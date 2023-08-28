If you’re interested in even more related content, check out our previous posts featuring quotes on motherhood and sayings about parenting , or if you are looking for a bit of fun, check out some of the most side-splitting mom jokes and memes !

Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most heartfelt son and mom quotes that will surely tug at your heartstrings. As you go through the list, make sure to upvote every quote about the mother and son relationship that hit home. Also, share this article with your mom or son to shower them with a bit of love and affection!

For all mothers struggling to find the right words or sons unfamiliar with expressing their feelings, we invite you to seek inspiration from celebrities, authors, public figures, and more who’ve found the sweetest way to pour their hearts out.

Essentially, mother-son quotes are a celebration of a special bond: a confession of love and gratitude. An expression of realizations you make as an adult . Not only that, but it’s also a demonstration of how much the people dearest to us impact our lives. Hence, mother and son relationship quotes convey a bunch of different things, and there’s something to discover for everyone.

Hence, if you’re looking to caption a photo of you and your son for social media or want to surprise your mom with a sticky note on the fridge or a handwritten card, we can assure you’ll not leave this post empty-handed! The mother and son quotes we’ve gathered will fit the bill for any of those occasions.

There’s no bond more substantial than one formed between a mother and her child. And considering we’ve already done the post featuring the most heartfelt mother-daughter quotes , it’s only fair we share quotes on mom and sons’ bond next.

#1 "A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." — Princess Diana

#2 "Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing." — Ricki Lake

Why is the mother-son bond so strong?

Each child’s bond with their mother is unique. Things are a little different when you have a son, though. The relationship moms develop with their boys is one that neither those who have it nor those who don’t can fully understand. However, one thing is clear. The relationship sons develop with their mothers early in life can greatly affect their personal lives and future decisions. According to a study by the dating site eHarmony, almost two-thirds of men go for a partner with similar traits to their mom. Essentially, this study suggests that our earliest childhood experiences shape a significant portion of who we are and who we choose to love. Hence, a healthy mother-son relationship can help the son make more sustainable and fulfilling decisions regarding his love life.

#3 "A man loves his sweetheart the most, his wife the best, but his mother the longest." — Irish Proverb

#4 "Men are what their mothers made them." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

What to write on a Mother’s Day card?

Although Mother’s Day wishes (we’ve covered those, too!) are perfect content fillers, a message written from the heart will inevitably leave a longer-lasting impact. But since you’re limited to just one card, try to keep it short and sweet. Start by wishing her a lovely Mother’s Day, reminding her that she is the reason for the celebration. Here, you might also include one of the mother & son quotes from our list that stuck out to you, and best embodies your feelings for her. Then finish off your message by expressing gratitude for all these years Mom took care of you. Let her know you’re grateful and happy to call her your mom. Tell her that you appreciate everything she did for you. That you love her and recognize all her efforts.

#5 "Son, you will outgrow my lap, but never my heart."

#6 "The most important mark I will leave on this world is my son." — Sarah Shahi

#7 “A boy needs his mother’s respect. Not only her love but also her respect.” — Emerson Eggerichs

#8 “A woman is not able to re-educate any man. But she is able to bring up her son to be a real man.”

#9 “A man who treats his woman like a princess is proof that he has been born and raised in the arms of a queen.”

#10 “Every mother hopes that her daughter will marry a better man than she did and is convinced that her son will never find a wife as good as his father did.” — Martin Andersen-Nexo

#11 “My mother said to me, ‘If you are a soldier, you will become a general. If you are a monk, you will become the Pope.’ Instead, I was a painter, and became Picasso.” — Pablo Picasso

#12 "My mother loves me unconditionally. From day one, she has supported me without expectation. When times were tough, her faith in me never wavered." — Ke Huy Quan

#13 "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." — Rudyard Kipling

#14 "Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love." — Stevie Wonder

#15 “Sometimes when I need a miracle, I look into my son’s eyes, and realize I’ve already created one.”

#16 “My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind.” — Michael Jordan

#17 "I do what I want, when I want, where I want... if my mom says it's ok."

#18 "Happiness is seeing your mother smile."

#19 "A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." — Cardinal Mermillod

#20 "Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever."

#21 "Mother is her son’s first god; she must teach him the most important lesson of all, how to love." — T. F. Hodge

#22 "My mother never gave up on me. I messed up in school so much they were sending me home, but my mother sent me right back." — Denzel Washington

#23 "The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness." — Honore de Balzac

#24 “More than mother and son, they were accomplices in solitude.” — Gabriel Garcia Marquez

#25 “His little hands stole my heart, and his little feet ran away with it.”

#26 “They used to say, ‘Oh, he’s just his mother’s son,’ as a way of dismissing me. And every time I’d say, ‘Oh, yes, thank you! I’m so proud of that.'” — Justin Trudeau

#27 “I listen to my mother, and that keeps me out of trouble. I’m a good son.” — Mr. T

#28 “My mom was the person that I most looked up to for her point of view, her humor.” — Ben Stiller

#29 “My mother is not a CIA agent, but she’s an Italian mother, and she’d do anything for her son.” — Adriano Giannini

#30 "If I have done anything in life worth attention, I feel sure that I inherited the disposition from my mother." — Booker T. Washington

#31 “And she loved a little boy very, very much—even more than she loved herself.” — Shel Silverstein

#32 “I am a boy mom, and I keep my eyes on the goal: raising the boy I love into a man who will make this world a better place.” — Monica Swanson

