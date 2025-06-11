Brad Pitt Cut Off All Contact With Sons Following Damaging Father’s Day Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Pitt believes his relationship with two of his sons is beyond repair, nearly a decade after his split from Angelina Jolie, according to sources close to the Oscar-winning actor.

The divorce was reportedly triggered by Brad’s alleged violent behavior aboard a private plane in 2016 toward his then-wife, Angelina, and their children.

Highlights Brad Pitt has cut off contact with his two older sons, Maddox and Pax, following his split from Angelina Jolie.

Brad blames Angelina for their children's troubled behavior and believes their current conflicts stem from how they were raised.

Angelina reportedly said Brad's fractured relationships are a result of his own violent behavior.

Angelina claimed that Brad grabbed her by the head and shook her before pushing her into a bathroom wall.

He then allegedly choked one of the children—believed to be Maddox—after the boy tried to defend his mother, and struck another.

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Some of the children allegedly “pleaded” with the F1 actor to stop and were “frozen and scared,” Angelina claimed.

The exes, who finalized their divorce last year, are parents to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

An insider told The Daily Mail that the 61-year-old actor blames Angelina for their children’s behavior, given that she has primary custody of them.

Image credits: JB Lacroix / Getty Images

“Pax, 21, was photographed last month appearing to be under the influence as he left the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles. He and his friends then went to a str*p club in Hollywood.

“Brad believes that whatever his kids are going through right now is a direct result of how they have been raised,” the source said.

“They are now old enough to make their own choices, and if their choices include drama, that is all on them. Brad would be there to give advice, but he cannot be when he is unable to have a relationship with them at this time.”

“Pax and Maddox have made it abundantly clear how they feel, and Brad has nothing to say about either of them,” the source shared

Image credits: BACKGRID / Vidapress

The star has “zero concern with what Pax does or doesn’t do,” according to the insider. “[Pax’s] actions reflect who he is. Brad honestly considers his relationship with Pax unfixable.”

In contrast, Angelina believes Brad’s alleged violent behavior has affected their children and claims that her ex “continues to play the victim.”

“His fractured relationship with his children is a direct result of how he has treated them. He should stop blaming others,” a source close to the Maria actress shared.

“If he wants to rebuild a relationship with the kids, he should acknowledge his own actions and make amends.'”

Image credits: MEGA / Getty Images

The actor still “holds out hope” that he will one day reconcile with his other four children, as “time heals wounds.”

However, three of the children have distanced themselves from their father by changing their surnames to “Jolie.”

Brad allegedly blamed Angelina Jolie for 21-year-old Pax’s “dramatic” choices

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax spotted at bars and strip clubshttps://t.co/yBUxEOOwj2#angelinajoliepic.twitter.com/QhCM2MsKLn — Angelina Jolie Fan (@brangelinablog) June 2, 2025

Shiloh, aged 19, legally dropped the last name “Pitt” after her 18th birthday. Her full name is now Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

Zahara, a 20-year-old student at Spelman College, seemingly goes by the same surname, while Vivienne listed herself as Vivienne Jolie in the playbill for the musical The Outsiders, which she produced alongside her mother.

On Father’s Day in 2020, Pax called Brad “a world class a**hole” on social media, and said that the Hollywood icon is a “terrible and despicable person.”

Brad and Angelina share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox

Image credits: Jun Sato / Getty Images

Image credits: ZertS / Flickr

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” he wrote.

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday.”

The children have reportedly cut off communication with their paternal cousins as well.

Angelina has primary custody of the youngest children, who are 16 years old

Image credits: Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Speaking to Vogue in 2020, Angelina said she left Brad for the “wellbeing” of her family.

“It was the right decision,” she stated. “I continue to focus on their healing.”



On Father’s Day in 2020, Pax called Brad “a world class a**hole”

Image credits: Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

In a 2017 interview with GQ, Brad discussed his substance dependence issues, saying the split had been a “huge generator for change.”

He also described the custody battle over his children as “an investment in vitriolic hatred,” adding, “It’s just very, very jarring for the kids to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

Asked what he thought about others having control over his narrative, the father replied, “What did Churchill say? History will be kind to me: I know because I’ll write it myself. I don’t really care about protecting the narrative.”

Image credits: Remy Steinegger

Angelina became a mom in 2002 when she adopted Maddox Chivan from an orphanage in Cambodia. Three years later, she adopted Zahara Marley, who was born in Ethiopia. After starting her relationship with Brad, he adopted both children.

In 2006, they welcomed a daughter, Shiloh Nouvel. They adopted another son, Pax Thien, born in Vietnam. In 2008, they had twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline.

A source told People magazine that Brad has “virtually no contact” with his adult children, “but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids.”

“Unless you know the truth, you can’t take sides,” one reader commented

