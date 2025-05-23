Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Concerns Rise After Angelina Jolie Is Seen In Series Of “Uncomfortable” Moments With Bodyguard
Angelina Jolie at event with bodyguard in a tense moment surrounded by fans and photographers.
Celebrities, News

Concerns Rise After Angelina Jolie Is Seen In Series Of “Uncomfortable” Moments With Bodyguard

If humans could fire laser beams from their eyeballs, Angelina Jolie would be a sharp shooter.

Over the weekend at the Cannes Film Festival in France, Jolie was seen giving an apparent snub to one of her bodyguards.

In a now viral video, it appears that Jolie ignores and tries to shun one of her several security members.

RELATED:

    Members of Angelina Jolie’s protection service seem to have interrupted her big night

    Angelina Jolie smiling during an interview with a city nightscape behind, showing subtle discomfort around bodyguard concerns.

    Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

    The viral moment happened during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Jolie had been attending the premiere of the movie Eddington from director Ari Aster about the 2020 COVID-era drama in the United States.

    At one point, Jolie was seated at a table when one of her bodyguards approached her from behind. 

    With his right hand on the back of her chair, he bent down and whispered something into her left ear.

    At the same time, he was gesturing with his left finger, as if indicating something.

    After the bodyguard began speaking and gesturing, she seemed to sigh, then abruptly turned her head to the right, as if she was more interested in what another bodyguard was telling her at the moment instead.

    “Is Angelina Jolie Ok”, online fans were worried over the encounter

    Angelina Jolie at an event appearing uncomfortable with her bodyguard while surrounded by a crowd and photographers.

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis

    Angelina Jolie in elegant dress walking with bodyguard, sparking concerns after uncomfortable moments at public event.

    Image credits: France 3 Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

    Fans of Jolie have been making comments that range from protective to dismissive.

    “She needs a bodyguard from her bodyguard!” one person said.

    “I feel stressed out just by seeing that . I know that’s their own work but please let her breathe!!!” another said. 

    Other people meanwhile commented on the bodyguard’s job.

    “Can’t blame him, she looks like an angel!”

    “…this man has been working for her for several years. It’s hard to find someone as loyal even though he is annoying,” a supporter said.

    The look on her face was “Dude back off!” in additional moments with same bodyguard

    Comment from user jolie.rebelheart expressing concern and stress about Angelina Jolie’s uncomfortable moments with bodyguard.

    Angelina Jolie holding roses with bodyguard, captured in a moment raising concerns over their interaction.

    Image credits: vanessatresjolie

    Comment expressing concern about Angelina Jolie's uncomfortable moments with her bodyguard during a public interaction.

    Other moments in the viral video showed more cases of Jolie seeming to want to move away or ignore the one particular bodyguard.During a meet and greet with fans on the red carpet, Jolie was handed some flowers and a gift from a fan.

    The bodyguard in question tried to take the items from Jolie as she was signing an autograph. Again, she shot him a look that appeared to say “back off”.

    Angelina Jolie in an uncomfortable moment with bodyguard at a formal event, highlighting rising concerns.

    Image credits: vanessatresjolie

    @vanessatresjolie Risposta a @susan.quenneville I mean.. was that necessary as if she did not want to hold the roses she was going to give go them anyway herself.. 🤔 dw viking bodyguard is there as well ihhi #angelinajolie#bodyguard#cannes2025♬ suono originale – ANGELINA JOLIE ALIKE

    In yet another moment in the viral clip, Jolie is seen walking away from her security people, a bit hurriedly, toward a fan. The bodyguard in question seems to get pushed aside when a different bodyguard chases after Jolie.

    Angelina made her first debut at the Cannes Film Festival after 14 years

    Comment about signature style expressing frustration, related to concerns rising after Angelina Jolie seen in uncomfortable moments with bodyguard.

    Angelina Jolie appearing uncomfortable in a crowded event with her bodyguard close by, low lighting setting.