#33 "My mother was the making of me. She was so true, so sure of me; and I felt I had something to live for, someone I must not disappoint." — Thomas Edison

#34 “Ain’t a woman alive who could take my mama’s place.” — Tupac Shakur

#35 "More than anything, it’s my son’s smile and love that makes me light up!" — Amber Valletta

#36 “You don’t raise heroes, you raise sons. And if you treat them like sons, they’ll turn out to be heroes, even if it’s just in your own eyes.” — Walter M. Schirra

#37 “There is an enduring tenderness in the love of a mother to a son that transcends all other affections of the heart.” — Washington Irving

#38 “My greatest blessing has been the birth of my son. My next greatest blessing has been my ability to turn people into children of mine.” — Maya Angelou

#39 "There has never been, nor will there ever be, anything quite so special as the love between the mother and a son."

#40 "Heaven on Earth is looking at my little boy." — Jenny McCarthy

#41 "Mothers are inscrutable beings to their sons, always." — A.E. Coppard

#42 "To wake up to the sound of my son saying ‘Mama, mama!’ It’s the best sound ever." — Miranda Kerr

#43 "Even more than the time when she gave birth, a mother feels her greatest joy when she hears others refer to her son as a wise learned one." — Thiruvalluvar

#44 "To be a mother of a son is one of the most important things you can do to change the world. Raise them to respect women, raise them to stand up for others, raise them to be kind." — Shannon L. Alder

#45 "Happy is the son whose faith in his mother remains unchallenged." — Louisa May Alcott

#46 "Moms are as relentless as the tides. They just don’t drive us to practice, they drive us to greatness." — Steve Rushin

#47 "All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." — Abraham Lincoln

#48 "Mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved." — Erich Fromm

#49 “Sons are the anchors of a mother’s life.” — Sophocles

#50 “What greater aspiration and challenge are there for a mother than the hope of raising a great son or daughter?” — Rose Kennedy

#51 “Being a mother to a little boy and helping him discover the world is one of the greatest experiences in a woman’s life, which makes objective goals dull in comparison. The connection between a mother and her son opens the gate to a new world of wonder and love.”

#52 “Sons worship their mothers, seeing them as flawless, almighty beings who spread love and who are able to do anything. That is why the most important lesson that a mother can teach her son is to respect, love, and understand women.”

#53 “It doesn’t matter how old a son is. Even when he is big and strong, he is always a small boy for his mother.”

#54 “A dad for his son is always caring, while Mommy is always loving.”

#55 “I wouldn’t be doing any of this if it weren’t for her, both my parents. She supported this little kid who said, ‘I want to be an actor,’ at 12 years old, which is ridiculous, and she drove me to all these auditions. She’s the only reason I’m able to do what I do.” — Leonardo DiCaprio

#56 “If you try singling me out to my mother, she’ll be down your throat. She has three sons, and she’s equally proud of us all.” — Lee Pearson

#57 “My mother carried me for ten months. I asked her ‘Mother, you had an extra month, why you didn’t make me a beautiful face?’ And mother told me, ‘My son, I was busy making your beautiful hands and heart.’” — Mstislav Rostropovich

#58 “My father died when I was seven, leaving a widow and five sons, ranging in age from five to seventeen. My mother was the most highly disciplined and hardest working person I have ever known, and this, combined with her love and gentleness, enabled her to make a success of each of her children.” — Arthur Lewis

#59 “The only man who has stolen my heart is my son.” — Sandra Bullock

#60 “I want my son to become aware that he is in charge of the choices he makes, and it’s good to make thoughtful, good choices.” — Karen Salmansohn

#61 “Little boys can test your patience, run you ragged, and make you want to pull your hair out. But they will also melt your heart with just one look, and make you wonder how you ever existed before them.” — Katie Bingham Smith

#62 "Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." — Robert Browning

#63 "First my mother, forever my friend."

#64 "Raising boys has made me a more generous woman than I really am." — Mary Kay Blakely

#65 "Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws." — Barbara Kingsolver

#66 "A mother’s love doesn’t make her son more dependent and timid; it actually makes him stronger and more independent." — Cheri Fuller

#67 "The mother’s heart is the child’s schoolroom." — Henry Ward Beecher

#68 “Bringing up a daughter, a mother pours a part of her soul. Bringing up a son, she gives him her whole soul.”

#69 “Happy the boy whose mother is tired of talking nonsense to him before he is old enough to know the sense of it.” — Augustus Hare

#70 “A man never sees all that his mother has been to him until it’s too late to let her know that he sees it.” — W.D. Howells

#71 “I cannot be more grateful for the things that I have because I love my son and I have him.”

#72 “Sometimes a mother wonders if her son could have a better mother, but she knows for sure that she knows that there doesn’t exist a better son.”

#73 “You are loved for the boy you are, the man you will become, and the precious son you will always be.”

#74 “Yet now in my arms, I was holding a helpless baby boy who would grow into a man—I cannot imagine that soft little face one day having whiskers.” — Rhonda Stoppe

#75 “Son, you remind me how so much depends on days made of now.” — Alison McGhee

#76 “As the mother of a son, I do not accept that alienation from me is necessary for his discovery of himself. As a woman, I will not cooperate in demeaning womanly things so that he can be proud to be a man. I like to think the women in my son’s future are counting on me.” — Letty Cottin Pogrebin

#77 "If evolution really works, how come mothers only have two hands?" — Milton Berle