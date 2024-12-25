Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Awful Parenting": Tori Spelling Calls Son A "Jerk" Over Inappropriate Elf Display In The Kitchen
Celebrities, News



Tori Spelling branded her eldest son a “jerk” for his risqué family prank that had her younger son worried about their elves being “big s*x addicts.”

The 51-year-old mother-of-five revealed that she had walked into the kitchen to find a “p*rn massacre” left behind by her 17-year-old Liam.

“I walk into the kitchen and the elves are there and there’s some p*rn massacre going on there,” she said on her MisSpelling podcast on Tuesday, December 24.

    Tori Spelling recounted seeing a raunchy display of elves in the kitchen and instantly knew her son Liam was behind it

    “The elves were all doing various things to each other. Mouths on different areas, mouths where they shouldn’t be. Some were upside down, all around,” she continued.

    “There were beef sticks and cheese sticks … involved in this and there was some ranch dressing [and oil involved],” she added.

    The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum instantly knew that her teenage son was behind the raunchy display.

    “While I laughed internally — and that was really funny — and I took pictures and sent them to all my friends, I was like, ‘You gotta cut back on the dirtiness,’” she said.

    But the teenager apparently didn’t pay heed to her and went on making another inappropriate setup after a while.

    “The elves were all in a circle [surrounding reindeer] and I was like, ‘Oh, man, Liam, you’re a jerk,’” she added.

    Tori shares Liam, along with sons Finn, 12, and Beau, 7, and daughters Stella, 16, and Hattie, 13, with her ex-husband Dean McDermott.

    The former couple decided to end their marriage in 2023.

    As she revealed more motherhood revelations on her podcast, she admitted that last year her 16-year-old daughter Stella didn’t get a Christmas present because she “waited to the last minute.”

    “Dean used to help me wrap all the gifts, but obviously, now I’m a single mom, separate households,” she said.

    “So Stella wraps all the gifts with me, and it’s just, poor thing. She shops the gifts with me. So last year, I’m not kidding, Stella didn’t get a Christmas present at all,” she said.

    The Dancing with the Stars contestant said her daughter wanted to help because she felt “bad.”

    “She had to help me. She felt bad because it was like, ‘Oh, this is, you know, I have to help, and I want all the siblings…’” she went on to say. “Her big thing is she doesn’t want our lives to [be impacted]. So she is really driven on that.”

    “This is tradition. This is what we’ve always done. We’re gonna do it. I’ll do it with you,” she recalled the 16-year-old saying. “I don’t care about my gift. I don’t want a gift.”

    Since they were both shopping together, she said she didn’t get the chance to get a gift for Stella.

    “She stayed up all night with me wrapping gifts. I think she and I finally went to bed at like 4 in the morning,” she recalled. “And then, of course, Beau’s up at like 7 like, ‘Let’s open gifts!’ And we did.”

    “Stella was up all night putting this motorized car for Beau to get in and drive, putting it together all night, and I was just like, ‘I’m so sorry, baby,’” she continued. “So, anyway, this year I would love to tie a bow on this and finish this off great and strong, but this year, I said to her, ‘Okay. I need your Christmas list.’ And she said, ‘Well, it’s just, like, a few things on it.’”

    "If my teenager exposed the younger kids to that, he would be in therapy," one social media user said

    Also on Bored Panda