Tori Spelling Sparks Outrage By Stripping Down So Son, 7, Can Give Her Massage For Allowance

Tori Spelling came up with a new way of letting her son earn a few extra bucks.

Nope, it does not involve taking out the trash, it does not involve a lemonade stand, and it does not involve laundry. In fact, it does not involve any old-fashioned way of having a child earn their allowance.

What it does involve is a massage bed, leading to fans calling the idea “disgusting” and “inappropriate.”

Tori Spelling left netizens feeling awkward after sharing a moment with her son, Beau, 7

The actress, 51, seemed to have taken a more literal hands-on approach to her 7-year-old son Beau’s allowance.

In an Instagram Story, she revealed that she exchanged money for her son’s massaging services and called it a “solid plan.”

As she candidly shared the moment online, the single mother was pictured lying on a bed without any clothes while her son appeared to give her a massage.

“Beau said he wanted to do chores in exchange for an allowance,” read the text accompanying the picture.

Fans had strong reactions to the revelation, with one saying: “She’s disgusting.”

“That’s so wrong and disgusting why hasn’t child services been called. If it was a regular person they would be,” read a second comment.

The actress, 51, called it a “solid plan” for her son to earn an allowance

A third comment listed out several other ways Beau could have possibly earned his allowance.

“Rinsing dishes, folding towels, sweeping the floor, or taking out the garbage could be more suitable chores lol,” the social media user said.

“Maybe I’m weird, but my son is 5 and there is no way I would feel comfortable having him give me a massage n*ked,” the user added. “I guess I feel there are many other ways for him to do chores for money that don’t involve his mom naked. Just my opinion.”

“Oh yeah, traumatize him,” one said. “Her kids need to be taken away.”

“Definitely inappropriate!” one declared.

One said, “If a non celebrity man posted a picture like this with his daughter, CPS would be called.”

Spelling is a mother to five children—Liam Aaron, 17, Stella Doreen, 16, Hattie Margaret, 13, Finn Davey, 12, and Beau Dean, 7.

The Beverly Hills: 90210 alum had filed for divorce from the children’s father Dean McDermott after about 18 years together in March, 2024. Their official date of separation was listed as June 17, 2023.

Months after their separation was announced, Spelling admitted she felt she was “constantly letting [her children] down” as she worked “[her] b*tt off.”

The situation at home was neither stable nor financially consistent because of the nature of her job, the parent said on her misSPELLING podcast in December.

The Beverly Hills: 90210 has been open about the struggles of being a single mom

“When I’m working and I’m gone all day, it falls a lot on my 16-year-old to really oversee the family,” she added

While talking about how much her 16-year-old daughter helps out, Spelling revealed during the holiday season that the teenager helped her shop for gifts and wrap them during Christmas 2023 but didn’t get a gift of her own.

That was the actress’s first Christmas as a single mother, and amid the hectic schedule, she said she forgot to get Stella a gift. So for Christmas 2024, Spelling was determined to put a gift with Stella’s name under the tree.

“This year, I said to her, ‘Okay. I need your Christmas list.’ And she said, ‘Well, it’s just, like, a few things on it,’” Spelling said last December.

The outspoken mother-of-five doesn’t hold back from sharing her parenting struggles with her audience and often tries to make light of the situation.

She revealed in an August episode of her podcast that she had “gotten so lazy” with her youngest son that she puts him to sleep in his school outfit for the next day.

It’s “because there’s so many,” she lamented.

“At night I put him in his clothes for the next day and convinced him that it’s cool to do that,” she told her podcast listeners.

“Am I a bad mom?” she asked listeners of her misSPELLING podcast

The actress went on to explain Beau’s nighttime routine, saying he has his bath after dinner, and then she suggests the idea to him, promising that he will be rewarded with an extra five minutes of sleep if he dresses up before bed.

“And I can sleep later, wink wink,” she added. “So he’s like, ‘Yeah.’ So, he sleeps in his clothes.”

“Am I a bad mom?” she then quipped.

Admitting that she has never “pooped [or] peed alone in 18 years,” the reality TV star said in an April episode of her podcast that Beau would still stand outside the bathroom door talking to her while she was unloading cargo.

“Is that co-dependent?” she asked before saying, “Yes. Cool.”

Netizens called it “gross” after Spelling shared the picture of her son apparently massaging her

