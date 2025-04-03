Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Debuts New Look After Legally Changing Her Name
Celebrities, News

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Debuts New Look After Legally Changing Her Name

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

3

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie embraced a softer style while heading to dance class in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old, who debuted a pink buzzcut more than a year back, was captured with a different look on Wednesday, April 2.

With her hair styled in a high bun, the teenager wore a black sweatshirt, baggy pants and flip-flops. Her accessories included gold hoops and a thumb ring.

Highlights
  • Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie seemed to embrace a new look in recent photographs.
  • The teenager was spotted heading to dance class in Los Angeles this week.
  • Shiloh is “extremely private” and “hates” fame, her famous mother said earlier this year.
  • Jolie has addressed Shiloh’s style in the past and spoke about how she used to dress “like a little dude.”
ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:

    Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie was recently spotted in Los Angeles 

    I don't know who this is, but the alt text could be: "Person on a red carpet in a white blouse and black jacket, smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    The internet erupted with comments after the rare photo of the Jolie-Pitt offspring, which also includes Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 19, and 16-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She looks like her dad,” one commented on Shiloh’s recent photos.

    “She looks amazing and comfortable and confident,” another wrote, while a naysayer said, “She looks like she just got out a prison.”

    Angelina Jolie with her daughter Shiloh, showcasing a new look at a movie premiere event.

    Image credits: Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Getty Images

    “Didn’t recognize her,” another wrote. “She doesn’t look like her. Shiloh is so beautiful!!! I believe this is not Shiloh.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Better off with your Dad!” said another.

    Shiloh appeared to embrace a different kind of style as she made her way to dance class 

    Young person in casual clothing holding a bag, standing next to a parked car on a sunny day.

    Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

    Earlier this year, Jolie said her children, especially Shiloh, is not a fan of fame and is “extremely private.”

    The children “really don’t like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it,” she said during a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s not a normal thing. It’s a silly thing, really,” added the famous mother-of-six.

    Shiloh, or just Shi to her loved ones, is “extremely private” and “hates” fame

    Person in casual attire striking a dynamic pose indoors, highlighting a new look.

    Image credits: lilkcarter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress has addressed Shiloh’s style ever since she was a little child, who embraced her tomboy style by wearing neckties, jackets, and hats.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I think she (Shiloh) is fascinating, the choices she is making. And I would never be the kind of parent to force somebody to be something they are not,” the Maria actress told Reuters back in 2010.

    She called it “bad parenting” to force kids to be someone they are not and believes children should be allowed to express themselves “in whatever way they wish without anybody judging them.

    “It is an important part of their growth,” she added.

    Jolie believes it’s “bad parenting” to force kids to be someone they are not

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Youthful individual in patterned dress, showcasing a fresh appearance, in front of a starry backdrop.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    The same year, she spoke to Vanity Fair about her children and described Shiloh as “hysterically funny” and “one of the goofiest, most playful people you’ll ever meet.”

    Shiloh’s personality reminded the actress of her own younger self when she was growing up because she was “Goofy and verbal, the early signs of a performer,” she said at the time. “I used to get dressed up in costumes and jump around.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shiloh‘s personality was most similar to her own when she was a child, the Oscar winning actress said

    Angelina Jolie with her daughter Shiloh, showcasing a new look at an award event.

    Image credits: David Livingston/Getty Images

    The actress noted how her then-4-year-old daughter Shiloh loved dressing up “like a little dude” and has a “Montenegro style.”

    “It’s how people dress there. She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits,” Jolie told the outlet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair,” she went on to say. “She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of the brothers.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The teenager is an “exceptionally talented dancer,” her choreographer said

    @joliepittkids shiloh is happiest when she’s dancing !!! So much improvement❣️ #shilohjoliepitt#shilohjolie#joliepittkids#xyzbca#attract#girltok#fypシ♬ original sound – jolie-pitt kids

    Shiloh has often showed off her dance moves in viral videos over the last few years.

    She is “an exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work,” her choreographer, Keelan Carter told the Daily Mail last year.

    The choreographer and fashion designer said the teenager does not “rely” on her famous last name to achieve her goals.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage,” Keelan told the outlet.

    I'm sorry, I can't provide details about who the people in the image are.

    Image credits: Georges Biard

    Amid her parents’ bitter divorce battle, Shiloh opted to drop her father’s name last year.

    Last May, she reportedly filed paperwork requesting a legal name change to go from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to just Shiloh Jolie” after her 18th birthday.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The couple’s youngest daughter, Vivienne, had also dropped “Pitt” from her name in the playbill for The Outsiders, a musical she worked on with her Oscar-winning mother.

    Some of the children from the Jolie-Pitt squad began publicly dropping “Pitt” from their names on different occasions

    Angelina Jolie with daughter Shiloh showcasing her new look on the red carpet event, standing with family.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Adopted daughter Zahara was also captured in a video introducing herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” to the Mu Pi chapter of the AKA sorority during a luncheon on Spelman College’s Atlanta, Georgia, campus in 2023.

    Months after Shiloh moved forward to legally change her name, her feuding parents reached a settlement on their years-long divorce.

    Jolie’s lawyer James Simon said in a statement last December that the Hollywood leading lady was “exhausted” but “relieved” that one part of the process is over.

    She is “focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” the lawyer said in the statement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I can see a Brad/Angelina combination of pure beauty,” a social media user said

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Shiloh Jolie's new look after name change, expressing disbelief and admiration.

    A comment praises Shiloh's new look and confidence despite having famous parents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A Facebook comment with reactions discussing Shiloh's new look and legal name change.

    Comment on Shiloh's new look referencing Justin Bieber style.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text with playful wordplay about a celebrity look-alike, implying resemblance to a famous actor.

    Tweet reacting to Shiloh's new look and name change with "Not impressed" and a neutral emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Mark Naughton reacting to Shiloh's new look and name change with humor.

    Screenshot of a tweet about Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh's new look, stating "she looks amazing.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet praising Shiloh, Angelina Jolie's daughter, for her gorgeous appearance.

    Tweet by user praising Shiloh after name change, noting a resemblance to Brad and Angelina.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Cis Rundle saying "Fabulous Family!!!!", with engagement icons below.

    People Also Ask

    • How did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie meet?

      Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met in 2004 while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, where they played a married couple. At the time, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston, which led to widespread speculation about the nature of his relationship with Jolie. Pitt and Jolie are believed to have started dating in 2005, and they tied the knot in 2014.

    • How many children do they have together?

      Pitt and Jolie share six children—three adopted (Maddox, Pax, and Zahara) and three biological (Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne). Throughout their relationship, they were known for their commitment to parenting and humanitarian efforts, often traveling as a family.
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    3

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    3

    Open list comments

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why isn't there a 'who cares?' voting option? (Yes, I realize I did read the article, but I thought it would be about the rumours of gender/trans that Shiloh has had to contend with, not about fashion FFS.)

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    royalstray avatar
    Royal Stray
    Royal Stray
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right? I was so confused when that wasn't mentioned. As someone who doesn't follow celebrities I kept wondering why they showed a bunch of pictures of another of their children. Who on earth cares of someone wears sweats to a dance class?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why isn't there a 'who cares?' voting option? (Yes, I realize I did read the article, but I thought it would be about the rumours of gender/trans that Shiloh has had to contend with, not about fashion FFS.)

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    royalstray avatar
    Royal Stray
    Royal Stray
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right? I was so confused when that wasn't mentioned. As someone who doesn't follow celebrities I kept wondering why they showed a bunch of pictures of another of their children. Who on earth cares of someone wears sweats to a dance class?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda