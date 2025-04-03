Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Debuts New Look After Legally Changing Her Name

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie embraced a softer style while heading to dance class in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old, who debuted a pink buzzcut more than a year back, was captured with a different look on Wednesday, April 2.

With her hair styled in a high bun, the teenager wore a black sweatshirt, baggy pants and flip-flops. Her accessories included gold hoops and a thumb ring.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie was recently spotted in Los Angeles

Share icon

Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The internet erupted with comments after the rare photo of the Jolie-Pitt offspring, which also includes Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 19, and 16-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

“She looks like her dad,” one commented on Shiloh’s recent photos.

“She looks amazing and comfortable and confident,” another wrote, while a naysayer said, “She looks like she just got out a prison.”

Share icon

Image credits: Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Getty Images

“Didn’t recognize her,” another wrote. “She doesn’t look like her. Shiloh is so beautiful!!! I believe this is not Shiloh.”

“Better off with your Dad!” said another.

Shiloh appeared to embrace a different kind of style as she made her way to dance class

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

Earlier this year, Jolie said her children, especially Shiloh, is not a fan of fame and is “extremely private.”

The children “really don’t like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it,” she said during a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February.

“It’s not a normal thing. It’s a silly thing, really,” added the famous mother-of-six.

Shiloh, or just Shi to her loved ones, is “extremely private” and “hates” fame

Share icon

Image credits: lilkcarter

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress has addressed Shiloh’s style ever since she was a little child, who embraced her tomboy style by wearing neckties, jackets, and hats.

“I think she (Shiloh) is fascinating, the choices she is making. And I would never be the kind of parent to force somebody to be something they are not,” the Maria actress told Reuters back in 2010.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chirica Valentin Cătălin (@lilkcarter)

She called it “bad parenting” to force kids to be someone they are not and believes children should be allowed to express themselves “in whatever way they wish without anybody judging them.

“It is an important part of their growth,” she added.

Jolie believes it’s “bad parenting” to force kids to be someone they are not

Share icon

Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The same year, she spoke to Vanity Fair about her children and described Shiloh as “hysterically funny” and “one of the goofiest, most playful people you’ll ever meet.”

Shiloh’s personality reminded the actress of her own younger self when she was growing up because she was “Goofy and verbal, the early signs of a performer,” she said at the time. “I used to get dressed up in costumes and jump around.”

Shiloh‘s personality was most similar to her own when she was a child, the Oscar winning actress said

Share icon

Image credits: David Livingston/Getty Images

The actress noted how her then-4-year-old daughter Shiloh loved dressing up “like a little dude” and has a “Montenegro style.”

“It’s how people dress there. She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits,” Jolie told the outlet.

“She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair,” she went on to say. “She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of the brothers.”

The teenager is an “exceptionally talented dancer,” her choreographer said

Shiloh has often showed off her dance moves in viral videos over the last few years.

She is “an exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work,” her choreographer, Keelan Carter told the Daily Mail last year.

The choreographer and fashion designer said the teenager does not “rely” on her famous last name to achieve her goals.

“She is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage,” Keelan told the outlet.

Share icon

Image credits: Georges Biard

Amid her parents’ bitter divorce battle, Shiloh opted to drop her father’s name last year.

Last May, she reportedly filed paperwork requesting a legal name change to go from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to just Shiloh Jolie” after her 18th birthday.

The couple’s youngest daughter, Vivienne, had also dropped “Pitt” from her name in the playbill for The Outsiders, a musical she worked on with her Oscar-winning mother.

Some of the children from the Jolie-Pitt squad began publicly dropping “Pitt” from their names on different occasions



Share icon

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Adopted daughter Zahara was also captured in a video introducing herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” to the Mu Pi chapter of the AKA sorority during a luncheon on Spelman College’s Atlanta, Georgia, campus in 2023.

Months after Shiloh moved forward to legally change her name, her feuding parents reached a settlement on their years-long divorce.

Jolie’s lawyer James Simon said in a statement last December that the Hollywood leading lady was “exhausted” but “relieved” that one part of the process is over.

She is “focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” the lawyer said in the statement.

“I can see a Brad/Angelina combination of pure beauty,” a social media user said

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

People Also Ask How did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie meet? Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met in 2004 while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, where they played a married couple. At the time, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston, which led to widespread speculation about the nature of his relationship with Jolie. Pitt and Jolie are believed to have started dating in 2005, and they tied the knot in 2014.

How many children do they have together? Pitt and Jolie share six children—three adopted (Maddox, Pax, and Zahara) and three biological (Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne). Throughout their relationship, they were known for their commitment to parenting and humanitarian efforts, often traveling as a family.