    Image credits: vanessatresjolie

    @vanessatresjolie Angelina Jolie’s bodyguard awkard moment , she seems stress of havin him around 😅 #angelinajolie#cannes2025#bodyguard#meme♬ suono originale – ANGELINA JOLIE ALIKE

    Angelina was in Cannes as the festival’s “godmother”, the individual chosen to present the prestigious Trophée Chopard, which is given to two young actors to recognize and encourage their careers.

    During the ceremony, Jolie spoke about the importance of international cinema.

    “I love the international cinema. We are brought to other lands, into private moments, even on the battlefield. We connect and we empathize. I think of films like My Father’s Shadow, which is premiering here at Cannes. Anything that is possible to make international cinema more accessible is necessary and welcome,” she told the crowd.

    Angelina Jolie exhibiting uncomfortable body language during moments with her bodyguard outdoors.

    Angelina Jolie waving in a detailed white gown, sparking concerns after uncomfortable moments with bodyguard.

    Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

    “What brings us here is not carpets, even though they’re lovely, but what brings us here is to connect to each other through international cinema and the opportunity to be with creative people,” she said. 

    “Motherhood saved me”, Angelina talks about having kids at such a young age

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Chopard Official (@chopard)

    Angelina is one of the most watched celebrities, with fans commenting on every aspect of her life. 

    When she and her daughter got matching tattoos, some criticized her for allowing her young daughter to get one.

    She has also said that being a mother ‘saved’ her from a bad-girl streak.

    Angelina Jolie walking with bodyguard and security, sparking concerns after uncomfortable moments caught on camera.

    Image credits: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

    Jolie has six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, including Maddox, Pax and Zahara who were adopted and Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne who she conceived with Pitt.

    The pair were together for years, but only officially married for two. The start of their relationship was chaotic, as Pitt was in a relationship with Jennifer Aniston at the time. 

    Their divorce was finalized at the end of last year after much media attention over custody issues and ownership of shared properties. 

    “It’s not a normal thing. It’s a silly thing, really” says Angelina about fame

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Chopard Official (@chopard)

    The former power couple’s six children have been experimenting with exactly which last name they want to use in their lives.

    Shiloh, who was recently seen stepping out in L.A. for dance class, is famously private. 

    She recently filed papers in court to legally change her last name from Jolie-Pitt, to just Jolie.

    Her sister, Vivienne, meanwhile, also dropped the Pitt portion of her last name for the official playbill of The Outsiders in which she had a role.

    Angelina’s seemingly rude security guard is sparking online debate

    Angelina Jolie in a series of uncomfortable moments with her bodyguard, raising concerns about their interaction.

    Comment on social media post expressing humor about a bodyguard seen as acting like an actor in a bodyguard movie.

    Comment expressing frustration about interactions between Angelina Jolie and her bodyguard in a social media post.

    Angelina Jolie appearing uneasy during moments with her bodyguard, sparking public concerns and attention.

    Angelina Jolie in public appearing uneasy during moments with her bodyguard, raising concerns among onlookers.

    Woman wearing sunglasses and yellow jacket with a bodyguard, capturing a moment of concerns rise after uncomfortable interaction.

    Angelina Jolie appearing uncomfortable in multiple moments with her bodyguard during a public outing.

    Comment expressing opinions on Angelina Jolie's uncomfortable moments with bodyguard and body language interpretations.

    Angelina Jolie appearing in uncomfortable moments with bodyguard, sparking rising concerns about their interaction.

    Comment on social media post stating she needs a bodyguard from her bodyguard, related to concerns about Angelina Jolie and bodyguard moments.

    Person commenting about Angelina Jolie's uncomfortable moments with bodyguard, expressing concern over personal space.

    Comment on social media expressing frustration about a bodyguard acting like a personal assistant, related to concerns with Angelina Jolie.

    Angelina Jolie appearing uneasy during moments with her bodyguard, raising concerns about their interaction.

