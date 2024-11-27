Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Twins Are The Spitting Image Of Their Parents During LA Outing

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s youngest children, Knox and Vivienne, were captured during a recent outing in Los Angeles.

Photographs of the 16-year-old twins sparked discussions about them having inherited their parents’ good looks.

The siblings were recently spotted on a low-key grocery run just days after Knox made a rare red-carpet appearance alongside his mom at the 2024 Governors Awards.

Highlights Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s youngest children, Knox and Vivienne, were captured during a recent outing in LA.

The siblings were spotted making a grocery run, sparking debates about inheriting their looks from their parents.

Knox recently made a rare red-carpet appearance at the 2024 Governors Awards alongside his mother.

“Brad only gets to see his children when they walk on the carpet with their mom and the timing of this could not be any more suspicious," a source said.

What People Think Angelina Supporter: Sees Angelina's actions as protective parenting against a difficult ex.

Brad Supporter: Believes Angelina is manipulating kids, hindering their bond with Brad.

Neutral Observer: Sees both as acting in self-interest, impacting children's well-being.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s youngest twins, Knox and Vivienne, captured attention during a casual grocery run in Los Angeles

Share icon

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Binge Society

During their trip to the grocery store, Knox sported a shaved head and casual attire, channeling his father’s youthful charm.

Meanwhile, Vivienne kept it simple yet chic in a powder blue sweater and jeans.

The twins are the youngest of the former star couple’s six children. The actress, 49, and the actor, 60, are also parents to Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Knox’s recent red-carpet appearance with Jolie fueled whispers of tension between the ex-power couple. Sources close to Brad claimed he found the timing “suspicious,” especially as the two prepare for yet another courtroom showdown in their ongoing divorce saga.

The 16-year-old twins are the youngest of the former power couple’s six children, which include Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID

“Brad only gets to see his children when they walk on the carpet with their mom and the timing of this could not be any more suspicious considering it was just decided that he and Angie are headed to trial,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

The source claimed that Knox’s recent appearance was a calculated move from Angelina to drive a wedge between her children and her ex-husband.

They also noted that Knox is not in touch with his father.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She is trying to get under his skin after his recent win and using Knox to do so is odd,” the source told the outlet.

“Knox wants nothing to do with Hollywood and has no communication with Brad,” the source added.

Knox recently made a rare red-carpet appearance at the 2024 Governors Awards alongside the famous mother-of-six

Share icon

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

Share icon

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

The source said the Fight Club actor believes his children will “come back” into his life eventually.

“Of course, it bothers him that Angelina has turned them against him. She did this while they were all young and they didn’t even get a chance to make up their minds about him,” the source said.

“He believes that, in time, his children will come back into his life.”

On the other hand, a source close to Angelina dispelled rumors and said it was Knox’s choice to attend the event to support his mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Knox chose to attend the awards with his mom, and they had a nice mother-son evening,” the insider told the outlet.

“Their decision to attend together did not have anything to do with Brad,” added the source.

Sources alleged that Knox’s latest red-carpet appearance was part of Angelina’s ongoing feud with her former husband

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: The Hollywood Fix

Share icon

Image credits: WMTV

Brad recently scored a victory in his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their French vineyard.

Earlier this month, a judge had rejected the Maleficent actress’s attempt to have his lawsuit against her dismissed.

This would allow Brad’s lawsuit over their French winery Château Miraval to move forward and possibly lead to a trial.

“This is a clear victory for Brad which demonstrates the legitimacy of his claims and demonstrates yet again the other side’s talk is not backed up with substance,” a source close to the actor told People at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina’s legal team later took a major step in having Brad turn over documents and communications that will allegedly prove that he was violent towards her and their children.

On Monday, November 25, a judge tentatively ruled that the actor must hand the documents and communications over.

Sources claimed that Knox is estranged from Brad and “wants nothing to do with Hollywood”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

“We are gratified that the court ruled in Angelina’s favor,” her attorney Paul Murphy told Us Weekly about the tentative ruling this week.

“After Mr. Pitt fought for years to hide this crucial evidence, he must now produce documents and communications concerning abuse, lies to authorities, and years of cover-up. His actions harmed Angelina and their children and are central to this case,” the lawyer said.

A source on Brad’s side claimed the ruling is “mostly irrelevant because he has provided so much information already.”

Angelina’s attorney emphasized that his client only wants the best for her and her children and wants to put an end to their legal battles.

“She wants this to end, the children want this to end, and Mr. Pitt should focus on healing their family, not pursuing lawsuits,” Paul said. “If he does not, Angelina will defend herself in court by presenting the evidence necessary to demonstrate that Pitt’s allegations are demonstrably false.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Brad has not given up on his kids and it’s been incredibly tough for him to be so alienated from them,” an insider was quoted saying

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Reports also claimed that the Hollywood veteran has not “given up on his kids” and has been asking his ex-wife to “show some mercy.”

“Brad has not given up on his kids and it’s been incredibly tough for him to be so alienated from them. The longer it goes, the more painful it gets,” an insider claimed to RadarOnline.com.

“With the holidays coming, he’s feeling the heartbreak even more and he’s now saying he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get some time with them even if it means swallowing his pride and asking Angelina to show some mercy,” the source added.

Netizens had mixed opinions about Knox and Vivienne inheriting their parents’ looks

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT