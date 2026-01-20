Clip Of Nicola Peltz Being Pulled Into Beckham Family Photo Resurfaces After Brooklyn’s Claims

ADVERTISEMENT

After Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents of mistreating his wife in a bombshell statement, a resurfaced video has led some viewers to believe his claims may be true.

On Monday (January 19), the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham broke his silence following months of speculation about a family feud.

The whispers began after Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were notably absent from David’s multiple 50th birthday parties in May 2025.

Highlights A resurfaced clip is being interpreted as proof that the Beckhams reject Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz.

Before distancing themselves from the Beckhams, Brooklyn and Nicola attended David’s premiere for his Netflix documentary.

The 2023 video resurfaced after Brooklyn accused his parents of trying to “ruin” his marriage.

RELATED:

Nicola Peltz wearing a red leather coat and Brooklyn Beckham in a black suit holding hands at a public event.

A video of Nicola Peltz at David Beckham’s Netflix premiere is making the rounds on social media



Image credits: Getty/Samir Hussein

Prior to that, Brooklyn had denied rumors of tensions between Nicola and Victoria over the American actress’ wedding dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in his recent statement, he accused his family of “consistently disrespecting” Nicola, trying to “ruin” their relationship, and “hijacking” his wedding dance.

He also referred to his family as a “brand,” saying the Beckhams value “public promotion” and maintaining the façade of a “perfect family” above everything else.

David and Victoria Beckham posing together at a formal event, related to Beckham family and Nicola Peltz topics.

Image credits: Getty/Samir Hussein

In the resurfaced 2023 clip, Brooklyn appears posing with David and Victoria at the premiere of the former footballer’s Netflix documentary.

The 26-year-old reaches out to encourage Nicola to join the group photo. Looking serious, she agrees but appears to give David and Victoria a stone-faced stare.

Nicola Peltz posing with the Beckham family at a red carpet event, highlighting the family photo moment.

Viewers said Nicola already looked like she “didn’t want to be there” before the drama exploded



Image credits: Getty/Samir Hussein

ADVERTISEMENT

The video has been analyzed in light of Brooklyn’s recent claims, with one viewer writing, “You can cut the atmosphere with a knife.”

“Nicola just looks like she doesn’t want to be there,” said someone else.

“VB seems to act juvenile and won’t make the effort to be nice to Brooklyn’s wife,” another comment read.

“Could Victoria’s shoulder be more cold?” wrote a separate viewer.

Comment on social media post saying Poor girl looks so uncomfortable related to clip of Nicola Peltz being pulled into Beckham family photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about Brooklyn’s body language expressing anxiety in a casual social media reply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooklyn began his statement by explaining that the reason he was breaking his silence was that his parents had been telling “lies” to the press about their family.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote on Instagram.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, and Nicola Peltz posing together at an event, linked to Beckham family photo clip.

Brooklyn accused his parents of maintaining the “facade” of a perfect family



Image credits: Getty/Gareth Cattermole

He said these alleged lies were told by his parents “at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooklyn then addressed Nicola’s relationship with David and Victoria. He wrote, “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.”

Nicola Peltz wearing a black leather jacket and layered necklaces, posing for a close-up portrait photo indoors.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about dealing with a mother-in-law overshadowing others, linked to Nicola Peltz Beckham family photo clip.

He claimed that Victoria, a Spice Girls member turned fashion designer, had promised to make Nicola’s wedding dress in 2022 but canceled “in the eleventh hour despite how excited Nicola was to wear her design.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Nicola explained that she opted to wear Valentino instead of Victoria Beckham because, after a few months, her mother-in-law “realized that her atelier couldn’t do it.” Brooklyn had said, “Everyone gets along, which is good.”

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham posing together in a hallway, linked to Beckham family photo clip resurfacing.

Brooklyn said Victoria called him “evil” for wanting to include his and Nicola’s grandmothers at their wedding table



Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

Additionally, in Brooklyn’s statement, he accused his famous parents of “repeatedly pressuring” and “attempting to bribe” him into signing away the rights to his name weeks before the ceremony.

He said he refrained from doing so, after which “they have never treated me the same.”

“During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me ‘evil’ because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra and Nicola’s Naunni at our table because they both didn’t have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours,” Brooklyn continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicola Peltz smiling with another woman, posing indoors with warm lighting, linked to Beckham family photo clip.

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the 26-year-old, family members told him that Nicola was “not blood” and “not family” the night before their wedding.

He also said his brothers blocked him on social media for defending Nicola. Cruz, one of his two brothers, previously said it was Brooklyn who had blocked his family.

Brooklyn accused Victoria of “hijacking” his wedding dance with Nicola, which they had planned months in advance.

He said singer Marc Anthony called him onto the stage as they had agreed. However, to his surprise, it was Victoria, not Nicola, who was waiting to dance with him.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable and humiliated in my entire life,” he wrote of his mother.

“We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing family tensions and mentions Nicola Peltz regarding Beckham family photo and related claims.

The 26-year-old claimed he showed interest in celebrating his father’s 50th birthday but was “rejected”



Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

The former model claimed Victoria “has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives” in an attempt to break his relationship with Nicola.

Regarding David’s 50th birthday parties, Brooklyn said he and Nicola traveled to London but were “rejected for a week” as they waited in their hotel room.

“When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.”

He added, “The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Beckham family and Nicola Peltz standing by a lit Christmas tree, dressed stylishly in an indoor holiday setting.

Image credits: victoriabeckham

ADVERTISEMENT

Toward the end of the statement, he took aim at the entire Beckham family, claiming that they “value public promotion and endorsement above all else. Brand Beckham comes first.”

Reinforcing the claim that their interest is not genuine, he wrote, “Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp.”

Speaking live on CNBC’s Squawk Box, David appeared to subtly respond to his son’s lengthy Instagram statement when he discussed the “power” and potential “dangers” of social media, saying, “What I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, is to use it for the right reasons.”

Comment by myyoliviaa reacting to Brooklyn’s claims about his wife, discussing priorities and cooking in a social media reply.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Children don’t cut off their parents for no reason,” one person commented, while another said Nicola looked “uncomfortable”



Comment from MsZ reading Children don’t cut off their parents for no reason about Brooklyn’s family claims clip.

Screenshot of a TikTok comment reacting to a clip of Nicola Peltz being pulled into Beckham family photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from social media discussing Victoria Beckham's reaction, related to clip of Nicola Peltz and Beckham family photo.

Comment on social media about Nicola Peltz being pulled into Beckham family photo, expressing opinions with emojis.

Clip of Nicola Peltz being pulled into Beckham family photo with visible social media comment below the image

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about Brooklyn’s claims on Instagram, discussing the Beckham family photo and publicity choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment expressing belief and praise for someone's character and role as a husband and man in a social media post.

Comment on social media post about Nicola Peltz being pulled into Beckham family photo, reflecting fans' reactions and engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment reading Body language is INSANE Victoria Beckham is struggling, related to clip of Nicola Peltz being pulled into Beckham family photo.

Comment on social media reading Nicola just seems so problematic, related to Nicola Peltz and Beckham family photo clip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clip of Nicola Peltz being pulled into Beckham family photo, capturing a candid moment during a group gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Nicola Peltz and her experience with the Beckham family photo.

TikTok comment highlighting Nicola Peltz being ignored while seeking Victoria Beckham's approval in a family photo moment.

Comment about Victoria Beckham’s body language referencing her son, featured in a clip of Nicola Peltz and Beckham family photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media about Victoria Beckham’s reaction to Nicola Peltz being pulled into Beckham family photo.

Social media comment on Nicola Peltz being pulled into Beckham family photo, mentioning Brooklyn and awkward feelings.

Comment on social media about Nicola Peltz being pulled into Beckham family photo, expressing skepticism about Victoria's face.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Elisha discussing jealousy in relation to Nicola Peltz being pulled into Beckham family photo.

ADVERTISEMENT