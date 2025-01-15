Brad Pitt Issues “Important Reminder” After Woman Loses $800,000 To His AI Fake

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokesperson for Brad Pitt spoke out after an AI-generated version of the actor was used by a scammer to trick a French woman out of more than $850,000.

The 53-year-old victim was made to believe that she and the actor were in love after the criminal spent nearly 18 months grooming her online.

The scammer upped the drama in their fake relationship by convincing the woman that Brad Pitt needed financial assistance for a cutting-edge, life-saving cancer treatment, prompting her to hand over substantial amounts of money.

“It’s awful that scammers take advantage of the strong bond between fans and celebrities,” the representative said.

“This is an important reminder not to respond to unsolicited online messages, especially from actors who are not present on social networks.”

Brad Pitt's team was forced to issue a statement after a woman got scammed out of $850,000 by a criminal using an AI version of the actor

Image credits: JB Lacroix/Getty Images

As Bored Panda previously reported, the scammer used the latest in AI deepfake technology to record videos, take pictures, and even talk in the likeness of the beloved Hollywood celebrity.

The AI-generated fake Brad Pitt was able to woo the 53-year-old woman with declarations of love that culminated in a marriage proposal, complete with photos with captions in which he referred to her as “his wife.”

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

The victim admitted to being completely convinced by the imposter, who was very happy to keep the illusion up as long as the money kept coming in.

In order to allow himself a constant source of income, the criminal made up the story of Pitt suffering from cancer and—despite being a multimillionaire celebrity—needing her help to cover the expenses of the costly treatment.

The woman was only made aware of the scam by real-life news of Brad Pitt dating Inés de Ramon

Image credits: osint_random

The scam would’ve likely kept going, with the woman receiving constant “updates” of “Brad Pitt” on his hospital bed via doctored images, if it weren’t for real life news of Pitt’s involvement with his current girlfriend, Inés de Ramon.

The woman shared her journey in an interview with French broadcaster TF1, explaining that her vulnerable emotional state at the time was instrumental in her falling for the scam.

The 53-year-old was in the middle of a divorce from her ex-husband, an alleged millionaire who was 19 years her senior.

Image credits: osint_random

According to her, it wasn’t just the possibility of the scammer being the real Brad Pitt, but the skill and tact with which he spoke to her that ultimately made her fall in love.

“There are few men who write to you like that. I loved the man I was talking to. He knew how to talk to women and it was very well put together,” she said.

“At first, I thought it was fake, but I didn’t really understand what was happening to me.”

Romance scams have been on the rise in recent years according to official statistics, with older adults being the main victims

Image credits: dailyzap_tv

Romance scams have been on the rise according to the Federal Trade Commission, costing victims a massive $1.14 billion in 2023 alone, with a median loss per person amounting to $2,000.

Enrique Moraga, a cybersecurity expert at a private firm, explained to Bored Panda how older adults are particularly vulnerable when it comes to these types of scams, requiring extra help and community support to be protected against them.

“The majority of older people lack a deep understanding of technology and the dangers it can bring,” he said. “This is made worse if they don’t have a support network, like family members, who can help.”

Image credits: dailyzap_tv

Moraga explained how in such cases simple awareness is not enough, as scammers are known to exploit the feelings of emptiness and loneliness of their victims, as exemplified by the French woman’s case.

“Public institutions should be educating people on these issues, and banks especially should take responsibility for providing this knowledge to older adults to prevent potential fraud,” he added.

French authorities are working to track down those responsible for the scheme, but the case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of online fraud, and the ease with which people can be impersonated in the era of AI.

