after her passing, expressing sympathy and comfort.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Brad Pitt's final public message to his mom following her passing.

    Comment expressing sympathy and support after Brad Pitt's final public message to his mom goes viral following her passing.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Brad Pitt's final public message to his mom after her passing, sparking support.

