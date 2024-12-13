ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes parents have to do whatever it takes just to survive. And those who turn on their creativity and out of the box thinking succeed the most. Luckily for other fellow moms and dads, they enthusiastically share the hacks they come up with online so they too can overcome anything children throw their way. To save your precious time, Bored Panda has rounded up the crème de la crème of parenting hacks in the list below. From keeping ice cream eating mess-free to reusing pizza boxes for canvas, scroll down to find genius childcare tricks that might come in clutch when nothing else seems to be working.While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Logan Blackburn-Issitt, transgender dad of six, community advocate, and parenting blogger over on Dad Business, who kindly agreed to share his own creative tips for parenting.

#1

Best Hack

Tweet about paying kids $1 per chapter book as a clever parenting trick.

DavidSven Report

18points
Scott Rackley
Scott Rackley
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You also have to have them take 5 minutes and tell you what the book was about.

#2

Parent Hack 101

Sleeping baby in penguin blanket with yellow glove trick, showcasing parenting genius tricks.

bollakie Report

Lyoness
Lyoness
Provided the kid won't roll under the glove it's a great idea.

#3

It Is All In Marketing

Tweet about a parenting trick; renaming Tomato Soup to Ketchup Soup to get kids to eat it.

gfishandnuggets Report

Creativity is truly a great skill to have under the belt when parenting. It helps find solutions to various childcare challenges, which makes raising kids significantly easier. 

“Creativity is a vital skill that new parents learn very quickly. We all do this to a different degree,” says transgender dad of six, Logan Blackburn-Issitt, who also runs the Dad Business parenting blog. 

“The real skill is in matching your creativity to your child's personality,” he notes. “Whether it's pulling faces to get your one-year-old to lie still for a nappy change or using a blender to hide the veggies. Sometimes it's a lack of animation, like reading the last bedtime story in a monotone to induce sleep, that works best.”
#4

Parenting Win

A toddler playing in a large inflatable pool indoors, showcasing parenting genius tricks for safe play.

carlacalvo8 Report

#5

My Son Will Only Eat Paw Patrol String Cheese Because He Swears It Tastes Best. I Was Tired Of Paying Extra For It And Bought The Generic Brand

Paw Patrol cheese stick featuring Marshall, showcasing a parenting genius trick with character-themed packaging.

But he said it didn't taste the same and wouldn't eat it. So yesterday I put paw patrol stickers on it and he ate two in a row. "See, mommy?" he said. "I told you the paw patrol cheese tastes better."

wittyotter Report

#6

Always Carry A Pack Of Balloons With You

Children playing with balloons on an alphabet mat during a parenting-genius-tricks activity.

They’re small and don’t take up much space in your bag. Rather than letting a group of kids fight over toys, you can blow up ten or twenty balloons for $3 and turn anything into a party.

This is the family room at a religious gathering we went to last weekend. Instant friends. And they all get to keep one.

Allaya Cooks-Campbell Report

The tricks that he uses the most with their kids are distraction and redirection. “Kids fighting over one colour pencil, you get really excited about something one of them has coloured. Kids getting frustrated about waiting at the doctor's, start having a sing song or play a game,” he says.

“The best piece of advice I have is to try and make it fun. Look for the fun, the opportunities to play and laugh. Forget about the funny looks other people will give you and let your inner child out to play. It's so easy to get bogged down in adulting: money, time management, work, etc., but kids aren't affected by these so give yourself permission to forget about them for a while as well, go and play,” he kindly shares.

#7

I Have A Crawling Baby. This Is My Mom Hack To Help The Older Kids Remember To Replace The Outlet Covers

Outlet with a makeshift cover for child safety, showcasing clever parenting tricks.

Marlboro_Gold Report

#8

Easy Dad Points Tip I Picked Up This Weekend: Duct Tape And Sharpie = Road

Child playing with toy cars on a homemade road map, showcasing a parenting genius trick for creative play.

SwissJAmes Report

#9

Small Kids And Ice Cream Cones?

Child using a plate to catch ice cream drips, showcasing parenting genius tricks.

caswunn Report

Staying creative not only helps to deal with parenting challenges easier but it also sets an example for children and fosters their creativity, which is crucial in today’s world driven by innovation and novel ideas. "Creativity has been demonstrated to impact career success, enhance educational accomplishments, and contribute to overall well-being,” said Crayola Executive Vice President Victoria Lozano.

#10

How To Keep Your Baby's Feet Warm While Walking

Man holding a baby in a clever way, demonstrating parenting genius tricks, outdoors on a path with greenery.

Jorogasm Report

#11

It’s A Good Trick

Funny parenting tweet about a mom's creative way to get peace with coffee.

sarabellab123 Report

#12

To Whoever Posted This Hack Before: You Are A God Among Men

Child-safe gate installed at top of wooden staircase, showcasing parenting tricks for home safety.

Using a piece of plywood and some zip ties (and some duct tape for flare, obviously) solved what was until then a total nightmare trying to find a tension-mounted baby gate that worked on a rounded bannister post. Seriously, this was driving us insane, and whoever posted this before on Daddit has my undying gratitude. Now I just need someone to tell me what hardware store purchase can fix my kid getting sick at daycare all the time, and I will truly be made in the shade.

Phuntzilla Report

Parents themselves agree that encouraging creativity in children is very important, with 9 in 10 saying it’s essential for their development and learning. 53% believe they need to be creative themselves so their children will be too. 

Unfortunately, 33% of parents struggle to incorporate creative activities into their day due to lack of time, ideas, or resources. In fact, 29% find it difficult to come up with novel things to accomplish with their little ones.

#13

Dad-Tip: Add Grip Tape To Help A Slippery Bunk Bed Ladder!

Non-slip tape applied to a bunk bed ladder, showcasing a parenting genius trick for added safety.

adumbCoder Report

#14

Went On Vacation, Wife Brought A Game-Changer: Snackleboxes

Plastic container with various snacks sorted in compartments, showcasing a clever parenting organization trick.

The concept seems so simple, and I'm sure has been done many times before, but for some reason it blew my mind. Get some sectioned containers, clean them thoroughly, gather together some of your and kids' favorite non-liquidy snacks, and you have the perfect travel-ready collection of treats for even the pickiest and most indecisive eaters.

Kalabajooie Report

#15

Tetra Pac Hack - Make An Extra Breather Hole So When They Squeeze It, It Doesn't Spray Out

Child wearing sunglasses drinks from a clever juice box hack, showcasing parenting genius tricks.

incendiary_bandit Report

However, fostering creativity isn’t as complicated as it might seem at first. Children naturally possess this skill, and all parents need to do is provide opportunities for their kids to use their imagination and let their creativity flow. It can be as simple as making the tools to create easily accessible.
#16

Your Young, Picky Eaters Hate This One Simple Trick

Plate with sandwich quarters, grapes, and a mustard smiley face; a fun parenting genius trick for kids' meals.

Made my 6yo son’s lunch on Friday, but forgot it was pizza Friday at school. So, I threw the lunch in the fridge before we left for drop off.

24 hours later, my wife SWORE there was no way he’d eat the lunch because it would be ‘disgusting’.

Guess whose face lit up like Christmas when he saw the plate?

xaviersrose Report

#17

Christmas With A Toddler Requires A Little Creativity

Child in striped pajamas looking at a Christmas tree behind a protective fence. Parenting-Genius-Tricks for holiday safety.

LukaCat Report

#18

So I Adapted An Apron To Be A Food Catcher For The High Chair! Especially Important When You Have A Greedy Cockerspaniel

Two young children in a kitchen with a clever parenting trick using a high chair and cloth as a catch-all solution.

breatheslowdan Report

"This can include setting up a dedicated space for drawing and crafts, keeping art supplies like crayons and paper readily available," says Amanda Gummer, PhD, a child psychologist, parenting and play expert. "Try and keep play materials accessible, so your kids can dive into creative play whenever they feel inspired."

#19

Not Sure How Old Until He'll (2m) Catch On But Saw This Toddler Hack A While Back. It Works, And Puts Old Ps3 Controller Back Into Use

Toddler playing a video game, creatively engaging with a television screen, highlighting Parenting-Genius-Tricks.

NeoIceCreamDream Report

#20

Life-Hack For Diaper Changes; Add A 10$ Book Light To Your Changing Tables

Baby changing pad setup in a nursery, showcasing parenting genius tricks with convenient organization.

kashewnia Report

#21

I See Your Wooden Spoons And Give You My Remote Loss Prevention Solution- Super Glue To Stuffed Animals

Stuffed giraffe and owl holding TV remotes, illustrating parenting tricks for entertaining children.

I use gorilla super glue - haven’t lost a remote since I started doing this 7+ years ago and I have 3 kids. And how cute is that - a giraffe and an owl holding a remote?! Adorable.

mstaralynn Report

In addition, child psychiatrist Megan Maher, MD, suggests that one of the simplest ways to encourage the flow of creativity is to put away the electronics. Screen time takes up a lot of our day, which can be dedicated to activities that promote imagination. "Parents want to engage their kids and being fully present and not distracted by a phone tells kids that this time and activity are meaningful," says Dr. Maher, noting, "Don't apply pressure—make it fun."

#22

Dad Hack

Coffee cup and chocolate in black mug on counter with laundry; a parenting genius trick setup.

Senior Advisory Dad here with a small lifehack to all you first timers out there. Today I wanted a piece of chocolate with my coffe, but my 3rd child, who is almost 1, woke up from her nap before I got around to make that cup of coffee. She knows well what Chocolate is, but shows zero interest in coffecups so the solution is to put the chocolate in a cup and "sip" from it. Used that trick on my to older sons when they were younger. Dosent work any more but I can still foll the with Coca Cola in a coffee mug.

turbodmurf Report

#23

Just Bragging On My Wife. Our Son Loves Trash Truck But Tt Toys Are Non Existent. She Took Matters Into Her Own Hands And DIY’ed One

Child playing with toy truck next to "Trash Truck" Netflix show poster; Parenting-Genius-Tricks for fun learning.

madeofmountains Report

#24

Toddler Dads: This 80x80 "Dog Blanket" Cost $25 On Amazon And It's Waterproof And Machine Washable

Dining chair with toddler booster seat on a spill-proof mat, showcasing parenting genius tricks for easy cleanup.

Morall_tach Report

Simplicity is key. A creative activity doesn’t have to take up a huge chunk of the day. Including a child in cooking and making it playful counts as a creative exercise. As does letting kids pick out their clothes in the morning—independence can be a great creativity booster.

#25

Found A Hack For Short Hikes. Mantracking

Children practicing parenting genius tricks outdoors, exploring nature trails with a dog.

We live near a state park/forest and my wife and I like hikes. HOWEVER with a younger kids it can be a pain. It's either too slow for the adults to get decent exercise or take FOREVER because of groaning, wanting to pick up every rock, etc.

Today I had an idea.

My wife took a head start and set clues at intersections and landmarks to show the way she went. The kids and I looked for the clues to "track" and "catch Mommy." They took turns being the "clue finder."

My wife slowed to a stop near the end of the trail and waited to be "caught."

Result?

She got an actual home at her pace. The kids hiked farther and faster than normal. They got practice taking turns, being observant, and thinking critically.

Your mileage may vary, but I recommend giving it a try.

Salvidor_Deli Report

#26

Anybody Else Fold The Bottom Of The Kids Menu Like This So The Crayons Don’t Roll Off The Table At The Restaurant?

Child coloring a drawing with crayons, wearing a shirt with a deer design, showcasing parenting genius tricks.

Figgler Report

#27

Anyone Else Tired Of The Remote Getting Lost?

Hand holding remote fastened to red Lego base, showcasing a clever parenting hack.

t-o-m-u-s-a Report

Lastly, experts recommend not to overthink it. “Parents don't need to be creative themselves to raise creative kids; they just need to provide opportunities for imaginative play, encourage exploration, and support their child's creative endeavors," says pediatric mental health expert Roseann Capanna-Hodge, EdD. "Doing fun and creative activities together just adds another level of connection and shared memories."
#28

$10 At Home Depot And 10 Mins Of My Time. Little Man Is Loving It!

Cardboard box repurposed ingeniously as a storage solution for Christmas lights, showcasing parenting tricks.

UnitedBeardedGuy Report

#29

Pool Noodles FTW

Blue pool noodle used as a bumper on a crib for child safety, showcasing a creative parenting trick.

I don't know who needs to see this, or if it's been reposted, but pool noodles are dirty cheap & practically the only thing that will work in this instance to keep your baby's head from smacking back if you use a changing table regularly.

MrSlime13 Report

#30

Dad Hack.... Offer $10 To Any Child That Can Get A Visible Sun Tan Toy Outline On Their Stomach Or Back... Sit Back, Crack A Beer And Enjoy The Peace

Children napping on a wooden deck with toys, using a parenting genius trick to relax outdoors.

biggbiggdogg Report

Ah yes, damaging your kid's skin is totally worth that beer you're drinking.

#31

Genius

Tweet sharing a humorous parenting genius trick about bedtime storytelling.

MetteAngerhofer Report

#32

This One Is 100% Effective

Text tweet by Ben Klinker sharing a parenting genius trick emphasizing timing as an effective parent hack.

bklinker Report

#33

For Parents With Artistic Kids- Use A Pizza Box For A Canvas

Colorful child painting on cardboard, showcasing a creative and resourceful parenting trick.

THORGNASH Report

#34

Told Her She'd Be Better At Rocket League If She Knows How To Score With Her Nose. We Got An Hour Of Quiet Out Of This Trick

Child using a binocular casing on a gaming controller as a Parenting-Genius-Trick to focus on the screen.

KNJ_072 Report

#35

She Kept Pulling Things Out Of The Bottom Shelf Of The Diaper Cart. So I Replaced It All And Tricked Her Into Playing With Her Own Toys

Baby playing with a wooden toy near a shelf, showcasing parenting genius tricks.

falsepedestrian Report

#36

Told Her We Need To Clean The Wall Before We Can Paint It. So Far I've Had 6 Minutes Peace

A child in a striped dress and hat painting a brick wall with a roller, showcasing parenting genius tricks.

terrina2 Report

#37

Does It Work On Husbands Too?

Man pushing a child in a shopping cart, using a cereal box as a playful hat, showcasing parenting genius tricks.

KateRobbins Report

#38

Use A Cheap Shower Curtain To Make A Little Pool For The Kids At The Beach

Use A Cheap Shower Curtain To Make A Little Pool For The Kids At The Beach

thenextlvl Report

Quick Tip: No-Slip Slippers

Quick Tip: No-Slip Slippers

Back in November I was lamenting that these adorable granny-square slippers might be too slippery for a toddler when an ingenious anonymous commenter suggested adding hot glue to the bottoms. Brilliant!

prettyprudent.com Report

#40

Taking Kids To (Non-Kid) Museum Parenting Hack

Museum visitor holding a floor plan of Alte Nationalgalerie, showcasing Neo-Classicism, Romanticism, and Impressionism sections.

I took my 4 year old to a museum.It was mostly classical art, sculpture and paintings. For small kids it’s kind of difficult as they need to walk a lot and after 5 minutes they normally want to leave. But I really wanted to see some art and decided to give it a go.

At the entrance they gave us this floor plan and I gave it to my son, not knowing it would become a great game as he decided to try to find all the artworks in the map.

That’s it! Problem solved!

So next time I will find a way to do this myself and print out a sort of DIY museum bingo. It was really helpful.

Wisdomseeker1984 Report

#41

Wife And I Have Spent A Small Fortune On Baby/Toddler Gadgets And Gizmos. 99% Of It Is Junk. These Things, Though? Inexpensive, Indestructible, Machine Washable, Do Exactly What They’re Designed For. Worth Their Weight In Gold

Green toddler snack cup with lid on a counter, showcasing a parenting genius trick for mess-free snacking.

Captain_Wisconsin Report

Stupid question incoming...does it hold things to eat? Or is it some kind of sippy cup? I've never seen one before.

#42

Parenting Hack

Compact device with music and fitness apps, illustrating parenting genius tricks for managing kids' activities.

If your three-year-old is anything like mine, she absolutely loves listening to Disney soundtracks constantly and as we all know, it is easy to be driven insane by listening to the same song 3000 times in a row. I recently found a refurbished iPod nano that was fairly inexpensive and put all her favorite soundtracks on there. Now when she wants to listen to music, she just asks for her iPod, and listens on headphones. Since the nano is pretty much only a music player, there are no apps or videos, just music. No more asking for our phones or yelling at us to change the music we’re already listening to. Not sure, but iPod nano could be the move.

MorningCoffee4 Report

#43

Beach Dadhack

A beach cart loaded with gear and a Jet Sled showcasing parenting genius tricks for easy transport on sand.

Wanted a wagon for the beach but didn’t want to struggle with it in the sand. I found a wagon that fit inside a cheap sled I found on Amazon. Bungee the sled on top the wagon from the condo to the beach, then put the wagon on the sled when you get on the sand. Worked like a charm.

If I was really motivated, I would have found a way to just add wheels to the sled that could swing up out the way in the sand, but that may just have to be a project for the next beach trip.

cajunbander Report

I'm 45 With A 3yo. Just Discovered A Life Hack

Toys on the floor being picked up with a grabber tool, demonstrating parenting genius tricks.

Old_McDildo Report

#45

Pro Tip For Blowouts

Baby swaddled in a blanket, showcasing a parenting trick on a textured carpet.

If your baby is really handsy during their diaper change and you just need a second to clean them up use a second shirt/onesie and only put their arms and head through, tying the arms of the shirt together. This has helped me so much as a SAHD.

Mr-boog Report

#46

Stuck In The Doc Office Waiting W Kids? Outline Drawings Are A Huge Time Consumer

Child drawing on exam paper with markers, demonstrating parenting genius tricks in a creative setting.

dr.maryruthhackett Report

#47

I Mean Whatever Works I Suppose

Toddler art on a fridge whiteboard showcasing a clever parenting trick.

veronicaspeek_ Report

#48

This Hack

Social media post showing a humorous parenting trick about setting fictional kid rules, with numerous likes and comments.

sarahradz_ Report

#49

Dog Beds Make For Affordable, Safe And Comfortable Places To Let Your Kid Stretch Out On The Floor

Baby lying on a cushion by a fireplace, showcasing cozy Parenting-Genius-Tricks for relaxation and warmth.

Hawkemsawkem Report

Instant Kid Size Countertop

Child using an open oven door as a table in the kitchen for a clever parenting trick.

Kelliewithanie Report

#51

My Husband Just Texted Me This Bathtime "Hack". I Married A Damn Genius

Baby in a bath with a parent's hand holding a milk bag, showcasing creative parenting tricks.

diatriose Report

#52

Kids Want To Express Their Individuality. Dying Their Hair Is A Pretty Benign Way To Do That

Two boys with bright green hair sitting on a chair, showcasing creative parenting tricks.

DrEmilyThomas Report

#53

Saving This One For Later

Tweet by Paul Graham sharing a parenting trick to communicate with teens by driving them places.

paulg Report

#54

Make Shoe Shopping As Easy As Possible

Make Shoe Shopping As Easy As Possible

Every time I go to a sale, I pop a piece of card stock on the kitchen table, and Sean holds the kids' feet in place while I trace them. I make sure that I trace them in their color and write their names at the top so that I can keep track of who I'm trying shoes on.

abeautifulruckus.com Report

I Thought My Wife Was Crazy, But This Really Is A Game Changer

Baby formula maker on kitchen counter, a parenting genius trick for easy bottle preparation.

We previously had the Breeza hot water dispenser, which was good. I fought her for so long on getting the full baby Breeza because of how expensive they were. She had enough points at work to get one and I am so glad she did! This thing is amazing, no more measuring out scoops at 2am.

Brandonjoe Report

#56

The Costco Yourigami Is Awesome And Cheaper Than The Nugget

Creative parenting trick using couch cushions to build a fortress in a playroom.

So my wife was talking about the nugget forever which is a couch that can turn into other fun things that is like $300+. Costco has the yourigami which is $159, has more pieces and is awesome.

cyahzar Report

#57

I Brought My New Fan On Our Zoo Day And Felt Like A Superstar

A child in a stroller with a portable fan attached, showcasing parenting-genius-tricks for comfort on a sunny day.

Every other person that we passed commented that it was such a good idea. Spoiler, I saw someone do this last year. We always used to use the Ryobi clip-on fans previously, but I upgraded when this one went on sale. I highly recommend looking into something similar for whatever battery powertool family you've chosen!

FEARthePUTTY Report

Mind Blowing: Toddlers Will Eat Anything If They See You Take It Out Of A Nuggets Box

Chicken McNuggets box and a GoGo squeeZ pouch, showcasing a parenting-genius-trick for meal time convenience.

Carrots? Boiled chicken breast? Ahyessir! No questions asked!

CowGoesM00 Report

#59

Perfect Fit. Thanks Costco

Toddler using a yellow plastic bin lid as a makeshift baby gate in a hallway.

DeepfromtheLurks Report

#60

Maybe This Is Common Sense, But Kitchen Shears Are A Game Changer For Cutting Up Toddler Food Into Bite Sized Pieces

Scissors cutting chicken nuggets on a tray, showcasing a parenting genius trick.

I feel like a fool for not thinking about this sooner, tediously struggling with a knife and cutting board to cut up their dinner lol

Bigswole92 Report

#61

Dads Going To The Park This Morning! Don't Forget Your Towel

Hand holding colorful towels at playground slide, showcasing parenting genius tricks.

t-o-m-u-s-a Report

#62

Papas. This Emotions Toy Thing Is Freaking Incredible

Wooden pegs with faces as parenting-genius-tricks for teaching emotions on a table.

Toddler starts fussing. You ask them to get their emotion. They bring sad or mad to you and it causes them to acknowledge their emotion and start to deal. And they play with them. It's so amazing. It's lovevery so expensive. But worth getting second had if possible. Or maybe find a ripoff or make your own. Might be a fun lathe project.

preselectlee Report

Pro Tip For New Dads. This Hold Is A Game Changer. No More Wearing Out Your Arm And Banging The Seat Off Your Legs

Man carrying a car seat by handle, demonstrating parenting genius tricks.

Glittering-Local-147 Report

#64

Mom Is Out Of Town And My Basketball Game Is Starting, So I Built Them A Fort, Made Snacks, And Put A Movie On

Kids enjoying a creative couch cushion fort indoors, showcasing parenting genius tricks.

rbell78 Report

#65

Parenting Hack

Twins in striped pajamas lie on a carpet, captivated by a red dot, illustrating parenting genius tricks.

Budsygus Report

#66

Parenting Hack. Scotch Tape Reduces Toys Volume By At Least 50%

Plastic toy fixed with a makeshift bandage, illustrating parenting genius tricks for quick repairs.

Tommy84 Report

#67

Oats Is The Best

Tweet about kids eating oats for breakfast as Parenting-Genius-Tricks, sustaining energy during Saturday sports activities.

dr_lovelee Report

#68

Creative Pacifier Storage

Creative Pacifier Storage

Basic souffle cups (you can even ask for a couple empty extras at a restaurant!) make for easy storage of pacifiers. Keep clean pacifiers in a drawer stored like this, then just grab one anytime you need at pop it in your diaper bag or purse!

Cyndi Report

Our Child Loves Helping Out With The Laundry

Tweet sharing a parenting trick on offering choices to kids, like laundry or nap, to encourage cooperation.

