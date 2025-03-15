Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Takes Down ‘Big Boys Don’t Cry’ Parenting: “You Have To Be The One To Guide Them”
Parenting

Man Takes Down ‘Big Boys Don’t Cry’ Parenting: “You Have To Be The One To Guide Them”

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

How many men have heard this phrase growing up: “Big boys don’t cry”? It probably scarred entire generations, resulting in men who can’t properly regulate their emotions and can never express their feelings freely. There seemed to be a change coming with this new generation of parents, but one mother recently shifted the conversation back 50 years.

When she shared a video of herself telling her son to “be a big boy” and to not cry, another father @theblackbarrys reacted with his own take. “A man who can’t control his emotions is doomed to fail,” he explained, sparking a conversation about emotional validation for boys.

Bored Panda wanted to get an expert’s opinion on the situation, so, we’ve reached out to parent coach and holistic counselor Alita Blanchard. She kindly agreed to tell us why it’s important to guide children through emotional regulation and what are the right ways to respond to tantrums or meltdowns. Read her expert insights below!

More info: The Aware Mama | Instagram | MotherGrow 2025 Program

RELATED:

    A father of two reacted to a mother’s parenting strategy where she tells her son to be a big boy and not cry

    Parenting guidance conversation; a woman talks seriously with a child while a man contemplates in the foreground.

    Image credits: theblackbarrys

    He explained why such a mindset can be toxic and impact the child’s future relationships

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A man challenging the phrase "big boys don’t cry," expressing thoughtful reflection.

    Image credits: theblackbarrys

    Man discussing 'big boys don't cry' parenting, wearing a black graphic tee, pointing at the camera.

    Image credits: theblackbarrys

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A person discussing parenting, emphasizing the role of being a guide in emotional development.

    Image credits: theblackbarrys

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The father’s video went viral and garnered 2.6M views

    @theblackbarrysBig boys don’t cry♬ original sound – The Barrys

    Here are three common misconceptions about children’s emotions and self-regulation

    When it comes to children crying and acting out, parents sometimes tend to think that they’re doing it just to be difficult or to manipulate. What they tend to forget is that children aren’t adults and don’t how to emotionally regulate yet.

    Some parents think that big feelings are bad or a sign of a child misbehaving. Parent coach Alita Blanchard says that emotions like anger, sadness, and frustration are not problems to fix, but signals parents need to understand.

    “They are messengers,” she tells Bored Panda. “When children express intense feelings or challenging behaviors, they are not trying to manipulate or be difficult—they are showing us that they are struggling. It’s a signal that they are in a fight/flight/freeze response or that they need support and coaching – NOT punishment and shame.”

    Some parents also conflate self-regulation with self-control. Blanchard clarifies that self-regulation doesn’t mean suppressing your emotions. Regulating means developing skills to move through big emotions with support.

    “A child’s nervous system isn’t fully developed enough to self-regulate alone,” Blanchard explains. “They need co-regulation from a connected, present, responsive adult. The adult doesn’t need to be perfectly calm, but they do need to be ‘regulated enough’ to allow the emotions to show up without the adult losing their own control – not easy, though!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When parents tell boys they should toughen up and not cry, they’re doing them a huge disservice. Blanchard points out that boys tend to receive the message that tears and vulnerability are signs of weakness.

    But this kind of rhetoric only leads them to suppress their emotions. Those suppressed emotions later come out as anger, withdrawal, or difficulty with relationships. “Boys need just as much emotional validation and space to express their feelings as girls do,” Blanchard emphasizes.

    Parents need to validate their child’s emotions and model emotional literacy

    Image credits: Yan Krukau / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Responding to a tantrum or a meltdown in a way that’s healthy to both the parent and the child can be difficult. Ironically, it requires just as much emotional regulation from the parent to guide their child through their big emotions.

    Parent coach Alita Blanchard says that, during a tantrum, parents should regulate themselves first. “Children co-regulate with us,” she explains. “If we meet their dysregulation with anger or control, the meltdown escalates.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It is, of course, easier said than done. Emotional regulation can be just as difficult for grown-ups. Blanchard says that it’s deep work: “Sometimes it simply is a long slow breath out, reminding yourself [that] ‘this will pass’ and practicing riding the storm of emotions.”

    Contrary to what the mother in this video did, parents should validate their child’s emotion. Instead of telling them to shut down the feeling with saying ‘You’re fine!’, it’s better to acknowledge it and say something like ‘I see you’re really upset. I’m here with you.” “This helps children feel understood and safe. Less words, more presence is best,” Blanchard says.

    She suggests offering the child sensory or movement-based support. “Some kids need deep pressure (a hug, weighted blanket), while others need to stomp, jump, or shake out the frustration. Their nervous system processes emotions through movement. And some need space – but we still need to stay present enough and contain safety.”

    What the parent says matters, too. Instead of ordering the child what to feel and how to act, parents need to model emotional literacy. Instead of saying “Calm down,” they can try saying: “I know this is hard. Your body is feeling everything right now. This will pass. I’m here.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Outside the moment, practice different regulation tools,” Blanchard adds. “Over time, this helps them develop internal self-regulation tools.” Reasoning with the child during the difficult moment probably won’t work either. That’s why Blanchard recommends the method ‘Debrief later, not during.’

    “Once a child is connected and regulated again, help them reflect,” she says. “‘That was a tough moment. What do you think you needed?’ This builds awareness and problem-solving skills. It’s ok if they don’t know – go slow.”

    In the end, emotional support for parents is just as crucial for parents as it is for children. “Many parents feel immense pressure to always respond perfectly, but their own stress and emotional history impact their reactions,” Blanchard notes. “Nervous system regulation isn’t just for children—it’s a lifelong practice for all of us.”

    People in the comments chastised the mother for punishing her son for showing emotion

    Comment on parenting, "She's creating the men she hates," with crying emojis, showing reactions supporting new guidance.

    Comment discussing parenting, questioning "big boys don't cry" mindset with humor about babies.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on parenting: "I love you" with sarcastic tone, expressing disdain.

    Comment questioning 'Big Boys Don't Cry' parenting ideology with 88.5K likes.

    Comment critiquing 'Big Boys Don’t Cry' parenting approach with 41.7K likes.

    Comment questioning a recording with 37.3K likes, related to parenting guidance discussion.

    Comment discussing parenting from a post on "Big Boys Don’t Cry," with 20.2K likes.

    Comment discussing parenting with text "The wrong people becoming parents," emphasizing parental guidance.

    Comment on a social media post about parenting and emotions with crying emoji and likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Comment highlights parenting advice: 'bullying always starts AT HOME,' receiving significant engagement.”

    Comment on parenting mindset with bold text questioning priorities, highlighting emotional guidance needed.

    Social media comment challenging "Big Boys Don’t Cry" parenting with a message about emotions and responsibility.

    Social media comment challenging "big boys don't cry" parenting, urging empathy toward children's emotions.

    Social media post discussing the impact of "big boys don't cry" parenting and emotional guidance in childhood.

    Comment on parenting irony with a focus on emotional guidance, highlighting the irony of controlling emotions.

    Comment addressing "big boys don’t cry" parenting with 2,846 likes and criticism of online embarrassment.

    Parenting comment by Angel Welch on emotions in boys, emphasizing the need to guide them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on parenting stereotypes: "Single mothers destroy families," with likes and dislikes shown.

    Screenshot of a comment reacting to parenting advice, expressing disbelief about a baby being labeled with "baby stuff.

    Comment criticizing 'Boys Don’t Cry' parenting with 46 likes.

    Comment discussing parenting concerns over a video, highlighting worries about child treatment off-camera.

    Comment criticizing "Big Boys Don’t Cry" parenting, highlighting emotional suppression and lack of emotional guidance.

    Comment on parenting, emphasizing emotional guidance over the phrase “big boys don't cry.”

    Comment on parenting and emotions with user profile image and reaction count.

    Comment critiquing "big boys don't cry" parenting approach with 2,213 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on gentle parenting critique, highlighting the importance of actual gentle parenting methods.

    An online comment about parenting and emotions, focusing on guiding children through understanding crying and feelings.

    Man critiques 'Big Boys Don’t Cry' parenting, shares emotional revelation at 29 in social media post.

    Text comment discussing "big boys don't cry" parenting view and emotions control.

    Comments discussing "Big Boys Don’t Cry" parenting and emotional expression.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    0

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda