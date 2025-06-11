Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Brad Pitt Cut Off All Contact With Sons Following Damaging Father’s Day Post
Brad Pitt posing on the red carpet with Angelina Jolie while photographers capture the moment at a formal event.
Celebrities, News

Brad Pitt Cut Off All Contact With Sons Following Damaging Father’s Day Post

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Pitt believes his relationship with two of his sons is beyond repair, nearly a decade after his split from Angelina Jolie, according to sources close to the Oscar-winning actor.

The divorce was reportedly triggered by Brad’s alleged violent behavior aboard a private plane in 2016 toward his then-wife, Angelina, and their children.

Highlights
  • Brad Pitt has cut off contact with his two older sons, Maddox and Pax, following his split from Angelina Jolie.
  • Brad blames Angelina for their children's troubled behavior and believes their current conflicts stem from how they were raised.
  • Angelina reportedly said Brad's fractured relationships are a result of his own violent behavior.

Angelina claimed that Brad grabbed her by the head and shook her before pushing her into a bathroom wall.

He then allegedly choked one of the children—believed to be Maddox—after the boy tried to defend his mother, and struck another.

RELATED:

    Brad Pitt has cut ties with his older sons, according to a source close to the actor
    Brad Pitt wearing tuxedo with woman in a beige dress at a red carpet event surrounded by photographers.

    Image credits: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    Some of the children allegedly “pleaded” with the F1 actor to stop and were “frozen and scared,” Angelina claimed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The exes, who finalized their divorce last year, are parents to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

    An insider told The Daily Mail that the 61-year-old actor blames Angelina for their children’s behavior, given that she has primary custody of them.

    Brad Pitt posing with sons at an event, dressed in black suits and ties against a dark backdrop.

    Image credits: JB Lacroix / Getty Images

    “Pax, 21, was photographed last month appearing to be under the influence as he left the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles. He and his friends then went to a str*p club in Hollywood.

    “Brad believes that whatever his kids are going through right now is a direct result of how they have been raised,” the source said.

    “They are now old enough to make their own choices, and if their choices include drama, that is all on them. Brad would be there to give advice, but he cannot be when he is unable to have a relationship with them at this time.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Pax and Maddox have made it abundantly clear how they feel, and Brad has nothing to say about either of them,” the source shared

    Young man walking outdoors holding a leash, relating to Brad Pitt cutting off all contact with sons after damaging post.

    Image credits: BACKGRID / Vidapress

    The star has “zero concern with what Pax does or doesn’t do,” according to the insider. “[Pax’s] actions reflect who he is. Brad honestly considers his relationship with Pax unfixable.”

    In contrast, Angelina believes Brad’s alleged violent behavior has affected their children and claims that her ex “continues to play the victim.”

    “His fractured relationship with his children is a direct result of how he has treated them. He should stop blaming others,” a source close to the Maria actress shared. 

    “If he wants to rebuild a relationship with the kids, he should acknowledge his own actions and make amends.'”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young person in a grey hoodie walking outdoors, holding clothes and a phone, linked to Brad Pitt cutting off contact with sons news.

    Image credits: MEGA / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Christine Caffrey expressing disagreement about cutting off kids, related to Brad Pitt cut off contact with sons.

    Comment by Juliana Oliver stating Brad deserves everything he got, related to Brad Pitt cut off all contact with sons news.
    Brad allegedly no longer speaks to his adopted sons. The source said, “Pax and Maddox have made it abundantly clear how they feel, and Brad has nothing to say about either of them.”

    The actor still “holds out hope” that he will one day reconcile with his other four children, as “time heals wounds.”

    However, three of the children have distanced themselves from their father by changing their surnames to “Jolie.”

    Brad allegedly blamed Angelina Jolie for 21-year-old Pax’s “dramatic” choices

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shiloh, aged 19, legally dropped the last name “Pitt” after her 18th birthday. Her full name is now Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

    Zahara, a 20-year-old student at Spelman College, seemingly goes by the same surname, while Vivienne listed herself as Vivienne Jolie in the playbill for the musical The Outsiders, which she produced alongside her mother.

    On Father’s Day in 2020, Pax called Brad “a world class a**hole” on social media, and said that the Hollywood icon is a “terrible and despicable person.”

    Brad and Angelina share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox

    Brad Pitt walking with children in an airport, highlighting Brad Pitt cut off all contact with sons news.

    Image credits: Jun Sato / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Actress smiling in a taupe dress on red carpet with a man in a black tuxedo, unrelated to Brad Pitt contact news.

    Image credits: ZertS / Flickr

    “You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” he wrote.

    “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday.”

    The children have reportedly cut off communication with their paternal cousins as well.

    Angelina has primary custody of the youngest children, who are 16 years old

    Angelina Jolie with her children posing at a red carpet event amid Brad Pitt family contact rumors.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Dennis Holmes saying they want nothing to do with him, reflecting Brad Pitt cut off all contact with sons following damaging post

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing family issues related to Brad Pitt and his sons after a damaging post.
    “Brad’s children have 30 cousins who they were previously close to. They would spend vacations together at Brad’s beach house and would visit. They haven’t had any contact in years,” the insider told The Daily Mail.

    Speaking to Vogue in 2020, Angelina said she left Brad for the “wellbeing” of her family.

    “It was the right decision,” she stated. “I continue to focus on their healing.”

    On Father’s Day in 2020, Pax called Brad “a world class a**hole”

    Brad Pitt with two sons and Angelina Jolie at an event, highlighting Brad Pitt cut off contact with sons news.

    Image credits: Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

    In a 2017 interview with GQ, Brad discussed his substance dependence issues, saying the split had been a “huge generator for change.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He also described the custody battle over his children as “an investment in vitriolic hatred,” adding, “It’s just very, very jarring for the kids to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

    Asked what he thought about others having control over his narrative, the father replied, “What did Churchill say? History will be kind to me: I know because I’ll write it myself. I don’t really care about protecting the narrative.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Angelina Jolie at a World Economic Forum event with a serious expression, related to Brad Pitt cut off contact news.

    Image credits: Remy Steinegger

    Angelina became a mom in 2002 when she adopted Maddox Chivan from an orphanage in Cambodia. Three years later, she adopted Zahara Marley, who was born in Ethiopia. After starting her relationship with Brad, he adopted both children.

    In 2006, they welcomed a daughter, Shiloh Nouvel. They adopted another son, Pax Thien, born in Vietnam. In 2008, they had twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline.

    A source told People magazine that Brad has “virtually no contact” with his adult children, “but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Unless you know the truth, you can’t take sides,” one reader commented

    Comment on social media mentioning blame related to Brad Pitt cutting off contact with his sons after damaging Father’s Day post.

    Comment from Nancy Kozak Lorenzo praising the decision about Brad Pitt cutting off contact with his sons after a damaging post.

    Comment by Jo Sharp agreeing with the choice to cut off contact, related to Brad Pitt and damaging Father's Day post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Patterson Angela saying That's a good decision, reacting to Brad Pitt cut off all contact with sons story.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about Brad Pitt cutting off contact with sons following a damaging Father's Day post.

     

    Comment on social media discussing Brad Pitt cutting off contact with his sons after a damaging Father’s Day post.

    Comment by Christine Beagle expressing belief that Brad Pitt’s children have been brainwashed by their mother after damaging Father's Day post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Sherry Brammer-Whitmore about Brad Pitt cutting off contact with sons after damaging Father's Day post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Cynthia West expressing sadness over Brad Pitt cutting off contact with sons after damaging Father’s Day post.

    Comment by Shans Cavanagh expressing opinion on family dynamics related to Brad Pitt cutting off contact with his sons.

    Comment from Lynette Mitchell questioning the truth and taking sides related to Brad Pitt cut off contact with sons.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media by Matthew Gunia expressing sadness about family issues related to Brad Pitt cutting off contact with sons.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda