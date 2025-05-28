Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Brad Pitt Breaks Silence On 8-Year Divorce Battle With Angelina Jolie Coming To An End
Brad Pitt in a light blue jacket at a public event, related to his 8-year divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.
Celebrities, News

Brad Pitt Breaks Silence On 8-Year Divorce Battle With Angelina Jolie Coming To An End

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

2

Brad Pitt has offered the public a sliver of a peek into his feelings regarding his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

As the 61-year-old sat down with GQ to share insight on his upcoming racing F1 movie in a feature that was published Wednesday, May 28, the actor dismissed questions on whether he felt “relief” after he and the Maleficent actress finally settled their divorce on December 30, 2024.

Highlights
  • Brad Pitt finally settled his 8-year divorce from Angelina Jolie on December 30, 2024, after a long legal battle.
  • Pitt described the divorce settlement as 'just something coming to fruition.'
  • The custody battle between Pitt and Jolie was highly publicized and spanned nearly a decade.

The latter had initially filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016.

RELATED:

    Brad Pitt opens up regarding his divorce with Angelina Jolie

    Brad Pitt close-up portrait wearing a light blue suit jacket and white shirt at a formal event background.

    Image credits: Marilla Sicilia/Getty Images

    Pitt said, “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.” 

    While Jolie has publicly addressed the break-up, her former husband has been much more close-lipped, with various media outlets relying on insiders for more information.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brad Pitt wearing a tuxedo with Angelina Jolie in a cream dress at an indoor event highlighting divorce battle updates.

    Image credits: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

    A source close to the actor told PEOPLE in March that he was “happy that the divorce is behind him,” and that he and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, whom he’s been dating since 2022, are “in a great place.”

    Additionally, James Simon — Jolie’s lawyer — told the outlet during the midst of the divorce settlement that the 49-year-old was now “focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” especially after the chaos of the legal battle. 

    “This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years,” he said in a statement. “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

    The custody battle went on for eight years

    Facebook comment with profile picture of a user named Carol Norman Orr expressing relief about Brad Pitt's divorce battle ending.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Brad Pitt divorce battle with Angelina Jolie, expressing sadness about family conflict during breakup.

     

    Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie smiling on red carpet at an event amid divorce battle updates and media attention.

    Image credits: Golden Globes

    For nearly an entire decade, Jolie and Pitt’s divorce was a topic of conversation amongst fans and the Internet. The latter discussed to GQ that the spotlight never bothered him too much, describing it as a vague “annoyance.”

    “[My personal life has] been in the news for 30 years, bro,” he said. “Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way.”

    Pitt said the divorce wasn’t “that major of a thing”

    Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with children at airport amid divorce battle developments.

    Image credits: Jun Sato/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Angelina Jolie seated wearing a black top against a neutral backdrop, related to Brad Pitt divorce battle update.

    Image credits: angelinajolie

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He later added, “It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do. So it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that, I don’t know.

    “I don’t know. Mostly I feel pretty… my life is fairly contained. It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit.”

    Angelina Jolie sitting indoors with soft lighting, reflecting on Brad Pitt divorce battle ending after eight years.

    Image credits: Vogue

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie first met one another in 2004 while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith. At the time, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston, even as rumors of the two co-stars having an affair began to gain traction.

    About a year later, Pitt and Anniston announce their separation.

    In 2006, Jolie confirmed she was pregnant with Pitt’s child — Shiloh, who was born in May of that year. Prior to her birth, the Babylon star had already legally adopted Jolie’s two children: Maddox and Zahara.

    The legal battle was highly publicized

    Comment praising Angelina Jolie's courage amid Brad Pitt divorce battle with main SEO keywords highlighted.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Brad Pitt divorce battle with Angelina Jolie finally ending.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Six years later, the two announced their engagement, with a private wedding ceremony taking place in 2014 at their estate in France, Château Miraval. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, just two years later, Jolie filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting full custody of the children — an announcement that shocked the public.

    Brad Pitt in a dark shirt during an interview discussing his 8-year divorce battle with Angelina Jolie ending.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

    Brad Pitt wearing a racing suit at a motorsport event, related to Brad Pitt divorce battle news.

    Image credits: ‎Apple TV+

    It was reported that Pitt had a fight with Maddox on a private plane, the mother-of-six claiming that her ex-husband had been abusive to her and her kids. 

    The actor was investigated by the FBI and Child Protective Services and later cleared. 

    The custody battle continued for years, with tensions escalating to their highest in 2022-2023.

    Comments seemed to be evenly split between taking Pitt or Jolie’s side

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter Bettina Hunni-b Johnson expressing frustration over Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 8-year divorce battle.

    Comment on social media with reactions and text about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce battle coming to an end.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media screen showing a user named Brenda Tweedy reacting to a post, related to Brad Pitt divorce battle SEO keywords.

    User comment criticizing Angelina Jolie in a Facebook post about Brad Pitt divorce battle ending.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment from a user named Ann Ezell saying Brad Pitt is not marriage material but he tried during the divorce battle.

    Comment by Joann Del Bosque reacting to a discussion about Brad Pitt’s divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Hayley Duncan criticizing cheating, displayed in a Facebook-style comment box with 91 likes visible.

    Comment from Tim Brown about Brad Pitt related to divorce battle with Angelina Jolie, mentioning Jennifer Aniston.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Karolina Karrol on social media discussing Brad Pitt divorce battle with Angelina Jolie ending.

    Comment by Karen Tj criticizing a bozo comment about silence, related to Brad Pitt divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing speculation and reasons behind Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 8-year divorce battle ending publicly.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Brad Pitt divorce battle news with an emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Robin Davisson-Spradlin expressing lost respect amid Brad Pitt divorce battle with Angelina Jolie discussion.

    User comment on social media questioning if Brad Pitt got help for his drinking problems amid divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Brad Pitt's divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.

    Screenshot of Megan Donaldson’s Facebook comment expressing views on Brad Pitt’s 8-year divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about 8-year divorce process impacting Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie during a social media discussion.

    Comment by Jeanette Marie saying Lawyers got rich with shocked emoji on social media about Brad Pitt divorce battle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media asking about attorneys' earnings related to Brad Pitt divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing the 8-year divorce battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post about an 8-year divorce battle, referencing Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce news.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    2

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    4609definite avatar
    Eva Moon
    Eva Moon
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    𝐈 𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞. 𝐒𝐨 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮! 𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞-𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲.... 𝔼𝕒𝕣𝕟𝔸𝕡𝕡𝟙.ℂ𝕠𝕞

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    4609definite avatar
    Eva Moon
    Eva Moon
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    𝐈 𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞. 𝐒𝐨 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮! 𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞-𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲.... 𝔼𝕒𝕣𝕟𝔸𝕡𝕡𝟙.ℂ𝕠𝕞

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT