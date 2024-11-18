“Looks Like Brad Pitt”: Angelina’s Rarely Seen Son Knox Wows Fans As He Joins Mom On Red Carpet

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie brought a very special plus-one to the Governors Awards: her youngest son, Knox Jolie-Pitt. The Oscar winner and the 16-year-old posed together on the red carpet at Hollywood’s Ray Dolby Ballroom on Sunday (November 17).

The Girl, Interrupted actress stunned in a long, gold-and-silver gown, accessorized with diamond earrings and a matching necklace. Meanwhile, Pax looked equally elegant in a tuxedo.

Formerly known as the Honorary Oscars, the event is held annually to celebrate extraordinary lifetime achievements in cinema and exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, according to its website.

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

This year’s winners included the late music producer Quincy Jones, James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, filmmaker Richard Curtis, and casting director Juliet Taylor.

Other celebrities who attended the Governors Awards included Nicole Kidman, Pamela Anderson, and Demi Moore.

While the actress stunned in a vintage gold-and-silver gown, the 16-year-old wore a tuxedo and bow tie

Image credits: PageSix

Reacting to the photos of Angelina and Knox, who has grown to be as tall as his mother, people immediately noticed the unmistakable Jolie-Pitt features in his face.

“He hit the genetic jackpot! I honestly see both parents in his features but he will be even more handsome than his dad one day!” one social media user wrote.

While both options are certainly great news, opinions were divided on whether the young man resembled his mom or dad more. “He looks just like her and her brother, James Haven,” a separate user said.

“He looks like Brad Pitt,” somebody else declared.

Image credits: PageSix

“I can see his granddad Jon Voight,” added an additional commenter.

Angelina and her ex, Brad Pitt, share six children. In addition to Knox Léon, the stars have Knox’s twin sister, Vivienne Marcheline, Maddox Chivan (23), Pax Thien (20), Zahara Marley (19), and Shiloh Nouvel (18).

Image credits: New Line Cinema

Image credits: PageSix

The LA-born actress is getting ready for the premiere of her upcoming film, Maria, a biopic based on the life of opera singer Maria Callas.

The film “follows the American-Greek soprano as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye,” its synopsis reads.

Directed by Pablo Larraín, it premiered last August at the 81st Venice International Film Festival and is scheduled for theatrical release on November 27. The movie will be available to stream on Netflix on December 11.