TheSmolFry Report

#70

For The Parents Assembling Battery-Operated Toys: AA Batteries Fit In C Sized Receptacles, Saving The Day When Most Places Are Closed

Four batteries in a battery compartment, showcasing a parenting genius trick for organizing and managing batteries effectively.

lvl1zero0 Report

#71

For Parents: Save Old Crib Matress Protectors To Use For Sleep Potty Training Later

Cozy bed setup with playful pillows, showcasing parenting genius tricks for a comfortable sleep environment.

TBG0714 Report

#72

Flying With A Carseat? Here's A Pro Tip. Throw Diapers And Other Bulky Stuff In With It!

A stroller packed with diapers, showcasing a clever parenting trick for travel and organization.

Meltz014 Report

#73

After 7 Days Of Her (5 Mo) Kicking And Screaming Every Time She Got Her Medicine, This Little Thing Turned The Entire Affair Into A Quiet 30 Seconds

Parenting genius trick: modified pacifier syringe held in front of baby in crib, for easy medicine administration.

Our little girl absolutely hated getting medicine, didnt matter if it was interspersed with the bottle, or if she was mostly asleep she would just cry and scream every time the syringe went near her mouth. My wife brought this home and instantly she just sucked the medicine down without so much as a peep.

Skanah Report

Dad Hack For A Tired Kiddo

Child sleeping on paper towels in a shopping cart, showcasing parenting genius tricks for tired kids.

concretewavesurfer Report

#75

That’s The Smartest Parenting Advice I’ve Ever Heard

Tweet showing a parenting genius trick about using soft toys to avoid bruises, posted by Mr. Dad.

parenthoodperks Report

#76

Follow The Light

Tweet with parenting genius trick about guiding children using light switches, similar to video game level design.

FarbsMcFarbs Report

#77

You Have To Do What You Have To Do

Tweet sharing parenting-genius-tricks about handling tantrums with music and dance, dated December 17, 2019.

mom_tho Report

#78

Life Hack #52, What Do You Do When Your Daughter Falls Asleep On The Way To Target? Grab A Doggy Bed And Let Her Sleep Of Course

Child sleeping comfortably in a shopping cart, showcasing parenting genius tricks.

reddit.com Report

#79

It’s Been A Hot Minute Since I Mentioned This Little Invention Here - Maybe Because While Strappy Is A Life Saver. Strappy Is Designed And Made By Me

Woman using parenting genius tricks by carrying a balance bike while holding her child's hand.

while_they_slept Report

#80

When I Was Tricked

Baby in blue overalls with a pacifier and a toy hand, showcasing parenting tricks.

fialumi Report

Bringing Out The Paints Is One Of My Favorite Parenting Tricks. Grumpies Melt Away

Young child engaged in a creative painting activity, demonstrating parenting genius tricks in art development.

craftingconnections Report

#82

A Simple Decision

Tweet sharing a parenting-genius trick about getting kids to eat vegetables by changing the WiFi password.

katy_fit Report

#83

Parent Hack: For The Hard To Reach Spots On A Sippycup Lid That Even The Small Tip Of A Bottle Brush Can't Get, Use Eco Friendly Paint Brushes And Dawn Dish Soap To Clean Out Those Areas. We Usually Boil Ours But In A Quick Pinch This Works Wonders!

Plastic lid with blue paint inside, next to a small paintbrush on a countertop, showing a parenting-genius-trick.

bejackson25 Report

#84

When They Don't Want To Eat What's For Lunch, Turn It Into A Smoothie!! Today's Flavor Pineapple, Cottage Cheese, A Whole Banana And A Raspberry Yogurt Drink. She Barely Took A Breath And Got Mad When It Was Gone!! Add In Some Veggies, Mix It Up

Toddler in a high chair holding a green cup, showcasing parenting genius tricks.

xoCamoPrincessxo Report

#85

I Have No Idea Who Needs To See This Tip But If You Babywear And Don't Have A Highchair Available, Here's A Lifehack

Baby safely secured in a high chair with a toy, showcasing parenting tricks.

muchtwojaded Report

